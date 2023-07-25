2023 MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: News and Rumors

With all due respect to Shintaro Fujinami, we have our first big trade ahead of the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline, which means we can begin our 2023 MLB Trade Deadline Tracker!

Each season, we create a thread at Just Baseball, where you can follow along with all of the trade news and rumors ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline. This article will updated with all your MLB news throughout the next week, until we hit the deadline next Tuesday, August 1st.

Without further ado, our first piece of trade news is a reunion. Bringing Kike Hernandez back to the team he spent the majority of his career with, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers Bring Back Kike Hernandez

The Los Angeles Dodgers have made the first major move of the deadline, swinging a deal to acquire Kike Hernandez from the Boston Red Sox. Hernandez is not having the best season, but does give the Dodgers a versatile player who they know very well, who has plenty of experience going on deep playoff runs with the team.