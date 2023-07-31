Los Angeles Angels Keep Adding, Trade for Cron and Grichuk

The Angels are not done yet. Late Sunday evening, the Angels made a deal to acquire outfielder Randal Grichuk and first baseman C.J. Cron.

After the news of Taylor Ward’s injury, and Jo Adel still on the shelf, outfield became an obvious need. The Angels wasted no time adding one of the few outfielders on the market. Grichuk is currently having one of his best seasons slashing .312/367/.502 with eight home runs and a .190 ISO.

C.J. Cron has dealt with some injuries, and for the second-straight year, has not looked like the same player he was in 2021. No question he has some pop, but moving away from Coors is bad news for his next contract.

In return, the Rockies receive Jake Madden and Mason Albright. Madden, 21, has a 5.46 ERA and 5.72 FIP across 14 starts in his first professional season. Albright is a southpaw carrying a 3.62 ERA and 4.39 FIP across 14 starts in Low-A. Many view Madden as the more upside arm, with a 6’6″ frame, who can touch 98 mph with his fastball.