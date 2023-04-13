2023 MLB Top 100 Prospects
Just Baseball's Top 100 MLB Prospects for the 2023 season with detailed write-ups.
Minor League baseball is back and so is our latest edition of the top 100 prospects in the game.
With the list coming out roughly a dozen games into the 2023 MLB season, several notable prospects graduated, including Arizona’s Corbin Carroll (No. 1) and Baltimore’s Gunnar Henderson (No. 2). The graduation of the top two overall prospects gave us a new top dog in Elly De La Cruz.
These rankings consider upside as well as risk, so you may notice some players with higher Future Value (FV) grades ranked behind players with lower FVs. For example, Colson Montgomery (60 FV) is ranked behind Logan O’Hoppe (55+) because O’Hoppe’s perceived floor is higher thanks to upper minors and early big league success. Meanwhile, Montgomery boasts more upside, but is further off with a higher degree of variance.
Lastly, you’ll see some players have a plus sign (+) next to their FV grade. This label is placed on players who are teetering on the edge of the next FV tier or have higher variance than the other prospects in their tier.
To hear our breakdowns on all of these prospects, as well as interviews with many of the players detailed below, be sure to check out our prospect podcast “The Call Up”.
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Age
|
Level
|
Position
|
ETA
|
FV
|1
|Elly De La Cruz
|Cincinnati Reds
|21
|AA
|SS
|2023
|65+
|2
|Jordan Walker
|St. Louis Cardinals
|20
|AA
|OF
|2023
|65
|3
|Anthony Volpe
|New York Yankees
|21
|AAA
|SS
|2023
|65
|4
|Eury Perez
|Miami Marlins
|20
|AA
|RHP
|2023
|65
|5
|Jackson Chourio
|Milwaukee Brewers
|19
|AA
|OF
|2024
|65
|6
|Grayson Rodriguez
|Baltimore Orioles
|23
|AAA
|RHP
|2023
|65
|7
|James Wood
|Washington Nationals
|20
|A+
|OF
|2025
|65
|8
|Brett Baty
|New York Mets
|23
|AAA
|3B
|2023
|60+
|9
|Andrew Painter
|Philadelphia Phillies
|20
|AA
|RHP
|2023
|65
|10
|Marcelo Mayer
|Boston Red Sox
|20
|A+
|SS
|2024
|60
|11
|Evan Carter
|Texas Rangers
|20
|AA
|OF
|2024
|60
|12
|Jordan Lawlar
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|20
|AA
|SS
|2024
|60
|13
|Ricky Tiedemann
|Toronto Blue Jays
|20
|AA
|LHP
|2023
|60+
|14
|Jackson Merrill
|San Diego Padres
|19
|A
|SS
|2024
|60
|15
|Francisco Alvarez
|New York Mets
|21
|AAA
|C
|2023
|60+
|16
|Tyler Soderstrom
|Oakland Athletics
|21
|AAA
|1B
|2023
|60
|17
|Curtis Mead
|Tampa Bay Rays
|22
|AAA
|3B
|2023
|60
|18
|Jackson Holliday
|Baltimore Orioles
|19
|A
|SS
|2026
|60
|19
|Endy Rodriguez
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|22
|AAA
|C
|2023
|55+
|20
|Logan O’Hoppe
|Los Angeles Angels
|23
|MLB
|C
|2023
|55+
|21
|Colson Montgomery
|Chicago White Sox
|21
|AA
|SS
|2024
|60
|22
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|Chicago Cubs
|21
|AA
|OF
|2024
|60
|23
|Triston Casas
|Boston Red Sox
|23
|MLB
|1B
|2023
|55+
|24
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|24
|AAA
|RHP
|2023
|55+
|25
|Ezequiel Tovar
|Colorado Rockies
|21
|MLB
|SS
|2023
|55+
|26
|Gavin Williams
|Cleveland Guardians
|23
|AA
|RHP
|2023
|60
|27
|Zach Neto
|Los Angeles Angels
|22
|AA
|SS
|2024
|55
|28
|Masyn Winn
|St. Louis Cardinals
|21
|AAA
|SS
|2023
|55
|29
|Jasson Dominguez
|New York Yankees
|20
|AA
|OF
|2024
|55+
|30
|Bryan Ramos
|Chicago White Sox
|21
|AA
|3B
|2024
|55
|31
|Diego Cartaya
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|21
|A+
|C
|2024
|55
|32
|Bobby Miller
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|23
|AAA
|RHP
|2023
|55
|33
|Druw Jones
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|19
|CPX
|OF
|2026
|55+
|34
|Kyle Harrison
|San Francisco Giants
|21
|AA
|LHP
|2023
|55
|35
|Spencer Jones
|New York Yankees
|21
|A+
|OF
|2025
|55+
|36
|Owen White
|Texas Rangers
|23
|AA
|RHP
|2023
|55
|37
|Taj Bradley
|Tampa Bay Rays
|22
|MLB
|RHP
|2023
|55
|38
|Oswald Peraza
|New York Yankees
|22
|MLB
|SS
|2022
|55
|39
|Brooks Lee
|Minnesota Twins
|22
|AA
|SS
|2024
|55
|40
|Royce Lewis
|Minnesota Twins
|23
|MLB
|SS
|2023
|55
|41
|Sal Frelick
|Milwaukee Brewers
|22
|AAA
|OF
|2023
|55
|42
|Gavin Stone
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|24
|AAA
|RHP
|2023
|55
|43
|Harry Ford
|Seattle Mariners
|20
|A+
|C
|2025
|55
|44
|Colton Cowser
|Baltimore Orioles
|23
|AAA
|OF
|2023
|55
|45
|Hunter Brown
|Houston Astros
|24
|MLB
|RHP
|2022
|55
|46
|Carson Williams
|Tampa Bay Rays
|19
|A+
|SS
|2025
|55
|47
|Mick Abel
|Philadelphia Phillies
|21
|AA
|RHP
|2024
|55
|48
|Tink Hence
|St. Louis Cardinals
|20
|A+
|RHP
|2025
|55
|49
|Zac Veen
|Colorado Rockies
|21
|AA
|OF
|2023
|55
|50
|Bo Naylor
|Cleveland Guardians
|23
|AAA
|C
|2023
|55
|51
|Kyle Manzardo
|Tampa Bay Rays
|22
|AAA
|1B
|2024
|55
|52
|Tanner Bibee
|Cleveland Guardians
|24
|AA
|RHP
|2023
|55
|53
|Brice Turang
|Milwaukee Brewers
|23
|MLB
|SS
|2023
|55
|54
|Emmanuel Rodriguez
|Minnesota Twins
|20
|A+
|OF
|2025
|55
|55
|Josh Jung
|Texas Rangers
|25
|MLB
|3B
|2023
|55
|56
|Edgar Quero
|Los Angeles Angels
|20
|AA
|C
|2025
|55
|57
|Adael Amador
|Colorado Rockies
|20
|A+
|SS
|2024
|55
|58
|Joey Wiemer
|Milwaukee Brewers
|24
|AAA
|OF
|2023
|55
|59
|Termarr Johnson
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|18
|A
|2B
|2026
|55
|60
|Robert Hassell III
|Washington Nationals
|21
|AA
|OF
|2024
|55
|61
|Oscar Colas
|Chicago White Sox
|24
|MLB
|OF
|2023
|55
|62
|Noelvi Marte
|Cincinnati Reds
|21
|AA
|3B
|2024
|55
|63
|Marco Luciano
|San Francisco Giants
|21
|A+
|SS
|2024
|55
|64
|Miguel Bleis
|Boston Red Sox
|19
|A
|OF
|2026
|55+
|65
|Joey Ortiz
|Baltimore Orioles
|24
|AAA
|SS
|2023
|55
|66
|Colt Keith
|Detroit Tigers
|21
|AA
|3B
|2024
|55
|67
|Cam Collier
|Cincinnati Reds
|18
|A
|3B
|2026
|55
|68
|Brennen Davis
|Chicago Cubs
|23
|AAA
|OF
|2023
|55
|69
|Spencer Steer
|Cincinnati Reds
|25
|MLB
|3B
|2022
|55
|70
|Bryce Miller
|Seattle Mariners
|AA
|RHP
|2023
|55
|71
|Drew Romo
|Colorado Rockies
|21
|AA
|C
|2024
|55
|72
|Everson Pereira
|New York Yankees
|22
|AA
|OF
|2024
|55
|73
|Daniel Espino
|Cleveland Guardians
|22
|AA
|RHP
|2023
|60
|74
|Jordan Westburg
|Baltimore Orioles
|24
|AAA
|SS
|2023
|55
|75
|Casey Schmitt
|San Francisco Giants
|24
|AAA
|3B
|2023
|55
|76
|Owen Caissie
|Chicago Cubs
|20
|A+
|OF
|2024
|55
|77
|Connor Norby
|Baltimore Orioles
|22
|AAA
|2B
|2023
|55
|78
|Luis Ortiz
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|24
|AAA
|RHP
|2023
|55
|79
|Matthew Liberatore
|St. Louis Cardinals
|23
|AAA
|LHP
|2023
|55
|80
|Kevin Alcantara
|Chicago Cubs
|20
|A+
|CF
|2025
|55
|81
|Coby Mayo
|Baltimore Orioles
|21
|AA
|3B
|2024
|55
|82
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|Boston Red Sox
|22
|AA
|OF
|2023
|55
|83
|Henry Davis
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|23
|AA
|C
|2023
|55
|84
|Brayan Rocchio
|Cleveland Guardians
|20
|AAA
|SS
|2023
|55
|85
|James Outman
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|25
|MLB
|OF
|2023
|55
|86
|Ethan Salas
|San Diego Padres
|16
|CPX
|C
|2027
|55
|87
|Mason Miller
|Oakland Athletics
|24
|AAA
|RHP
|2023
|55
|88
|Matt Mervis
|Chicago Cubs
|24
|AAA
|1B
|2023
|55
|89
|Junior Caminero
|Tampa Bay Rays
|19
|A
|3B
|2026
|55
|90
|Andy Pages
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|22
|AA
|OF
|2023
|55
|91
|Josue De Paula
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|17
|CPX
|OF
|2027
|55
|92
|Hayden Wesneski
|Chicago Cubs
|25
|MLB
|RHP
|2023
|55
|93
|Edwin Arroyo
|Cincinnati Reds
|19
|A+
|SS
|2024
|55
|94
|Jeferson Quero
|Milwaukee Brewers
|20
|AA
|C
|2025
|55
|95
|Elijah Green
|Washington Nationals
|19
|A
|OF
|2026
|55
|96
|Esteury Ruiz
|Oakland Athletics
|24
|MLB
|OF
|2023
|55
|97
|Matt McLain
|Cincinnati Reds
|23
|AAA
|SS
|2023
|55
|98
|Edouard Julien
|Minnesota Twins
|23
|AAA
|2B
|2023
|55
|99
|Yeison Morrobel
|Texas Rangers
|19
|A
|OF
|2026
|55
|100
|Ronny Mauricio
|New York Mets
|22
|AAA
|SS
|2023
|55
1. Elly De La Cruz - SS - Cincinnati Reds
Height/Weight: 6’5′, 200 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $65K – 2018 (CIN) | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/45
|70/80
|55/65
|70/70
|45/55
|65
One of the more overlooked prospects in the 2018 International Free Agent class, De La Cruz signed for just $65K and is looking like the highest ceiling prospect we’ve seen in years.
Offense
Of his two swings, De La Cruz packs more of a punch from the left side with a smoother swing that allows him to attack the entire field a bit better. His right-handed swing is a bit flatter and his lower half is not as effectively involved, but he is still a productive hitter from that side. The uneven at-bats could likely play a part in his left side being ahead of the other this early in his career.
Considering his present ability to impact the baseball with more room to fill out in his frame, it would not be extreme to project 80 grade power for the shortstop. The larger question in regards to De La Cruz’s ceiling is around how much he is going to hit, but his ridiculously high slugging on contact and improved body control in the box bode well, even if he is a fringy hitter.
His 80% zone contact rate is strong enough to provide optimism that De La Cruz can be an average hitter–especially from the left-handed batter’s box. His 31% strikeout rate seems to be more of a byproduct his high chase rates and overall iffy swing decisions; at 6-foot-5, he also has to deal with a larger strike zone than most hitters. He is quick enough to get to tough pitches and displays impressive plate coverage.
With more maturity, he should be able to get his strikeout rates to a more palatable level, but his ridiculous power output should help with that too. De La Cruz has a chance to be one of the most powerful switch-hitters we’ve ever seen.
Defense/Speed
Outlook
Just 21 years old with Double-A success under his belt, the extreme risk around De La Cruz has been hedged ever-so-slightly. For De La Cruz to push towards his superstar ceiling, he will need to continue to refine his approach and make some tweaks to his right-handed swing.
Having only played just over 200 professional games, De La Cruz is ahead of the curve. If he continues to mature as a hitter, we could be looking at one of the best all-around players in baseball in a couple years.
2. Jordan Walker - OF - St. Louis Cardinals
Height/Weight: 6’5, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (21), 2020 (STL) | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|70/70
|55/70
|50/50
|40/50
|65
Already built like a linebacker at 20 years old, Walker has hedged early swing and miss concerns by simply mashing as one of the youngest players at every stop. He’s a pretty darn good athlete too.
Offense
Standing at 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, Walker does not require much effort to get into his plus plus raw power. Starting with an upright stance before sinking into his back leg to get into his powerful lower half, Walker effortlessly explodes through the baseball.
Walker starts slightly open with his stance and does not close himself off totally, sometimes even stepping in the bucket a bit. Even though his front shoulder can leave the ball a bit earlier than desired, he keeps his weight back and his bat stays in the zone for so long that he has no problem pulverizing fastballs. Walker will have the tendency pull off of well-located breaking stuff, but he rarely misses mistakes allowing him to remain productive against curves and sliders in the minors.
When a player punishes heaters to a .360/.450/.640 slash line with little whiff like Walker did this season, it’s easy to believe in his swing path playing at the highest level, he will just need to find a way to stay on secondaries a hair longer to push towards his cathedral ceiling.
When Walker is staying behind the baseball and driving it with authority to all fields, one can’t help but think of a young Aaron Judge. As one of the youngest players in Double-A, Walker launched 19 homers in 119 games while hitting .306/.388/.510. While there’s definitely some whiff in Walker’s game at this point, he only struck out 21.6% of the time this season because of his ability to punish fastballs while rarely missing mistakes of any pitch type.
Walker has the upside of one of the most consistent power-hitters in baseball and the more games he plays, the more possible it seems that he can reach somewhere near his ceiling.
Defense/Speed
A great athlete for his size, Walker has held his own at third base, but with his rapid rise through the minors and Nolan Arenado manning third for the Cardinals for the foreseeable future, Walker has seen reps at all three outfield spots.
Walker’s average speed and elite arm and give him the potential to play an above average right field once he gets comfortable out there. In the early going, Walker has struggled a bit with his reads, but his work ethic and athletic ability lend plenty of reason to believe that he can blossom into a solid outfielder.
Though not a burner, Walker is an average runner who gets great jumps on the bases. After swiping 14 bags on 16 tries last year, Walker was 22/27 on SB attempts in 2022. Much like his future teammate Paul Goldschmidt, Walker should be able to surprise the defense for 10-15 stolen bases per year.
Outlook
Swing and miss concerns deterred teams from taking Walker in the front half of 2020’s first round, though Walker has done nothing but hit since going pro. Despite being one of the youngest players at each level he reaches, Walker seems to get better each time he’s promoted.
The 20-year-old’s impressive spring training was enough for him to crack the Opening Day roster in St. Louis, despite some shakiness in the outfield. Even if the outfield defense is a work in progress, Walker’s value comes from the bat which comes with 35+ homer upside and at least an average hit tool. His athleticism and rocket for an arm provide reason to believe that he can add value beyond the batter’s box as he gets acclimated to the big leagues.
3. Anthony Volpe - SS - New York Yankees
Height/Weight: 5’11, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (30), 2019 (NYY) | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/60
|50/55
|55/60
|55/55
|50/55
|65
Arguably 2021’s biggest breakout prospect got off to a brutally slow start in 2022 before kicking things into high gear the rest of the way. Volpe can do it all, impacting the game in countless ways along with elite makeup.
Offense
Volpe worked hard to tap into more power ahead of the 2021 season and has developed into a hitter who squeezes out every ounce of his raw power in games. The exit velocities are slightly above average at best, but Volpe lifts the ball as much as any hitter in the minors while generating a ton of carry.
The 21-year-old’s setup and swing is reminiscent of Nolan Arenado, starting with his hands somewhat high while using the same unique timing mechanism that starts with the back heel actually coming off of the ground before rocking backwards and picking up his front foot. This is likely a cue to get into his back hip, and Volpe does a fantastic job of just that. Volpe stores plenty of energy in his back side with his hovering leg kick before unleashing his explosive lower half and bat speed.
Ahead of his years in the maturity department at the plate, Volpe commands his at-bats with comfort and rarely chases. He uses the whole field well while leveraging his hitter’s counts to look to do a bit more damage. Volpe has the goods to blend a plus hit tool with plus game power.
Defense/Speed
Much like his offensive game, Volpe’s instincts help him maximize his tools defensively. His arm is average and the range is slightly above average, but he makes every routine play and seems to always be in the right spot. He is extremely accurate with his throws as well.
An above average runner, Volpe does not need elite speed to be a menace on the base paths. In his 110 Double-A games last year, Volpe swiped 44 bags on 50 tries and started his Triple-A career 4-for-4 on stolen base attempts.
Outlook
Volpe brings just about everything you want to the table from a baseball player. With above average tools across the board and the work ethic, instincts and makeup to maximize those tools, it’s no surprise that the 21-year-old has been able to fly through the minors.
Already reaching Triple-A by the end of the 2022 season, Volpe is eyeing a 2023 debut after which point he may never look back. The Yankees feel like they have their shortstop of the future, and they have every reason to think so.
4. Eury Perez - RHP - Miami Marlins
Height/Weight: 6’8, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $200K, 2020 (MIA) | ETA: 2023
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CURVEBALL
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/70
|55/60
|50/55
|60/70
|55/65
|65
A wunderkind who towers at 6-foot-8, Perez has floored scouts and opponents alike with his ability to command the strike zone and repeat his mechanics on top of his nasty stuff.
Arsenal
Put simply, Perez is a unicorn. Looking like he should be working on his finishing around the rim rather than carving hitters up, the 6-foot-8 Eury Perez impressed the Marlins brass so much in 2021 and 2022 Spring Training that he was assigned to Double-A to start last season at just 18 years old. After a strong 2022 campaign against older competition, Perez has his sights set on cracking the Marlins rotation in 2023.
A slow, controlled windup that exudes little effort, Perez takes his time before he whips in his 96-98 mph heater. Perez generates easy extension thanks to his ridiculously long levers, helping the ball to get in on hitters quickly.
He has also shown an advanced feel for all of his secondary offerings, with the changeup leading the way. Similar to Marlins pitchers Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera, Perez’s changeup will hover in the low 90s with late arm side fade. Perez gets plenty of swing and miss on the offering, but even when hitters make contact, it typically winds up on the ground (70% ground ball rate).
The towering righty added a slider ahead of last season and quickly gained confidence in it. A plus pitch in the 86-88 mph range, Perez’s sharp, gyro-breaking slider is difficult for hitters to differentiate from his fastball until it is too late. He landed it for a strike nearly 70% of the time last season and the movement profile of the pitch makes it another ground ball pitch in the rare occasion where he isn’t generating as many whiffs. Opponents hit below the Mendoza line against the slider with a 51% ground ball rate.
The second breaking ball for Perez is an above-average curveball in the low 80s. Perez is comfortable throwing it for a strike and has sharpened the offering as he has progressed. It is more of a strike-stealing pitch early in counts or in hitter’s counts thanks to his confidence in his ability to land it for a strike.
Perhaps the most impressive thing about Perez is his command. A 6-foot-8 19-year-old who has a good feel for four pitches sounds like a player you would create in MLB the Show. He presently has above-average command with a great chance to reach the plus territory soon if he can find a bit more consistency with his fastball location.
Outlook
To put a ceiling on Perez would be ridiculous. As one of the youngest players at each stop, the 19-year-old has often looked like the most polished arm both with his ability to pitch and overall demeanor on the mound. Perez’s knack for repeating his mechanics for such a young, tall, and long pitcher should have the Marlins dreaming of a second Sandy Alcantara.
The confidence and quality of his secondaries has him knocking on the door of the big leagues, but the Marlins may want to see some improvement with his fastball consistency. Perez has the tendency to miss over the middle with his four-seamer, which was just about the only time you’d see him get hit hard last season. Similar to Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera, Perez could benefit from a sinker that he could rely on as a pitch that is harder for hitters to do damage on if left towards the heart of the plate.
Regardless, Perez has one of the best arsenals in the minors and with a bit more consistency with his fastball, he has clearcut ace upside. Further, his delivery is so effortless that there may be even more velocity in the tank. If it all works out, we are looking at a potential Cy Young(s) winner. With his stuff, size and command, Perez essentially has the floor
5. Jackson Chourio - OF - Milwaukee Brewers
Height/Weight: 6’1’, 170 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $1.8M – 2021 (MIL) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|60/70
|50/60
|70/70
|50/60
|65
Chourio has wasted no time getting acclimated to baseball stateside. After putting up good numbers in the DSL last year, Chourio tore through Low-A pitching this season and has kept it rolling in High-A as an 18-year-old. Chourio’s tools are immense, and he’s way more advanced than his peers.
Offense
A twitchy, explosive athlete, Chourio generates plus bat speed with relative ease. Chourio’s load is simple, picking his heel up while focusing on shifting his weight onto his back side. Not the biggest of frames, much Chourio’s pop comes from his powerful lower half and rotational power.
As a result, Chourio can get a bit out of control at times and pull off the ball. That said, Chourio has shown plenty of comfort going the other way with authority and as he matures as a hitter, I expect his 51% pull rate to improve.
Already posting a max exit velocity of 110 MPH as a teenager and plenty of 105+ MPH shots last season, Chourio is flashing above-average power has a chance to tap into plus power as he fills out a bit more.
An aggressive hitter, Chourio’s 33% chase rate has limited his ability to take free passes, but thanks to how quick Chourio is to the ball, he rarely misses fastballs, mashing to an OPS over 1.100 against them. As Chourio improves with his patience and approach, he should develop into an above average hitter with plus raw power.
Defense/Speed
A 70-grade runner who already gets excellent jumps in center field, Chourio has the potential to be an elite defender up the middle. His routes and overall comfort in the outfield makes it easy to forget how young he is.
Despite his top-of-the-line speed, Chourio is still getting his feet wet as a base stealer. As he gets more experienced on the base paths, Chourio should easily be able to steal 20+ bags per season.
Outlook
For a young 18-year-old to do what Chourio did at the Low-A and High-A level is almost unprecedented. Though he struggled in Double-A, the fact that he was even able to experience that level of competition before turning 19 is a prime example of how special Chourio’s skillset and natural ability is.
Elite speed and defensive potential in centerfield with an offensive skillset to dream on, Chourio has some similarities to Michael Harris II, including how young he could possibly debut.
Assuming Chourio continues to mature as a hitter, he has 30/30 upside while playing the outfield at an extremely high level.
6. Grayson Rodriguez - RHP - Baltimore Orioles
Height/Weight: 6’5′, 225 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (11), 2018 (BAL) | ETA: 2022
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CURVEBALL
|CHANGEUP
|Cutter
|COMMAND
|FV
|70/70
|60/60
|55/60
|70/80
|50/55
|50/55
|65
The best pitching prospect in baseball really does not have a weakness on the mound. A big body with three easily plus pitches and good command make it easy to see why Rodriguez is the most impressive arm in the minors.
Arsenal
Since Rodriguez has arrived to professional baseball, he has done nothing shy of dominating. Since 2018, the 23-year-old entered this season having pitched to a 2.41 ERA across every minor league level while striking out 406 in 283 1/3 innings.
Rodriguez throws from a high ¾ arm slot with consistent, medium-effort mechanics and tons of arm speed. Rodriguez’s repertoire starts with his mid-to-upper 90’s fastball with jump. He commands the pitch well, getting whiffs at the top of the zone while working east west effectively too. The big right-hander has been able to sustain at least mid 90s velocity deep into starts.
The high velocity, riding fastball pairs with Rodriguez’s screwball of a changeup at 83-85 mph to make hitters extremely uncomfortable. Rodriguez has a phenomenal feel for his change, throwing it for strikes to both lefties and righties in any count. An easy plus plus pitch, the 12 inches of horizontal break, the pitch fades away from lefties, inducing plenty of weak contact while also diving in and under the hands of righties.
Rodriguez also features a plus slider with sharp, late bite in the low 80s that he manipulates and locates with ease. Opponents posted just a .496 OPS against the pitch last season. While Rodriguez uses his slider more than twice as much as his curveball, he has made some adjustments with the shape of the pitch, flashing plus with more depth and downward break.
Rounding out Rodriguez’s arsenal is an 89-91 mph cutter that he will mix in to get weak contact and provide a fourth speed for the hitter to worry about.
Outlook
There’s no minor league pitcher with bag of pitches as deep and as nasty as G-Rod. The different looks he can give hitters at 6-foot-5 makes at-bats miserable to say the least.
A fastball with ride, changeup with big arm-side fade, a hammer curveball that dives out of the strike zone and a cutter as a taste-breaker leaves hitters worrying about four different directions and speeds. The fact that he commands his entire arsenal so well breaches the unfair territory. The Orioles very well could have their ace as they head towards building a contender at Camden.
7. James Wood - OF - Washington Nationals
Height/Weight: 6’7′, 220 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 2nd Round (62) – 2021 (SD) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/55
|60/70
|45/65
|60/55
|40/50
|65
At 6-foot-7 with impressive athleticism, fluidity and mobility, Wood is a rare talent with boundless upside. He surprised many with a more advanced feel to hit at the lower levels in his first full pro season.
Offense
Wood has a quiet upright set up, with simple pre-swing moves that are easier for him to repeat with his long levers. After showing flashes of his ability at the complex in 2021, Wood made some small tweaks to get his lower half more involved and has started to tap into his elite raw power last season.
Wood’s lower half adjustability is extremely impressive for a player of his stature, as is his barrel control. Despite standing at 6-foot-7, Woods’ ability to repeat his pre-swing moves and barrel adjustability has helped him limit the whiffs. Not only is Wood striking out at a low clip through the early stages of his pro career, but his in-zone whiff rates are impressively low.
There’s probably even more room for strength with the 20-year-old which is absurd considering the fact that he has already hit a ball 114 mph and boasted a 90th percentile exit velocity of 109 mph last season.
The left-handed masher has already shown the ability to leave the yard foul pole to foul pole and has a chance to develop into elite power paired with bat-to-ball skills that most wouldn’t expect with his profile.
Defense/Speed
A good athlete, Wood played basketball as well before moving down to Florida to focus on baseball (smart move). Wood is an above-average runner with an above average arm. His long strides help him close in on the baseball in the outfield, which has helped Wood actually look pretty good in the early going in center field. Should Wood move to a corner, he would be an above-average defender there.
Outlook
There have been few players with Woods’ profile, so projecting a player like him is extremely difficult. Wood has as much upside as any prospect in baseball and his relatively advanced feel to hit for his age/experience does hedge some of the extreme risk.
Impressive knowledge of the strike zone and the ability to play all three outfield spots have him looking like a potential Aaron Judge type of talent, but for every Judge there are dozens of John Mayberry Jr.’s. That said, the more James Wood I see, the more belief I have that he can be closer to Judge than Mayberry.
8. Brett Baty - 3B - New York Mets
Height/Weight: 6’3’, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (12) – 2019 (NYM) | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/55
|70/70
|55/60
|40/40
|45/50
|60+
Baty enjoyed a power breakout in 2022, climbing his way from Double-A to the big leagues before unfortunately going down with a season-ending thumb injury. Baty picked up where he left off in Spring Training this season followed by a torrid start to Triple-A. He should be with the Mets soon.
Offense
Some of the easier power you’ll see in the minors, Baty requires little movement to get into his plus raw power. It was never really a matter of hitting the ball hard for Baty, who has produced impressive exit velocities since entering pro ball, though high ground ball rates impeded his ability to consistently slug.
An inconsistent lower half led to an extremely high 57% ground ball rate last season, limiting him to just 13 homers in 116 games between High-A and Double-A. Baty made some small tweaks to sync up his upper body and lower-half, slashing his ground ball rate by more than 10%. Hitting the ball in the air more allowed Baty’s gaudy 107 mph 90th percentile exit velocity play into much more game power, posting a career-high 43 XBH last season.
Baty’s swing is smooth and his barrel stays in the zone for a long time, helping him use the entire field well. The left-handed hitter has shown plenty of comfort shooting balls the other way when he is behind in the count, but also had no problem leaving the yard to left field, launching eight oppo homers this season.
The 22-year-old has looked more comfortable against lefties as he has progressed through the minors, posting a respectable .781 OPS against southpaws this season. Baty is quick to the ball and repeats his moves well, helping him crush fastballs to an OPS over 1.000 in the minors this season. A well rounded hitter who is continuing to tap into his plus raw power, Baty has a chance to slug 30 homers with a good enough approach to get on base at an above average clip.
Defense/Speed
Initially looking shaky in the early parts of his professional career, Baty worked hard to improve his footwork and agility and the improvements became noticeable in games. Baty has a plus arm and is confident making difficult throws. While his range is still closer to average there’s no doubts in his ability to play the hot corner.
An average runner at best, Baty is not much of a base stealer, swiping only eight bags in his more than 200 minor league games.
Outlook
A well-rounded hitter with plus power to dream on, Baty has long been considered one of baseball’s best third base prospects for good reason. Baty’s stock has continued to rise as he has hedged his weaknesses and tapped into his strengths as he has progressed through his career. With the adjustments Baty has made to tap into more power, it is easy to dream on big time offensive upside.
Minimizing defensive concern at third while driving the ball in the air with more consistency and authority at the upper levels has Baty looking like one of baseball’s safer prospects while still maintaining All Star potential. The Mets likely have their third baseman for the second half of 2023 and beyond with Baty.
9. Andrew Painter - RHP - Philadelphia Phillies
Height/Weight: 6’7′, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (13), 2021 (PHI) | ETA: 2023
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CURVEBALL
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|70/70
|60/70
|50/60
|45/55
|50/60
|65
The top prep pitching prospect in the 2021 draft, Painter is a wunderkind who is tall enough to play forward on the hardwood, young enough to be a college freshman, and yet is polished enough to pound the strike zone with multiple plus pitches. A sprained UCL may delay his MLB debut, but the plan is for the 20-year-old to pitch through it.
Arsenal
Possessing a five pitch mix that rivals any pitching prospect in baseball, Painter has dominated hitters mostly with his 70 grade fastball that sits 95-97 mph and has been clocked as high as 101 mph. The pitch really explodes out of Painter’s hand with tons of life, boasting more than 18 inches of induced vertical break which has helps him generate some of the best in zone whiff rates in the minors.
Painter’s second plus pitch is his 81-83 mph sweeping slider. The pitch tunnels well off of his riding fastball boasting late, sharp bite away from right-handers. While he mostly uses the slider against same-handed hitters, he has also showed plenty of comfort burying the pitch on the back leg of lefties and has continued to use it more frequently in early counts to steal strikes.
He also features a curveball in the upper 70s which flashes above average as well as a changeup in the upper 80s. He has rarely needed to use the pitch in the lower levels, but continued to use it more frequently as faced stiffer competition.
The changeup was a focus for Painter heading into last season, improving his command of the pitch as well as the improved arm side fade that it now features. Not only does the changeup give Painter a rare fourth speed, but it also gives him a fourth movement direction which is a tunneling nightmare for hitters.
Painter’s focus heading into 2023 was his new cutter, which he unveiled during spring training. The pitch sat 89-90 mph and appeared to have the makings of another solid offering.
Outlook
The fact that Painter showed such great command of his elite stuff as a 6-foot-7 teenager is remarkable. His strike rate has hovered around 67% all season long while he continued to rely on his fastball less and use his strong secondaries more. It is also impressive how he has continued to add to and refine his arsenal as he has matured.
Painter is a rare talent who is likely to make his big league debut before he can legally buy a beer. It will be interesting to see how Painter’s partial tear to his UCL may impact his overall stuff and command in the short term, but the Phillies could very well have their next generation ace in Painter as he continues to exceed even the loftiest of expectations.
10. Marcelo Mayer - SS - Boston Red Sox
Height/Weight: 6’3, 190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (4), 2021 (BOS) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|50/60
|45/55
|50/50
|55/65
|60+
One of the favorites to be selected first overall in the 2021 MLB Draft, Mayer surprisingly fell to the Red Sox with the fourth selection. A well-rounded game with monster offensive upside, Mayer has already shown a solid feel to hit and staying power at shortstop with still plenty of physical projection.
Offense
A sweet left-handed swing with a ton of whip, Mayer hit the ball hard and can spray it all over. Starting with his weight slightly stacked on his back leg, Mayer uses a barrel tip for timing along with a stride. While the barrel tip can potentially disrupt timing, Mayer gets slotted early which helps hedge that issue.
The combination of Mayer’s impressive body control and smooth swing that lives in the zone has helped him hit all types of offerings well. Mayer posted impressive splits in 2022, slashing .296/.385/.519 against left-handed pitchers.
While there is more room to fill out for Mayer, he is already tapping into above average raw power with a 90th percentile exit velocity of nearly 104 MPH. There’s some zone whiff for Mayer as his swing can get long on him at times, but his strong approach, splits and body control point towards an above average hit tool in the future. Already producing a bit more thump than expected, Mayer has a chance to develop into plus power as well.
Defense/Speed
Though not a great runner, Mayer moves his feet well at shortstop and has all of the goods to be a plus defender there. A plus arm, soft hands, good footwork and clean actions help Mayer look silky smooth at short. Though he’s not the most incredible athlete, Mayer is able to make difficult plays look easy thanks to his instincts and impressive ability to throw from different slots.
Outlook
It was a great first full season for Mayer in just about every aspect last year. The 20-year-old produced impressive offensive numbers between Low-A and High-A while providing reason to believe that he can stick at shortstop longterm.
Launching 13 homers and 45 extra base hits in 91 games this year, Mayer should grow into plus power as he fills out his projectable frame. Still around two years from Fenway Park, Mayer could have a claim as one of baseball’s best overall prospects by the end of next year. There’s 30+ homer pop to dream on with good on base skills and staying power at short.
11. Evan Carter - OF - Texas Rangers
Height/Weight: 6’4′, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (50) – 2020 | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/60
|50/55
|45/55
|60/60
|50/60
|60
An under-the-radar Tennessee prep prospect in the 2020 Draft, few pro scouts had seen Carter play. The Rangers snagged Carter in the second-round for an underslot bonus of $1.25 million. Carter impressed with his polish and well-rounded game, reaching Double-A in his first season. The 20-year-old has as much helium as just about any prospect.
Offense
Tall with long levers, Carter stays short to the ball with a flat swing geared for plenty of line drive contact. Carter uses a small leg kick and quiet load leading into a smooth swing. It’s easy to envision Carter developing into a plus hitter or better with the way he is able to repeat his moves and find the barrel.
Carter is already a polished hitter with an advanced approach. Just an 18% chase rate and 17% strikeout rate, Carter is a tough out who will draw plenty of walks. His swing is more geared for contact, but Carter has above average power to his pull side with plenty of room to fill out. His 90th percentile exit velocity is above average at 103 mph and Carter already launched multiple homers over 430 feet this season.
A big frame at 6-foot-4, 195 pounds, Carter has plenty of room to add more strength and could easily develop into plus power. The combination of long levers with a great feel to hit can lead to a lethal power/hit combination which Carter seems to be well on his way to developing.
Defense/Speed
Carter is a plus runner who covers a lot of ground in center with his long quick strides. His jumps and instincts are already impressive along with an above average arm. If Carter cleans up his routes he will easily project as a plus defender in centerfield.
There wasn’t much hesitation from the speedy Carter in regards to attempted steals this season. While he did swipe 28 bags, he as caught 13 times. Carter has the speed to be an impactful base stealer, but will need to get more efficient.
Outlook
If Carter had more buzz around him in the 2020 Draft, Carter would probably be one of baseball’s most discussed prospects. Even after a huge 2022 season, it feels like Carter is not getting the notoriety he deserves. Not only is the newly-turned 20-year-old already producing in the Minors, but he has big upside.
Carter has five-tool potential with a great chance to stay in centerfield and the polish to climb to the big leagues quickly. Assuming Carter picks up where he left off next season, he could easily be considered one of baseball’s best young outfield prospects.
12. Jordan Lawlar - SS - Arizona Diamondbacks
Height/Weight: 6’2, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (6), 2021 (ARI) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/55
|45/50
|40/50
|70/70
|45/55
|60
Long viewed as a candidate to be selected first overall in 2021’s MLB Draft, Lawlar was the most well-rounded prep prospect in the class and proved it by climbing all the way to Double-A in his first full professional season.
Offense
Setting up in a medium base with an equal weight distribution, Lawlar uses a gathering leg kick along with a barrel tip for timing before unleashing a lightning quick stroke.
The swing produces more quickness than raw bat speed, but there is more bat speed to come as he adds strength. Lawlar’s feel to hit and approach rivals any bat from his draft class, showcasing impressive bat-to-ball skills and an advanced knowledge of the strike zone as one of the youngest hitters at each level he has been at.
Lawlar very rarely looks sped up or fooled in the box, and it always looks like he is in control of the at-bat. His swing has a tendency to get big in plus counts, similar to most young hitters, but it almost certainly won’t be a problem as he matures. Lawlar shows an advanced ability to use the whole field with authority while being able to just throw his hands at a pitch with two strikes and use his speed to leg one out when he is fooled.
The power is the bigger question mark, as he may never be physically imposing. With that being said, he already flashes average power to his pull side and as he adds strength, he could provide 20 homer pop on an annual basis. Lawlar’s advanced feel to hit and developing power give him great upside in the batter’s box. He fits the profile of the modern leadoff hitter to a tee.
Defense
Lawlar is an elite athlete with quick-twitch actions on the defensive side of the ball. There are no questions about his ability to stick at shortstop, and his range, hands, and plus arm lead us to believe he could be an impactful defender.
He’s also a plus-plus runner who will flash elite home-to-first times. The defensive tools are loud and he should impact the game with his glove and legs on a nightly basis.
Outlook
Lawlar is an exciting blend of polish and projection. His present feel to hit is extremely advanced as are his defensive tools. How much power he will generate is the biggest question that will ultimately determine his ceiling, but 16 homers in 99 games between Low-A, High-A, and Double-A is a great sign.
Lawlar has the ceiling of a perennial All-Star capable of impacting the game in a variety of ways. If he can tap into 20 home-run power at the highest level, we could see shades of Trea Turner. That said, his defensive ability, relatively advanced bat, and dynamic speed give him a high floor at shortstop.
13. Ricky Tiedemann - LHP - Toronto Blue Jays
Height/Weight: 6’4′, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/L | 3rd Round (85)- 2021 | ETA: 2023
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/70
|50/60
|60/70
|50/55
|60+
A well-regarded prospect out of high school, Tiedemann’s asking price was not met in 2020 and he opted to go the JuCo route with his eyes on the 2021 Draft. Tiedemann made major strides in his season at Golden West JC, prompting the Jays to take him in the third round. Tiedemann has continued his kicked it into another gear since going pro, quickly looking like one of the best left-handed pitching prospects in baseball.
Arsenal
Throwing from a low arm slot, Tiedemann generates a ton of arm speed allowing his already impressive arsenal to play up. The southpaw has three impressive offerings but the combination of his plus fastball and plus changeup has helped him carve up more experienced hitters.
Tiedemann’s fastball sits 95-97 MPH, topping at 99 with elite spin and a ton of arm-side run. The pitch really jumps out of his hand from the low release point and gets on hitters quickly. Tiedemann maintains his arm speed really well with his plus changeup, making it really difficult to differentiate out of his hand. The change sits in the mid 80s with roughly 18 inches of arm side fade.
The southpaw used his slider more frequently as the season went on, adjusting the shape of the pitch a bit which allowed him to land it for a strike more frequently along with more desired movement. An average pitch coming into the season, Tiedemann’s improvement with the slider has it looking closer to above average while flashing plus.
A big guy at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Tiedemann can struggle at times to sync up his mechanics, but still maintained a walk rate below 10% and should at least grow into average command. The 20-year-old is difficult to game plan for as a hitter because of his willingness to use both of his off speed pitches against both lefties and righties.
Naturally, Tiedemann favors his slider against lefties and changeup against righties, but he will still mix his slider in against righties around 20% of the time with success and the change around 10% of the time with success against lefties.
Outlook
There are few pitchers in the prospect world with more helium than Ricky Tiedemann. Reaching Double-A before his 20th birthday, Tiedemann is on a fast track to the big leagues. The Jays want to be careful with building him up as he threw just 38 innings in JuCo last year.
Nearly 90 innings in his first professional season while climbing three levels is a great milestone to hit. He will likely begin next season in Double-A with a chance to jump up to Triple-A relatively quickly after already looking strong in his cameo with New Hampshire at the end of the season.
Tiedemann has the goods to be a frontline option if he keeps trending the way he has. If his command backs up a bit, he is a likely middle of the rotation arm, but it is hard to bet against his pitch mix, built-in deception and size.
14. Jackson Merrill - SS - San Diego Padres
Height/Weight: 6’3, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (27) – 2021 (SD) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/60
|50/60
|45/55
|55/55
|45/55
|60
An under slot first round pick, the Padres followed their trend of scooping up pop up prospects with the selection of Merrill. Not only has his hit tool translated, but Merrill is hitting the ball with more authority than many evaluators anticipated and has looked more explosive with even more room for projection.
Offense
Injuries cut Merrill’s season to just 45 games this year, though that was all the 19-year-old needed to show that he has a lot more upside than he was given credit for. Merrill enjoyed a growth spurt in his senior year of high school and seems to just be reaping the rewards of the added physicality. He also has seen his natural hitting ability that attracted the Padres in the first place translate into pro ball.
Merrill starts with a slightly open stance, relaxed hands and his weight slightly stacked on his back side. His hand load is quiet and he uses a small step to get himself closed while keeping his energy stored in his back hip. Merrill maneuvers the barrel really well with great plate coverage. His 89% zone contact and just 19% strikeout rate reinforce Merrill’s well above average ability to hit.
I’d be lying to you if I said I expected above average exit velocities from Merrill in year one, however his max exit velocity of 110 mph and 90th percentile EV of 104 mph with still plenty of room to fill out has Merrill looking like he could tap into even more juice.
Defense/Speed
While just an average runner, Merrill moves his feet well at shortstop and has the goods to potentially stick there. He has worked on his explosiveness and quickness, looking much rangier than evaluators thought he would be coming out of high school. With an above average arm, soft hands and good instincts, Merrill should provide some value with the glove.
Outlook
18 years old at the start of the season, Merrill seems to still be maturing physically which makes him a bit more difficult to project than other prospects and the limited action in 2022 doesn’t help. Regardless, Merrill has exceeded expectations in every way as a profiessional, hitting the ball with much more authority than anticipated with his well above average ability to hit immediately shining through.
Though his numbers were not fantastic in the Arizona Fall League, Merrill impressed with the way he carried himself as one of the youngest players out there and stood out defensively. If Merrill continues to fill out and tap into his power potential, he could be a rare blend of plus hit and fringe-plus power at the shortstop position.
15. Francisco Alvarez - C - New York Mets
Height/Weight: 5’10”, 230 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $2.7M – 2018 (Mets) | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/45
|65/70
|55/60
|40/40
|40/50
|60+
One of the best power hitting catchers we have seen in the minors in some time, Alvarez has the goods to become one of baseball’s best catchers and should take over the position in Queens at some point in 2023.
Offense
Starting with an open stance and a toe tap to close himself off, Alvarez has some of the easiest power you’ll find in the minors. Stocky with a powerful and explosive lower half, Alvarez stays in his backside really well and controls his body throughout his load and swing.
At a solid 5-foot-10, 230 pounds, Alvarez has easy plus pop in the tank, especially to his pull side. Though he looks to do damage to his pull side, Alvarez is capable of hitting the ball to all fields with authority thanks to his ability to keep his weight back and let the ball travel.
Alvarez relied on his natural feel to hit and decent overall approach to climb all the way to Triple-A in his age 20 season, but as he got to the upper levels, his struggles with elevated heaters were exploited a bit. A 30% chase rate and and even higher high in-zone whiff rate on four-seamers has resulted in him seeing more of them, but there are plenty of good hitters who have blue zones up there, they’re just better at laying off those pitches (see: Mike Trout).
Alvarez has put his big time power on display last season, crushing home runs as far as 452 feet and as hard as 114 mph off of the bat. With his elite power/bat speed and ability to crush pitches belt high and below, Alvarez has been able to slug through his struggles with consistency in Triple-A. That said, he will need to improve his struggles with the high heat to reach his sky-high ceiling.
Defense/Speed
A grinder behind the dish, Alvarez has continued to improve defensively as he has progressed through the minors. Despite often being the youngest player on the field, Alvarez looks the part as a catcher and earns high marks for his desire to improve as a defender.
Alvarez’s arm is easily plus and he honed in on his accuracy last year, throwing out 28% of base stealers in the upper levels (a figure that has progressively gotten better as the year has gone on). Lacking blocking fundamentals earlier in his career, Alvarez has made huge strides in preventing passed balls as well as receiving. He should almost surely stick behind home plate and could be an average defender or slightly better at the highest level.
Outlook
There is just so much to dream on with a prospect like Alvarez. He has a chance to not only be baseball’s best power-hitting catchers, but to also be one of the game’s better power hitters period. With improving defense and the makeup/work ethic to encourage belief that he will keep getting better in that regard, Alvarez has a chance to be a well-rounded backstop with elite offense upside.
It would not be crazy to expect Alvarez to break in with the Mets early next season and while there may be some swing and miss in the early stages of his MLB career, his swing is just too good and too quick for whiffs to permanently hold him down. The Mets could very well have their best catcher since Mike Piazza.
16. Tyler Soderstrom - 1B - Oakland Athletics
Height/Weight: 6’2, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (26), 2020 (OAK) | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/55
|60/70
|50/60
|40/40
|35/45
|60
Soderstrom is way ahead of his years in the batter’s box, but struggled behind the dish in his first two pro seasons. With the bat looking so good and the glove lagging, Soderstrom has started to see more action at first base.
Offense
Starting with an open stance and his weight stacked on his back side, Soderstrom just brings his foot over to close himself off and lets his plus bat speed and strength do the work. He’s already physical, but with broad shoulders and long legs, he could likely to add another 10-15 pounds of good weight.
His hands and wrists contain immense strength that allow him to manipulate the barrel at a high level. Soderstrom’s controlled violence with his swing gives him a great chance to hit for power while not whiffing at too high of a clip. Still an aggressive hitter, Soderstrom could benefit from cutting down his 31% chase rate, but that will likely come with more at bats.
Soderstom’s swing is smooth and his barrel stays in the zone for a long time, backed up by his 85% zone contact rate. If the 20-year-old can tone down his aggressiveness a bit, he will can develop into an above average hitter who can easily hit 30 or more homers.
Defense/Speed
The A’s drafted Soderstrom as a catcher, but barring any advances to his athleticism and lateral movement, he likely projects as a first baseman. He currently struggles to keep balls in front of him when blocking, which is likely due to the fact that he lacks the quickness to be able to constantly get in good blocking positions.
He’ll flash plus pop times thanks to his quick transfer and above-average arm strength, but the accuracy of his arm is currently inconsistent. Soderstrom’s decent hands should help him profile as an above average defensive first baseman.
Outlook
Soderstrom possesses the most exciting bat in an A’s system that is light on prospects with middle-of-the-order potential. The more I see of Soderstrom, the more confident I am that he can develop into the middle of the order left-handed bat for the A’s. Regardless of where he ends up on the defensive side of things, Soderstom’s bat will be his ticket to becoming an impactful big league regular with a chance to put up gaudy power numbers while still making plenty of contact.
17. Curtis Mead - 3B - Tampa Bay Rays
Height/Weight: 6’2, 170 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $200K – 2018 (PHI) | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/60
|55/60
|40/50
|40/40
|40/50
|60
An under-the-radar international free agent out of Australia, Mead broke out in a big way in 2021 and has continued to mash in the upper levels in 2022.
Offense
Formerly starting from an extremely upright and setup, Mead is still relatively tall in his stance but is more bent at the knees. Mead has Always featured an extremely advanced swing for his age with proper sequencing that allows his lower half to work extremely well.
The result is a barrel path that essentially lives in the zone and allows him to drive balls to all parts of the zone with relative ease. Mead has already flashed plus exit velocities, with a 90th percentile exit velocity of 107 mph, one of the better marks in the organization.
A doubles machine due to his all-fields approach and swing that is geared for hard line drives, Mead has racked up 75 doubles along with 28 homers since the start of last season (180 games). Mead’s body control and bat-to-ball skills combined with his plus raw power could make him a hitting machine in the future even if he isn’t launching 30 homers per season.
Defense/Speed
While not especially flashy or athletic, Mead’s hands and instincts should make him an average defender at either third or second base. Mead’s average arm and speed will keep him on the dirt with second base being the position he profiles best at.
The 21-year-old’s footwork looks strong enough to accommodate a move to second, but his arm is decent enough to play an average third base. Mead made the majority of his starts at the hot corner this season, but still saw action in 20 games at second.
Outlook
Mead’s advanced approach and swing give him a chance at becoming a plus hitter at the highest level with 20+ homers and plenty of doubles.
Though he has the offensive skill-set of an above-average regular, the right-handed hitter has dismantled lefties over the last two minor league seasons to the tune of a .365/.413/.620 line making him a viable platoon bat with the ability to play three infield spots for the Rays as soon as Opening Day in 2023.
18. Jackson Holliday - SS - Baltimore Orioles
Height/Weight: 6’1′, 175 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (1) – 2022 (BAL) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/60
|45/55
|40/55
|60/60
|45/55
|60
The son of MLB All-Star Matt Holliday and the No. 1 selection in the 2022 Draft, Holliday has five-tool potential and looked great in his brief debut season.
Offense
Holliday is an advanced hitter for his age with a smooth swing from the left side and comfort driving the ball to all fields. Starting upright, Holliday utilizes a slow leg kick to get into his lower half, but repeats it well and has looked comfortable with his timing.
The athleticism of Holliday is more than evident in the batter’s box, as he shows off impressive lower-half adjustability, helping him still get off good swings even when he is a bit fooled our out front. Much like his father, Holliday is a patient hitter who does not strike out much and will work plenty of free passes.
Holliday’s barrel lives in the zone and even in the limited action we saw from him in his 2022 debut, the then 18-year-old swung through few pitches. The impact is not totally there yet for Holliday, but he has a big frame and room to add more muscle which could help him develop above average or even plus power. Holliday projects as a plus hitter.
Defense/Speed
A plus runner with plenty of lateral quickness and range, Holliday has a great chance to stick at shortstop. He is already demonstrating smooth actions, good instincts and soft hands to go with a plus arm. Holliday should blossom into an above average defender at short. His plus speed should make him a consistent threat to steal bases.
Outlook
It’s easy to see why Holliday was the No. 1 pick in the 2022 Draft. He has already shown a feel to hit with tools and physical projection to dream on. Arguably the most advanced prep prospect in his class, Holliday has a chance to climb the minors relatively quickly thanks to his polish and approach to the game.
How much power he taps into will be a determinant in just how absurdly high his ceiling is, but Holliday’s makeup, instincts, natural hitting ability, physical projection and bloodlines have Holliday looking like a potential All-Star shortstop for the Orioles.
19. Endy Rodriguez - C - Pittsburgh Pirates
Height/Weight: 6’0, 180 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $10K – 2018 (NYM) | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|60/60
|50/55
|50/55
|50/50
|45/55
|55
Signed for a measly $10,000 by the Mets before being traded to the Pirates in the three team Joe Musgrove deal, Rodriguez has done nothing but rake since making his pro debut in 2018. The talented switch-hitter kicked things up another notch in 2022, putting up arguably the best offensive season in all of the minors.
Offense
A switch hitter with pretty even production from both sides, Rodriguez has a really good feel for both of his swings that are geared for lift and carry. Rodriguez further simplified his load in 2022, losing the moving leg kick in favor for a toe tap. He struggled at times with the timing of his leg kick in years prior and his ridiculous 2022 slash line may point towards the tweak helping him find even more consistency.
It’s hard to argue with a hitter who posts an OPS above .900 from both sides of the plate and while Rodriguez’s exit velocities are above average at best, his swing is designed to drive the ball in the air. Rodriguez is extremely difficult to strike out, possessing great pitch recognition skills and impressive bat to ball no matter where the ball is pitched.
Impressive balance and plate coverage helps Rodriguez stay back on breaking pitches and drive them with authority to all fields while still being quick and explosive enough to turn on hard stuff in. Rodriguez mashed breaking balls to an OPS of .988 while dismantling fastballs to the tune of a 1.177 OPS.
Rodriguez is a complete hitter with the body control, bat to ball skills and approach to give him a plus hit tool while tapping into every bit of his above average raw power in games.
Defense/Speed
A primary catcher, Rodriguez is extremely athletic behind the dish and receives well. Despite being younger for the upper levels, Rodriguez controls the game well as a catcher and pitchers seem to enjoy working with him.
With a litany of talented catching prospects in the Pirates system, Rodriguez has also received reps at second base, first base, and left field. He is athletic and talented enough to be an average defender at any of those positions.
It seems that the Pirates longterm plan is to keep Rodriguez at catcher, but if he continues to produce the way he has offensively, they will likely use his versatility as a way to keep him in the lineup.
Outlook
Rodriguez is an extremely fun prospect. I mean, how many switch-hitting catchers who can also play the infield and outfield have we seen? Combine the defensive versatility and switch hitting with a strong balance of bat-to-ball and intriguing game power, there is a lot to like with Rodriguez.
A confident hitter who controls his at bats from both sides of the plate, Rodriguez has a chance to be one of the better switch hitters in all of baseball while providing value behind the dish and potentially at other defensive spots as well. Rodriguez could be a threat to hit .300 with 20+ homers.
20. Logan O’Hoppe - C - Los Angeles Angels
Height/Weight: 6’2′, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 23rd Round (677) – 2018 | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/60
|55/55
|50/55
|40/40
|50/55
|55+
Traded by the Phillies for Brandon Marsh at the deadline, O’Hoppe enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, launching 26 homers while walking as much as he has punched out. The Angels were likely reluctant to sell low on Marsh, but were able to add their catcher for 2023 and beyond in O’Hoppe.
Offense
Like a true catcher, O’Hoppe really gets into his legs with his stance and actually sinks even deeper into his lower half in his load. O’Hoppe uses the ground well tapping into above average raw power with explosive lower half.
After a solid offensive season in High-A last year, O’Hoppe made some adjustments to tap into more game power. The 23-year-old also made strides with his approach, cutting his chase rate by 8% while seeing improvements with his swinging strike rate and whiff rates.
Boasting an impressive blend of contact and power last season, O’Hoppe produced a zone contact rate of 87% while hitting 26 homers. The power surge and improved patience have helped O’Hoppe walk at a 15% mark. The hit tool is fringe plus for O’Hoppe with above average raw power that he has figured out how to tap into consistently in games. He has the goods to be one of the better offensive catchers in the game.
Defense/Speed
At one point, O’Hoppe was seen as a glove-first catching prospect. His offensive breakout makes it easy to overlook the fact that he can really defend behind the dish. O’Hoppe has a plus arm and is extremely accurate with his throws. He moves really well behind the dish and is an above average blocker as well. A solid receiver, O’Hoppe checks just about all of the boxes as a catcher and should be an above average defender at the highest level.
Outlook
One of the biggest climbers in regards to prospect rankings, O’Hoppe’s offensive numbers would have been impressive for a first baseman let alone a strong defensive catcher. A good 2021 season followed by a superb Arizona Fall League performance adds some context to 2022’s breakout, though his 100+ game sample last season should be more than enough for people to trust the bat.
A borderline plus hit tool and comfortably above average power paired with strong defense behind the dish has O’Hoppe looking like the Angels backstop of the future. He has a great chance to be an above average regular with All Star upside at a difficult position.
21. Colson Montgomery - SS - Chicago White Sox
Height/Weight: 6’4′, 205 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (22), 2021 (CWS) | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/60
|50/60
|40/55
|45/45
|40/50
|60
Montgomery was dynamite in his first pro season, mashing through Low-A and posting strong numbers in High-A before a premature promotion to Double-A as part of the White Sox “Project Birmingham” idea to have all of their top prospects on the same team.
Ignoring those 14 games and whatever that idea was, Montgomery showed a lot of maturity and upside at the plate in his first season with power to dream on.
Offense
A big guy with long levers, Montgomery stays short to the ball generating a lot of whip and leverage. He already flashed above average power to his pull side this season with a max exit velocity of 112 mph and has plenty more power in the tank.
Montgomery already controls his body really well, keeping his weight back and using his leverage. His quiet load helps him stay on time, producing an impressive zone contact rate of 89% in 2022. While his power is more apparent to his pull side at this point, Montgomery comfortably barrels the ball to all fields and should develop into home run power to all fields.
Already possessing an advanced approach for this age, Montgomery struck out less than 20% of the time across Low-A, High-A and Double-A while walking at a 13% mark. The 20-year-old is an exciting blend of a potentially plus hit tool and plus raw power.
Defense/Speed
An average runner, Montgomery moves well for his 6-foot-4 frame though he probably won’t be the rangiest of shortstops. He has an above average arm and overall good footwork which should help his chances of sticking at short. If Montgomery continues to add strength and slows down a step, he has the arm and ability with the glove to be an above average defender at third.
Outlook
Montgomery was viewed as an older prep prospect, but now he is ahead of schedule of most of the 2021 draftees thanks to his polish at the plate. A high floor relative to the other prep bats recently drafted, Montgomery still offers immense upside. There’s a plus hit tool plus power blend to dream on here with his size and feel to hit that is a bit reminiscent of Corey Seager.
22. Pete Crow-Armstrong - OF - Chicago Cubs
Height/Weight: 6’0′, 185 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 1st Round (19), 2020 (CHC) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|50/55
|45/50
|60/60
|70/80
|60
Acquired in the Javier Báez deal from the Mets last season, Crow-Armstrong missed all but six games of his 2021 campaign due to a shoulder injury. An advanced feel to swing the bat and elite defensive potential had PCA making up for lost time this past season.
Offense
Due to 2020’s pandemic and an injury that wiped out Crow-Armstrong’s 2021 season, we were left not totally knowing what to expect from the former first-rounder this past season. What became abundantly clear rather quickly was the fact that PCA has a bit more to him than many were giving him credit for around the time he was traded for Javier Báez and Trevor Williams.
PCA starts with an upright stance before sinking into his backside as he gets his hands into a launch position. The move is simple and he repeats it with ease, which helps him be on time frequently.
A smooth, level swing that is geared for line drives, PCA has shown plenty of comfort spraying the ball all over the field. An area where he has surprised a bit more is the pull-side power department. Crow-Armstrong finished the season with 16 home runs and has recorded exit velocities of 107 mph on several occasions this year. Still with some room to fill out a bit and twitchy athleticism and bat speed which allow him to turn on pitches middle in with authority, 20+ home runs is not out of the question for the newly-turned 20-year-old.
Given the confidence that PCA has in his ability to put bat on ball, he can get a bit swing happy at times. Like many young hitters, the high fastball has been an area of temptation that he has succumbed to, though I expect the talented hitter to quell his aggressiveness against better pitching in High-A and beyond.
Defense/Speed
A plus runner with great instincts, PCA makes an impact both on the base paths and in the field with his legs. Defensively, Crow-Armstrong has a chance to be a perennial Gold Glover in center field. His reads are great, as are his jumps and there’s no doubt about his closing speed. An above-average arm is just the icing on the cake for a guy who should command the outfield as well as anyone in the business once he gets to the big leagues.
On the base paths, PCA has already made his speed known, swiping 13 bags in his 38 Low-A games prior to his promotion during the summer. There is probably some room for improvement in terms of picking the right spots to run and getting slightly better jumps from first base, but the speedster should be a 20+ stolen base threat annually.
Outlook
There was no doubt that PCA would be a solid, high floor prospect thanks to his elite defensive potential and speed as a left handed-hitting center fielder. The question seemed to be, “how much upside does he have?”
As we are quickly learning, PCA has the ability to impact the baseball more than many expected and an All-Star ceiling is not outlandish. Even with nearly two lost seasons, he is still just 20 years old and already hit his way to High-A to finish the 2022 season.
Crow-Armstrong is a hard-nosed gamer who is doing all of the things we thought he would do pretty well, exceptionally well while doing the things we weren’t totally sure he was capable of with the bat already.
23. Triston Casas - 1B - Boston Red Sox
Height/Weight: 6’4′, 240 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (26), 2018 (BOS) | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/55
|70/70
|50/60
|30/30
|50/55
|55+
The rare high floor/ceiling combination for a big bodied power hitter, Casas boasts 30+ home run potential with an innate feel to hit and plus makeup.
Offense
Big body with long levers and tremendous strength throughout his frame, Casas deploys a small hovering leg kick that is very slow and controlled and allows him to maintain incredible balance throughout every swing. His strength and long arms allow him to generate plus bat speed whip with plus-plus raw power. Capable of doing damage to all parts of the ballpark and should have no issue flicking pitches on the outer half off of the green monster in left.
Despite his long levers, Casas has a very short stroke designed to be as short to the ball as possible. The swing itself is somewhat reminiscent of Freddie Freeman due to the ability of using a short swing with a big frame.
Casas’ professional approach should help him develop into an above average hitter. He already understands how to use the count to dictate his approach, with most of his damage coming while he’s ahead in the count and an innate ability to battle and spray the ball when he’s behind.
He chokes up and widens out with two strikes and simply looks to put the ball in play rather than do damage and often still winds up doing damage because of elite raw power. Casas is still working to tap into his light-tower power more consistently in games and injuries over the last couple seasons have like effected that.
Casas has already hit home runs as far as 472 feet and has the ability to mishit baseballs that still leave the yard. Left-handed pitching has given Casas some trouble in the upper-levels and is something to monitor, however his polish at the plate and unteachable raw power lend to the belief that he can develop into at least an average hitter left on left.
There is just so much offensive upside to dream on with Casas and though he has struggled in the early parts of his MLB debut, the 22-year-old has 30+ homer upside while getting on base at a high clip.
Defense
Casas’ massive build limits him to first base, where he moves well and already excels at picking and has solid footwork around the bag. His arm is easily plus, however his near bottom of the scale speed would make a transition to the outfield difficult. He has the agility to be an above-average defender at first, especially for his size.
Outlook
Casas has the classic look of a slugging first baseman capable of producing runs in bunches. While the power is immense, the advanced approach and adjustability of his swing gives him more upside than your prototypical power hitter.
Injuries and 2020’s cancelled season have limited Casas to just 284 Minor League games since being drafted in the first round of 2018’s draft. A meticulous worker who earns high marks for his work ethic and makeup, Casas will surely benefit from his big league reps at the end of the 2022 season and should be a favorite to man first base for the Red Sox on Opening Day next year.
Slashing .281/.389/.500 in his 76 MiLB games last season, Casas provided a barometer of what we can expect from him at the big league level once he is fully developed. Maybe with even more power.
24. Brandon Pfaadt - RHP - Arizona Diamondbacks
Height/Weight: 6’4, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 5th Round (149), 2019 (ARI) | ETA: 2023
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CURVEBALL
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/55
|60/60
|40/45
|50/55
|60/65
|55+
Four viable offerings and plus command has helped Pfaadt get outs in even the most hitter friendly environments. Pfaadt’s pitchability, polish and improving stuff have him trending towards the middle of the D-Backs rotation very soon.
Arsenal
Hardly ever handing out free passes and attacking hitters with an assortment of pitches, Pfaadt has become one of the more fun pitching prospects to watch. He may not have the kind of stuff that will frequent him on Pitching Ninja, but he has above average stuff that plays up thanks to his elite command and overall feel to pitch.
Pfaadt sets the tone with his 93-95 MPH fastball, which has ticked up since last year. It’s a high spin pitch that jumps from his low release point, generating plenty of whiff in the zone. Pfaadt commands his fastball east/west and north/south, helping the above average pitch play up and set up his assortment of secondaries.
His low 80s slider flashes plus with late sweeping break. Pfaadt impressively lands the pitch for a strike 72% of the time, using it as his go-to out pitch against righties, but also has enough confidence with the pitch to backdoor and back-leg lefties.
Pfaadt’s preferred weapon for left-handed hitters is his above average changeup with late arm side fade in the mid 80s. Much like the rest of his arsenal, Pfaadt has a great feel for the pitch, especially to his arm side. He’s not afraid to mix the pitch in to righties as well as he does a good job of keeping it at the bottom of the zone and below.
The fourth offering for Pfaadt is his average curveball which he will mix in a few times per game to steal strikes.
Outlook
Though he may not have ace upside, Pfaadt is as much of a virtual lock to stick as a starter as there is in the system and continues to get better each time I watch him pitch. Plus command of four pitches that ticked up in 2022, it makes sense that Pfaadt kicked things into another gear this season.
Despite pitching in some of the most hitter-friendly environments in the Minor Leagues as a fly ball pitcher, Pfaadt attacked hitters relentlessly. He may be susceptible to the long ball, but solo shots hurt a pitcher much less than walks, and Pfaadt only walked 4.8% of batters last season.
The 24-year-old has the floor of a back end of the rotation starter, though I believe his pitchability and willingness to improve and tweak his craft will have him closer to a No. 3 starter with room for a bit more.
25. Ezequiel Tovar - SS - Colorado Rockies
Height/Weight: 6’0, 170 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $800K – 2017 (COL) | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|40/50
|40/45
|60/60
|60/70
|55+
One of the younger players in Double-A, Tovar’s elite defensive ability and solid feel to hit has allowed him to play above his age-level at every stop. Still a glove-first prospect, Tovar is trending more towards being an all-around shortstop than a defensive specialist.
Offense
An athletic hitter who really gets into his legs, Tovar uses the ground well to generate more power than you’d expect and his wide, crouched stance helps him keep his weight back and control his body well as an athletic hitter.
Tovar has a compact swing and uses the whole field well thanks to his barrel and body control. It is tough to beat Tovar because of his willingness to stay behind the baseball and go the other way while also possessing enough bat speed to turn on pitches middle in. Tovar leverages his favored counts really well, looking for a pitch that he can get the head of the bat out on and rarely misses the mistakes.
Power may not be a focal point of Tovar’s game, but a 103 mph 90th percentile exit velocity last season is above average and his contact rates have consistently been a notch above par. His improved ability to pick his spots to let it eat and increased strength have him looking like a guy who can hit 15-20 homers.
Defense/Speed
As ridiculous as it sounds, sometimes it seems like Tovar was born to play shortstop. His footwork is great, his actions are smooth, his arm is plus, and he has the instincts of a big league veteran. Tovar has Gold Glove potential at the position and was consistently one of the best defensive shortstops in the minors.
A plus runner, Tovar has improved in translating his speed into stolen bases. After swiping just three bags in 32 High-A games last year, Tovar has already racked up 17 stolen bases through his first 65 Double-A games.
Outlook
Tovar earns extremely high marks for his makeup, which allowed him to consistently play against older competition along with making his MLB debut just after his 21st birthday. The offense may not translate immediately at the highest level as he is still a bit raw in the batter’s box (he has only around 300 PA’s in upper levels), but Tovar has the ability to impact the game even when he isn’t mashing.
The elite defense, improved ability to get on base and value on the base paths has made Tovar a high floor prospect whose ceiling is difficult to peg for all the right reasons. A 20/20 shortstop with impactful defense is a reasonable hope here and Tovar seems to inch closer to that outcome each day.
26. Gavin Williams - RHP - Cleveland Guardians
Height/Weight: 6’6′, 225 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (23), 2021 (CLE) | ETA: 2023
|FASTBALL
|Curveball
|SLIDER
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|70/70
|60/65
|50/55
|45/50
|40/50
|60
A huge power pitcher with some of the best stuff in the country when he was at East Carolina, Williams worked mostly as a reliever due to command issues through his first three seasons. Things clicked for Williams in his fourth season, becoming the team’s ace and one of the best pitchers in the country. Though his track record was limited, the Guardians saw too much upside to pass on at pick No. 23.
Arsenal
Williams fits the description of the big bodied power pitcher, standing at 6-foot-6, 225 pounds while he power fastball leads the way with for his electric arsenal. The right-hander’s high spin fastball sits 95-97 mph with plenty of life, boasting around 19 inches of induced vertical break and some of the best fastball whiff rates in the minors.
The fastball command for Williams has gotten better as the year has progressed, throwing the pitch for a strike 70% of the time. The right-hander has a pair of impressive breaking balls, led by his plus curve that sits in the the upper 70s with a ton of depth and 11-5 break.
Though his cutterish slider is more of an above average pitch, Williams uses the pitch frequently against righties as a weak contact inducer that he lands for a strike more frequently than his big curve. Opponents had an OPS of .369 against both of Williams’ breaking ball this year with a 35% strikeout rate.
Williams will mix in an average changeup as his fourth offering, but it can get firm on him in the 87-90 mph range. The pitch flashes above average when he has the feel for it, showing some arm side fade. Though not up to the standard of his other three impressive pitches, it gives Williams another look and can be an effective pitch as he gains more confidence in it.
Outlook
The Guardians are as good as any team in baseball at identifying and developing pitching and they seem to have snagged Williams just as his stock was about to go through the roof. Williams rode the momentum of his All American collegiate season right into professional baseball where he pitched to a 1.96 ERA in 115 innings between High-A and Double-A with a 33% strikeout rate while walking just 9% of batters.
The size, stuff and improved ability to repeat his mechanics have Williams trending like a potential No. 2 starter and he is in the right organization to keep developing on the mound quickly. If the command remains fringy, the Guardians still have a durable, high volume strikeout pitcher who can sit in the middle of their rotation for years and eat innings.
27. Zach Neto - SS - Los Angeles Angels
Height/Weight: 6’0, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (13) – 2022 (LAA) | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/60
|50/55
|45/50
|55/55
|50/55
|55
After an illustrious career at Campbell University where Neto hit over .400 in his three seasons, the first round pick received an aggressive assignment to Double-A where he did not blink. Neto should climb quickly.
Offense
Neto features one of the more pronounced leg kicks you’ll see, then tones it down to a toe tap with two strikes. Neto starts the slow, large leg kick early and repeats it well. Even with the loud moves, Neto puts himself in a good spot to hit and uses the big stride to tap into as much power as possible.
With two strikes, Neto focuses on getting his foot down early and just letting his natural bat speed do the work. This helped Neto keep his strikeout rate in check against advanced pitching while also doing damage in his 30 Double-A games. He is an athletic hitter who should consistently post above average contact rates and does not expand the zone too much.
Not the biggest guy in the world at 6-foot, 185 pounds Neto gets the most out of his body and is capable of producing slightly above average power. After producing just three batted balls over 106 mph in his 37 pro games last season, Neto eclipsed that total with four BBE 106+ mph in 15 Spring Training games against several big league arms. It’s a small sample, but Neto could be trending closer to consistently tapping into above average pop.
Defense/Speed
Neto’s athleticism is evident at shortstop where he has solid range with a knack for the highlight reel play. His actions are smooth and he has a plus arm (he threw 27.2 innings in college) which should make him a great bet to stick at short.
An above average runner, Neto should provide some value on the base paths and mix in a handful of stolen bases. He swiped 19 bases on 20 tries last season at Campbell and added four more stolen bases in his 30 Double-A games.
Outlook
As we have already seen, Neto is a high floor bat with solid complementary tools that should help him climb through the minors quickly. Neto has enough power to smack 15-20 homers while hitting for a solid average and getting on base. His walk rate was a bit low in his brief Double-A stint, however his solid approach should make him a candidate to draw a fair amount of walks as he gets more upper level at bats under his belt.
There’s a great chance that the Angels have their shortstop of the future in Neto. Whether his power can be closer to above average territory will likely determine how high Neto’s ceiling can be, but he is one of the higher floor prospects you’ll find.
28. Masyn Winn - SS - St. Louis Cardinals
Height/Weight: 5’11, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (54), 2020 (STL) | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/55
|45/50
|40/50
|70/70
|55/60
|55
An explosive athlete who put things together offensively in 2022, Winn looks like he could be the shortstop of the future in St. Louis.
Offense
After a decent showing in his first pro season, albeit with limited power, Winn made some adjustments to get his lower half more involved and more consistent. In just 30 more games last season, Winn more than doubled his home run total from last year while cutting the strikeouts some and upping his walk rate.
Winn found more overall consistency with his swing in 2022, seeing his zone contact rate jump by 6% while his 90th percentile exit velocity jumped by nearly three mph. Starting slightly open with his weight slightly favoring his backside, Winn has stayed behind the baseball better, hitting less ground balls while seeing a higher percentage of his fly balls leave the yard.
An insanely twitchy athlete who was also a highly regarded prospect on the mound, Winn generates impressive bat speed and rotational power. He has no problem catching up with velocity and is already an above average hitter. Struggles with breaking balls seem to be the only thing holding back Winn offensively, though that is nothing to be alarmed about with a prep prospect who has flown through the minors quickly.
It is difficult to project what kind of power for a prospect like Winn will produce. He lacks physical stature, but is wiry strong with quick twitch that you just cant teach and has steadily improved in regards to driving the ball in the air. After posting a max exit velocity of 106 mph last season, Winn already topped that figure with a 107 mph home run this spring. Already posting above average contact rates (85% zone contact/77% contact), Winn could develop into a fringe-plus hitter as he matures at the plate.
Defense/Speed
Winn boasts top of the scale speed and his freakish athleticism can be seen on the base paths and in the field. He is rangy with actions that have continuously become smoother along with an 80 grade arm. Winn projects as a plus defender as he gains more reps at short.
The 70 grade speed has translated into big stolen base numbers for Winn, swiping 43 bags on 48 tries last season.
Outlook
A combination of tantalizing upside with the present skill set to handle aggressive assignments, it is easy to be extremely excited about Winn. The 21-year-old has game changing speed along with one of the best infield arms you’ll see and seems to get better at the plate each time I see him. Even if the power does not totally develop, Winn is a good enough hitter with elite complementary tools to be an impact shortstop. If he does develop into above average power, you could be looking at a five-tool All Star up the middle.
29. Jasson Dominguez - OF - New York Yankees
Height/Weight: 5’10, 210 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $5 million – 2020 (NYY) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|60/65
|50/60
|60/55
|40/50
|55+
Yet another Yankees hitting development story, Dominguez made adjustments heading into the 2022 season and has looked like a completely different hitter. It’s not only the offense that has improved for Dominguez; the 20-year-old has made leaps in every aspect of his game.
Offense
When I first saw Dominguez in 2021, there were a lot of moving parts to the switch-hitter’s swing that he struggled to repeat and often just looked out of sorts–especially from the right side of the plate. Starting with the right side, Dominguez cut down his leg kick while quieting/simplifying his hand load. The tweaks helped Dominguez see the ball earlier and control his body much better.
The adjustments not only helped Dominguez up his OPS from the right side by more than 200 points, but he also trimmed his pull rate and chase rate, making better overall swing decisions. Dominguez’s swing was further along from the left side to begin with, though he made some smaller tweaks to achieve much of the same benefits as his right-handed improvements.
On top of the mechanical adjustments, Dominguez cut his chase rate by nearly 10% in High-A while his zone contact rate jumped by a similar margin this past season. The improved contact rates have not come at the expense of power for Dominguez, registering a max exit velocity of 113 MPH this season while upping his 90th percentile EV by nearly three miles per hour.
All of a sudden, Dominguez looks like a really well-rounded hitter who still has the freakish strength capable of producing 30 home runs with ease as he continues to find consistency. After drawing free passes at a 9.8% clip in Low-A in 2021, Dominguez walked 13.4% of the time between Low-A, High-A and Double-A in 2022.
Defense/Speed
Dominguez shed some unnecessary weight last offseason, helping him move better in the outfield and on the bases, looking more like the plus runner he has was anticipated to be as a result. It was rough for Dominguez in the early parts of 2021 in the outfield as he struggled with his reads and sometimes looked lost out there.
He has looked drastically better, taking cleaner routes and getting earlier jumps on balls. Possessing a huge arm, Dominguez would project as a plus defender in a corner, but he has the goods to stick in center.
After only registering seven steals on 10 tries in 2021, Dominguez racked up 37 stolen bases on 44 attempts across three levels last year. Dominguez should be a threat to steal 20+ bases even at the highest level if he doesn’t slow down too much with age.
Outlook
Dominguez has not even played 200 professional games, and it seems like he has been around forever because of the unfair hype placed on him before he registered a single professional plate appearance. There was no sugar coating how concerning things looked for Dominguez in 2021. However, 2022 has served as a perfect example as to why you do not close the door on talented teenagers after a tough season–especially when they have the expectations and pressure placed on them like Dominguez did.
The adjustments that he has made in the box at 19 years old are remarkable, and the fact that he could go from lost in Low-A to finishing the very next season in Double-A is a testament to his highly-regarded work ethic and natural talent (and the Yankees PD). I am buying what Dominguez was selling in the second half of the season and believe there’s an above-average hitter here with big power potential and a solid chance to stick up the middle.
30. Bryan Ramos - 3B - Chicago White Sox
Height/Weight: 6’3, 205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $300K, 2019 (CWS) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/55
|55/60
|50/55
|45/45
|50/55
|55
After a solid 2021 in Low-A, Ramos kicked his offensive production into another gear in High-A last season before earning a promotion to Double-A as a 20-year-old as part of “Project Birmingham“. Ramos has a chance to be a well-rounded infielder who can produce some solid power numbers.
Offense
Ramos features a slow, early, load that gets him coiled before uncorking a quick, snappy swing that generates plenty of bat speed. His quick bat and explosive lower half help him produce above average exit velocities with room for a some more. Ramos boasted a 90th percentile exit velocity of 104 mph last season and a max of 112 mph.
A patient hitter, Ramos’ early load and quick bat allow him to see the ball early and make good swing decisions. Even with the aggressive promotion to Double-A, Ramos posted just a 23% chase rate.
Like many young hitters, Ramos can be a bit inconsistent with his lower half, but when he holds his back hip and uses the whole field, it is easy to see an above average hitter. He posted a 75% contact rate last season and 81% zone contact rate.
Defense/Speed
Easily lost in the shuffle of the offensive uptick for Ramos was his vastly improved defense. His footwork and hands have both looked much better last season and his instincts are good. An above average arm that produces throws with good carry, Ramos is able to make deep throws on backhands down the line and is comfortable ranging to his left and throwing from different arm slots.
Ramos has seen some action at second base as well, where he looks more than capable and comfortable. A fringe-average runner, Ramos will not be much of a factor on the base paths but is not a liability.
Outlook
Having just turned 21 years old with Double-A experience under his belt off in a season where he made big leaps on both sides of the ball, Ramos is poised for a strong season in 2023. He should blend and above average feel to hit with fringe-plus power and solid defense at the hot corner. Ramos has a skillset that gives him a solid chance at becoming an above average regular with All Star upside.
31. Diego Cartaya - C - Los Angeles Dodgers
Height/Weight: 6’3, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: 2018 – LAD ($2.5M) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/45
|60/65
|50/60
|40/40
|45/55
|55
A prized international free agent, Cartaya signed for $2.5 million as a 16-year-old in 2018. After impressing at the complex, Cartaya was off to a phenomenal start to his 2021 season in Low-A before an injury cut him to just 31 games. Cartaya picked up where he left off in 2022 with another great offensive season while impressing with his polish behind the plate.
Offense
Relaxed setup with a small leg kick, Cartaya made a slight adjustment with his hands this season, starting them a bit further back in his stance to make his hand load as simple as possible. A strong hitter with plenty of raw bat speed, Cartaya produces impressive exit velocities with ease along with a swing that is built for lift and carry.
Cartaya has plus power to his pull side and at times will try to yank the ball that way, causing him to spin off of softer stuff, especially from lefties. It seems to be more of an approach thing than a swing that is geared for the pull, as he has shown plenty of comfort going the other way with authority, launching five homers to the opposite field and plenty of extra base hits.
With 32 homers in his last 125 Minor League games, there is no doubting Cartaya’s power potential. He is a pretty patient hitter who has walked at a 14% clip over that same timespan. While there is some present whiff for Cartaya, he controls his body well, repeating his moves in the box. The tendency to get a bit long and pull happy will be something to monitor as he ascends to the upper minors, but his body control and solid chase rates give him a good chance to develop into an average hitter.
Defense/Speed
Already earning high marks for the way he commands a game behind the dish, Cartaya is an incredibly cerebral catcher who pitchers love to throw to. Like many young catching prospects, Cartaya could use some improvement in the receiving department, but has steadily improved over the last couple seasons.
One area of concern with Cartaya is that he has tightened up some as he has physically matured, not quite moving as fluidly behind the dish. The Venezuela native has a plus arm, and between his maturity as a pitch caller and solid overall tools, he should be a solid defender.
Outlook
Already one of the game’s best catching prospects, Cartaya made up for lost time with a monster 2022 season. Cartaya doesn’t quite have the plus defensive projection to complement an elite offensive ceiling, but his blend of power, intangibles and still solid defense have him reminding many of Salvador Perez. He begin 2023 in Double-A with a chance to debut in 2024.
32. Bobby Miller - RHP - Los Angeles Dodgers
Height/Weight: 6’5, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (29), 2020 (LAD) | ETA: 2023
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CHANGEUP
|CURVEBALL
|COMMAND
|FV
|70/70
|60/60
|50/55
|55/60
|50/55
|55
Miller was seen as high-risk, high-reward pitching prospect out of Louisville with electric stuff, but a limited track record as a starter. The Dodgers took the training wheels off of Miller this year and he has responded well to being stretched out.
Arsenal
A deep arsenal that is headlined by a plus plus fastball that routinely touches triple digits, Miller has some of the best stuff you’ll see in the minors. Miller’s fastball averaged 99.1 MPH in 2022, which would actually lead all qualified Major League starters.
On top of the elite velocity, Miller has improved the shape of his fastball to give it more ride. As a result, Miller has seen a jump in the whiff rates of his fastball, setting the tone for his three impressive secondaries.
Miller’s best secondary offering his his plus slider in the upper 80s. As the season has gone on, Miller has leaned on the pitch more than any of his other secondaries. The right-hander has extreme confidence in the offering, using it in any count and locating it well. With its sharp, late break, and his ability to spot it at the bottom of the zone, Miller has used the slider as a ground ball machine in the launchpad that is the Pacific Coast League.
Not far behind is Miller’s above average curveball which he has sharpened this season. A tick harder and tighter, Miller’s curve has gone from a strike stealing pitch to a legitimate put away offering. The 24-year-old is extremely comfortable landing both breaking balls for strikes.
Lagging behind the other three pitches is Miller’s changeup which has flashed above average but has the tendency to get firm on him. He has struggled to locate the pitch at times this year, throwing it for a strike roughly 15% less frequently than the rest of his arsenal.
There have been starts where the changeup is there for Miller and he is comfortable throwing it to both lefties and righties, providing hope that it can be an above average offering. His command has improved as the season went on and his ability to locate three of his four offerings with plenty of confidence gives Miller the potential for comfortably above average command.
Outlook
Yet another electric pitching prospect in a loaded Dodgers system, Miller has a good chance to be the best of the bunch. Three potentially plus pitches with solid command and impressive size/athleticism on the mound paints the picture of a potential front line starter.
Miller’s surface level stats may not be as sexy as some of the other pitching prospects in his ranking tier, however the Texas League and Pacific Coast League are two of the most difficult spots in the Minors to pitch.
Most importantly, Miller set a career-high for innings pitched at any level, tossing 109.2 frames while maintaining his high-end stuff late into the season and late in games. It’s about health for Miller as he battled some more minor arm issues this spring, but if he’s right, Miller is a middle-of-the-rotation option with a chance for more.
33. Druw Jones - OF - Arizona Diamondbacks
Height/Weight: 6’4′, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (2) – 2022 (ARI) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/50
|45/60
|40/55
|70/70
|50/70
|55+
The son of legendary center fielder Andruw Jones, Druw has a skillset reminiscent of his father’s, which helped him go No. 2 overall in last year’s draft. A labrum injury while taking batting practice put an end to Jones’ 2022 season before it started, though he should be ready to go by Opening Day this year.
Offense
As is the case with most prep prospects, Jones is raw in the batter’s box, though he has already flashed plenty to be excited about. His swing is choppy and can leave the zone quickly, but he has also shown the ability to drive the ball with authority to all fields.
Jones relied on his natural ability and advanced approach to rake at the amateur level and has the skill set to be an above average hitter with solid power. With a big frame and plenty of room to fill out as well as a lower half that could be more involved in his swing, there’s a chance that Jones could tap into plus raw power as he matures.
Defense/Speed
Much like his father, Jones already looks like he could patrol center field with the best of them. A 70-grade runner with a 70 arm and instincts you just don’t see from a teenager in the outfield, Jones has a chance to win many Gold Gloves.
Jones should be a menace on the base paths as well, as he is not only fast but very quick, and the aforementioned instincts are evident as a baserunner.
Outlook
Though the injury was unfortunate as we were all eager to see Jones make his pro debut, it should hardly delay his timeline assuming he is 100% by Opening Day at the minor league level. Jones has the potential to be a true five-tool player in center field with an above average hit tool and possibly plus power.
Bloodlines, athleticism and already a special ability to play center field that has not been seen from a high school prospect in a longtime, Jones has all of the upside the Diamondbacks could want with the No. 2 pick while offering a bit less volatility than most players with his kind of ceiling.
34. Kyle Harrison - LHP - San Francisco Giants
Height/Weight: 6’2′, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/L | 3rd Round (85)- 2020 | ETA: 2023
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/60
|55/60
|50/55
|40/50
|55
In a 2020 MLB Draft dominated by college arms, the Giants were able to entice prep southpaw Kyle Harrison to forgo his UCLA commitment with a $2.5 million signing bonus. The Giants like to target naturally deceptive arms with unique pitch profiles, and Harrison fits the bill quite perfectly. Harrison has dominated his way through the minors from the jump.
Arsenal
An athletic pitcher with a tough, low release point, Harrison naturally makes for an extremely uncomfortable at bat, but his plus stuff makes things that much harder for opposing hitters. Harrison’s plus fastball is his best pitch. It sits 93-95 MPH, topping out at 98.
The pitch’s perceived velocity is closer to the upper-90s thanks to Harrison’s low release point and high spin rates. Averaging nearly 2400 RPM’s from a high three-quarters release, Harrison features a lot of life on his fastball with run as well from a spot that is difficult to pick up out of the hand.
Harrison’s slider gives him a second plus pitch in the low 80s with two-plane break. Opponents hit just .167 against the pitch last season and it is sharp enough to be a weapon against both lefties and righties.
Harrison’s above-average changeup worked in tandem with his fastball to make at-bats extremely difficult on opposite-handed hitters. Though the pitch can be inconsistent, it boasts 17 inches of horizontal movement which can be devastating for right-handed hitters given how difficult it can be to pick up the ball out of his hand from his slingshot release.
Outlook
Already with Double-A success under his belt as a 21-year-old, Harrison is on a fast track to the big leagues. With three viable offerings and built-in deception, the last piece for Harrison is his command. His walk rates marginally improved in 2022, but he will need to find a way to more consistently repeat his mechanics to reach his frontline ceiling.
Even with command issues, Harrison gets enough whiffs to be a high strikeout middle of the rotation arm who may struggle with consistency. Given Harrison’s athleticism and ability to get outs already in the upper minors, I’ll bet on him being closer to the frontline starter outcome.
35. Spencer Jones - OF - New York Yankees
Height/Weight: 6’7, 225 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (22), 2022 (NYY) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|70/80
|55/70
|55/55
|40/50
|55
Jones is right up there with “The Martian” in terms of owning the highest ceiling in the organization. Built like a power forward with a pretty advanced swing, Jones made a smooth transition into pro ball last season while flashing elite exit velocities. He could go nuclear in his first full season.
Offense
Jones starts upright and slightly open with his hands high and far back in his stance. It’s easy to see some Shohei Ohtani in his set up. Because he is so big and powerful, Jones does not require much effort to do damage. His setup almost puts him right into his launch position, with just the slightest sink into his back side and a small step to get his feet back even.
For such a big guy with long levers, Jones controls his body well, which is likely a product of his extremely quiet swing. Some hitters who start with their hands far back in their stance find it as an effective cue to keep their weight back and hold their back hip. It seems to work for Jones, as he does a great job of minimizing forward movement prior to launch. As a result, Jones taps into his power more frequently and has a more consistent feel to hit than many may expect.
A limited track record of hitting in college, in part due to Tommy John surgery (he was a two-way player out of high school), Jones really only had one full season of work as an everyday position player at Vanderbilt, but he did not disappoint. He hit .370/.460/.644 with 12 homers in 61 games, then parlayed his strong collegiate campaign into an equally strong 22-game showing in Low-A where he posted a .905 OPS.
Jones produced exit velocities as high as 114 MPH at Vandy and launched a 111 MPH homer in his Low-A cameo with the Tampa Tarpons. His long levers help him generate the big time exit velocities and effortless opposite field power, and he improved as the year went on in regards to getting shorter to the baseball and showcasing is light-tower power to his pull side. As Jones gets more comfortable turning on pitches, as well as hitting the ball in the air more consistently, 35-40 home run upside could be attainable.
Defense/Speed
An impressive athlete in just about every way, Jones posts above-average run times and ran his fastball up to 94 MPH when he was a pitching prospect in high school. Jones has since had a couple elbow issues, which could impact his arm strength some, but he should grade out as above-average in that department at the very least.
Jones moves well for his size covering a lot of ground with his long strides. He consistently posts above-average run times and has a chance to stick in center field if he can continue to get more comfortable with his reads and routes. For what it’s worth, Jones was 24-for-25 on stolen base attempts between college and Low-A. If Jones stays nimble, he could be a decent defender in center with the tools to be an above-average glove in a corner.
Outlook
There’s not much precedent for a prospect like Jones. When it comes to 6-foot-7 center fielders, the only current example is, ironically, Aaron Judge. The hesitance around such a profile allowed a consensus top-30 overall prospect in James Wood of the Nationals to fall to the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft and Spencer Jones to “fall” to the Yankees at 22nd overall.
The sheer athleticism and surprising feel to hit that a prospect like Jones (and Wood) possesses hedges some of the extreme risk that comes with the profile. It will be interesting to see how Jones handles more advanced pitching, but he has not really blinked at the best that each level has had to offer.
In college, we saw Jones take 96 MPH up and in over the left-center wall from the 2023 draft’s top pitching prospect, Tennessee’s Chase Dollander. On the pro side, he was impressive in the way that he commanded his at-bats in a series that included well-regarded arms like Bubba Chandler and Anthony Solometo.
It’s important to note that Jones has only played 159 games since his freshman year of college, and that is including the Cape Cod League. Though I am expecting him to have a strong season in 2023, his lack of at-bats could result in a bit of a learning curve in the swing decisions department.
Trying to project the upside of a prospect like Jones is difficult, but his ceiling is as high as any prospect you’ll find. Limited track record and high variance are the only things keeping Jones from being one of the top prospects in baseball.
36. Owen White - RHP - Texas Rangers
Height/Weight: 6’3, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (55), 2018 (TEX) | ETA: 2023
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CURVEBALL
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/65
|55/60
|45/50
|50/55
|50/60
|55
Drafted in 2018, injuries and a COVID canceled season delayed White’s debut until 2021, but the right-hander has been well worth the wait. Explosive stuff and an advanced feel to pitch has helped White make up for lost time, dominating hitters over the last two seasons and finishing last year in Double-A.
Arsenal
Since debuting in 2021, White’s fastball has operated in the mid 90s, topping out at 97 mph with riding life. White’s fastball is easily a plus pitch thanks to the strong velocity, high spin rates and his ability to command it east/west and north/south.
White has an assortment of secondaries he is comfortable going to off of his fastball, but his slider is the best of the bunch. The right-hander snaps his slider in the mid 80s with late horizontal bite, while commanding it exceptionally well. His ability to spot it on both sides of the plate makes it effective to both lefties and righties.
The third above average or better pitch for White is his changeup in the upper 80s with late dive. White has gained more confidence in the pitch this season, landing it for a strike more frequently and using it as his go-to secondary pitch against lefties. The pitch is comfortably above average and plays up off of his lively fastball.
White’s curveball flashes above average in the 78-81 mph range, featuring more downward break and depth. Smooth and easy mechanics help White repeat his delivery and pound the strike zone. His present command is above average with potential for plus.
Outlook
White entered 2022 with only 71 innings pitched in his professional career including his dominant stint in the Arizona Fall League at the end of last year. The limited track record caused White to fly a bit under the radar, however another 80 impressive innings in 2022 has White climbing up the prospect ranks and positioning himself as one of the better right-handed pitching prospects in baseball.
An impressive four pitch mix which features three above average or better offerings, White’s above average command in tandem with the stuff gives him a high probability of being a No. 4 starter with enough upside to be a high-end No. 3.
37. Taj Bradley - RHP - Tampa Bay Rays
Height/Weight: 6’2, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 5th round (150), 2018 (TB) | ETA: 2023
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|65/70
|60/60
|40/50
|45/55
|55
An elite athlete on the mound already with two big league pitches, the development of Bradley’s changeup is what is stands between Triple-A Durham and the middle of the Rays rotation.
Arsenal
The Rays took Bradley in the fifth round in 2018 and gave him twice the slot value, tantalized by his upside. At 17 years old on draft day, Bradley was one of the youngest players in the entire class. Bradley spent two years in Rookie Ball, as the Rays slowly paced his development and entered the 2021 geared up for his first full-season. The hard-throwing right-hander’s maturation was immediately visible (1.83 ERA across 22 Low-A and High-A starts).
He followed up his strong 2021 with another ridiculous season this year. In 133.1 innings between Double-A and Triple-A, Bradley pitched to a 2.57 ERA with 141 strikeouts and just 33 walks as one of the youngest pitchers in the upper levels.
Bradley’s plus fastball is his best pitch. At 94-97 miles-per-hour with a ton of life, Bradley is able to get a ton of swings and misses when he elevates the heater, but also freezes hitters weary of his slider with four-seamers at the knees. The pitch averages more than 19 inches of induced vertical break.
Bradley’s 86-88 mph slider gives him a second plus pitch and it gets better each time I’ve seen Bradley throw. The 21-year-old’s split changeup is lagging behind as a third offering, but he has improved his feel for it this season landing it for a strike 15% more frequently than last year.
Outlook
Great stuff and premium athleticism give Bradley frontline upside. As he improves the feel for his changeup and his east/west command of his heater, Bradley could be a major problem for big league hitters. Bradley’s progress with his changeup this season is encouraging and he should have a chance to break camp with the Rays next season. The Rays very likely have another exciting homegrown pitcher on their hands.
38. Oswald Peraza - SS - New York Yankees
Height/Weight: 6’0, 170 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $170K, 2017 (NYY) | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/55
|50/55
|40/50
|60/60
|55/60
|55
Peraza shook off a slow start in Triple-A, mashing from June onwards before earning an audition in the Bronx as a September call-up, where he did not disappoint in limited action. Plus defense and speed headline Peraza’s exciting tools, but the kid can swing it too.
Offense
Despite being younger than the average player at every Minor League stop he’s been at, Peraza has held his own with both the bat and his glove along the way. 2021 was truly a breakout season for Peraza, and he put up another strong offensive season as a 21-year-old in Triple-A last year.
Peraza has a silky smooth right-handed stroke that features a big, slow and controlled leg kick and a clean barrel path that stays in the zone for a long time. The swing takes extreme body control and athleticism that Peraza has a ton of.
He has good bat speed that allows him to produce above-average raw power, and he’s starting to show he can get to it in games. Peraza also features a noticeable two-strike approach, in which he minimizes the leg kick and looks to battle. It’s similar to Bo Bichette, albeit with less power. He’ll need to continue to improve his knowledge of the strike zone as he settles in at the Major League level, as he could stand to walk at a higher rate. The bat-to-ball skills are excellent and he has a real chance to become a plus hitter with solid power when it’s all said and done.
Speed/Defense
Peraza is a plus runner with good footwork at shortstop, giving him above-average range. His plus arm strength allows him to make all the throws necessary and his hands are among the best in the Yankees system; the 22-year-old should be a plus defensive shortstop at the highest level.
A much more aggressive and efficient baserunner this season, Peraza stole 33 bases on 38 tries in Triple-A. He has drawn immense praise for his high baseball IQ and should be a 20+ stolen base threat in the big leagues.
Outlook
Peraza’s sweet swing from the right side and plus defense at short make him a high-probability everyday shortstop. The Venezuela native has the upside of a fringe All-Star if he continues to develop offensively. If he can further refine his plate discipline and continue to
39. Brooks Lee - SS - Minnesota Twins
Height/Weight: 6’2′, 200 | Bat/Throw: S/R | 1st Round (8) – 2022 (MIN) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|60/70
|55/55
|45/50
|45/45
|45/50
|55
The safest bat in the 2022 draft class, the switch hitting Lee has added muscle to tap into above average power to pair with his plus hit tool.
Offense
When you watch Lee hit, it is easy to understand how he was so consistent through his three collegiate seasons and kept it rolling into his first 31 pro games. Lee’s swing is almost identical from both sides of the plate, utilizing a simple set up and quiet load while relying on his impressive bat speed and added strength to produce impact.
Lee has a knack for manipulating the barrel, showing the ability to spray the ball all over the field even when he is fooled or the pitch is in a tough location. Lee has flashed above average power to his pull side and will pick his spots to try to do damage.
A zone contact rate of 89% through his 31 professional games while walking at a solid 12% mark, Lee should be a high on-base, low strikeout threat annually. He has the tendency to get very contact-oriented, hitting more balls into the ground than desired, but his pro sample size is extremely small and he was handling aggressive assignments to High-A then Double-A in the early days of his Twins career.
Lee’s floor is as high as any 2022 draftee and his ceiling will likely be dictated by how much he can slug. He has the power to mash 20 homers along with an elite ability to hit.
Defense/Speed
Fundamentally sound and instinctual, Lee is a consistent defender at shortstop. The added strength/weight has slowed Lee down a tick and his range is limited. He has a good arm and can make all of the throws as well as smooth actions, however he is likely to be closer to an average defender at the position. Some evaluators see Lee as a candidate to move off of short.
Outlook
Viewed as a high-level draft prospect dating back to his high school days, Lee elected to play for his father at Cal Poly where he raked for three seasons as well as on the Cape. It was more of the same for Lee in his 31 pro games, hitting .303/.389/.451 in High-A and briefly Double-A. Lee will likely climb quickly, with a good chance to hit for a high average and get on base at a high clip while hitting for at least average power.
40. Royce Lewis - SS - Minnesota Twins
Height/Weight: 6’2, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (1), 2017 (MIN) | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/50
|70/70
|50/55
|60/60
|45/55
|55
After not being seen in a game setting since 2019 due to injuries and 2020’s MiLB season cancellation, Lewis looked healthy and much improved at the plate in 2022 before unfortunately re-tearing his ACL. He should return sometime in the early summer.
Offense
When the Twins drafted him first overall in the 2017 MLB Draft, they saw an uber-athletic position player with a high-floor coupled with a high-ceiling. Unfortunately, things have not gone to plan for either Lewis or the Twins. After a rough 2019 Minor League season, Lewis broke out as the MVP of the Arizona Fall League. Just as things were looking up for the young prospect, an ACL tear abruptly ended Lewis’ 2021 season before it began.
It seemed like 2022 was finally the season where Lewis was starting to put it all together. There was some buzz around the backfields in Spring Training regarding how good Lewis looked, and the former top pick has made some extremely encouraging adjustments at the plate. Lewis eliminated his dramatic leg kick, which often threw his timing off as well as his balance in favor of a toe tap to simplify things while letting his natural bat speed and athleticism produce the power.
Even with quieting his pre-swing moves down, Lewis still produced big time exit velocities in his limited action including a max EV of 114 MPH and near elite 108 MPH 90th percentile EV.
The changes really helped Lewis find offensive consistency, lighting up Triple-A to a .313/.405/.534 clip before getting the call up to the big leagues where he did kept things rolling for a dozen games before going down with the injury.
Lewis was striking out as his lowest clip since he was in High-A while walking more than he ever had. Assuming he makes a 100% recovery, there’s 30 home run power in the tank with a well above average hit tool and a newfound ability to draw free passes.
Defense/Speed
Lewis has shown he can handle shortstop throughout the Minor Leagues. His plus wheels and athleticism allow him to move around the field with ease and his plus arm strength only strengthens his defensive profile. Lewis could be a bit more consistent with his actions at times, but that will come with more reps…and we know he has lost out on plenty of those.
This is all under the assumption that Lewis returns looking like he did prior to the re-tearing his ACL. He may not be as aggressive on the base paths, however even a tempered Lewis can swipe 20 bags with ease.
Outlook
Lewis has all the tools to be an impact big leaguer, and the positive adjustments he made in the batter’s box make it that much more frustrating that he went down with another serious injury. Possessing as much upside as anyone you are going to find in the back end of the Top 100 list and somehow still just 23 years old, Lewis has the ingredients to become a perennial All-Star.
41. Sal Frelick - OF - Milwaukee Brewers
Height/Weight: 5’10’, 180 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 1st Round (15) – 2021 (MIL) | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|70/70
|40/45
|30/35
|70/70
|50/55
|55
A three sport athlete in High School, Frelick won Masachusetts Gatorade Football Player of the Year before heading over to Boston College. Top-notch speed and potential for a 70-grade hit tool have Frelick looking like one of baseball’s safer prospects.
Offense
Great bat-to-ball skills and swing malleability help Frelick make a ton of contact while getting to tough pitches. Frelick’s hands work extremely well and his short swing makes him a difficult hitter to strike out.
The 22-year-old overcame some drifting issues with his swing earlier in the season, finding much more lower half consistency which has helped him make more consistent contact with more impact. Since making the jump to Triple-A, Frelick has posted some of the best contact rates in all of the Minor Leagues with a zone contact rate of 94% while still walking at a 12% clip.
Frelick sprays the ball all over the field, and is even a tough out with two strikes, somehow hitting .278 in two strike counts.
While power will never be a part of Frelick’s game, he can hit the ball with some authority to his pull side when he gets the right pitch. There’s potentially 10-15 homers in the tank for Frelick, especially if he calls Milwaukee home when he breaks into the big leagues.
It’s a delicate balance for Frelick, who does hit the ball on the ground a lot (51% GB rate), but also racks up so many hits by slapping the ball on the ground and using his wheels. When Frelick is at his best, he is smacking line drives to either gap while resorting to more of the “put the ball in play” approach with two strikes.
Elite contact rates and a knack for getting on base give Frelick a high floor with enough impact to rack up plenty of extra base hits.
Defense/Speed
Another Brewers prospect with game-changing speed, Frelick covers a ton of ground in center and has continued to improve his reads and routes with more experience out there. His arm is average at best, but he does a good job of getting himself in a good position to make strong throws by beating the ball to the spot.
Despite possessing immense speed, Frelick has not yet translated it into stolen bases. The 22-year-old picked up just a dozen bags in his first 100 games of the season, but should be more of a base stealer as he gets more comfortable on the base paths at the upper levels.
Outlook
Frelick may not have enough power to be a star in today’s game, but he has as good of a chance to be a big league regular as any prospect outside of the top 50. A virtual guarantee to stay in center field with a hit tool that is trending towards a 70 grade, Frelick is a throwback player who will have Steven Kwan lovers seeing double, but with a bit more exciting tools.
42. Gavin Stone - RHP - Los Angeles Dodgers
Height/Weight: 6’2, 205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 5th Round (149), 2019 (LAD) | ETA: 2023
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CHANGEUP
|CURVEBALL
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/60
|50/55
|60/60
|45/45
|45/55
|55
The earliest draft pick in Central Arkansas history, Stone has seen his stuff several ticks since joining the Dodgers organization with the potential for three well above average offerings.
Arsenal
Stone deploys a four-pitch mix with multiple weapons that induce whiffs within the strike zone. He works extremely fast and is a fiery competitor on the mound. He has found success by working ahead in the count consistently thanks to his ability to throw three of his pitches for quality strikes. He is exceptionally athletic and mobile on the mound, making it especially easy for him to repeat his mechanics.
His arsenal starts with a mid 90’s heater with ride that he locates both east-west and north-south. Stone’s ability to locate this overpowering offering makes it a weapon both early and late in counts and he holds its velocity deep into outings. The ball explodes out of his hand and low release point creates some deception and added life to hitters who consistently have issues timing him up.
The best off-speed pitch in Stone’s repertoire is his plus mid 80’s changeup that features an abnormal amount of late drop and arm side run. The pitch produces ugly swings against both lefties and righties and regularly missed bats even when located within the zone. To the naked eye, the immense amount of late-life could easily get it confused with a splitter. He threw it to the bottom of the zone at will and it should miss bats at the highest level.
Stone’s third pitch is a mid 80’s slider that he deploys mostly against right-handed hitters. While it may not feature the same movement as many of the sliders in modern-day baseball, Stone’s ability to throw it for quality strikes when behind in the count allows the offering to play up. It will never be a bat-missing machine like the changeup, but it is a valuable pitch nonetheless.
Stone sprinkles in a low 80’s curveball to round out his arsenal. He only throws it a few times each outing and it tends to back up a bit on him at times leading to some consistency issues regarding location. It flashed solid depth and shape at the bottom of the zone, making it a nice change-of-pace pitch to be used sparingly.
Outlook
There isn’t much more Stone can achieve in the Minor Leagues. He has excelled at every challenge the Dodgers have thrown his way and the numbers/overall polish reflect the fact that he is big-league ready right now.
It wouldn’t be surprising to see him debut early in 2023, though he could have probably handled a big league promotion in 2022. Stone combines a high floor with still plenty of upside as we don’t see him as anything less than a back end starter on a good team. If he further develops his breaking balls and command, Stone has the ceiling of a number two starter on a first-division team.
43. Harry Ford - C - Seattle Mariners
Height/Weight: 5’10, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (12), 2021 (SEA) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|50/55
|40/50
|65/60
|45/55
|55
First round prep catchers have a brutal track record, but Ford is not your typical prep catcher. Easy plus speed and projectable power give Ford plenty of upside even if he does not stick behind the dish.
Offense
One of the most dynamic players in the 2021 Draft, mock drafts had Ford going as high as the top five and as low as the twenties; the athletic catcher wound up somewhere in the middle, selected 12th overall by Seattle. Ford already looks like a potential steal, turning in a great offensive season in 2022, flashing his above average power along with an extremely advanced approach for his age.
At a physical 5-foot-10, 200 pounds, Ford generates impressive bat speed and a compact swing geared for line drives. Ford scrapped the leg kick in favor of a toe tap which has helped him catch up to higher velocity and has not come at the expense of power. Ford has a great feel for the barrel and is able to get to a lot of difficult pitches thanks to his lightning-quick hands.
Ford impressively only chased 14% of pitches in last season, helping him walk at a 18% clip. Though he is pretty filled out frame wise, Ford has more power in the tank if he can sync his upper body and lower half up more.
Ford already makes good swing decisions, shows a good feel for the barrel and has flashed above average power as a 20-year-old, already reaching exit velocities as high as 109 mph. There’s a nice blend of on base skills, power potential and athleticism that could make Ford a dynamic offensive threat.
Defense/Speed
Ford reminds me a bit of Daulton Varsho. He’s so athletic and cerebral that he will find a way to develop into at least an average defensive catcher. Unsurprisingly, he moves well and gets to difficult pitches to block. His receiving is better than I thought it would be, and his arm looks average.
He is such a good athlete that he could probably play centerfield much like Varsho if the Mariners wanted to get Ford some run in other spots or if he doesn’t develop behind the dish like the team hopes. An easy plus runner, Ford stole 23 bases on 28 tries last season.
Outlook
Projecting a player as unique as Harry Ford is difficult, but for nothing but good reasons. If Ford struggles behind the dish like many of his high school catching predecessors, he has a really exciting bat and plus speed to fall back on.
Ford really impressed against MLB-caliber competition in the World Baseball Classic for Great Britain and looked better with his receiving and blocking overall.
If Ford is able to stay at catcher, he could be one of the most dynamic prospects we have seen in a while. It is worth wondering if moving Ford to centerfield would be better for the longevity of his career and overall value, especially if the 20-year-old isn’t providing much value with his glove behind the dish. Ford has the offensive skillset to put up 20/20 seasons while being an OBP machine.
44. Colton Cowser - OF - Baltimore Orioles
Height/Weight: 6’3′, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (5), 2021 (BAL) | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/55
|55/60
|45/55
|55/55
|45/55
|55
Great contact skills and developing power with a projectable/athletic frame give Cowser an exciting combination of a solid floor and intriguing upside.
Offense
Upright stance from the left side and a simple swing geared for line drive contact, Cowser’s limited movement allows him to be on time and repeat his swing. A great athlete, Cowser’s lower half adjustability and impressive feel for the barrel help him put good swings on tough pitches and use the whole field.
One of the most polished hitter’s in the 2021 draft, some scouts wondered how much power would be in the tank for Cowser with a swing that is more geared for consistent contact. Cowser has answered those questions this season with 17 homers across three levels. With a max exit velocity of 113 MPH this season and 90th percentile EV of 104 MPH, Cowser is already producing above-average impact and has room to fill out more.
With the added power has come a bit more whiff than expected, but Cowser hedges that with a great approach. Just a 17% chase rate has helped Cowser walk at a 15% clip and his natural feel to hit still shines through. Cowser has had to adjust to aggressive assignments and should settle into a strikeout rate closer to 20% than 30%.
Cowser has struggled against lefties this season which is something to monitor, though his ridiculous numbers against righties and ability to draw free passes against lefties helps quell the splits concern. Again, Cowser is too good of a hitter to have gaping splits longterm.
Defense/Speed
An above-average runner, Cowser covers plenty of ground in center field with long strides and solid closing speed. He has seen action in all three outfield spots, but the majority of Cowser’s starts have come in center this season. Solid reads and instincts along with an above average arm give him a great chance to stick in center, but if he moves to a corner he could profile as a fringe plus defender.
Cowser stole plenty of bases in the lower levels, but struggled to find the same success in Double and Triple-A. He adds value on the bases, though will probably never be more than the occasional base stealer.
Outlook
Every farm system needs a Colton Cowser. In the volatile world of prospects, Cowser offers a rare level of safety while still providing enough projection to get excited about. The uptick in power and comfort in centerfield pushes Cowser’s ceiling higher, but Orioles fans should feel really confident in the fact that they have at least an above average regular in Cowser. There’s shades of Kyle Tucker in his game.
45. Hunter Brown - RHP - Houston Astros
Height/Weight: 6’3′, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/L | 5th Round (166)- 2019 | ETA: 2022
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Curveball
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/65
|55/60
|60/70
|40/45
|40/50
|55
Brown pitched his way into draft consideration after a lights-out season at Division II Wayne State University in 2019, flashing electric stuff but iffy command. The Astros helped clean up Brown’s mechanics and polish his arsenal, helping him turn in one of the best seasons in the upper minors last year while earning a September call-up.
Arsenal
One of baseball’s biggest breakout pitching prospects last year, Brown has harnessed his explosive stuff with mechanics that are as smooth as ever. Brown has three potentially plus offerings, starting with his 95-97 MPH fastball topping out at 99. Brown’s fastball is a true four seamer with ride, generating whiffs at the top of the zone and he has also developed much better east/west command of the pitch as well.
Brown has a pair of impressive breaking balls, including a spike curve in the low 80s and a sharp slider in the low 90s. The curve has become Brown’s go-to pitch against lefties, while his improved slider has become a much more reliable pitch for him against right-handed hitters. Brown’s bender is easily plus, bordering a 70 grade.
After operating more in the upper 80s with his slider last season, Brown tweaked the slider to sit in the low 90s with sharper bite. Using the high spin fastball at the top of the zone and then spinning his two breaking balls off of hit has created a tunneling nightmare for hitters and has been a big part of his Triple-A and early MLB success.
Brown will mix in a changeup that flashes average, however the effectiveness of his hammer curveball against lefties lessens the necessity for his changeup.
Outlook
The early results at the MLB level on top of a dynamite Triple-A season for Brown are hard to deny. The 24-year-old looks like the latest Astros pitching development success story with smoothed mechanics and an assortment of pitches that plays off of each other really well.
The improved command for Brown has him trending towards a solid middle of the rotation option with flashes of more.
46. Carson Williams - SS - Tampa Bay Rays
Height/Weight: 6’2, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (28), 2021 (TB) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/50
|50/60
|40/55
|55/55
|50/60
|55
Williams put his big tools on display in his first pro season, giving Rays fans plenty to look forward to. He will need to cut down in the whiffs to reach his All-Star ceiling, though.
Offense
Still with a wiry frame and room to fill out, Williams has already produced eye-opening power numbers for an 18-year-old in his first year of pro ball. The 6-foot-2, 180 pound Williams has long levers and generates easy bat speed even though his swing can be very upper half centric.
Already reaching exit velocities of 110 MPH while smacking 51 extra-base hits in his first season, Williams has plenty more pop in the tank. Williams starts with an upright stance and relies on his natural bat speed and athleticism to produce thump, but the lack of lower-half involvement leaves power on the table for him. You’ll see Williams often finish even his swing more upright than he started, which is a bit of a tell.
The fact that Williams was able to consistently produce the way he did even with the swing deficiencies is a testament his twitchiness and natural athleticism. His lack of base, caused him to struggle with off speed stuff, but Williams crushed fastballs to an OPS over 1.000.
With more room to fill out on top of the room to improve with his base, there is easy plus power to dream on with Williams. He already has a decent approach and feel for the barrel.
Defense/Speed
Williams is an above average runner with an easy plus arm. His actions are smooth and his feet are quick. He has the tendency to sit back on balls at times and rely on his arm strength, but he has plenty of range and a good internal clock. Williams has the goods to not only stick at short, but also be a plus defender there.
While he is not a burner, Williams is fast enough to be a factor on the base paths. He stole 28 bases on 38 tries this season. He is more likely a 10-15 stolen base guy as he climbs.
Outlook
The Rays have gone with athletic, projectable shortstop is the first round of two of their last four drafts selecting Greg Jones and Carson Williams. Though the 32% strikeout rate was high for Williams, he showed a pretty mature approach and an ability to hit velocity. He will need to improve with recognizing spin, but he was just an 18-year-old in full season ball this year.
Williams has plus power potential with staying power at shortstop and decent speed. All eyes will be on the hit-tool for the teenager and I believe he will make strides in that regard next season.
47. Mick Abel - RHP - Philadelphia Phillies
Height/Weight: 6’5, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st round (15), 2020 (PHI) | ETA: 2024
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CHANGEUP
|CURVEBALL
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/70
|60/60
|45/55
|40/50
|35/50
|55
The most talented prep arm in the 2020 draft class, Abel has not disappointed thus far, reaching Double-A in 32 pro starts. Possessing electric stuff, it’s a matter of command for the tall and talented righty.
Arsenal
Abel’s arsenal has the potential to be frontline caliber. His fastball sits at 94-97 miles-per-hour, topping at 99 with high spin rates and limited effort. The heater has some riding life to it and plays well at the top of the zone, generating an impressive 13.4% swinging strike rate last season.
Working off of the fastball for Abel is a plus slider in the mid 80’s with late, sharp downward bite. Because of its shape, Abel is able to utilize the pitch with success to both righties and lefties. That said, Abel also possesses a changeup that has flashed above average with arm-side fade. Abel will almost exclusively go to the change against lefties, giving him another look aside from his slider.
Abel’s fourth offering is an average curveball that can blend at times with his slider in the low 80’s. Because of Abel’s arm speed and ability to spin the baseball, there’s a chance his curve could5develop into something a bit more.
Outlook
Consistently punching out batters at a 27% clip or higher, Abel dominated lower level hitters with his fastball/slider combination though his feel for his changeup has improved as the season progressed. Command has been a challenge for Abel in the early going as he has long levers to sync up causing some inconsistencies with his delivery.
If Abel can even get to average command, his stuff will give him a great chance of developing into an above average No. 3 starter. There’s room for more upside with the 21-year-old, who earns high marks for his tireless work ethic. Improved feel for his changeup and overall command could have Abel trending closer to a front line starter.
48. Tink Hence - RHP - St. Louis Cardinals
Height/Weight: 6’1′, 175 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (63), 2020 (STL) | ETA: 2026
|FASTBALL
|Curveball
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/70
|55/60
|45/55
|40/50
|55
An electric athlete with elite arm speed, Hence overpowered Low-A hitters in 2022 and has the kind of stuff that could have as one of baseball.
Arsenal
Already boasting two plus pitches with a decent feel for a third, Hence was simply too talented to pitch the entire season season in Low-A. He simply dismantled Low-A hitters, punching out 81 batters in 52.1 innings with a WHIP of 0.88.
Leading the way for Hence is his plus heater. Sitting 95-97, topping out at 99 mph. Featuring high spin from a low release point, the pitch explodes out of his hand and generates a high percentage of whiffs in the zone. Hence stays closed for a long time, helping him hide the ball before it gets on you quickly thanks to his arm speed and the life of the pitch.
Hence’s second plus pitch is his his slurvy breaking ball in the low 80s. The pitch tunnels well off of Hence’s lively heater, making it difficult for hitters to pick up the spin until the ball is on them.
The third pitch for Hence is a mid 80s changeup that has flashed above average, but he did not need to use it much in Low-A. The pitch can get firm on him, though he does have a decent feel for the pitch.
Outlook
A premium athlete on the mound, it is really fun to watch Hence pitch. He works quickly and repeats his delivery well, getting the most out of his smaller frame with his mechanics.
Good stuff and already solid command, Hence has big upside. He could benefit from adding some strength to his wiry frame. The Cardinals have not stretched Hence out much, averaging less than four innings per start and got more work in the Arizona Fall League in one inning stints where he was continuously dominant.
It’s easy to see enough talent to believe that Hence could be a No. 3 or even No. 2 starter, however it will be important to see if he can maintain his velocity deep into starts once we see the Cardinals take the training wheels off. Hence has as much upside as any pitching prospect at the lower levels.
49. Zac Veen - OF - Colorado Rockies
Height/Weight: 6’4, 190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (9), 2020 | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/45
|50/60
|40/55
|65/60
|45/55
|55
Tantalizing tools and a projectable frame give Veen immense upside. Still just 21 years old, the outfielder got off to a great start to his professional career before running into some challenges as one of the younger players in Double-A. Veen’s give him an All Star upside, but it will come down to whether he can hit enough.
Offense
The ninth overall pick in the 2020 Draft, Veen was viewed as one of the highest-ceiling bats in his class and has showed us plenty of flashes why. At 6-foot-4, 195 pounds, Veen has long levers that he is still learning to utilize in his favor power wise. He also has room for more muscle. While his exit velocities were just a tick above average last season, it’s easy to see plus power potential.
His at-bat quality is advanced for his age, keeping his chase rates at bay and is aware of the strengths he possesses in the box. Veen is still learning how to control his body in the box, having the tendency to drift forward and put the ball on the ground too frequently (50% GB rate last season).
Veen possesses a natural ability to use the whole field and as he adds strength and mass, he will become a threat to leave the yard from line to line. With the elite athleticism Veen possesses, he should be able to control his lower half better as he gets more at bats under his belt and already showed signs of doing so in the Arizona Fall League at the end of last year. If he continues to fill out, there’s 25+ home run upside.
Defense/Speed
A plus runner, Veen covers plenty of ground in the corners and is capable of holding it down in center when needed. His arm is just a bit above average, but he gets the most out of it with accuracy and some carry.
Veen gets to his top speed quicker than most his size, but that could change if Veen adds a bunch of weight. That said, it seems like Veen’s plan is to remain relatively slender and allow his plus speed to remain a big part of his game. If you include the Arizona Fall League, Veen stole 71 bases on 83 tries over the span of 147 games.
Outlook
A potentially electrifying combination of speed and pop, Veen has the goods to be a game changing player. Though his exit velocities were closer to average than above average last season, Veen looked to be impacting the baseball with more authority in spring training and already posted a higher max exit velocity than he did all of last year.
Veen’s solid approach and decent splits against lefties hedge some of the concern around his hit tool, but for him to be the potential 30-30 threat that Rockies fans are dreaming on, he will need to make strides in the bat to ball department and continue to get better with using the ground to generate power.
50. Bo Naylor - C - Cleveland Guardians
Height/Weight: 6’0, 205 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (29) – 2018 | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/50
|55/55
|45/55
|55/55
|45/50
|55
After a let-down season in 2021, Naylor made some tweaks to his swing and has enjoyed the best offensive season of his career this year. The glove has come a long way too.
Offense
Physical but athletic, Naylor offers plenty of raw power and explosiveness in his swing. After his brutal 2021 season, Naylor tweaked his set up to get his lower half more involved, using a more open stance with his weight much more stacked on his back side. Naylor now features a more pronounced leg kick, that gathers him even further into his back hip before uncorking his powerful swing.
Though the new moves are louder, Naylor is extremely athletic and controls his body really well. Getting his lower half more incorporated has helped Naylor hit the ball with authority more consistently, seeing his 90th percentile exit velocity jump by three mph. More importantly, Naylor’s improved ability to replicate his swing has helped him improve his zone contact rate by 8%.
Naylor is a patient hitter who rarely expands the zone, walking at a 16% clip between Double-A and Triple-A last year. His willingness to go deep in counts leaves him more susceptible to strikeouts, though his improvements in the contact and pitch recognition department lend to optimism that he can keep the strikeout rates in the low 20% range.
Possessing comfortably plus pull side power, we have seen Naylor launch a ball over 460 feet this season to right field. That said, his improvements with his lower half have helped him stay behind the baseball and use the whole field.
A better hitter with added power, it’s easy to buy what Naylor is selling this year. He has 25+ home run potential with the ability to walk as much as anyone.
Defense/Speed
One of the most athletic catchers in the minors, Naylor has made big leaps behind the dish over the last couple seasons. He naturally moves and blocks well and has continued to receive better. Naylor has a plus throwing arm and was able to limit the running game with success last year, throwing out 33% of attempted base stealers.
An above average runner, Naylor has stolen 20 bases on 24 tries, bringing that JT Realmuto type of athleticism to the catching position.
Outlook
Naylor impressively turned the page on a brutal season in 2021 and has been a consistent offensive force all year as one of the younger players at the Triple-A level. The progress the 23-year-old has made behind the dish in tandem with his offensive onslaught has him looking like the catcher of the future for the Guardians.
Plus power, athleticism and a patient approach gives Naylor exciting offensive upside. It is more of a matter of whether his hit tool can translate at the highest level. After what we’ve seen from Naylor this year as a result of tangible adjustments in the box, it’s getting easier to believe that he will hit enough.
51. Kyle Manzardo - 1B - Tampa Bay Rays
Height/Weight: 6’1, 205 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 2nd Round (62), 2021 (TB) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|60/70
|50/50
|45/50
|45/45
|45/55
|55
Yet another breakout offensive prospect in the Rays system, Manzardo offers one of the safest offensive profiles you’ll see.
Offense
Manzardo starts with his hands relaxed on his shoulder, using a toe tap for timing. It’s impressive how he is able to generate the rotational power and whippy bat speed he does with such little effort. Manzardo’s bat lives in the zone and he seems to barrel everything. The blend of whippy bat speed while living in the zone for so long helps Manzardo post an impressive 86% zone contact rate while driving the ball with authority.
The left-handed hitter has above average power to his pull side and easily backspins the baseball to all fields. Manzardo has a patient approach, rarely chasing and leverages his hitter’s counts well. He drew 59 walks this season while only striking out 65 times.
A plus hit tool with above average power that Manzardo is able to tap into every ounce of thanks to his swing and approach, the 22-year-old is one of the safest bats in the minors.
Defense/Speed
An average runner, Manzardo will not provide a ton of value with his legs or glove but he should be an average defender or better at first base.
Outlook
After tearing up High-A, Manzardo was promoted to Double-A and picked up right where he left off. A 1.049 OPS in his first season with as many walks as strikeouts as a 22-year-old is hard to argue against. The way Manzardo controls his at bats and is already able to get into his power with potentially some more in the tank is exciting. He find the barrel as much as any hitter in the minors and should quickly climb to the big leagues.
Manzardo has 20-25 home run juice with a 70 grade hit tool. His consistent splits left-on-left further solidify just how safe his bat is. The Rays have plenty of options at first base moving forward, but Manzardo might be the be
52. Tanner Bibee - RHP - Cleveland Guardians
Height/Weight: 6’2, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 5th Round (156), 2021 (CLE) | ETA: 2023
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CURVEBALL
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/60
|60/60
|45/50
|60/60
|60/65
|55
Yet another strike throwing Guardians pitching prospect who has seen his stuff tick up, Bibee has developed into potential rotation piece.
Arsenal
Drafted out of Cal St. Fullerton off of his pitchability, Bibee’s stuff has jumped multiple ticks including a three mph increase in fastball velocity last season. The pitch now sits in the mid 90s, touching 99 mph with high spin rates and decent shape. The right-hander has three secondary offerings he will mix in with his above average slider leading the way. The pitch sits in the mid 80s with sweep and he will spin it with a ton of confidence. He landed it for a strike two thirds of the time in 2022.
The second above average offering for Bibee is his mid 80s changeup with late fade. Another offering that Bibee has advanced feel for, he landed it for a strike nearly 70% of the time while holding opponents to a .426 OPS last season.
Rounding out Bibee’s arsenal is an upper 70s curveball that he will mix in as an out pitch against lefties and a strike stealer against righties.
Outlook
It’s hard to find a much better pitching profile than a guy who is drafted based on his impressive command of multiple pitches followed by a massive jump in quality of stuff. Hard to argue against great stuff AND great command and that is exactly what Bibee possesses. Bibee already looks closer to a No. 3 starter than the fringe No. 5 outlook he had on draft day. As the stuff has jumped, Bibee’s command has remained fantastic, walking just 5% of hitters last season. Bibee should have a chance to make his debut in 2023.
53. Brice Turang - SS - Milwaukee Brewers
Height/Weight: 6’1’, 170 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (21) – 2018 (MIL) | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/55
|50/50
|40/40
|60/60
|60/60
|55
Nothing jumps off of the page with Turang, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a glaring weakness in his game. A superb defender who has finally started to hit the ball with more authority, Turang projects as an above average regular up the middle.
Offense
Turang has impressed scouts with his ability to hit and polish dating back to his high school days in Corona, California. Lacking some of the tools to dream on, Turang slipped to the back end of the first round in 2018’s MLB Draft.
The first two pro seasons for Turang were a solid but also reinforced some of the fears that scouts had: there was plenty of contact, but not much more than that offensively. After another average offensive season in 2021, Turang adjusted his set up and has tapped into more power this season.
The left-handed hitter widened his stance while getting more into his legs than his previous upright setup. Turang also adjusted his hands from sitting on his shoulder near his head to further away from his body and further back in his stance. The adjustment likely helps him keep his hands back longer while creating more tension/stored energy prior to uncoiling at launch.
The tweaks have translated for Turang who has seen his 90th percentile exit velocity jump by 1.5 MPH with more 105+ batted balls than his previous two seasons combined.
Hitting the ball harder has unsurprisingly resulted in a career-year power wise for Turang. Never having hit more than six homers in a season entering this year, Turang has already launched a dozen long balls through his first 110 games this season.
Even with the added power, Turang has still maintained his impressive contact rates while commanding the strike zone. The 22-year-old has always impressed with his feel for the barrel and ability to spray the ball all over the field.
Turang will always be a hit over power guy, but with fringe average power, a well-above average hit tool and a knack for getting on base, the former first rounder has a good chance to be a consistently above average hitter.
Defense/Speed
A plus runner, Turang’s speed is impactful both in the field and on the base paths. Impressive range, smooth actions, an above average arm and impressive instincts have Turang looking like a plus defender at the highest level.
Despite projecting as an impact defender at shortstop, the Brewers have given Turang some making starts this season at third base, second base and even centerfield likely due to the presence of Willy Adames with the big league club.
The speed has always been there for Turang, but he has looked as comfortable on the base paths as ever. On pace to set a career high in stolen bases, he has also been the most efficient of his career, swiping his first 29 bags on 31 tries this season.
Outlook
One of baseball’s higher floor prospects, Turang may never be a star, but he has a great chance to be an MLB regular and potentially a solid one at that. Still just 23 years old and producing above-average numbers in Triple-A, Turang has a great chance to break camp with the Brewers next season.
The uptick in power has added a bit more up upside to Turang’s profile and his well-rounded game is reminiscent of the Cubs’ Nico Hoerner.
54. Emmanuel Rodriguez - OF - Minnesota Twins
Height/Weight: 5’11, 205 | Bat/Throw: L/L | IFA: $2.5M, 2019 (MIN) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/50
|60/65
|50/60
|50/50
|40/50
|55
A high prized international free agent in the 2019 class, Rodriguez’s big power and monster upside earned him $2.5 million from the Twins. Though a knee injury has limited him to 84 games in his first two pro seasons, Rodriguez has already displayed enough of that upside to get evaluators excited.
Offense
Lightening quick bat speed and an explosive lower half helped Rodriguez put up elite exit velocities as a teenager last year. Rodriguez unfortunately tore his meniscus in June last season, cutting his coming out party short with a 1.044 OPS in 47 games. The combination of plus power and an ahead-of-his-years approach allowed Rodriguez to feast on Low-A pitchers despite a 68% contact rate. There’s a little more swing and miss within the zone than you’d expect from a hitter with his K-BB ratio, which is something to monitor against pitchers who throw more strikes.
Rodriguez pulverized fastballs last year to the tune of a roughly 1.300 OPS in a 450 pitch sample. Though he struggles with offspeed at this point, his ability to crush fastballs and remain extremely selective against non-fastballs (32% swing rate) should allow him to crush fastballs and mistake offspeed enough to be a fringy hitter. At just 20 years old, there’s still plenty of variance in this department though. Especially with a player as twitchy, toolsy and knowledgable of the strike zone like Rodriguez.
In almost 200 plate appearances last season, Rodriguez flashed the exciting juice that had teams lining up for him in 2019. 20 of his 37 hits traveled at least 100 mph and he produced exit velocities as high as 112 mph, something you do not see very often from a teenage prospect. The power and approach give Rodriguez a three-true-outcome floor as a hitter, but with an average hit tool or better, he could be a star.
Defense/Speed
An average runner, Rodriguez covers enough ground to play a viable centerfield, but as he continues to thicken, he could serve better in a corner where his plus arm would play well. Rodriguez will try to swipe a bag from time to time, but has not had much success thus far. He was just 11 for 16 on stolen base attempts last season.
Outlook
One of the higher variance prospects in the minors, Rodriguez has the offensive talent to mash 30 home runs with a high OBP. He also was the risk of being a fringy hitter who toes the line of patient and passive. Even if he is somewhere in the middle, Rodriguez should be a valuable bat capable of producing strong OPS numbers at the highest level.
55. Josh Jung - 3B - Texas Rangers
Height/Weight: 6’2, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (8), 2019 (TEX) | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/55
|60/60
|50/55
|40/40
|45/50
|55
The hit tool and raw power were never a question for Jung, but he struggled to tap into his plus raw pop in his first professional season. A power breakout in 2021 had Jung on a fast track before a torn left labrum delayed his start to the 2022 season. Despite missing 90% of the regular season, Jung impressed enough upon returning to Triple-A action to earn a big league call-up.
Offense
Jung has had impressive bat-to-ball skills dating back to his days at Texas Tech, where he hit .348/.455/.577 over his three years as a Red Raider. The hit-tool translated in Jung’s first season, posting a .316 batting average between rookie ball and Low-A, but the third baseman mustered just one homer in 44 games.
Jung’s power was sapped by a 50% ground ball rate, which came as a result of an aggressive leg kick that was more of a knee lift upwards than a gather into his backside. Jung tended to have a heavy front foot on his landing and tended to be steep to the ball.
After 2020’s layoff, Jung emerged with a tweaked set up and a swing geared for more lift. The adjustments made a huge impact in the power department and did not undermine his bat-to-ball skills at all. Jung’s groundball rate dipped by more than 15% while his HR/FB rate jumped from 5% to 22%.
It was more of the same in 2022 when Jung returned from injury, launching six homers in 23 Triple-A games. The 24-year-old’s extreme confidence in his hit-tool sometimes results in him expanding the zone a bit earlier in counts, holding him back from better walk numbers.
Jung hits the ball hard to all fields and should offer a nice blend of batting average and power. The last piece for Jung will just be improving his approach a bit. That will likely come with more at-bats, but more importantly, Jung’s power seems to be all the way back after an injury that can often impede the swing for a while.
Defense/Speed
An extremely fundamentally sound third baseman, Jung may not wow with the range, but only made three errors in his final 77 games at the hot corner in the minors. Jung has improved his footwork to give him average range at the position since going pro and has an above average arm as well.
Outlook
The fact that Jung was able to return last season in any capacity from his shoulder surgery was great to see and he enters 2023 with a clean slate and a full health. With everyday reps at third for the big league team, Jung will have every opportunity to continue his development at the plate and refine his approach.
Jung has a chance to post a batting average in the high .200’s, along with 25+ homers and average or better defense at third. As the Rangers continue to focus on competing in the next couple years, Jung will undoubtedly be a big part of those plans as a high floor, steady bat who could make a couple All Star appearances.
56. Edgar Quero - C - Los Angeles Angels
Height/Weight: 5’10″, 170 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $200K – 2021 (LAA) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/60
|50/55
|40/50
|40/40
|35/50
|55
A bat first catching prospect with advanced approach and good feel to hit from both sides of the plate, Quero earned an aggressive assignment to Double-A after tearing through High-A last year.
Offense
Quero broke out in a big way last year in his first full pro season, proving to be much more polished at the plate than most of his competition. A short, quick swing geared for line drives, Quero’s compact levers help him make a ton of contact and turn around velocity.
His quiet and simple pre-swing moves from both sides of the plate help him consistently make contact. Quero boasted an 88% zone contact rate from the right side of the plate with minuscule chase rates and a solid 82% zone contact rate from the left side. Though his chase rates are a bit higher from the left side, his plate discipline is still a notch above average.
Quero’s smaller frame caps him out at above average power, but his feel to hit and above average bat speed helped him generate a solid 102.5 mph 90th percentile exit velocity last season along with a solid 15% HR/FB rate. Quero should have success translating his slightly above average raw power into game power.
One of the best two strike hitters in the minors last season, Quero uses a toe tap when he is down to his last strike and posted an impressive .240 batting average with an OPS just under .800. It may be harder to sustain such figures with two strikes at the higher levels, but it last year’s figures provide some context to the high quality at bats the then 19-year-old was consistently putting together.
As he continues to get more at bats under this belt, Quero has a chance to develop into a plus hitter with strong on base skills. Though he may not tap into too much more power, he has 20 home run potential in the tank.
Defense/Speed
A good athlete who moves well behind the dish, Quero is already a good blocker and decent receiver. He is relatively raw overall as a catcher, but should gain valuable experience working with more advanced pitchers in Double-A. Though his arm is only average, Quero is accurate with his throws, cutting down 29 attempted base stealers last season. Quero is an average runner at best.
Outlook
It’s hard to argue against Quero’s first full season and his aggressive assignment to Double-A likely represents the level of confidence the Angels brass has in one of the organization’s top prospects. Quero has an offensive skillset somewhat reminiscent of Pirates top prospect Endy Rodriguez. While the defense is a bit more of a work in progress, Quero has the goods to be an average catcher who provides plenty of value with the stick.
57. Adael Amador - SS - Colorado Rockies
Height/Weight: 6’0, 170 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $1.5M – 2019 (COL) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/65
|45/50
|40/45
|55/55
|40/50
|55
A switch-hitter with a great feel to hit, it’s easy to see why the Rockies shelled out $1.5 million for Amador in 2019’s loaded IFA class.
Offense
Amador is a polished hitter who repeats his moves well with great timing. From the left side, Amador utilizes a gathering leg kick in tandem with a rhythmic hand load with impressive control. You would almost forget he was only 19 years old last season by the way he is able to duplicate his swings and approached his at bats.
From the right side, Amador’s lower half is a bit less involved resulting in a little less power output. Amador makes up for it with borderline elite bat-to-ball skills as a righty and low chase rates. You’ll see Amador use his leverage counts to let swing for more from the left side more frequently, but he is adept to adjusting within at bats and catering his approach to the situation.
Amador has steadily put on some strength since signing and has room for some more muscle as well. As he stands now, the 19-year-old has a chance to get on base at an impressive clip while mixing in 15-20 homers and plenty of doubles. If Amador adds more strength, he could push 20-25 homers, but there’s little question on the hit tool.
Defense/Speed
With relatively average defensive tools across the board, there’s a chance Amador could move to second base, where his defense could be impactful. His actions have smoothed out a bit as he continues to rack up reps and with improved arm strength he could stick there. That said, he likely projects best at second base.
An average runner, Amador is probably not going to steal bases in bunches, but he is quick enough be a positive on the base paths overall.
Outlook
Amador is one of the more polished position player prospects 20 years old or younger in all of the minor leagues. As a switch hitter who walked (87 BBs) more than he struck out (67 Ks) last season while tapping into some pop, it is easy to fall in love with the offensive profile.
The defense will be something to follow for Amador, not because he is totally incapable at shortstop, but rather the presence of Ezequiel Tovar and Amador’s defensive upside at second.
Regardless, Amador’s bat and approach should carry him up the ranks quicker than many of his peers. It’s easy to envision a low-strikeout switch-hitter who will surprise you with his sneaky power and ability to get on base.
58. Joey Wiemer - OF - Milwaukee Brewers
Height/Weight: 6’5, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (121), 2020 (MIL) | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/50
|65/70
|55/60
|55/55
|50/55
|55
An unorthodox set up and swing that has done nothing but produce big results, it is easy to see how Wiemer has drawn comparisons to Hunter Pence, but Wiemer has larger tools and risk.
Offense
After struggling to tap into his plus raw power at the University of Cincinnati, Wiemer made some adjustments to get the ball in the air more. The big right-handed hitter starts heavily stacked on his backside using a pronounced toe tap as a timing mechanism.
A great athlete for his 6-foot-5, 220 pound frame, Wiemer repeats his unique moves really well and does a great job of adjusting to tough pitches. There’s a bit of zone whiff for Wiemer, but he makes up for it with a solid approach and spectacular slugging on contact.
Despite liking to go to his pull-side for damage, Wiemer has shown easy pop to all fields and does a good job of hitting the ball where it’s pitched. There are few hitters in the minors who hit fastballs harder than Wiemer and his stacked setup helps him stay back on off speed.
The harder the pitcher throws the more comfortable he seems. Against heaters last season, Wiemer put up over a 1.100 OPS with 14 homers and the numbers get even better against 95+ mph. Wiemer’s ability to catch up to almost any velocity while holding his own against secondary stuff really improves his outlook in regards to his hit tool.
At one point last season, Wiemer struggled mightily in Double-A for a couple week stretch. He was promoted during the slump and then hit . Now at the Triple-A level, things have clicked for Wiemer as his chase and whiff rates have dwindled as the season has progressed. Elite raw power that has produced homers as far as 480 feet paired with extremely positive trends in the hit-tool department leave me wondering just how high Wiemer can ascend.
Defense/Speed
An above average runner who uses his long strides to cover ground quickly, Wiemer is fast enough to play all three outfield spots, but projects better at a corner where his 80 grade arm will shine. Wiemer has struggled at times with his jumps and reads, but his tools are just too tantalizing to write off his definitive upside.
Wiemer mentioned on our prospect podcast “The Call Up” how he would like stolen bases to remain an aspect of his game even at the highest level. He has held true to his assertion, swiping 31 bases on 34 tries between Double-A and Triple-A last year.
Outlook
Already looking like one of the biggest position player steals of the 2020 MLB Draft, Wiemer has enjoyed a spectacular first two professional seasons, launching 48 homers while stealing 61 bases in 232 games.
The 24-year-old has the upside of a 30-30 threat with solid defense in a corner and seems like a guy who may just inexplicably hit enough. The loud nature of his game and hard-nosed hustle will surely make him a fan favorite in Milwaukee.
59. Termarr Johnson - 2B - Pittsburgh Pirates
Height/Weight: 5’8′, 175 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (4), 2021 (PIT) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/70
|50/60
|40/55
|45/45
|40/50
|55
Viewed as one of the best pure prep hitters in years, Johnson’s bat has a chance to be special, but as an average running second baseman, there’s a lot of pressure on that bat.
Offense
Johnson starts with his bat resting on his shoulder and his weight favoring his backside before getting into a big leg kick that coincides with a barrel tip. Generally, these loud moves would be of concern in regards to disrupting timing and consistency, but Johnson is quick and compact with explosive bat speed.
Despite his smaller stature, Johnson generates a ridiculous amount of rotational power, already flashing plus power to his pull side. Like many young hitters, Johnson tends to try to get into his pull side power a bit too much, causing him to be out and around the baseball. Good secondary stuff in pro ball has also caused Johnson to drift onto his front foot as well.
Johnson is a really fun hitter to watch. Pitchers will fear going inside on him because of the way he is able to turn around stuff on the inner half with authority. When Johnson is at his best, he is able to shoot balls the other way with authority as well, but he will need to find some more consistency with his lower half.
It will remain to be seen if Johnson can get away with his loud moves against more advanced pitching, however his advanced feel to hit and ridiculous bat speed should help him either A. Get away with it or B. Quiet things down without it coming at expense of his power.
Defense/Speed
Technically drafted as a shortstop, Johnson profiles as a second baseman and already saw the majority of his starts in Low-A at the position. His hands work really well and he has a well above average arm for the position. Johnson should be an above average defender at second.
Just an average runner who many evaluators think could slow down a step as he continues to mature, it’s unlikely that Johnson is a major factor on the bases.
Outlook
There’s a lot to like with Johnson’s bat as a potential plus hitter with plus raw power. While I understand why scouts see that kind of upside with Johnson, I do think there’s more susceptibility to whiff than some are accounting for with Johnson.
The offensive skill set is extremely exciting and he could develop into one of baseball’s most exciting offensive prospects, but he may be more challenged by older pitching than some may think. Regardless, Johnson is big upside, bat-first second baseman whose ceiling is one of the best hitters at his position at the highest level.
60. Robert Hassell III - OF - Washington Nationals
Height/Weight: 6’2, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 1st Round (8) – 2020 | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/60
|40/50
|40/50
|55/55
|45/55
|55
Nearly a .300 hitter as a pro, Hassell saw his offensive numbers taper off after breaking his hamate bone in the Arizona Fall League prior to last season. How much power Hassell would hit for was already a question prior to the injury, but with room to add strength and a full year to recover, 2023 should be a telling season for one of the key pieces in the Juan Soto package.
Offense
Featuring a simple and easy swing with quiet, repeatable mechanics, Hassell’s quick bat and ability to control the barrel allow him to get to tough pitches. Hassell’s an extremely athletic hitter who can spray the ball foul line to foul line with a good approach.
As he mentioned on our prospect podcast, “the Call Up” Hassell’s lower half consistency has been a focus for him to tap into a bit more power. He has a tendency to get on his front foot, cutting off his swing a bit and leading to more ground balls and weak contact.
This is very common in young hitters and it should be cleaned up with with more at-bats. Even so, Hassell is such a good athlete and so twitchy that he can get still drive the ball even when he is off-balance.
It looks like Hassell could put on anywhere between 20 and 30 pounds of muscle over the next couple of years if that’s the route that he wants to go, but as he continues to solidify himself as a true centerfielder, he could ultimately continue his development as more of a gap-to-gap hitter with good complementary tools.
Even if the power remains fringy, Hassell’s feel to hit, approach and speed give him the chance to be an exciting top of the order threat with the ability to hit plenty of doubles.
Defense/Speed
Hassell is an above average runner who takes long strides and has great closing speed in the outfield. If Hassell slows down a bit due to added strength, there is a chance he moves to a corner where his arm would more than play, but it seems more likely that Hassell will stick up the middle as speed is an important part of his game. An efficient base stealer who is not afraid to go, Hassell stole 24 bags on 27 attempts last year.
Outlook
Athleticism and mobility is a big part of Hassell’s game from the batter’s box to center field and the base paths. Even if he does not put on a ton of strength, the 21-year-old should start to impact the baseball with a bit more authority with the potential for 15-20 home run power. A 20/20 profile with a high on base percentage and staying power in center field seems like the ideal profile for Hassell as he tries to bounce back from a hamate-dampened 2022 campaign.
61. Oscar Colas - OF - Chicago White Sox
Height/Weight: 6’1, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $2.7M (2022) – CWS | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/45
|70/70
|55/60
|40/40
|40/50
|55
A prized international free agent after a track record of hitting (and pitching) in Cuba and in Japan’s Minor League system, Colas scrapped the pitching to focus on hitting and turned in a monster first season in the White Sox org.
Offense
A slightly open stance with the weight on his front foot up on his toe, Colas starts his load by turning his front foot inward to get into his back side and create tension before unleashing his explosive swing.
Elite bat speed and present strength give Colas easy plus power. He has hit balls as hard as 111 mph last season, producing majestic homers to his pull side. Colas is an aggressive hitter, which stifled his walk rates, but he rarely misses mistakes and feasted by ambushing fastballs.
Colas found more consistency with his swing as the season went on, driving the ball in the air more frequently while using the whole field. He controls his body well and his inward toe tap helps keep his front side on the baseball, aiding him in left-on-left matchups. Colas hit .362/.417/.533 against lefties last season.
Put simply, Colas just hits the ball hard and keeps getting better with more at bats. He will definitely need to temper his 38% chase rate, however he has shown enough to provide optimism that he can develop into an at least average hitter. There’s no questions in regards to his power.
Defense/Speed
Colas is a below average runner with average range in a corner outfield spot. His defensive value comes from his 70 grade arm which is one of the strongest in the minors and pretty accurate as well thanks to his pitching days.
Outlook
Colas looked a bit more patient at the plate in Spring Training, seeming to control the strike zone better in the limited sample. He showed enough to make the White Sox Opening Day roster with a chance to see everyday reps.
The bat is the carrying piece here for Colas, but he has a chance to be an extremely productive hitter. Big power and at least average hitting ability have Colas looking like a potential corner outfield masher who can stay in the lineup every day thanks to his left-on-left success.
62. Noelvi Marte - 3B - Cincinnati Reds
The centerpiece in the Luis Castillo swap with the Mariners, Marte may not project as a shortstop longterm, but he has immense offensive upside with a strong track record of production despite just being 21 years old.
Offense
Initially viewed as a high-risk, high-reward power bat, Marte has a higher offensive floor than some may give him credit for. Marte has a pretty simple swing and doesn’t require much effort to generate his above-average bat speed. As a result, the 21-year-old has put up above-average contact rates and solid K-BB figures.
His pull side power is impressive with the vast majority of his long balls sailing over the left field wall. Perhaps in an effort to get into that power, Marte has the tendency to pull off of the baseball with his front side, resulting in some struggles with breaking balls and too many rollovers to the left side of the infield.
When Marte is at his best, he is staying back and using the whole field. He is twitchy and athletic enough to turn on pitches middle-in, but sometimes struggles to let secondary stuff travel and drive it up the middle or the other way, usually fighting his body to keep his front side on the ball. Being too “spinny” with his lower half leaves little power left in his swing on anything that is not driven pull side. He rarely missed mistakes, but it was too easy for pitchers to get him out in front on non-fastballs.
Marte’s ability to control the barrel paired with a decent approach have helped him put up pretty consistent numbers at each level despite being younger than his competition. His 85% zone contact rate last season was an impressive mark that got better as the year went on.
Marte has already produced exit velocities as high as 111 mph last season, reinforcing the potential plus power the young infielder has in the tank. He could be a small tweak away from exploding offensively, but he has produced pretty good results thus far on natural ability and athleticism. If Marte can smooth his lower half out, it’s easy to see 25 homers in the tank, but he didn’t show a ton of progress in that regard in the Arizona Fall League. His strong bat-to-ball skills and ability to draw walks help his offensive profile even if he doesn’t tap into all of his raw power.
Defense/Speed
Marte has a thick build and okay footwork making third base look like his more likely longterm home (he played every game in the AFL at third). His arm is at least average and his actions have continued to get smoother. He has a good chance to develop into an average or better defender at third as he continues to improve his arm accuracy.
An average runner, Marte is not the biggest threat on the base paths, but he does add some value in that department. He stole 23 bags on 32 tries last season.
Outlook
Known for the shows that he can put on in batting practice, Marte needs to figure out how to get his body in a position to consistently get his best swing off in games. When Marte sticks to his approach, he’s a tough hitter to strikeout. He can manipulate the barrel to get to tough pitches and will get to elevated high spin fastballs as well as anyone in the org.
Marte has the potential for plus raw power and an above-average hit-tool, which puts him on a relatively short list of prospects in that regard. While his Fall League performance was disappointing, it was an extremely small sample and the newly-turned 21-year-old ended last season on a torrid pace against similar-to-slightly more advanced pitching in High-A.
With the the upside of a middle-of-the-order masher, Reds fans can dream on 25+ homers and a decent on-base clip. Marte is impressive in the areas that are far more difficult to teach (barrel control, bat speed, raw power). Athlet
63. Marco Luciano - SS - San Francisco Giants
Height/Weight: 6’2′, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $2.6M (2018) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|60/70
|50/60
|40/40
|40/50
|55
Injuries cut Luciano’s 2022 season to just 65 games, but when he was on the field, he flashed the elite bat speed and raw pop that has made him one of the most highly touted prospects in baseball for years.
Offense
Starting with an athletic stance, Luciano sinks into his back side with a gathering leg kick and keeps his weight back well. Luciano previously struggled with the consistency of his pre-swing moves, but even in somewhat limited at bats last season, looked much smoother with his load and swing.
Possessing some of the most impressive raw power in the minors, Luciano defies his frame by flashing plus-plus raw pop despite weighing less than 200 pounds. Luciano’s hands work as well as any Minor League hitter you’ll see, generating a ton of whip and violence. Capable of producing exit velocities as high as 119 MPH, including 65 batted balls over 105 MPH since the start of the 2021 season (694 at-bats).
Swing and miss crept into Luciano’s game when he reached High-A last year, but he slashed his strikeout rate by more than 15% to a solid 22.2% rate thanks to the smoothing out of his load and lower half. Luciano has also ditched his pull-happy approach, using the whole field more than ever last season. He easily has the potential for 30+ home run pop with the patience to keep the strikeout rates in check while getting on base at a good clip.
Defense/Speed
Luciano is viewed by many as a candidate to move off of shortstop, though the Giants have exclusively played him at short so far in his career. A below-average runner, Luciano has fringy range and choppy actions that have marginally improved over the last year or so. Luciano does have a 70-grade arm which helps his outlook, but could also play well at third base. Luciano has improved his footwork and his hands have continued to look better, so there is still hope that he can play a decent shortstop with the arm strength to bail him out when he doesn’t put himself in the best position.
Outlook
Whenever a prized international free agent gets off to a great start to their professional career, the hype train typically leaves the station earlier than other prospects. That said, Luciano deserves every bit of the hype. While the 2022 season was ultimately somewhat disappointing for Luciano due to injuries, he showed some really encouraging signs in the hit-tool department and still showed us that unteachable bat speed that has long had scouts drooling.
The Giants could have a perennial All-Star who is capable of launching 30 or more homers with ease if it all comes together. A move to third seems likely but it doesn’t really matter too much where you play if you slug with the best of them.
64. Miguel Bleis - OF - Boston Red Sox
Height/Weight: 6’2, 175 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $1.5M, 2021 (BOS) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/50
|55/65
|45/55
|60/60
|50/60
|55+
The Red Sox’s most expensive international free agent since Rafael Devers, Bleis tore up the rookie levels showcasing exciting tools across the board with big offensive upside.
Offense
Projectable, but already powerful, Bleis relies on plus bat speed and relatively long levers to produce strong exit velocities. Bleis turned heads as an 18-year-old at the complex, launching several 400 foot bombs while reaching a max exit velocity of 110 mph.
Bleis could benefit from cleaning up his bat path a bit which has resulted in some struggles against breaking balls in the early going, but he has has no issues with fastballs as a pro. A free swinger, Bleis only walked at a 6% clip in 40 complex games last year. Already producing above average power figures, Bleis could easily exceed plus territory in the power department as he fills out and learns how to use his lower half more in his swing.
Though a small sample, Bleis has posted decent contact rates and has a chance to be an average or better hitter. It’s very early in the development of the Red Sox prized IFA, but it’s clear there is plenty to dream on. The rawness of his approach and swing might result in some growing pains for Bleis, but there’s 30 homer upside in his bat.
Defense/Speed
An easy plus runner, Bleis covers plenty of ground quickly with his long strides. The most advanced aspect of his game is easily his centerfield defense where he already looks extremely comfortable and makes great reads off of the bat with the closing speed to get to balls many can’t. Bleis has an above average arm that plays well in any outfield spot.
Though lower level stolen base figures should be taken with a grain of salt, Bleis swiped 18 bags on 21 tries at the complex last season and has the speed to be a consistent stolen base threat.
Outlook
One of the higher variance prospects on the top 100 list, Bleis has All Star potential as a player who can impact the game on both sides of the ball in center. There’s some questions around the hit tool, but his likelihood of staying in center and potential for plus power help his outlook. He’s far off, but there’s enough to dream on for Bleis to be considered one of the most exciting centerfield prospects in the game.
65. Joey Ortiz - SS - Baltimore Orioles
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (108), 2019 (BAL) | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/60
|50/50
|45/50
|55/55
|55/65
|55
An impressive defender who makes a ton of contact, Ortiz is a well-rounded shortstop who has added some thump.
Offense
Ortiz starts with a slightly open and upright stance before getting into his back side with a controlled leg kick. He repeats the move well and will even cut down on the leg kick a bit with two strikes. An athletic hitter, Ortiz controls his body well and makes a ton of contact. His 89% zone contact rate was one of the better marks in the Orioles organization and his spray charts show color foul line to foul line.
A shoulder injury hampered his swing a bit in the early parts of the season, but Ortiz went on to hit .347/.413/.610 over his final 70 games of the season between Double-A and Triple-A. Though the 24-year-old receives fringy power grades, he has added around 20 pounds of muscle over the last couple years and posted a solid 90th percentile exit velocity of 103 mph last season with a max of 109 mph.
Ortiz’s feel for the barrel and control of his body helps him put up strong numbers against all types of pitches, posting an OPS above .800 against fastballs, sliders, curveballs and changeups last season. Even if the power is just average, Ortiz does a great job of leveraging his hitters counts to do more damage and consistently drives the ball to both gaps. He recorded 37 extra base hits over his final 60 games of the season.
His approach and swing decisions could improve a bit, but this is a common theme with plus hit tool prospects. Much like the other aspects of his offensive game, Ortiz’s chase rate improved as the year went on. If he continues on his track, Ortiz a high batting average bat who keeps the strikeouts low, hits plenty of doubles and mixes in around 10-15 homers.
Defense/Speed
A good athlete with excellent footwork, Ortiz is rangy and seems to always get his body in the right place to make a play. He is comfortable covering ground to his left and right and has the arm strength and adjustability to make throws from all angles. He is a plus defender who should have no problem providing value with the leather at short, but can also play all over the infield.
Though he’s not aggressive on the base paths, Ortiz is an above average runner and provides some value there. He was 8 for 10 on stolen base attempts last season.
Outlook
Ortiz’s defensive prowess and high floor bat have helped him leapfrog some exciting prospects in this system. While he is a bit on the older side (he turns 25-years-old in July), he is a high probability regular with enough value on both sides of the ball to be an above average big league shortstop. Aside from fringy power, it’s hard to poke a hole in the game of Ortiz, who also earns high marks for his makeup and work ethic.
66. Colt Keith - 3B - Detroit Tigers
Height/Weight: 6’2′, 220 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 5th Round (132), 2020 (DET) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/55
|60/65
|50/60
|40/40
|30/40
|55
Viewed as an advanced prep bat when he was drafted in 2020, Keith has since added around 30 pounds of muscle and is already seeing it translate into much more game power. Though his defensive home is in question, Keith’s hit/power combination gives him a solid offensive floor with plenty to be excited about.
Offense
Keith starts with a slightly open and upright stance before sinking into his back leg with a gathering toe tap. He already uses his explosive lower half really well and has an extremely quick bat which still seems to live in the zone forever. After reaching exit velocities as high as 111 mph last season, Keith already flashed more juice during the early going of the 2023 spring including a 112 mph home run off of Yankees starter Domingo German.
As he has continued to add strength, Keith has not lost his barrel adjustability and overall feel to hit that turned the heads of scouts as a much more wiry high schooler. Keith can drive the ball with authority to all fields but his power exceeds plus territory to his pull side. Already posting solid splits against lefties with a patient approach that helps him walk at a high clip, Keith has the chance to be an everyday middle of the order bat even if his game power is closer to above average than plus. With a 105 mph 90th percentile exit velocity last season and already a new max exit velocity in 2023, there’s good reason to believe that Keith could continue to tap into more power.
Defense/Speed
Drafted as a third baseman, Keith has played most of his games at third base with a decent chunk at second as well. He projects as a below average fielder at either spot, lacking lateral quickness along with shaky actions and sub par footwork. He has the tendency to pat his glove multiple times when he fields the ball, but has a plus arm to help him out.
A hard worker with impressive makeup, the Tigers are holding out hope that Keith can continue to develop at the hot corner, but it seems unlikely that he will be anything but a fringy defender. Keith’s run times are a bit below average.
Outlook
Essentially all of Keith’s value comes from his bat, but he boasts an exciting offensive profile and seems to get better offensively every time you check in. Keith was in the midst of a power breakout last season, launching nine homers in 48 High-A games while hitting over .300 but shoulder injury put a halt to that. He later returned to post a 1.004 OPS in the Arizona Fall League.
Keith has a chance to be kind of hitter with an elusive blend of contact and power along with the patience at the plate to get on base at a high clip. Still just 21 years old and continuing to get stronger, Keith should be in for a big year in 2023.
67. Cam Collier - 3B - Cincinnati Reds
Cam Collier – 3B – (CPX)
Height/Weight: 6’2’, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (18), 2022 (CIN) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/60
|50/60
|40/60
|40/40
|45/55
|55
Collier fell into the laps of the Reds at pick No. 16 the 2022 Draft and they were happy to sign the the talented teenager to a well-overslot $5 million bonus. The son of former big leaguer Lou Collier, Cam is a natural in the batter’s box with potential for a rare blend of hit and power.
Offense
Collier has always been ahead of his years as a baseball player. So much so that the 17-year-old decided to get his GED and play Junior College Baseball at Chipola College which has produced players like Jose Bautista, Russell Martin, Patrick Corbin, Adam Duvall and others.
The youngest player in his conference, Collier raked to a .956 OPS against pitchers who were multiple years older than him. Collier has an elite feel to hit with pitch recognition skills that you just don’t see often from player’s of his age and experience.
A sweet left-handed swing that is a bit reminiscent of the Royals’ M.J. Melendez, Collier uses the whole field really well and rarely strays from his approach. At times, Collier tends get on his front foot a bit too early, leading to some rollovers and weaker contact. His hands and ability to manipulate the barrel allow him to get to pitches even when he loses his lower half, but he has shown plus power potential when he stays on his back side.
Collier’s elite swing decisions should continue to help him stay ahead of the curve and as he continues to develop consistency with his swing, there is a plus hit tool to dream on here with at least above-average power. He has the goods to be an offensive force.
Defense/Speed
An average runner at best, Collier still moves his feet well at third base and is pretty mobile. He has a plus arm with plenty of carry on his throws, which should help him project as an above-average defender at the position.
Outlook
The youngest player selected in last year’s draft, Collier’s advanced offensive skill-set should allow him to keep up with his fellow teenage first-rounders. Collier has hit the ground running at the complex already showcasing his exciting power potential with a 450-foot bomb.
All teenage prospects are risky, but Collier’s bloodlines, polish at the plate and elite makeup should have the Reds feeling good about the chan
68. Brennen Davis - OF - Chicago Cubs
Height/Weight: 6’4′, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (62), 2020 (CHC) | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|55/60
|50/55
|60/60
|50/55
|55
After a breakout 2021, injuries and a back surgery in May stifled Davis’ momentum in 2022. Davis has a chance to be a dynamic outfielder with an enviable combination of power and athleticism, but he will need to find health and consistency in Triple-A this year.
Offense
When Davis was drafted in 2018, he was seen as a tall, lanky kid with quick-twitch ability, but scouts were unsure what to expect with the bat. After all, Davis did not really focus on baseball until his senior season of high school, excelling on the basketball court as well.
Early in Davis’ career, you’ll also see an “armsy” swing that doesn’t incorporate his lower half very much. An inconsistent lower half is common among younger players and is going to be even more pronounced when you are 6-foot-4, 175 pounds. Davis showed up in 2019 looking much more physical and has continuously added strength. Now listed at 210 pounds, you can see the physicality making its way into Davis’ game.
It doesn’t take much for Davis to generate power, especially now that his lower half plays a part in his swing. Limited effort and quick twitch athleticism allow Davis to control his body well. Despite his long levers, Davis typically does a good job of staying short to the ball. The outfielder has no problem hitting the ball where it’s pitched and has shown an easy ability to leave the yard from foul pole to foul pole.
Defense/Speed
A plus runner, Davis has the goods to stick in center field along with an above-average arm which could handle either corner as well. Like many young outfielders, the 23-year-old could improve on his reads in center a bit, but his quickness from his days on the basketball court and recovery speed give him a margin for error.
While stolen bases have not been a huge part of his game, Davis’ plus speed and long strides make him an effective base runner and he should be able to swipe 10-15 bags per year with ease.
Outlook
Davis earns high marks for his makeup and work ethic, which has been backed up by his consistent progression. The former second round pick has mashed his way to Triple-A in just 152 pro games. The power/speed combo that Davis possesses along with a good feel to hit evoke some young Matt Kemp memories.
It was huge for Davis to return to the field before the end of the 2022 season to shake off the rust from missing the majority of the season. It will likely take Davis some time to fully regain his explosiveness both at the plate and in the field, but he did start to flash higher exit velocities towards the end of last season and during spring training.
Davis has big offensive upside with the ability to play all three outfield spots. A mostly lost 2022 season hurts, but Davis climbed levels so quickly that he will still be relatively young for the Triple-A level at 23 years old by the start of this season. If Davis is not hampered by his back injury, he could blossom into an all-around All Star in the Cubs outfield.
69. Spencer Steer - 3B - Cincinnati Reds
Height/Weight: 5’10’, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 3rd Round (90), 2019 (MIN) | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/60
|50/50
|40/45
|50/50
|45/50
|55
Steer was a consistent, reliable bat through his collegiate career thanks to a his natural feel to hit. After a pedestrian first professional season, Steer made some tweaks to tap into above-average power, while still making plenty of contact.
Offense
Throughout his collegiate career and his first pro season, Steer deployed an upright stance with a minimal load. His swing lacked violence, but Steer posted phenomenal contact rates–albeit with limited impact.
Steer emerged in 2021 with a more athletic, lower-half driven stance and added a bit more of a leg kick to generate some more impact. As a result, Steer’s 90th percentile exit velocity jumped more than three miles per hour with little effect on his ability to make consistent contact. After hitting 12 homers in his 162 collegiate games, Steer launched 24 homers in his 110 games during the 2021 season. He followed that up with 23 more homers last season while boasting an impressive zone contact rate around 85%.
A proven above-average hit-tool prospect, who taps into more power without wagering his contact, is almost always a safe profile. While Steer’s pop is closer to average than plus, he hits enough to maximize his slugging output. The 24-year-old is also a savvy hitter who rarely expands the zone and picks his spots to get off his “A+ swing” in hitter’s counts.
Defense/Speed
Drafted as a shortstop, Steer is capable of holding down the position if needed, but he projects more as a second or third baseman. Steer would be an above-average defender at second base and his arm is good enough to play a solid third base.
Steer’s strong baseball instincts allow him to move all over the infield with relative ease. The same can be said about his ability on the base paths were, despite being an average runner, he adds value.
Outlook
Since his 2019 breakout in High-A, Steer has not really blinked at any level. Consistent numbers in Triple-A earned Steer a plate promotion to the big leagues and he should get everyday reps in 2023. His defensive versatility and offensive consistency should help his case as an everyday player and his added power gives him the upside of an above-average regular.
70. Bryce Miller - RHP - Seattle Mariners
Height/Weight: 6’4, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (149), 2021 (SEA) | ETA: 2023
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CURVEBALL
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|80/80
|50/55
|40/45
|45/55
|45/50
|55
Miller has the best fastball in the minor leagues with adequate secondaries. His fastball alone will be enough to get outs at the highest level, but if he can improve the rest of his arsenal a notch, Miller could be a middle-rotation arm.
Arsenal
A great athlete on the mound, Miller is able to create an upward angle from his release point which allows his elite fastball to take off out of his hand. The pitch operates at 95-97 mph, touching triple digits with around 20 inches of induced vertical break and spin rates that can eclipse 2700 RPMs.
Miller’s low vertical attack angle, elite carry and strong velocity work together to produce a fastball that opponents could only muster a .160 batting average against despite him throwing the pitch more than half of the time. His 17% swinging strike rate and 30% in zone whiff rate on his fastball are some of the best marks in the minors.
The best secondary pitch for Miller is his hard 86-88 mph slider with cutterish movement to it. He landed it for a strike around 65% of the time, mostly using it as an out pitch against righties. Miller’s go to pitch against opposite handed hitters is an average changeup that could play up thanks to the quality of his fastball. The pitch may not have the fade that higher quality changeups do, but hitters are so geared up for his plus plus fastball that the changeup has just enough fade for hitters to swing over. He is a bit inconsistent with his command of the pitch, but he improved with it as the year went on.
Rounding out Miller’s arsenal is his fringy low 80s curveball which he will use to steal strikes and pick up roll over swings. Miller only landed it for a strike around 55% of the time last season, but with a better feel for the pitch, it can be a fine fourth offering for him.
Outlook
Miller’s top of the scale fastball and decent command should help him find his way to the big leagues for the Mariners in some capacity by the end of the year and gives him the floor of a high leverage reliever. That said, Miller’s improved feel for the changeup as the year went on last season and already big league caliber slider should help him head towards his middle rotation upside.
71. Drew Romo - C - Colorado Rockies
Height/Weight: 6’1, 205 | Bat/Throw: S/R | CBA Round (35) – 2020 (COL) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/60
|30/40
|30/35
|50/50
|60/70
|55
A rare, ahead-of-his-years prep catching prospect, Romo has impressed with his polish at the plate and behind it.
Offense
A switch-hitter with a good feel to hit from both sides of the plate, Romo’s swing is built for line drives and a lot of contact. Romo’s stroke from the left side is really impressive as he stays short, compact and quick. The efficiency of his swing and simple pre-swing moves help him frequently be on time as well as get to tough pitches.
Romo offers a bit more power from the left side, where his swing has a bit more natural lift and his body is more balanced and under control. The 21-year-old possesses a great feel for the barrel and is tough to strike out. While Romo is strong and athletic enough to tap into some more power, his simple swing from both sides of the plate combined with above average bat speed has him trending towards a comfortably above average hit tool with enough power from both sides of the plate to be satisfied.
Defense/Speed
As we continue to see with this new generation of catchers, athleticism can really help set prospects apart behind the dish; especially high school catchers. Romo is already an advanced defender with a plus arm and earns high marks for the way he commands a game.
Romo moves well and has impressed with his ability to block and receive. The Rockies may have a Gold Glover in a few years at catcher.
Outlook
There is nobody standing in front of Romo and the Rockies starting catching job in the next couple years and with his polish as a hitter and defender, he could climb through the minors quicker than many may have expected.
There’s a lack of offensive upside with Romo given his below average power, but his plus hit tool and potentially cavernous outfield at Coors Field should give him a chance to hit for a high average as his approach advances.
72. Everson Pereira - OF - New York Yankees
Height/Weight: 6’0, 170 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $1.5M, 2017 (NYY) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/45
|55/65
|45/60
|55/55
|50/55
|55
One of the toolsiest prospects in the Yankees system, Pereira profiles as a power-hitting center fielder with major upside if the hit tool can come along.
Offense
Starting slightly open with a rhythmic leg kick and sink into his back side, Pereira’s explosive athleticism is evident throughout his swing. His twitchy bat speed and torque can be seen on fastballs running inside that he somehow gets around on and he does a good job of getting his powerful lower half involved in his swing.
Despite his somewhat moderate build, Pereira produces eye-catching exit velocities and mammoth home runs when he gets a hold of one. Half of his 14 homers last season traveled over 420 feet, and his 90th percentile exit velocity of nearly 107 MPH is among the best in the Yankees organization. Pereira doesn’t always repeat his moves consistently enough to always get his best swings off, which can cause him to be caught out on his front foot or roll over.
When Pereira is lifting the baseball, you can see 30 home run upside. He can get hot and launch a home run what seems like every other day (he hit 14 homers in 27 High-A games in 2021), but his 50% ground ball rate capped his game power in 2022.
Because of the way Pereira gets to difficult pitches and controls the barrel, you’re almost surprised that he doesn’t make contact more (28 K% and 75% zone contact), but it really does seem like a matter of hammering down his pre-swing moves. He does not always get to his launch position at the same point in the pitcher’s delivery, which can cause him to be thrown off timing wise. Changeups were an Achilles’ heel for Pereira last year (5-for-44 with 19 K’s).
It’s important to note that last year was Pereira’s first full season and he has only played 129 games above Low-A. The raw skillset is hard to ignore, and there are stretches where Pereira looks like an offensive force. It’s about consistency and approach for the 22-year-old.
Defense/Speed
An above-average runner who gets great jumps in the outfield, Pereira looks the part in center field and projects as an above-average defender out there. His strong arm could help him profile as a potentially plus defender in a corner as well. Pereira’s great jumps and good closing speed help him overcome the occasional shaky route, but if he can clean that up, he has a great chance of being a well-above-average defender up the middle.
Pereira is not the most efficient base stealer, but he is still an occasional threat and an overall value on the base paths. He stole 21 bases on 28 tries last season, but stole only two bases in 29 games once he was promoted to Double-A.
Outlook
Though a risky profile, Pereira has the tools to be an All-Star talent in center field. Unteachable bat speed, frame-defying juice, and an ability to control the barrel that has currently circumvented timing issues, Pereira has produced against older competition despite how raw he can tend to look at the plate.
Though he has not quite posted the contact rates many scouts had imagined when Pereira signed for $1.5 million in 2017, it is doubtful many scouts believed he would be putting up exit velocities as high as 113 MPH before his 22nd birthday. The raw power is easily plus, and with Pereira’s strong chances of sticking in up the middle, he could blossom into one of baseball’s better center field prospects. “All” Pereira needs to be an impactful big leaguer is a fringy hit tool, and it’s fair to say that he has shown enough flashes to believe that it’s possible.
73. Daniel Espino - RHP - Cleveland Guardians
| Height/Weight: 6’2, 205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (24), 2019 (CLE) | ETA: 2023
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CHANGEUP
|CURVEBALL
|COMMAND
|FV
|70/80
|60/70
|50/55
|45/55
|45/55
|60
After a lights-out 2021 season, Espino was off to an even better start in 2022 before knee and shoulder issues cut his season to just four starts. Unfortunately, Espino suffered a setback and is expected to miss the beginning of the 2023 season as well.
Arsenal
Espino’s arsenal could go toe-to-toe with any pitcher in the minors and his fastball leads the way. The right-hander’s heater sits 96-98 MPH, reaching triple digits consistently. Thanks to Espino’s low release point and elite life (21 inches of induced vertical break), he was able to pick up a ton of swinging strikes up in the zone and freeze hitters at the knees.
Since the start of the 2021 season, Espino has recorded a 16 percent swinging strike rate on his fastball, one of the best clips in professional baseball. Expanding to the rest of his stuff, Espino posted the second best swinging strike rate among qualified pitchers in the minors in 2021 at 20.2%, behind only Spencer Strider of the Braves.
Of his off-speed offerings, Espino’s slider is his strongest. The pitch sits in the upper 80s, occasionally touching 90 MPH. Espino does a great job of repeating his tough release point across all of his pitches, making it difficult for the hitter to differentiate what’s coming out of his hand. By the time they realize the slider is coming, it’s too late. The pitch has sharp, late break, darting away from right-handed hitters and tying up left-handed hitters.
While he is still working to command it, Espino’s changeup is an exciting third offering with plus potential. Working off of his elite fastball, the changeup will play up, but the pitch itself is nasty. While a hitter is worrying about 98 with life, Espino could mix in 88 with around 13-15 inches of horizontal movement fading away from left-handed hitters.
Espino’s fourth offering is a curveball that he will mix in to steal strikes in the upper 70s. The pitch can be above average and provides a rare look from Espino that isn’t in the upper 80s or upper 90s.
Outlook
A really physical 6-foot-2, 205 pound right-hander, Espino uses his body really well and has clean mechanics. The 21-year-old has progressed with his command nicely and had only walked four batters in his first four starts in 2022 while striking out 35.
Improving his strike throwing consistency was as simple as finding a more consistent landing spot for Espino given his explosive lower half. As Espino improved on his command, his strikeout rates continued to rise through the 2021 season and into 2022.
The lost 2022 season and delayed start to 2023 is upsetting and concerning, but at 21 years old in Double-A last year, Espino was ahead of schedule. When Espino is healthy, he is one of the best pitching prospects in the game. The problem is, Espino’s ability to stay on the field is becoming more and more worrisome. He is talented and advanced enough to start next season in Triple-A, but the Guardians will likely be extremely cautious with their talented, young pitching prospect. The sky is the limit for the former first-rounder who has frontline stuff and commands it well.
74. Jordan Westburg - SS - Baltimore Orioles
Height/Weight: 6’2′, 205 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (30), 2020 (BAL) | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/50
|55/55
|50/55
|55/55
|45/50
|55
Westburg followed up a strong 2021 season with an even bigger 2022 in Triple-A. The former first rounder should be a part of the Orioles 2023 plans.
Offense
A crouched stance with a quiet load and short stride, Westburg keeps things simple in the box. Westburg is quick to the ball which allows him to catch up to velocity and avoid cheating. His swing at times can be a bit flat, but he has started to lift the ball with more consistency.
Westburg hits the ball hard and by cutting his ground ball rate by 8% this season, he has seen a major jump in the power department. After hitting 15 homers last season, Westburg launched 27 more in 2022 between Double-A and Triple-A.
Though he’s just an average hitter, Westburg’s ability to drive the ball to all fields and advanced plate discipline reinforce the belief that he will be able to hit enough at the highest level. Westburg has above average raw power and his ability to get into it consistently in games this season bodes well for his longterm outlook. It’s hard to poke a hole in Westburg’s offensive game.
Defense/Speed
An above average runner, Westburg has enough athleticism and a good enough arm to stick at shortstop defensively. With multiple shortstops at the big league level for the Orioles, Westburg has seen action at third base and second base this season. He would project as a well above average defender at either spot.
Westburg improved his efficiency as a base stealer this season, going 12/15 on stolen base attempts. He is quick enough to steal a handful of bases annually at the highest level.
Outlook
Average or better tools across the board and consecutive productive seasons make it difficult to find a deficiency in Westburgs’s profile. He has hedged swing and miss concerns with a career-low strikeout rate in Triple-A while producing his best power numbers.
Westburg has the potential to provide a steady bat with 20-25 homers in the tank and defensive value all over the infield.
75. Casey Schmitt - 3B - San Francisco Giants
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (40), 2020 (SFG) | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|45/50
|40/50
|45/45
|70/70
|55
The best defensive third baseman in the minors, Schmitt has continued to improve with the stick, giving him a strong chance of becoming a solid everyday player.
Offense
A slightly closed stance, Schmitt starts upright and on the ball of his front foot before really sinking into his back side as he loads. This pre-swing move became more pronounced last season as Schmitt looked to tap into more power. Though his 2022 season was played in more hitter-friendly environments than 2021, Schmitt saw his slugging percentage jump more than 80 points while mashing 21 homers in 126 games.
Though Schmitt’s power is slightly above average at best, he is capable of hitting the ball hard to all fields while flashing a little extra juice to his pull side. Schmitt has a good feel for the barrel and pummeled fastballs to an OPS above 1.000 last year.
Schmitt can be a bit expansive with his approach at times, chasing at a near 35% clip. Improved patience would help take some pressure off of Schmitt’s hit tool as he is not likely to produce a ton of power at the highest level.
Though the offensive ceiling may be somewhat limited relative to most third base prospects, Schmitt is capable of hitting for a pretty good batting average while hovering around 20 homers.
Defense/Speed
A wizard with the glove, Schmitt would be an impact at the hot corner for the Giants right now and has the goods to win Gold Gloves. A former two-way player at San Diego State, Schmitt has a plus plus arm that allows him to make ridiculous throws on ground balls at the edge of his range. As detailed in his conversation on our Minor League podcast “The Call Up,” Schmitt works diligently on his footwork, ensuring that he is almost always in the best position to make a play on a ball to any spot.
Schmitt is also adept to making throws from all sorts of arm slots, something he showcased when he filled in for Marco Luciano at shortstop last season where he looked like an impactful defender as well. In fact, Schmitt looked so good up the middle last season, the Giants have continued to mix in starts for Schmitt at shortstop in Triple-A.
Outlook
While the glove may be the calling card for Schmitt on the left side of the infield, he has continued to improve offensively and projects as a potentially above average bat. His elite makeup and work ethic helped him earn the Barney Nugent Award during 2023 Spring Training which is given to the Giants prospect who was most impressive in their first big league camp.
Schmitt is knocking on the door of a big league promotion and with a bit more refinement to his approach, he could develop into a solid everyday bat at the hot corner with one of the best gloves in the game.
76. Owen Caissie - OF - Chicago Cubs
Height/Weight: 6’4’, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 2nd Round (45), 2020 (CHC) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|60/70
|50/60
|50/50
|40/50
|55
Big time physical projection and a pretty good feel for the strike zone, Caissie has immense offensive upside, especially in the power department. The then teenager received an aggressive assignment to High-A for 2022 and responded well. After a shaky 16 games in the Arizona Fall League, Caissie showed well in the World Baseball Classic for Canada and has impressed in Spring Training.
Offense
Standing at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds with already impressive present pop, many evaluators are eager to see what kind of power Caissie will be able to generate as he continues to fill out and mature physically and at the plate.
Caissie has not totally tapped into his big raw power in games due to his struggles to lower half inconsistencies. This is common for tall young hitters and his tendency to lose his back hip and drift will cause his bat to drag through the zone sometimes. As a result, Cassie found himself out on his front foot too frequently on off speed pitches, causing more weak contact and ground balls.
When Caissie is able to keep his weight back and stay in his back hip, the way he can impact the baseball to all fields is impressive and his pull side power can be jaw-dropping. Caissie is short to the ball and can really turn on pitches middle-in with authority. The 20-year-old had 37 batted balls over 105 mph in 2022 and posted a max exit velocities as high as 114 mph.
When everything is in sync for Caissie, you can see flashes of a potentially special power bat. As Caissie continues to iron out the inconsistencies with his lower half and timing, there is foul pole-to-foul pole power potential for the Ontario, Canada native. He has the ability to generate a ton of leverage, with 70 grade raw power in the tank.
Defense/Speed
Caissie moves well for his size, but his limited experience in the outfield heading into 2022 was evident in his reads and routes. A comfortably above-average arm and more than enough athleticism to be passable in a corner outfield spot, there is plenty of reason to believe that Caissie can develop into at least an average defender and he made solid strides defensively.
Caissie mentioned in our interview with him on “The Call Up” that one of his offseason a focuses was to gain speed and explosiveness. He even mentioned adding stolen bases as a priority.
Outlook
Already putting on shows with his majestic batting practice homers, Caissie’s big time power has started to make its way into games more as he gets at bats under his belt. Still extremely young with a solid High-A season under his belt, Caissie is progressing nicely and could be a middle-of-the-order masher capable of 30+ homers if the raw pop can translate into game pop.
77. Connor Norby - 2B - Baltimore Orioles
Height/Weight: 5’10′, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (41), 2020 (BAL) | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/55
|50/55
|50/55
|50/50
|45/50
|55
A track record of hitting at ECU topped off with a power breakout in his junior season shot Norby into early round consideration. He has kept the power trend going in his first full pro season, launching 28 homers in 118 games across High-A, Double-A and Triple-A.
Offense
Swings don’t come much simpler than Connor Norby’s. His coach at East Carolina Cliff Godwin preaches quiet pre-swing moves with the no stride approach in two strike counts. The philosophy does not work for everyone, but for talented hitters like Burleson and Norby (as well as various MLB examples), it has been a big reason why they have both been able to reach Triple-A in their first full season.
Much like Burleson, Norby has been able to still tap into above average raw power with limited movement and his feel to hit allows him to squeeze out every bit of that power in games. Does a great job of hunting pitches he can do damage with early in counts before relying on his natural feel to hit and ability to spray the ball all over when he has two strikes.
Low ground ball rates and above average exit velocities have helped Norby launch 28 homers last season, but for a guy with limited physical imposition, it is really impressive how he is able to leave the yard foul pole to foul pole.
Defense/Speed
Another good athlete, but not a burner, Norby brings above average speed to the table and excellent footwork/actions at second base. He has good hands and an average arm. He should be an above average defender at the position.
I don’t expect Norby to be a huge base stealer, but he moves well enough on the base paths to provide some value in that regard. He stole 16 bases on 22 tries this year.
Outlook
Norby is a well rounded player who gets the most out of his above average tools. Climbing three levels in one season is impressive enough, but Norby has seen his production improve at each stop while his strikeout rate was dwindled.
Still just 22 years old, Norby is on a fast track to the big leagues. The Orioles have played Norby in the outfield some due to their crowded infield organizationally. The reality is, if Norby keeps hitting like this, they will have to find a spot for him at Camden Yards.
78. Luis Ortiz - RHP - Pittsburgh Pirates
Height/Weight: 6’2, 240 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $25K – PIT (2019) | ETA: 2023
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/65
|70/70
|40/45
|50/55
|50+
A combination of a velocity tick up along with further development of his secondary pitches has Ortiz looking like a legit rotation piece for the Pirates.
Arsenal
Ortiz has an explosive arsenal led by a combination of two distinguishable fastballs and a wipeout slider. The four seamer averaged 97.7 mph last season, touching triple digits consistently. Ortiz’s two-seamer doesn’t generate as many whiffs, but compiled a 58% ground ball rate and higher chase rates. He struggled at times by leaving the two-seamer a bit too elevated, but when Ortiz pounds the bottom of the zone with his hard and heavy pitch, it can be a weak contact machine. It’s also an effective weapon to tie up right-handed hitters while setting up his slider well.
His best pitch is his plus-plus slider which sits 86-88 mph with sharp, late bite. Ortiz can weaponize the offering against both lefties and righties, holding hitters from each side to a .575 OPS and .418 OPS respectively. Ortiz commands the pitch well, especially to his glove side, landing it for a strike 66% of the time last season.
Ortiz developed his changeup into a viable fourth offering last season, mixing it in around 10% of the time and predominantly against lefties. Though Ortiz struggled to consistently land the pitch for a strike as frequently as his other offerings, it gives him a second ground ball inducing offering.
Outlook
A big guy at 6-foot-2, 240 pounds, Ortiz repeats his delivery well enough to consistently throw strikes. Where Ortiz could improve a bit is his ability to hit his spots within the strike zone a bit better, especially with the two-seamer. The 24-year-old has a unique and electric arsenal with pitches that work off of each other really well to make for an uncomfortable at bat for hitters as he continues to learn how to weaponize his stuff properly. Ortiz has middle rotation upside with a great chance of at least being an innings eater at the back of a rotation.
79. Matthew Liberatore - LHP - St. Louis Cardinals
Height/Weight: 6’3, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (16), 2019 (TB) | ETA: 2023
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Curveball
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/60
|45/50
|70/70
|40/45
|50/55
|55
A bit of a prospect fatigue victim, Liberatore’s stuff ticked up in the second half of last season and his command keeps looking better.
Arsenal
Liberatore struggled to avoid hard contact with his fastballs last season, allowing opponents to hit over .300 with an OPS above .850 against his four seamer and sinker. Part of the issue was fastball quality, the other part of the issue was fastball reliance. Last season, Liberatore only landed non-fastballs for a strike 59% of the time, as a result, he had to throw his fastball far too frequently and hitters could sit on it.
Not only has Liberatore’s secondary command improved, but his fastball quality has as well. The 23-year-old’s fastball averaged 93 mph over his first 20 starts of last season, but has averaged 94.5 mph since. In the early going of 2023, Liberatore has touched 97 mph much more frequently. The shape of his fastball has improved as well, featuring more ride and late life.
The improvement of Liberatore’s four seamer has helped him to get more swings and misses at the top of the zone and tunnel his plus plus curveball off of it. It has also allowed him to use his sinker a bit less frequently, weaponizing it when he wants to induce a key ground ball or escape a hitter’s count.
Liberatore really struggled to land his curveball for a strike in the early going of 2022, but has continued to spot it more consistently. A majestic curveball with around 20 inches of vertical break, the pitch has also jumped a full mile per hour, looking a bit tighter and sharper. The downward bite of his bender creates a tunneling advantage off of his fastball with improved ride.
The third pitch for Liberatore is a slider at 85-87 mph that flashes above average and is his go to out pitch against lefties. Rounding out the arsenal is a fringy changeup at 86-87 mph that he will only mix in around 8-10% of the time.
Outlook
Liberatore has had a unique development path since being drafted in 2019. After 2020’s COID layoff, he was aggressively assigned to Triple-A as a 21-year-old despite not having pitched above Low-A. Libby showed well in his first Triple-A stint, but followed that up with the aforementioned challenges last season.
Like many tall left-handed pitchers, Liberatore’s progress was not entirely linear, however he seems to be putting it all together in his third Triple-A stint. The 23-year-old has the upside of a borderline No. 3 starter with a great chance of holding a spot as a back end starter.
80. Kevin Alcantara - CF - Chicago Cubs
Height/Weight: 6’6, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $1M – 2018 (NYY) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/50
|55/70
|40/60
|55/55
|40/50
|55
Projectable would put it lightly with the 6-foot-6, athletic Alcantara. Acquired from the Yankees in the Anthony Rizzo deal, Alcantara has a chance to be a terrorizing middle-of-the order bat with sneaky complementary tools.
Offense
This year has been our first full-season look at Alcantara, and the million-dollar international free agent has not disappointed. As you may expect with a tall, lanky hitter, there’s some swing and miss concerns with Alcantara, but his athleticism helps him control his large frame through his swing.
By nature, Alcantara can get long at times with his swing and can find himself struggling to get around on higher velocity. However, he has worked to be much quicker and direct to the baseball, seeing improvements with his contact rates and ability to handle hard stuff in.
The long levers Alcantara possesses helps him generate a ridiculous amount of whip and bat speed, launching homers as far as 452 feet this season while flashing exit velocities as high as 113 mph. The tall slugger has no problem with plate coverage, crushing pitches middle-away with ease to the right side of the field. 15 of his 40 extra base hits in 2022 went to the opposite field.
Alcantara is a fairly aggressive hitter, with a chase rate above 30% last season, but much like his contact rates, the approach progressed nicely as the season went on. The Cubs were in no rush with Alcantara, letting him feel things out for the entire season in Low-A which allowed him to keep working towards tapping into his power in games rather than sending the youngster into fight or flight mode in High-A.
Built like an NBA small forward with impressive athleticism, there are few prospects in baseball with as much projection as Alcantara. It’s a big leap from the complex to Low-A and he handled it extremely well as a teenager. Assuming Alcantara adds more strength and continues his maturity as a hitter, the offensive outcomes for the young outfielder are really limitless.
Defense/Speed
Alcantara possesses above average speed thanks to his long strides which allow him to cover plenty of ground. Though there’s plenty of reason to believe he can stick in center, there is a chance that Alcantara could slow down a step as he physically matures. He would project as an above average outfielder in a corner with a pretty good arm.
His speed translates more into closing speed in the outfield than quick burst base stealing, but Alcantara can still get to his top speed quick enough to steal 10-15 bags annually and provides overall value on the bases.
Outlook
Prospects with 70 grade raw power to dream on and potential to stick in center field don’t come around every day. Though still a very volatile prospect profile, Alcantara’s strong first full season in Low-A hedges at least some of the extreme risk around his hit-tool.
The 20-year-old has a sneaky good feel to hit and improved in that department as the year went on. A decent ability to recognize spin and comfort driving the ball to all fields give Alcantara the potential to be an average hitter while is massive power potential gives him All Star offensive upside at a premium position.
81. Coby Mayo - 3B - Baltimore Orioles
Height/Weight: 6’5″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (103), 2020 (BAL) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|50/60
|45/55
|45/45
|40/50
|55
A popular breakout candidate, Mayo did not quite have the year many had hoped in 2022, but he still put up above average numbers despite aggressive assignments earned rave reviews during the Orioles spring.
Offense
Huge frame, long levers, yet a surprisingly controlled swing, Mayo impressed with his feel to hit the second he entered pro ball. Despite his 6-foot-5 frame, Mayo’s swing is compact and efficient helping him punish fastballs to a .952 OPS last season. As a 20-year-old adjusting to the upper levels, Mayo struggled to recognize more advanced spin, causing his strikeout rate to jump from 21.5% in High-A to 34.5% in Double-A. His advanced swing, above average contact rates and impressive athleticism for his size hedges any longterm whiff concern.
Mayo already has flashed plus power and has plenty more room to fill out. His 90th percentile exit velocity of 104.5 mph is comfortably above average and posted exit velocities as high as 112 mph last year.
It’s easy to understand why the O’s were willing to go well over slot for the teenager, his simple hitting mechanics follow suit with what the organization looks for, but he also has massive upside with his huge frame and athleticism. As Mayo continues to mature physically and at the plate, it’s easy to dream on 30 home run upside.
Defense/Speed
Mayo moves really well for his size and has a plus arm at third base. There are some who believe that Mayo could end up moving to a corner outfield spot where his plus arm will play well and he would be more than nimble enough to be an above average defender. For now, the O’s are continuing to get Mayo reps at third, where he showed improvement with his actions as the year went on as well as decent footwork.
Outlook
It is still relatively early in the development of Mayo, so there’s still a wide range of outcomes, especially with the profile that Mayo has physically. Offensively, Mayo has a similar upside to Ryan Mouncastle, but he has a better feel to hit at this stage and is a more athletic defender. Like many young high school draftees, Mayo’s breakout could come a year after expected.
82. Ceddanne Rafaela - OF - Boston Red Sox
Height/Weight: 5’8, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $10K (2017) – BOS | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|45/50
|40/50
|70/70
|60/70
|55
A great defender at multiple spots, Rafaela enjoyed a power breakout in 2022, boosting his longterm outlook. Rafaela is an incredibly unique prospect for all of the right reasons.
Offense
After hitting 10 homers in 102 Low-A games last year, Rafaela exploded with 21 bombs in 116 High-A/Double-A games last season while seeing his batting average jump by nearly 50 points. Rafaela adjusted his set up and swing path a bit this season, aiming to hit the ball in the air more. He cut his ground ball rate by 8% while hitting the ball with more authority and carry to all fields.
Though his power is a tick above average at best, Rafaela’s adjustments have helped him tap into it in games making his jump in HR/FB rate sustainable. An extremely aggressive hitter Rafaela will need to develop more patience at the plate as his 38% chase rate limited him to just 26 walks in 522 PAs.
Rafaela controls his body well and has steady numbers against breaking balls and off speed pitches. If he can refine his approach, Rafaela could easily be an above average hitter with decent power that he taps into effectively.
Defense/Speed
A 70 grade runner and premium athlete, Rafaela is an impact defender no matter where you stick him on the diamond. Rafaela saw the majority of his action in centerfield where his speed is on full display. He covers a ridiculous amount of ground and gets great jumps. His routes got better and better as the year went on. He’s a plus defender in center
Rafaela is not quite as elite at shortstop due to his average arm, but his quickness, great hands and range make him an above average infielder at the position. He made 20 starts at shortstop last season, only making two errors and his instincts/actions are impressive considering how infrequently he plays there. Rafaela swiped 28 bags in 35 tries last season.
Outlook
Rafaela’s offensive onslaught this season has totally shifted his outlook. Once viewed as a bench utility type, Rafaela looks more like an every day player with super-utility versatility in a similar manner to Chris Taylor of the Dodgers. That is the ceiling to dream on for Red Sox fans, but I don’t think they would be upset with a younger, faster Kikè Hernandez either.
83. Henry Davis - C - Pittsburgh Pirates
Height/Weight: 6’2, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (1), 2021 (PIT) | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|60/60
|50/60
|45/45
|35/45
|55
The top selection in 2021’s MLB Draft has been banged up in his first full pro season, but has shown flashes of offensive brilliance and exciting tools.
Offense
Starts crouched and slightly open. Hovers with front leg to help keep weight back. Though a bit unorthodox, Davis generates a ton of torque and rotational power with his swing while staying extremely short to the ball.
Davis put the questions around his swing to bed by slashing .370/.482/.663 with 17 homers and 31 walks against just 24 K’s versus ACC pitching in 2021. It was more of the same for Davis in his 22 High-A games last season, quickly earning a promotion to Double-A where injuries derailed his season.
Even in just 53 games, Davis launched nine homers along with 21 extra base hits, flashing his plus raw power. While his swing is geared for doing damage to his pull side, Davis generates enough bat speed and backspin to where the ball carries well to all fields.
Davis syncs his strong lower half and upper body well starting from the beginning of his swing where his unique hand load is almost always in the sequence with his slow leg kick. Frequently putting himself in a good position to hit along with a short, quick swing, Davis projects as an above average hitter. Pair the above average hit tool with plus raw power and you have a really exciting offensive profile for any position let alone a catcher.
Defense/Speed
Davis’ best tool on defense is his 70-grade arm. He’s a good athlete which provides some optimism that he can continue to improve behind the dish, but he has some work to do in regards to blocking and receiving.
He was able to get away with some things in college thanks to his absurd arm, but he will need to shore up some defensive fundamentals to provide value on the defensive side of things.
Outlook
At the end of the day, the big asset here is Davis’ bat. That being said, the Pirates took him first overall to be the catcher of the future, and he has a chance to be just that. Davis has shown good bat-to-ball skills and immense pull-side power that should have Pirates fans excited.
Though his reps have been limited at the professional level thus far, Davis is a polished hitter who should be able to make up for lost time. He was able to do that some with a strong showing in the Arizona Fall League, but it will be important for the 23-year-old to put together a full season in the upper levels this year. Davis has a chance to hit for average along with 25+ homer upside. Staying behind the dish would drastically help his outlook and his year will be a big one for him to prove that he can stick at catcher as well as stay healthy when he is back there.
84. Brayan Rocchio - SS - Cleveland Guardians
Height/Weight: 5’10, 170 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $1.3M (2017) – CLE | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/60
|40/45
|40/45
|60/60
|55/60
|55
A switch-hitter with solid tools across the board, elite defensive potential and makeup, Rocchio is a high floor prospect with intangibles that the Guardians love.
Offense
Impressive bat-to-ball skills and just overall improved quality of co