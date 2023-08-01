Justin Verlander Traded Back to the Houston Astros

Yet after being quiet up to this point, they struck big and now have the game one dog the Rangers did not get – and I haven’t forgotten about the Scherzer trade. The Astros know what it takes to win a championship. They paid a steep price, but the fit was too perfect to complain about the prospects they gave up.

Full trade, per ESPN sources:



Astros receive: RHP Justin Verlander.



Mets receive: OF Drew Gilbert and OF Ryan Clifford.



Deal is done. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2023

New York did very well on the return. Former first-round outfielder Drew Gilbert has been one of the hottest names in the prospect world and ranked at the top of Houston’s farm system.

The 22-year-old has slashed .274/.363/.458 with 12 home runs and 10 stolen bases across two levels this season. Simply put, Gilbert is an all-around ballplayer. There’s no obvious hole in his game, and he is, without a doubt, a major leaguer one day.

Clifford is another lefty outfield bat who ranks in the top five of the Astros system, which is admittedly not the strongest system. That shouldn’t take away from his talent, however. He is much more than just a throw-in.

After being selected in the 11th round in 2022, Clifford has done nothing but hit. He’s slashing .291/.399/.520 with 18 home runs across two levels. At only 20 years old, there’s plenty of time and room for him to grow and develop.

Once again, the Mets did the right thing. They took it on the chin, said it was over, and moved their big pieces. Gilbert can fly through the system and be in the majors very soon, and Clifford is poised for a major prospect bump.