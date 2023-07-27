Shohei Ohtani is Reportedly Off the Trade Market

What could have been. Shohei Ohtani was set to potentially become the greatest rental in the history of professional sports if the Los Angeles Angels decided to trade him at the deadline.

Turns out, they are going to hold onto him for a playoff push.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci, the Angels are officially out on trading Ohtani and are instead squarely focused on making push to finally make the playoffs with him.

EXCLUSIVE: Shohei Ohtani is off the trade market, a source familiar to the Angels' decision told SI’s Tom Verducci.



Los Angeles, four games off a wild-card spot, will instead make a push for the postseason https://t.co/5Rq6s4ImUW — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 27, 2023

The Angels entered play today just four games out of a playoff spot in the Wild Card race and have won six of their last seven games. This is the closet they have been to the playoffs this late in the season with Ohtani and are looking to capitalize.