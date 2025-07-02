The NL Central Is the Most Underrated Division in Baseball

Not too far behind Skenes and De La Cruz in terms of exciting young talent in MLB is Jackson Chourio of the Brewers. Chourio certainly gets his praise, too, after what he did with Milwaukee as a 20-year-old last season.

Chourio’s teammate, Christian Yelich, is finally back to form and is helping the Brew Crew greatly during their recent hot stretch. Yelich has already played more games this season (79) than he did as an All-Star in 2024 (73) and he’s putting up impressive numbers in the process, especially as of late.

He may never relive his 2018 or 2019 season, but Yelich is still a must-watch Brewer. Since May 22, he has the fourth-best wRC+ (199) in baseball. That really paints a picture of just how good he has been over the course of the past month-plus for Milwaukee.

Jacob Misiorowski is gearing up to be the next best thing in the majors. He is the first starting pitcher to begin his MLB career with 11 hitless innings since 1900 and is the only pitcher since then to have more wins than hits allowed (two wins to one hit) across his first two starts.

Jacob Misiorowski today:



5 IP

2 H

0 ER

2 BB

8 K (career high)



He’s allowed just 3 hits through his first 16 innings in the big leagues pic.twitter.com/scknCiPVHm — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) June 25, 2025

Moving onto the Cardinals, they have three of the least talked about stars in the sport: Masyn Winn, Brendan Donovan and Alec Burleson. Donovan and Burleson are worthy of All-Star nods, and Winn is a dynamic playmaker with a cannon for an arm who continues to produce for St. Louis.

Winn has quietly entered the top 10 in fWAR among shortstops with 2.3, while Donovan is third among qualified second basemen with 2.2 (tied with the Cubs’ Nico Hoerner for second, but he has two more games this season). Burleson has solidified himself as more than a bench piece and is nearing the top 10 in OPS among all DHs.