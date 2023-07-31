Chicago Cubs Land Jeimer Candelario from Washington Nationals

Perhaps the rental bat is now off the market. Former Chicago Cubs prospect, Jeimer Candelario, is headed back to Chicago.

SOURCE: I'm hearing the Cubs are sending prospects DJ Herz and and Kevin Made for Jeimer Candelario. https://t.co/QicnRiY88i — Michael Cerami (@Michael_Cerami) July 31, 2023

Candelario showed some upside in Detriot before getting non-tendered after last season. Signing a one-year prove-it deal in Washington, which worked out well for the third baseman. He slashed .258/.342/.481 with 16 home runs across 99 games. Chicago wanted to beef up their lineup and adding the switch-hitter with some pop should do just that.

Patrick Wisdom and Trey Mancini could be in line for a decreased role. Candelario has graded out as one of the better defensive third baseman this year (93rd percentile in OAA), but you can also slide him to DH if Morel or Wisdom need to be in the lineup.

Seiya Suzuki has not provided the power the team hoped for, and a lineup with Nick Madrigal, Nico Hoerner, Yan Gomes, and Mike Tauchman needs some muscle.