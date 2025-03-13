Can Hunter Brown Become the Astros Ace?

The Houston Astros have been through significant roster changes throughout their dynasty years. George Springer and Carlos Correa were amongst the first to leave before Kyle Tucker and Justin Verlander departed this past winter. As the team continues to restructure their roster, a shift toward a younger core is happening right before our eyes.

A transition toward a younger rotation is also underway with Spencer Arrighetti and Hayden Wesneski slotted to take on larger roles, but veteran Framber Valdez is still the ace, right?

On paper, that could be the case, but with Valdez in the final year of his contract, the Astros will need Hunter Brown to take another big step this year. He could be viewed as the team’s ace sooner rather than later.

Brown, entering his third full season, has made strides each year and is on a trajectory that could make moving on from Valdez an easier decision than we expect. After posting a 5.09 ERA and 4.37 FIP as a rookie, Brown improved to a 3.49 ERA and 3.58 FIP in year two, leading me to believe another step in the right direction is in line for 2025.