2023 MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: News and Rumors
Shohei Ohtani, Blake Snell and Cody Bellinger are just some of the names who could be dealt at the deadline. Follow here for all the latest news.
With all due respect to Shintaro Fujinami, we have our first big trade ahead of the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline, which means we can begin our 2023 MLB Trade Deadline Tracker!
Each season, we create a thread at Just Baseball, where you can follow along with all of the trade news and rumors ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline. This article will updated with all your MLB news throughout the next week, until we hit the deadline next Tuesday, August 1st.
Without further ado, our first piece of trade news is a reunion. Bringing Kike Hernandez back to the team he spent the majority of his career with, the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Dodgers Bring Back Kike Hernandez
The Los Angeles Dodgers have made the first major move of the deadline, swinging a deal to acquire Kike Hernandez from the Boston Red Sox. Hernandez is not having the best season, but does give the Dodgers a versatile player who they know very well, who has plenty of experience going on deep playoff runs with the team.
This year, Hernandez is hitting .222/.279/.320, with six home runs and a 60 wRC+. His numbers are a bit better when facing left-handed pitching, having hit .260/.314/.338 against southpaws this year, so he could be relegated to more of a platoon role with the Dodgers.
Hernandez has spent a majority of his time playing shortstop this year, but has also registered a fair bit of time at second base and in center field. The Dodgers will certainly take advantage of that defensive versatility and hope to get a resurgent offensive player. Hernandez will become a free agent after the season.
In exchange for a few months of his services, the Boston Red Sox will receive two pitching prospects from the Dodgers who could fill into their bullpen almost immediately.
Nick Robertson, 25, has made nine appearances for the Dodgers this year and has pitched to a 6.10 ERA across 10 1/3 innings pitched. He does have 13 strikeouts compared to just four walks. In Triple-A, Robertson has fared much better, pitching to a 2.54 ERA with a strikeout rate of 37.5%.
Justin Hagenman is also in the deal, giving the Red Sox another right-hander who has posted strong numbers in Triple-A. The 26-year-old has pitched to a 2.78 ERA across 55 innings pitched.