New York Mets Are Officially Sellers With David Robertson Trade

The Right Time to Sell

This is a very interesting trade market to try to analyze because there are so many teams that are in the Wild Card mix. The Angels were on the fringe between buyer and seller and have clearly chosen buyer. The Cubs have won six in a row and eight of their last nine and are suddenly in the thick of the Wild Card race again, which might have them hold Cody Bellinger and Marcus Stroman.

There aren’t enough teams that are willing to sell right now, which could lead to a real seller’s market at the deadline. The Mets would have to play near .700 baseball down the stretch to really get back into this race and they have shown nothing over the first 100+ games of the season to indicate they are capable of making such a push.

To double-down and buy more would have been foolish and to stand pat would have been a wasted opportunity. The Mets aren’t going into some lengthy rebuild, but they have a chance now to stock the cupboards for postseason runs in the future where the odds are more in their favor.

David Robertson is a 38-year-old reliever on a one-year contract. If they kept him, Robertson maybe pitches 20 more innings and saves 10-15 more games in a season that likely doesn’t amount to anything, before becoming a free agent in the winter.

While Robertson was a great fit in New York, the chances of him pitching on the Mets in 2024 did not decrease at all with this trade. All they have to do is give him the best offer in free agency.

In return for dealing him now, the Mets got two prospects who have the potential to be a big part of their future, or at least can be trade assets used in deals in the future.