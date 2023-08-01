Big Bats, Top Relievers Rapidly Coming Off the Trade Market

Impact Bats

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 12: Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners is congratulated by Teoscar Hernandez #35 of the Seattle Mariners following a home run during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 12, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

Candelario, Canha, Grichuk, Cron, and Carlos Santana have already been dealt. Meanwhile, Shohei Ohtani and Cody Bellinger, once thought to be the two biggest bats available, have been pulled off the market. Alex Verdugo no longer seems to be a trade candidate, either.

Thus, Tommy Pham is the only impact bat left who seems sure to be traded. The New York Mets outfielder is putting together his best campaign since 2019, slashing .268/.348/.472 with a 127 wRC+. He’s also set to reach free agency after the season.

Tommy Pham ropes a double into the corner to get the Mets on the board! pic.twitter.com/a7uAq3y5uF — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 18, 2023

Other than Pham, names mentioned in trade rumors include Teoscar Hernández, Ty France, Adam Duvall, Lane Thomas, Jonathan India, Dylan Carlson, and Tyler O’Neill. However, only Hernández and Duvall are impending free agents, and the Mariners and Red Sox are still competing for Wild Card spots.

None of those six are surefire impact bats, yet all will come at a hefty price. That’s what happens when contending teams are desperate for help and rebuilding clubs face little pressure to sell.

Make no mistake, it’s a seller’s market through and through.

Bullpen Reinforcements

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 19: Manager Bob Melvin #3 takes Josh Hader #71 of the San Diego Padres out of the game during the ninth inning of a game against the Washington Nationals at PETCO Park on August 19, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The market for relief pitching is in a similar place. Names like Hicks, Stratton, David Robertson, Kendall Graveman, Reynaldo López, Joe Kelly, Dylan Floro, and Jorge López have already been shipped off to new teams.