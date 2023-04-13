2023 MLB Top 100 Prospects

52. Tanner Bibee - RHP - Cleveland Guardians Height/Weight: 6’2, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 5th Round (156), 2021 (CLE) | ETA: 2023 FASTBALL SLIDER CURVEBALL CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 55/60 60/60 45/50 60/60 60/65 55 Yet another strike throwing Guardians pitching prospect who has seen his stuff tick up, Bibee has developed into potential rotation piece. Arsenal Drafted out of Cal St. Fullerton off of his pitchability, Bibee’s stuff has jumped multiple ticks including a three mph increase in fastball velocity last season. The pitch now sits in the mid 90s, touching 99 mph with high spin rates and decent shape. The right-hander has three secondary offerings he will mix in with his above average slider leading the way. The pitch sits in the mid 80s with sweep and he will spin it with a ton of confidence. He landed it for a strike two thirds of the time in 2022. The second above average offering for Bibee is his mid 80s changeup with late fade. Another offering that Bibee has advanced feel for, he landed it for a strike nearly 70% of the time while holding opponents to a .426 OPS last season. Rounding out Bibee’s arsenal is an upper 70s curveball that he will mix in as an out pitch against lefties and a strike stealer against righties. Outlook It’s hard to find a much better pitching profile than a guy who is drafted based on his impressive command of multiple pitches followed by a massive jump in quality of stuff. Hard to argue against great stuff AND great command and that is exactly what Bibee possesses. Bibee already looks closer to a No. 3 starter than the fringe No. 5 outlook he had on draft day. As the stuff has jumped, Bibee’s command has remained fantastic, walking just 5% of hitters last season. Bibee should have a chance to make his debut in 2023. Back to table

53. Brice Turang - SS - Milwaukee Brewers Height/Weight: 6'1', 170 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (21) – 2018 (MIL) | ETA: 2023 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 55/55 50/50 40/40 60/60 60/60 55 Nothing jumps off of the page with Turang, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a glaring weakness in his game. A superb defender who has finally started to hit the ball with more authority, Turang projects as an above average regular up the middle. Offense Turang has impressed scouts with his ability to hit and polish dating back to his high school days in Corona, California. Lacking some of the tools to dream on, Turang slipped to the back end of the first round in 2018's MLB Draft. The first two pro seasons for Turang were a solid but also reinforced some of the fears that scouts had: there was plenty of contact, but not much more than that offensively. After another average offensive season in 2021, Turang adjusted his set up and has tapped into more power this season. The left-handed hitter widened his stance while getting more into his legs than his previous upright setup. Turang also adjusted his hands from sitting on his shoulder near his head to further away from his body and further back in his stance. The adjustment likely helps him keep his hands back longer while creating more tension/stored energy prior to uncoiling at launch. The tweaks have translated for Turang who has seen his 90th percentile exit velocity jump by 1.5 MPH with more 105+ batted balls than his previous two seasons combined. Hitting the ball harder has unsurprisingly resulted in a career-year power wise for Turang. Never having hit more than six homers in a season entering this year, Turang has already launched a dozen long balls through his first 110 games this season. Even with the added power, Turang has still maintained his impressive contact rates while commanding the strike zone. The 22-year-old has always impressed with his feel for the barrel and ability to spray the ball all over the field. Turang will always be a hit over power guy, but with fringe average power, a well-above average hit tool and a knack for getting on base, the former first rounder has a good chance to be a consistently above average hitter. Defense/Speed A plus runner, Turang's speed is impactful both in the field and on the base paths. Impressive range, smooth actions, an above average arm and impressive instincts have Turang looking like a plus defender at the highest level. Despite projecting as an impact defender at shortstop, the Brewers have given Turang some making starts this season at third base, second base and even centerfield likely due to the presence of Willy Adames with the big league club. The speed has always been there for Turang, but he has looked as comfortable on the base paths as ever. On pace to set a career high in stolen bases, he has also been the most efficient of his career, swiping his first 29 bags on 31 tries this season. Outlook One of baseball's higher floor prospects, Turang may never be a star, but he has a great chance to be an MLB regular and potentially a solid one at that. Still just 23 years old and producing above-average numbers in Triple-A, Turang has a great chance to break camp with the Brewers next season. The uptick in power has added a bit more up upside to Turang's profile and his well-rounded game is reminiscent of the Cubs' Nico Hoerner.

54. Emmanuel Rodriguez - OF - Minnesota Twins Height/Weight: 5'11, 205 | Bat/Throw: L/L | IFA: $2.5M, 2019 (MIN) | ETA: 2025 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/50 60/65 50/60 50/50 40/50 55 A high prized international free agent in the 2019 class, Rodriguez's big power and monster upside earned him $2.5 million from the Twins. Though a knee injury has limited him to 84 games in his first two pro seasons, Rodriguez has already displayed enough of that upside to get evaluators excited. Offense Lightening quick bat speed and an explosive lower half helped Rodriguez put up elite exit velocities as a teenager last year. Rodriguez unfortunately tore his meniscus in June last season, cutting his coming out party short with a 1.044 OPS in 47 games. The combination of plus power and an ahead-of-his-years approach allowed Rodriguez to feast on Low-A pitchers despite a 68% contact rate. There's a little more swing and miss within the zone than you'd expect from a hitter with his K-BB ratio, which is something to monitor against pitchers who throw more strikes. Rodriguez pulverized fastballs last year to the tune of a roughly 1.300 OPS in a 450 pitch sample. Though he struggles with offspeed at this point, his ability to crush fastballs and remain extremely selective against non-fastballs (32% swing rate) should allow him to crush fastballs and mistake offspeed enough to be a fringy hitter. At just 20 years old, there's still plenty of variance in this department though. Especially with a player as twitchy, toolsy and knowledgable of the strike zone like Rodriguez. In almost 200 plate appearances last season, Rodriguez flashed the exciting juice that had teams lining up for him in 2019. 20 of his 37 hits traveled at least 100 mph and he produced exit velocities as high as 112 mph, something you do not see very often from a teenage prospect. The power and approach give Rodriguez a three-true-outcome floor as a hitter, but with an average hit tool or better, he could be a star. Defense/Speed An average runner, Rodriguez covers enough ground to play a viable centerfield, but as he continues to thicken, he could serve better in a corner where his plus arm would play well. Rodriguez will try to swipe a bag from time to time, but has not had much success thus far. He was just 11 for 16 on stolen base attempts last season. Outlook One of the higher variance prospects in the minors, Rodriguez has the offensive talent to mash 30 home runs with a high OBP. He also was the risk of being a fringy hitter who toes the line of patient and passive. Even if he is somewhere in the middle, Rodriguez should be a valuable bat capable of producing strong OPS numbers at the highest level.

55. Josh Jung - 3B - Texas Rangers Height/Weight: 6'2, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (8), 2019 (TEX) | ETA: 2023 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 50/55 60/60 50/55 40/40 45/50 55 The hit tool and raw power were never a question for Jung, but he struggled to tap into his plus raw pop in his first professional season. A power breakout in 2021 had Jung on a fast track before a torn left labrum delayed his start to the 2022 season. Despite missing 90% of the regular season, Jung impressed enough upon returning to Triple-A action to earn a big league call-up. Offense Jung has had impressive bat-to-ball skills dating back to his days at Texas Tech, where he hit .348/.455/.577 over his three years as a Red Raider. The hit-tool translated in Jung's first season, posting a .316 batting average between rookie ball and Low-A, but the third baseman mustered just one homer in 44 games. Jung's power was sapped by a 50% ground ball rate, which came as a result of an aggressive leg kick that was more of a knee lift upwards than a gather into his backside. Jung tended to have a heavy front foot on his landing and tended to be steep to the ball. After 2020's layoff, Jung emerged with a tweaked set up and a swing geared for more lift. The adjustments made a huge impact in the power department and did not undermine his bat-to-ball skills at all. Jung's groundball rate dipped by more than 15% while his HR/FB rate jumped from 5% to 22%. It was more of the same in 2022 when Jung returned from injury, launching six homers in 23 Triple-A games. The 24-year-old's extreme confidence in his hit-tool sometimes results in him expanding the zone a bit earlier in counts, holding him back from better walk numbers. Jung hits the ball hard to all fields and should offer a nice blend of batting average and power. The last piece for Jung will just be improving his approach a bit. That will likely come with more at-bats, but more importantly, Jung's power seems to be all the way back after an injury that can often impede the swing for a while. Defense/Speed An extremely fundamentally sound third baseman, Jung may not wow with the range, but only made three errors in his final 77 games at the hot corner in the minors. Jung has improved his footwork to give him average range at the position since going pro and has an above average arm as well. Outlook The fact that Jung was able to return last season in any capacity from his shoulder surgery was great to see and he enters 2023 with a clean slate and a full health. With everyday reps at third for the big league team, Jung will have every opportunity to continue his development at the plate and refine his approach. Jung has a chance to post a batting average in the high .200's, along with 25+ homers and average or better defense at third. As the Rangers continue to focus on competing in the next couple years, Jung will undoubtedly be a big part of those plans as a high floor, steady bat who could make a couple All Star appearances.

56. Edgar Quero - C - Los Angeles Angels Height/Weight: 5'10″, 170 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $200K – 2021 (LAA) | ETA: 2025 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 50/60 50/55 40/50 40/40 35/50 55 A bat first catching prospect with advanced approach and good feel to hit from both sides of the plate, Quero earned an aggressive assignment to Double-A after tearing through High-A last year. Offense Quero broke out in a big way last year in his first full pro season, proving to be much more polished at the plate than most of his competition. A short, quick swing geared for line drives, Quero's compact levers help him make a ton of contact and turn around velocity. His quiet and simple pre-swing moves from both sides of the plate help him consistently make contact. Quero boasted an 88% zone contact rate from the right side of the plate with minuscule chase rates and a solid 82% zone contact rate from the left side. Though his chase rates are a bit higher from the left side, his plate discipline is still a notch above average. Quero's smaller frame caps him out at above average power, but his feel to hit and above average bat speed helped him generate a solid 102.5 mph 90th percentile exit velocity last season along with a solid 15% HR/FB rate. Quero should have success translating his slightly above average raw power into game power. One of the best two strike hitters in the minors last season, Quero uses a toe tap when he is down to his last strike and posted an impressive .240 batting average with an OPS just under .800. It may be harder to sustain such figures with two strikes at the higher levels, but it last year's figures provide some context to the high quality at bats the then 19-year-old was consistently putting together. As he continues to get more at bats under this belt, Quero has a chance to develop into a plus hitter with strong on base skills. Though he may not tap into too much more power, he has 20 home run potential in the tank. Defense/Speed A good athlete who moves well behind the dish, Quero is already a good blocker and decent receiver. He is relatively raw overall as a catcher, but should gain valuable experience working with more advanced pitchers in Double-A. Though his arm is only average, Quero is accurate with his throws, cutting down 29 attempted base stealers last season. Quero is an average runner at best. Outlook It's hard to argue against Quero's first full season and his aggressive assignment to Double-A likely represents the level of confidence the Angels brass has in one of the organization's top prospects. Quero has an offensive skillset somewhat reminiscent of Pirates top prospect Endy Rodriguez. While the defense is a bit more of a work in progress, Quero has the goods to be an average catcher who provides plenty of value with the stick.

57. Adael Amador - SS - Colorado Rockies Height/Weight: 6'0, 170 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $1.5M – 2019 (COL) | ETA: 2025 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 55/65 45/50 40/45 55/55 40/50 55 A switch-hitter with a great feel to hit, it's easy to see why the Rockies shelled out $1.5 million for Amador in 2019's loaded IFA class. Offense Amador is a polished hitter who repeats his moves well with great timing. From the left side, Amador utilizes a gathering leg kick in tandem with a rhythmic hand load with impressive control. You would almost forget he was only 19 years old last season by the way he is able to duplicate his swings and approached his at bats. From the right side, Amador's lower half is a bit less involved resulting in a little less power output. Amador makes up for it with borderline elite bat-to-ball skills as a righty and low chase rates. You'll see Amador use his leverage counts to let swing for more from the left side more frequently, but he is adept to adjusting within at bats and catering his approach to the situation. Amador has steadily put on some strength

58. Joey Wiemer - OF - Milwaukee Brewers Height/Weight: 6’5, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (121), 2020 (MIL) | ETA: 2023 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 45/50 65/70 55/60 55/55 50/55 55 An unorthodox set up and swing that has done nothing but produce big results, it is easy to see how Wiemer has drawn comparisons to Hunter Pence, but Wiemer has larger tools and risk. Offense After struggling to tap into his plus raw power at the University of Cincinnati, Wiemer made some adjustments to get the ball in the air more. The big right-handed hitter starts heavily stacked on his backside using a pronounced toe tap as a timing mechanism. A great athlete for his 6-foot-5, 220 pound frame, Wiemer repeats his unique moves really well and does a great job of adjusting to tough pitches. There’s a bit of zone whiff for Wiemer, but he makes up for it with a solid approach and spectacular slugging on contact. Despite liking to go to his pull-side for damage, Wiemer has shown easy pop to all fields and does a good job of hitting the ball where it’s pitched. There are few hitters in the minors who hit fastballs harder than Wiemer and his stacked setup helps him stay back on off speed. The harder the pitcher throws the more comfortable he seems. Against heaters last season, Wiemer put up over a 1.100 OPS with 14 homers and the numbers get even better against 95+ mph. Wiemer’s ability to catch up to almost any velocity while holding his own against secondary stuff really improves his outlook in regards to his hit tool. At one point last season, Wiemer struggled mightily in Double-A for a couple week stretch. He was promoted during the slump and then hit . Now at the Triple-A level, things have clicked for Wiemer as his chase and whiff rates have dwindled as the season has progressed. Elite raw power that has produced homers as far as 480 feet paired with extremely positive trends in the hit-tool department leave me wondering just how high Wiemer can ascend. Defense/Speed An above average runner who uses his long strides to cover ground quickly, Wiemer is fast enough to play all three outfield spots, but projects better at a corner where his 80 grade arm will shine. Wiemer has struggled at times with his jumps and reads, but his tools are just too tantalizing to write off his definitive upside. Wiemer mentioned on our prospect podcast “The Call Up” how he would like stolen bases to remain an aspect of his game even at the highest level. He has held true to his assertion, swiping 31 bases on 34 tries between Double-A and Triple-A last year. Outlook Already looking like one of the biggest position player steals of the 2020 MLB Draft, Wiemer has enjoyed a spectacular first two professional seasons, launching 48 homers while stealing 61 bases in 232 games. The 24-year-old has the upside of a 30-30 threat with solid defense in a corner and seems like a guy who may just inexplicably hit enough. The loud nature of his game and hard-nosed hustle will surely make him a fan favorite in Milwaukee. Back to table

59. Termarr Johnson - 2B - Pittsburgh Pirates Height/Weight: 5’8′, 175 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (4), 2021 (PIT) | ETA: 2026 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 50/70 50/60 40/55 45/45 40/50 55 Viewed as one of the best pure prep hitters in years, Johnson’s bat has a chance to be special, but as an average running second baseman, there’s a lot of pressure on that bat. Offense Johnson starts with his bat resting on his shoulder and his weight favoring his backside before getting into a big leg kick that coincides with a barrel tip. Generally, these loud moves would be of concern in regards to disrupting timing and consistency, but Johnson is quick and compact with explosive bat speed. Despite his smaller stature, Johnson generates a ridiculous amount of rotational power, already flashing plus power to his pull side. Like many young hitters, Johnson tends to try to get into his pull side power a bit too much, causing him to be out and around the baseball. Good secondary stuff in pro ball has also caused Johnson to drift onto his front foot as well. Johnson is a really fun hitter to watch. Pitchers will fear going inside on him because of the way he is able to turn around stuff on the inner half with authority. When Johnson is at his best, he is able to shoot balls the other way with authority as well, but he will need to find some more consistency with his lower half. It will remain to be seen if Johnson can get away with his loud moves against more advanced pitching, however his advanced feel to hit and ridiculous bat speed should help him either A. Get away with it or B. Quiet things down without it coming at expense of his power. Defense/Speed Technically drafted as a shortstop, Johnson profiles as a second baseman and already saw the majority of his starts in Low-A at the position. His hands work really well and he has a well above average arm for the position. Johnson should be an above average defender at second. Just an average runner who many evaluators think could slow down a step as he continues to mature, it’s unlikely that Johnson is a major factor on the bases. Outlook There’s a lot to like with Johnson’s bat as a potential plus hitter with plus raw power. While I understand why scouts see that kind of upside with Johnson, I do think there’s more susceptibility to whiff than some are accounting for with Johnson. The offensive skill set is extremely exciting and he could develop into one of baseball’s most exciting offensive prospects, but he may be more challenged by older pitching than some may think. Regardless, Johnson is big upside, bat-first second baseman whose ceiling is one of the best hitters at his position at the highest level. Back to table

60. Robert Hassell III - OF - Washington Nationals Height/Weight: 6’2, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 1st Round (8) – 2020 | ETA: 2024 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 50/60 40/50 40/50 55/55 45/55 55 Nearly a .300 hitter as a pro, Hassell saw his offensive numbers taper off after breaking his hamate bone in the Arizona Fall League prior to last season. How much power Hassell would hit for was already a question prior to the injury, but with room to add strength and a full year to recover, 2023 should be a telling season for one of the key pieces in the Juan Soto package. Offense Featuring a simple and easy swing with quiet, repeatable mechanics, Hassell’s quick bat and ability to control the barrel allow him to get to tough pitches. Hassell’s an extremely athletic hitter who can spray the ball foul line to foul line with a good approach. As he mentioned on our prospect podcast, “the Call Up” Hassell’s lower half consistency has been a focus for him to tap into a bit more power. He has a tendency to get on his front foot, cutting off his swing a bit and leading to more ground balls and weak contact. This is very common in young hitters and it should be cleaned up with with more at-bats. Even so, Hassell is such a good athlete and so twitchy that he can get still drive the ball even when he is off-balance. It looks like Hassell could put on anywhere between 20 and 30 pounds of muscle over the next couple of years if that’s the route that he wants to go, but as he continues to solidify himself as a true centerfielder, he could ultimately continue his development as more of a gap-to-gap hitter with good complementary tools. Even if the power remains fringy, Hassell’s feel to hit, approach and speed give him the chance to be an exciting top of the order threat with the ability to hit plenty of doubles. Defense/Speed Hassell is an above average runner who takes long strides and has great closing speed in the outfield. If Hassell slows down a bit due to added strength, there is a chance he moves to a corner where his arm would more than play, but it seems more likely that Hassell will stick up the middle as speed is an important part of his game. An efficient base stealer who is not afraid to go, Hassell stole 24 bags on 27 attempts last year. Outlook Athleticism and mobility is a big part of Hassell’s game from the batter’s box to center field and the base paths. Even if he does not put on a ton of strength, the 21-year-old should start to impact the baseball with a bit more authority with the potential for 15-20 home run power. A 20/20 profile with a high on base percentage and staying power in center field seems like the ideal profile for Hassell as he tries to bounce back from a hamate-dampened 2022 campaign. Back to table

61. Oscar Colas - OF - Chicago White Sox Height/Weight: 6’1, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $2.7M (2022) – CWS | ETA: 2023 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/45 70/70 55/60 40/40 40/50 55 A prized international free agent after a track record of hitting (and pitching) in Cuba and in Japan’s Minor League system, Colas scrapped the pitching to focus on hitting and turned in a monster first season in the White Sox org. Offense A slightly open stance with the weight on his front foot up on his toe, Colas starts his load by turning his front foot inward to get into his back side and create tension before unleashing his explosive swing. Elite bat speed and present strength give Colas easy plus power. He has hit balls as hard as 111 mph last season, producing majestic homers to his pull side. Colas is an aggressive hitter, which stifled his walk rates, but he rarely misses mistakes and feasted by ambushing fastballs. Colas found more consistency with his swing as the season went on, driving the ball in the air more frequently while using the whole field. He controls his body well and his inward toe tap helps keep his front side on the baseball, aiding him in left-on-left matchups. Colas hit .362/.417/.533 against lefties last season. Put simply, Colas just hits the ball hard and keeps getting better with more at bats. He will definitely need to temper his 38% chase rate, however he has shown enough to provide optimism that he can develop into an at least average hitter. There’s no questions in regards to his power. Defense/Speed Colas is a below average runner with average range in a corner outfield spot. His defensive value comes from his 70 grade arm which is one of the strongest in the minors and pretty accurate as well thanks to his pitching days. Outlook Colas looked a bit more patient at the plate in Spring Training, seeming to control the strike zone better in the limited sample. He showed enough to make the White Sox Opening Day roster with a chance to see everyday reps. The bat is the carrying piece here for Colas, but he has a chance to be an extremely productive hitter. Big power and at least average hitting ability have Colas looking like a potential corner outfield masher who can stay in the lineup every day thanks to his left-on-left success. Back to table

62. Noelvi Marte - 3B - Cincinnati Reds Height/Weight: 6’1′, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | $1.55M – 2018 (SEA) | ETA: 2024 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 45/55 55/60 40/55 50/50 40/50 55

The centerpiece in the Luis Castillo swap with the Mariners, Marte may not project as a shortstop longterm, but he has immense offensive upside with a strong track record of production despite just being 21 years old. Offense Initially viewed as a high-risk, high-reward power bat, Marte has a higher offensive floor than some may give him credit for. Marte has a pretty simple swing and doesn’t require much effort to generate his above-average bat speed. As a result, the 21-year-old has put up above-average contact rates and solid K-BB figures. His pull side power is impressive with the vast majority of his long balls sailing over the left field wall. Perhaps in an effort to get into that power, Marte has the tendency to pull off of the baseball with his front side, resulting in some struggles with breaking balls and too many rollovers to the left side of the infield. When Marte is at his best, he is staying back and using the whole field. He is twitchy and athletic enough to turn on pitches middle-in, but sometimes struggles to let secondary stuff travel and drive it up the middle or the other way, usually fighting his body to keep his front side on the ball. Being too “spinny” with his lower half leaves little power left in his swing on anything that is not driven pull side. He rarely missed mistakes, but it was too easy for pitchers to get him out in front on non-fastballs. Marte’s ability to control the barrel paired with a decent approach have helped him put up pretty consistent numbers at each level despite being younger than his competition. His 85% zone contact rate last season was an impressive mark that got better as the year went on. Marte has already produced exit velocities as high as 111 mph last season, reinforcing the potential plus power the young infielder has in the tank. He could be a small tweak away from exploding offensively, but he has produced pretty good results thus far on natural ability and athleticism. If Marte can smooth his lower half out, it’s easy to see 25 homers in the tank, but he didn’t show a ton of progress in that regard in the Arizona Fall League. His strong bat-to-ball skills and ability to draw walks help his offensive profile even if he doesn’t tap into all of his raw power. Defense/Speed Marte has a thick build and okay footwork making third base look like his more likely longterm home (he played every game in the AFL at third). His arm is at least average and his actions have continued to get smoother. He has a good chance to develop into an average or better defender at third as he continues to improve his arm accuracy. An average runner, Marte is not the biggest threat on the base paths, but he does add some value in that department. He stole 23 bags on 32 tries last season. Outlook Known for the shows that he can put on in batting practice, Marte needs to figure out how to get his body in a position to consistently get his best swing off in games. When Marte sticks to his approach, he’s a tough hitter to strikeout. He can manipulate the barrel to get to tough pitches and will get to elevated high spin fastballs as well as anyone in the org. Marte has the potential for plus raw power and an above-average hit-tool, which puts him on a relatively short list of prospects in that regard. While his Fall League performance was disappointing, it was an extremely small sample and the newly-turned 21-year-old ended last season on a torrid pace against similar-to-slightly more advanced pitching in High-A. With the the upside of a middle-of-the-order masher, Reds fans can dream on 25+ homers and a decent on-base clip. Marte is impressive in the areas that are far more difficult to teach (barrel control, bat speed, raw power). Athlet Back to table

63. Marco Luciano - SS - San Francisco Giants Height/Weight: 6’2′, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $2.6M (2018) | ETA: 2024 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/50 60/70 50/60 40/40 40/50 55 Injuries cut Luciano’s 2022 season to just 65 games, but when he was on the field, he flashed the elite bat speed and raw pop that has made him one of the most highly touted prospects in baseball for years. Offense Starting with an athletic stance, Luciano sinks into his back side with a gathering leg kick and keeps his weight back well. Luciano previously struggled with the consistency of his pre-swing moves, but even in somewhat limited at bats last season, looked much smoother with his load and swing. Possessing some of the most impressive raw power in the minors, Luciano defies his frame by flashing plus-plus raw pop despite weighing less than 200 pounds. Luciano’s hands work as well as any Minor League hitter you’ll see, generating a ton of whip and violence. Capable of producing exit velocities as high as 119 MPH, including 65 batted balls over 105 MPH since the start of the 2021 season (694 at-bats). Swing and miss crept into Luciano’s game when he reached High-A last year, but he slashed his strikeout rate by more than 15% to a solid 22.2% rate thanks to the smoothing out of his load and lower half. Luciano has also ditched his pull-happy approach, using the whole field more than ever last season. He easily has the potential for 30+ home run pop with the patience to keep the strikeout rates in check while getting on base at a good clip. Defense/Speed Luciano is viewed by many as a candidate to move off of shortstop, though the Giants have exclusively played him at short so far in his career. A below-average runner, Luciano has fringy range and choppy actions that have marginally improved over the last year or so. Luciano does have a 70-grade arm which helps his outlook, but could also play well at third base. Luciano has improved his footwork and his hands have continued to look better, so there is still hope that he can play a decent shortstop with the arm strength to bail him out when he doesn’t put himself in the best position. Outlook Whenever a prized international free agent gets off to a great start to their professional career, the hype train typically leaves the station earlier than other prospects. That said, Luciano deserves every bit of the hype. While the 2022 season was ultimately somewhat disappointing for Luciano due to injuries, he showed some really encouraging signs in the hit-tool department and still showed us that unteachable bat speed that has long had scouts drooling. The Giants could have a perennial All-Star who is capable of launching 30 or more homers with ease if it all comes together. A move to third seems likely but it doesn’t really matter too much where you play if you slug with the best of them. Back to table

64. Miguel Bleis - OF - Boston Red Sox Height/Weight: 6’2, 175 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $1.5M, 2021 (BOS) | ETA: 2026 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/50 55/65 45/55 60/60 50/60 55+ The Red Sox’s most expensive international free agent since Rafael Devers, Bleis tore up the rookie levels showcasing exciting tools across the board with big offensive upside. Offense Projectable, but already powerful, Bleis relies on plus bat speed and relatively long levers to produce strong exit velocities. Bleis turned heads as an 18-year-old at the complex, launching several 400 foot bombs while reaching a max exit velocity of 110 mph. Bleis could benefit from cleaning up his bat path a bit which has resulted in some struggles against breaking balls in the early going, but he has has no issues with fastballs as a pro. A free swinger, Bleis only walked at a 6% clip in 40 complex games last year. Already producing above average power figures, Bleis could easily exceed plus territory in the power department as he fills out and learns how to use his lower half more in his swing. Though a small sample, Bleis has posted decent contact rates and has a chance to be an average or better hitter. It’s very early in the development of the Red Sox prized IFA, but it’s clear there is plenty to dream on. The rawness of his approach and swing might result in some growing pains for Bleis, but there’s 30 homer upside in his bat. Defense/Speed An easy plus runner, Bleis covers plenty of ground quickly with his long strides. The most advanced aspect of his game is easily his centerfield defense where he already looks extremely comfortable and makes great reads off of the bat with the closing speed to get to balls many can’t. Bleis has an above average arm that plays well in any outfield spot. Though lower level stolen base figures should be taken with a grain of salt, Bleis swiped 18 bags on 21 tries at the complex last season and has the speed to be a consistent stolen base threat. Outlook One of the higher variance prospects on the top 100 list, Bleis has All Star potential as a player who can impact the game on both sides of the ball in center. There’s some questions around the hit tool, but his likelihood of staying in center and potential for plus power help his outlook. He’s far off, but there’s enough to dream on for Bleis to be considered one of the most exciting centerfield prospects in the game. Back to table

65. Joey Ortiz - SS - Baltimore Orioles Height/Weight: 5’11″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (108), 2019 (BAL) | ETA: 2023 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 55/60 50/50 45/50 55/55 55/65 55 An impressive defender who makes a ton of contact, Ortiz is a well-rounded shortstop who has added some thump. Offense Ortiz starts with a slightly open and upright stance before getting into his back side with a controlled leg kick. He repeats the move well and will even cut down on the leg kick a bit with two strikes. An athletic hitter, Ortiz controls his body well and makes a ton of contact. His 89% zone contact rate was one of the better marks in the Orioles organization and his spray charts show color foul line to foul line. A shoulder injury hampered his swing a bit in the early parts of the season, but Ortiz went on to hit .347/.413/.610 over his final 70 games of the season between Double-A and Triple-A. Though the 24-year-old receives fringy power grades, he has added around 20 pounds of muscle over the last couple years and posted a solid 90th percentile exit velocity of 103 mph last season with a max of 109 mph. Ortiz’s feel for the barrel and control of his body helps him put up strong numbers against all types of pitches, posting an OPS above .800 against fastballs, sliders, curveballs and changeups last season. Even if the power is just average, Ortiz does a great job of leveraging his hitters counts to do more damage and consistently drives the ball to both gaps. He recorded 37 extra base hits over his final 60 games of the season. His approach and swing decisions could improve a bit, but this is a common theme with plus hit tool prospects. Much like the other aspects of his offensive game, Ortiz’s chase rate improved as the year went on. If he continues on his track, Ortiz a high batting average bat who keeps the strikeouts low, hits plenty of doubles and mixes in around 10-15 homers. Defense/Speed A good athlete with excellent footwork, Ortiz is rangy and seems to always get his body in the right place to make a play. He is comfortable covering ground to his left and right and has the arm strength and adjustability to make throws from all angles. He is a plus defender who should have no problem providing value with the leather at short, but can also play all over the infield. Though he’s not aggressive on the base paths, Ortiz is an above average runner and provides some value there. He was 8 for 10 on stolen base attempts last season. Outlook Ortiz’s defensive prowess and high floor bat have helped him leapfrog some exciting prospects in this system. While he is a bit on the older side (he turns 25-years-old in July), he is a high probability regular with enough value on both sides of the ball to be an above average big league shortstop. Aside from fringy power, it’s hard to poke a hole in the game of Ortiz, who also earns high marks for his makeup and work ethic. Back to table

66. Colt Keith - 3B - Detroit Tigers Height/Weight: 6’2′, 220 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 5th Round (132), 2020 (DET) | ETA: 2024 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 50/55 60/65 50/60 40/40 30/40 55 Viewed as an advanced prep bat when he was drafted in 2020, Keith has since added around 30 pounds of muscle and is already seeing it translate into much more game power. Though his defensive home is in question, Keith’s hit/power combination gives him a solid offensive floor with plenty to be excited about. Offense Keith starts with a slightly open and upright stance before sinking into his back leg with a gathering toe tap. He already uses his explosive lower half really well and has an extremely quick bat which still seems to live in the zone forever. After reaching exit velocities as high as 111 mph last season, Keith already flashed more juice during the early going of the 2023 spring including a 112 mph home run off of Yankees starter Domingo German. As he has continued to add strength, Keith has not lost his barrel adjustability and overall feel to hit that turned the heads of scouts as a much more wiry high schooler. Keith can drive the ball with authority to all fields but his power exceeds plus territory to his pull side. Already posting solid splits against lefties with a patient approach that helps him walk at a high clip, Keith has the chance to be an everyday middle of the order bat even if his game power is closer to above average than plus. With a 105 mph 90th percentile exit velocity last season and already a new max exit velocity in 2023, there’s good reason to believe that Keith could continue to tap into more power. Defense/Speed Drafted as a third baseman, Keith has played most of his games at third base with a decent chunk at second as well. He projects as a below average fielder at either spot, lacking lateral quickness along with shaky actions and sub par footwork. He has the tendency to pat his glove multiple times when he fields the ball, but has a plus arm to help him out. A hard worker with impressive makeup, the Tigers are holding out hope that Keith can continue to develop at the hot corner, but it seems unlikely that he will be anything but a fringy defender. Keith’s run times are a bit below average. Outlook Essentially all of Keith’s value comes from his bat, but he boasts an exciting offensive profile and seems to get better offensively every time you check in. Keith was in the midst of a power breakout last season, launching nine homers in 48 High-A games while hitting over .300 but shoulder injury put a halt to that. He later returned to post a 1.004 OPS in the Arizona Fall League. Keith has a chance to be kind of hitter with an elusive blend of contact and power along with the patience at the plate to get on base at a high clip. Still just 21 years old and continuing to get stronger, Keith should be in for a big year in 2023. Back to table

67. Cam Collier - 3B - Cincinnati Reds Cam Collier – 3B – (CPX) Height/Weight: 6’2’, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (18), 2022 (CIN) | ETA: 2026 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 45/60 50/60 40/60 40/40 45/55 55 Collier fell into the laps of the Reds at pick No. 16 the 2022 Draft and they were happy to sign the the talented teenager to a well-overslot $5 million bonus. The son of former big leaguer Lou Collier, Cam is a natural in the batter’s box with potential for a rare blend of hit and power. Offense Collier has always been ahead of his years as a baseball player. So much so that the 17-year-old decided to get his GED and play Junior College Baseball at Chipola College which has produced players like Jose Bautista, Russell Martin, Patrick Corbin, Adam Duvall and others. The youngest player in his conference, Collier raked to a .956 OPS against pitchers who were multiple years older than him. Collier has an elite feel to hit with pitch recognition skills that you just don’t see often from player’s of his age and experience. A sweet left-handed swing that is a bit reminiscent of the Royals’ M.J. Melendez, Collier uses the whole field really well and rarely strays from his approach. At times, Collier tends get on his front foot a bit too early, leading to some rollovers and weaker contact. His hands and ability to manipulate the barrel allow him to get to pitches even when he loses his lower half, but he has shown plus power potential when he stays on his back side. Collier’s elite swing decisions should continue to help him stay ahead of the curve and as he continues to develop consistency with his swing, there is a plus hit tool to dream on here with at least above-average power. He has the goods to be an offensive force. Defense/Speed An average runner at best, Collier still moves his feet well at third base and is pretty mobile. He has a plus arm with plenty of carry on his throws, which should help him project as an above-average defender at the position. Outlook The youngest player selected in last year’s draft, Collier’s advanced offensive skill-set should allow him to keep up with his fellow teenage first-rounders. Collier has hit the ground running at the complex already showcasing his exciting power potential with a 450-foot bomb. All teenage prospects are risky, but Collier’s bloodlines, polish at the plate and elite makeup should have the Reds feeling good about the chan Back to table

68. Brennen Davis - OF - Chicago Cubs Height/Weight: 6’4′, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (62), 2020 (CHC) | ETA: 2023 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/50 55/60 50/55 60/60 50/55 55 After a breakout 2021, injuries and a back surgery in May stifled Davis’ momentum in 2022. Davis has a chance to be a dynamic outfielder with an enviable combination of power and athleticism, but he will need to find health and consistency in Triple-A this year. Offense When Davis was drafted in 2018, he was seen as a tall, lanky kid with quick-twitch ability, but scouts were unsure what to expect with the bat. After all, Davis did not really focus on baseball until his senior season of high school, excelling on the basketball court as well. Early in Davis’ career, you’ll also see an “armsy” swing that doesn’t incorporate his lower half very much. An inconsistent lower half is common among younger players and is going to be even more pronounced when you are 6-foot-4, 175 pounds. Davis showed up in 2019 looking much more physical and has continuously added strength. Now listed at 210 pounds, you can see the physicality making its way into Davis’ game. It doesn’t take much for Davis to generate power, especially now that his lower half plays a part in his swing. Limited effort and quick twitch athleticism allow Davis to control his body well. Despite his long levers, Davis typically does a good job of staying short to the ball. The outfielder has no problem hitting the ball where it’s pitched and has shown an easy ability to leave the yard from foul pole to foul pole. Defense/Speed A plus runner, Davis has the goods to stick in center field along with an above-average arm which could handle either corner as well. Like many young outfielders, the 23-year-old could improve on his reads in center a bit, but his quickness from his days on the basketball court and recovery speed give him a margin for error. While stolen bases have not been a huge part of his game, Davis’ plus speed and long strides make him an effective base runner and he should be able to swipe 10-15 bags per year with ease. Outlook Davis earns high marks for his makeup and work ethic, which has been backed up by his consistent progression. The former second round pick has mashed his way to Triple-A in just 152 pro games. The power/speed combo that Davis possesses along with a good feel to hit evoke some young Matt Kemp memories. It was huge for Davis to return to the field before the end of the 2022 season to shake off the rust from missing the majority of the season. It will likely take Davis some time to fully regain his explosiveness both at the plate and in the field, but he did start to flash higher exit velocities towards the end of last season and during spring training. Davis has big offensive upside with the ability to play all three outfield spots. A mostly lost 2022 season hurts, but Davis climbed levels so quickly that he will still be relatively young for the Triple-A level at 23 years old by the start of this season. If Davis is not hampered by his back injury, he could blossom into an all-around All Star in the Cubs outfield. Back to table

69. Spencer Steer - 3B - Cincinnati Reds Height/Weight: 5’10’, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 3rd Round (90), 2019 (MIN) | ETA: 2023 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 55/60 50/50 40/45 50/50 45/50 55 Steer was a consistent, reliable bat through his collegiate career thanks to a his natural feel to hit. After a pedestrian first professional season, Steer made some tweaks to tap into above-average power, while still making plenty of contact. Offense Throughout his collegiate career and his first pro season, Steer deployed an upright stance with a minimal load. His swing lacked violence, but Steer posted phenomenal contact rates–albeit with limited impact. Steer emerged in 2021 with a more athletic, lower-half driven stance and added a bit more of a leg kick to generate some more impact. As a result, Steer’s 90th percentile exit velocity jumped more than three miles per hour with little effect on his ability to make consistent contact. After hitting 12 homers in his 162 collegiate games, Steer launched 24 homers in his 110 games during the 2021 season. He followed that up with 23 more homers last season while boasting an impressive zone contact rate around 85%. A proven above-average hit-tool prospect, who taps into more power without wagering his contact, is almost always a safe profile. While Steer’s pop is closer to average than plus, he hits enough to maximize his slugging output. The 24-year-old is also a savvy hitter who rarely expands the zone and picks his spots to get off his “A+ swing” in hitter’s counts. Defense/Speed Drafted as a shortstop, Steer is capable of holding down the position if needed, but he projects more as a second or third baseman. Steer would be an above-average defender at second base and his arm is good enough to play a solid third base. Steer’s strong baseball instincts allow him to move all over the infield with relative ease. The same can be said about his ability on the base paths were, despite being an average runner, he adds value. Outlook Since his 2019 breakout in High-A, Steer has not really blinked at any level. Consistent numbers in Triple-A earned Steer a plate promotion to the big leagues and he should get everyday reps in 2023. His defensive versatility and offensive consistency should help his case as an everyday player and his added power gives him the upside of an above-average regular. Back to table

70. Bryce Miller - RHP - Seattle Mariners Height/Weight: 6’4, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (149), 2021 (SEA) | ETA: 2023 FASTBALL SLIDER CURVEBALL CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 80/80 50/55 40/45 45/55 45/50 55 Miller has the best fastball in the minor leagues with adequate secondaries. His fastball alone will be enough to get outs at the highest level, but if he can improve the rest of his arsenal a notch, Miller could be a middle-rotation arm. Arsenal A great athlete on the mound, Miller is able to create an upward angle from his release point which allows his elite fastball to take off out of his hand. The pitch operates at 95-97 mph, touching triple digits with around 20 inches of induced vertical break and spin rates that can eclipse 2700 RPMs. Miller’s low vertical attack angle, elite carry and strong velocity work together to produce a fastball that opponents could only muster a .160 batting average against despite him throwing the pitch more than half of the time. His 17% swinging strike rate and 30% in zone whiff rate on his fastball are some of the best marks in the minors. The best secondary pitch for Miller is his hard 86-88 mph slider with cutterish movement to it. He landed it for a strike around 65% of the time, mostly using it as an out pitch against righties. Miller’s go to pitch against opposite handed hitters is an average changeup that could play up thanks to the quality of his fastball. The pitch may not have the fade that higher quality changeups do, but hitters are so geared up for his plus plus fastball that the changeup has just enough fade for hitters to swing over. He is a bit inconsistent with his command of the pitch, but he improved with it as the year went on. Rounding out Miller’s arsenal is his fringy low 80s curveball which he will use to steal strikes and pick up roll over swings. Miller only landed it for a strike around 55% of the time last season, but with a better feel for the pitch, it can be a fine fourth offering for him. Outlook Miller’s top of the scale fastball and decent command should help him find his way to the big leagues for the Mariners in some capacity by the end of the year and gives him the floor of a high leverage reliever. That said, Miller’s improved feel for the changeup as the year went on last season and already big league caliber slider should help him head towards his middle rotation upside. Back to table

71. Drew Romo - C - Colorado Rockies Height/Weight: 6’1, 205 | Bat/Throw: S/R | CBA Round (35) – 2020 (COL) | ETA: 2024 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 50/60 30/40 30/35 50/50 60/70 55 A rare, ahead-of-his-years prep catching prospect, Romo has impressed with his polish at the plate and behind it. Offense A switch-hitter with a good feel to hit from both sides of the plate, Romo’s swing is built for line drives and a lot of contact. Romo’s stroke from the left side is really impressive as he stays short, compact and quick. The efficiency of his swing and simple pre-swing moves help him frequently be on time as well as get to tough pitches. Romo offers a bit more power from the left side, where his swing has a bit more natural lift and his body is more balanced and under control. The 21-year-old possesses a great feel for the barrel and is tough to strike out. While Romo is strong and athletic enough to tap into some more power, his simple swing from both sides of the plate combined with above average bat speed has him trending towards a comfortably above average hit tool with enough power from both sides of the plate to be satisfied. Defense/Speed As we continue to see with this new generation of catchers, athleticism can really help set prospects apart behind the dish; especially high school catchers. Romo is already an advanced defender with a plus arm and earns high marks for the way he commands a game. Romo moves well and has impressed with his ability to block and receive. The Rockies may have a Gold Glover in a few years at catcher. Outlook There is nobody standing in front of Romo and the Rockies starting catching job in the next couple years and with his polish as a hitter and defender, he could climb through the minors quicker than many may have expected. There’s a lack of offensive upside with Romo given his below average power, but his plus hit tool and potentially cavernous outfield at Coors Field should give him a chance to hit for a high average as his approach advances. Back to table

72. Everson Pereira - OF - New York Yankees Height/Weight: 6’0, 170 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $1.5M, 2017 (NYY) | ETA: 2024 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/45 55/65 45/60 55/55 50/55 55 One of the toolsiest prospects in the Yankees system, Pereira profiles as a power-hitting center fielder with major upside if the hit tool can come along. Offense Starting slightly open with a rhythmic leg kick and sink into his back side, Pereira’s explosive athleticism is evident throughout his swing. His twitchy bat speed and torque can be seen on fastballs running inside that he somehow gets around on and he does a good job of getting his powerful lower half involved in his swing. Despite his somewhat moderate build, Pereira produces eye-catching exit velocities and mammoth home runs when he gets a hold of one. Half of his 14 homers last season traveled over 420 feet, and his 90th percentile exit velocity of nearly 107 MPH is among the best in the Yankees organization. Pereira doesn’t always repeat his moves consistently enough to always get his best swings off, which can cause him to be caught out on his front foot or roll over. When Pereira is lifting the baseball, you can see 30 home run upside. He can get hot and launch a home run what seems like every other day (he hit 14 homers in 27 High-A games in 2021), but his 50% ground ball rate capped his game power in 2022. Because of the way Pereira gets to difficult pitches and controls the barrel, you’re almost surprised that he doesn’t make contact more (28 K% and 75% zone contact), but it really does seem like a matter of hammering down his pre-swing moves. He does not always get to his launch position at the same point in the pitcher’s delivery, which can cause him to be thrown off timing wise. Changeups were an Achilles’ heel for Pereira last year (5-for-44 with 19 K’s). It’s important to note that last year was Pereira’s first full season and he has only played 129 games above Low-A. The raw skillset is hard to ignore, and there are stretches where Pereira looks like an offensive force. It’s about consistency and approach for the 22-year-old. Defense/Speed An above-average runner who gets great jumps in the outfield, Pereira looks the part in center field and projects as an above-average defender out there. His strong arm could help him profile as a potentially plus defender in a corner as well. Pereira’s great jumps and good closing speed help him overcome the occasional shaky route, but if he can clean that up, he has a great chance of being a well-above-average defender up the middle. Pereira is not the most efficient base stealer, but he is still an occasional threat and an overall value on the base paths. He stole 21 bases on 28 tries last season, but stole only two bases in 29 games once he was promoted to Double-A. Outlook Though a risky profile, Pereira has the tools to be an All-Star talent in center field. Unteachable bat speed, frame-defying juice, and an ability to control the barrel that has currently circumvented timing issues, Pereira has produced against older competition despite how raw he can tend to look at the plate. Though he has not quite posted the contact rates many scouts had imagined when Pereira signed for $1.5 million in 2017, it is doubtful many scouts believed he would be putting up exit velocities as high as 113 MPH before his 22nd birthday. The raw power is easily plus, and with Pereira’s strong chances of sticking in up the middle, he could blossom into one of baseball’s better center field prospects. “All” Pereira needs to be an impactful big leaguer is a fringy hit tool, and it’s fair to say that he has shown enough flashes to believe that it’s possible. Back to table

73. Daniel Espino - RHP - Cleveland Guardians | Height/Weight: 6’2, 205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (24), 2019 (CLE) | ETA: 2023 FASTBALL SLIDER CHANGEUP CURVEBALL COMMAND FV 70/80 60/70 50/55 45/55 45/55 60 After a lights-out 2021 season, Espino was off to an even better start in 2022 before knee and shoulder issues cut his season to just four starts. Unfortunately, Espino suffered a setback and is expected to miss the beginning of the 2023 season as well. Arsenal Espino’s arsenal could go toe-to-toe with any pitcher in the minors and his fastball leads the way. The right-hander’s heater sits 96-98 MPH, reaching triple digits consistently. Thanks to Espino’s low release point and elite life (21 inches of induced vertical break), he was able to pick up a ton of swinging strikes up in the zone and freeze hitters at the knees. Since the start of the 2021 season, Espino has recorded a 16 percent swinging strike rate on his fastball, one of the best clips in professional baseball. Expanding to the rest of his stuff, Espino posted the second best swinging strike rate among qualified pitchers in the minors in 2021 at 20.2%, behind only Spencer Strider of the Braves. Of his off-speed offerings, Espino’s slider is his strongest. The pitch sits in the upper 80s, occasionally touching 90 MPH. Espino does a great job of repeating his tough release point across all of his pitches, making it difficult for the hitter to differentiate what’s coming out of his hand. By the time they realize the slider is coming, it’s too late. The pitch has sharp, late break, darting away from right-handed hitters and tying up left-handed hitters. While he is still working to command it, Espino’s changeup is an exciting third offering with plus potential. Working off of his elite fastball, the changeup will play up, but the pitch itself is nasty. While a hitter is worrying about 98 with life, Espino could mix in 88 with around 13-15 inches of horizontal movement fading away from left-handed hitters. Espino’s fourth offering is a curveball that he will mix in to steal strikes in the upper 70s. The pitch can be above average and provides a rare look from Espino that isn’t in the upper 80s or upper 90s. Outlook A really physical 6-foot-2, 205 pound right-hander, Espino uses his body really well and has clean mechanics. The 21-year-old has progressed with his command nicely and had only walked four batters in his first four starts in 2022 while striking out 35. Improving his strike throwing consistency was as simple as finding a more consistent landing spot for Espino given his explosive lower half. As Espino improved on his command, his strikeout rates continued to rise through the 2021 season and into 2022. The lost 2022 season and delayed start to 2023 is upsetting and concerning, but at 21 years old in Double-A last year, Espino was ahead of schedule. When Espino is healthy, he is one of the best pitching prospects in the game. The problem is, Espino’s ability to stay on the field is becoming more and more worrisome. He is talented and advanced enough to start next season in Triple-A, but the Guardians will likely be extremely cautious with their talented, young pitching prospect. The sky is the limit for the former first-rounder who has frontline stuff and commands it well. Back to table

74. Jordan Westburg - SS - Baltimore Orioles Height/Weight: 6’2′, 205 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (30), 2020 (BAL) | ETA: 2023 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 45/50 55/55 50/55 55/55 45/50 55 Westburg followed up a strong 2021 season with an even bigger 2022 in Triple-A. The former first rounder should be a part of the Orioles 2023 plans. Offense A crouched stance with a quiet load and short stride, Westburg keeps things simple in the box. Westburg is quick to the ball which allows him to catch up to velocity and avoid cheating. His swing at times can be a bit flat, but he has started to lift the ball with more consistency. Westburg hits the ball hard and by cutting his ground ball rate by 8% this season, he has seen a major jump in the power department. After hitting 15 homers last season, Westburg launched 27 more in 2022 between Double-A and Triple-A. Though he’s just an average hitter, Westburg’s ability to drive the ball to all fields and advanced plate discipline reinforce the belief that he will be able to hit enough at the highest level. Westburg has above average raw power and his ability to get into it consistently in games this season bodes well for his longterm outlook. It’s hard to poke a hole in Westburg’s offensive game. Defense/Speed An above average runner, Westburg has enough athleticism and a good enough arm to stick at shortstop defensively. With multiple shortstops at the big league level for the Orioles, Westburg has seen action at third base and second base this season. He would project as a well above average defender at either spot. Westburg improved his efficiency as a base stealer this season, going 12/15 on stolen base attempts. He is quick enough to steal a handful of bases annually at the highest level. Outlook Average or better tools across the board and consecutive productive seasons make it difficult to find a deficiency in Westburgs’s profile. He has hedged swing and miss concerns with a career-low strikeout rate in Triple-A while producing his best power numbers. Westburg has the potential to provide a steady bat with 20-25 homers in the tank and defensive value all over the infield. Back to table

75. Casey Schmitt - 3B - San Francisco Giants Height/Weight: 6’1″, 215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (40), 2020 (SFG) | ETA: 2023 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 45/55 45/50 40/50 45/45 70/70 55 The best defensive third baseman in the minors, Schmitt has continued to improve with the stick, giving him a strong chance of becoming a solid everyday player. Offense A slightly closed stance, Schmitt starts upright and on the ball of his front foot before really sinking into his back side as he loads. This pre-swing move became more pronounced last season as Schmitt looked to tap into more power. Though his 2022 season was played in more hitter-friendly environments than 2021, Schmitt saw his slugging percentage jump more than 80 points while mashing 21 homers in 126 games. Though Schmitt’s power is slightly above average at best, he is capable of hitting the ball hard to all fields while flashing a little extra juice to his pull side. Schmitt has a good feel for the barrel and pummeled fastballs to an OPS above 1.000 last year. Schmitt can be a bit expansive with his approach at times, chasing at a near 35% clip. Improved patience would help take some pressure off of Schmitt’s hit tool as he is not likely to produce a ton of power at the highest level. Though the offensive ceiling may be somewhat limited relative to most third base prospects, Schmitt is capable of hitting for a pretty good batting average while hovering around 20 homers. Defense/Speed A wizard with the glove, Schmitt would be an impact at the hot corner for the Giants right now and has the goods to win Gold Gloves. A former two-way player at San Diego State, Schmitt has a plus plus arm that allows him to make ridiculous throws on ground balls at the edge of his range. As detailed in his conversation on our Minor League podcast “The Call Up,” Schmitt works diligently on his footwork, ensuring that he is almost always in the best position to make a play on a ball to any spot. Schmitt is also adept to making throws from all sorts of arm slots, something he showcased when he filled in for Marco Luciano at shortstop last season where he looked like an impactful defender as well. In fact, Schmitt looked so good up the middle last season, the Giants have continued to mix in starts for Schmitt at shortstop in Triple-A. Giants 3B prospect Casey Schmitt is one of the best defenders in the minor leagues. With a plus arm, fantastic footwork, silky smooth hands and impressive range, Schmitt is a human highlight reel.



Here's why he could be MLB's next great defensive 3B🧵 — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) January 11, 2023 Outlook While the glove may be the calling card for Schmitt on the left side of the infield, he has continued to improve offensively and projects as a potentially above average bat. His elite makeup and work ethic helped him earn the Barney Nugent Award during 2023 Spring Training which is given to the Giants prospect who was most impressive in their first big league camp. Schmitt is knocking on the door of a big league promotion and with a bit more refinement to his approach, he could develop into a solid everyday bat at the hot corner with one of the best gloves in the game. Back to table

76. Owen Caissie - OF - Chicago Cubs Height/Weight: 6’4’, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 2nd Round (45), 2020 (CHC) | ETA: 2024 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/50 60/70 50/60 50/50 40/50 55 Big time physical projection and a pretty good feel for the strike zone, Caissie has immense offensive upside, especially in the power department. The then teenager received an aggressive assignment to High-A for 2022 and responded well. After a shaky 16 games in the Arizona Fall League, Caissie showed well in the World Baseball Classic for Canada and has impressed in Spring Training. Offense Standing at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds with already impressive present pop, many evaluators are eager to see what kind of power Caissie will be able to generate as he continues to fill out and mature physically and at the plate. Caissie has not totally tapped into his big raw power in games due to his struggles to lower half inconsistencies. This is common for tall young hitters and his tendency to lose his back hip and drift will cause his bat to drag through the zone sometimes. As a result, Cassie found himself out on his front foot too frequently on off speed pitches, causing more weak contact and ground balls. When Caissie is able to keep his weight back and stay in his back hip, the way he can impact the baseball to all fields is impressive and his pull side power can be jaw-dropping. Caissie is short to the ball and can really turn on pitches middle-in with authority. The 20-year-old had 37 batted balls over 105 mph in 2022 and posted a max exit velocities as high as 114 mph. When everything is in sync for Caissie, you can see flashes of a potentially special power bat. As Caissie continues to iron out the inconsistencies with his lower half and timing, there is foul pole-to-foul pole power potential for the Ontario, Canada native. He has the ability to generate a ton of leverage, with 70 grade raw power in the tank. Defense/Speed Caissie moves well for his size, but his limited experience in the outfield heading into 2022 was evident in his reads and routes. A comfortably above-average arm and more than enough athleticism to be passable in a corner outfield spot, there is plenty of reason to believe that Caissie can develop into at least an average defender and he made solid strides defensively. Caissie mentioned in our interview with him on “The Call Up” that one of his offseason a focuses was to gain speed and explosiveness. He even mentioned adding stolen bases as a priority. Outlook Already putting on shows with his majestic batting practice homers, Caissie’s big time power has started to make its way into games more as he gets at bats under his belt. Still extremely young with a solid High-A season under his belt, Caissie is progressing nicely and could be a middle-of-the-order masher capable of 30+ homers if the raw pop can translate into game pop. Back to table

77. Connor Norby - 2B - Baltimore Orioles Height/Weight: 5’10′, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (41), 2020 (BAL) | ETA: 2023 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 50/55 50/55 50/55 50/50 45/50 55 A track record of hitting at ECU topped off with a power breakout in his junior season shot Norby into early round consideration. He has kept the power trend going in his first full pro season, launching 28 homers in 118 games across High-A, Double-A and Triple-A. Offense Swings don’t come much simpler than Connor Norby’s. His coach at East Carolina Cliff Godwin preaches quiet pre-swing moves with the no stride approach in two strike counts. The philosophy does not work for everyone, but for talented hitters like Burleson and Norby (as well as various MLB examples), it has been a big reason why they have both been able to reach Triple-A in their first full season. Much like Burleson, Norby has been able to still tap into above average raw power with limited movement and his feel to hit allows him to squeeze out every bit of that power in games. Does a great job of hunting pitches he can do damage with early in counts before relying on his natural feel to hit and ability to spray the ball all over when he has two strikes. Low ground ball rates and above average exit velocities have helped Norby launch 28 homers last season, but for a guy with limited physical imposition, it is really impressive how he is able to leave the yard foul pole to foul pole. Defense/Speed Another good athlete, but not a burner, Norby brings above average speed to the table and excellent footwork/actions at second base. He has good hands and an average arm. He should be an above average defender at the position. I don’t expect Norby to be a huge base stealer, but he moves well enough on the base paths to provide some value in that regard. He stole 16 bases on 22 tries this year. Outlook Norby is a well rounded player who gets the most out of his above average tools. Climbing three levels in one season is impressive enough, but Norby has seen his production improve at each stop while his strikeout rate was dwindled. Still just 22 years old, Norby is on a fast track to the big leagues. The Orioles have played Norby in the outfield some due to their crowded infield organizationally. The reality is, if Norby keeps hitting like this, they will have to find a spot for him at Camden Yards.

Back to table

78. Luis Ortiz - RHP - Pittsburgh Pirates Height/Weight: 6’2, 240 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $25K – PIT (2019) | ETA: 2023 FASTBALL SLIDER CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 60/65 70/70 40/45 50/55 50+ A combination of a velocity tick up along with further development of his secondary pitches has Ortiz looking like a legit rotation piece for the Pirates. Arsenal Ortiz has an explosive arsenal led by a combination of two distinguishable fastballs and a wipeout slider. The four seamer averaged 97.7 mph last season, touching triple digits consistently. Ortiz’s two-seamer doesn’t generate as many whiffs, but compiled a 58% ground ball rate and higher chase rates. He struggled at times by leaving the two-seamer a bit too elevated, but when Ortiz pounds the bottom of the zone with his hard and heavy pitch, it can be a weak contact machine. It’s also an effective weapon to tie up right-handed hitters while setting up his slider well. His best pitch is his plus-plus slider which sits 86-88 mph with sharp, late bite. Ortiz can weaponize the offering against both lefties and righties, holding hitters from each side to a .575 OPS and .418 OPS respectively. Ortiz commands the pitch well, especially to his glove side, landing it for a strike 66% of the time last season. Ortiz developed his changeup into a viable fourth offering last season, mixing it in around 10% of the time and predominantly against lefties. Though Ortiz struggled to consistently land the pitch for a strike as frequently as his other offerings, it gives him a second ground ball inducing offering. Outlook A big guy at 6-foot-2, 240 pounds, Ortiz repeats his delivery well enough to consistently throw strikes. Where Ortiz could improve a bit is his ability to hit his spots within the strike zone a bit better, especially with the two-seamer. The 24-year-old has a unique and electric arsenal with pitches that work off of each other really well to make for an uncomfortable at bat for hitters as he continues to learn how to weaponize his stuff properly. Ortiz has middle rotation upside with a great chance of at least being an innings eater at the back of a rotation. Back to table

79. Matthew Liberatore - LHP - St. Louis Cardinals Height/Weight: 6’3, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (16), 2019 (TB) | ETA: 2023 FASTBALL SLIDER Curveball CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 55/60 45/50 70/70 40/45 50/55 55 A bit of a prospect fatigue victim, Liberatore’s stuff ticked up in the second half of last season and his command keeps looking better. Arsenal Liberatore struggled to avoid hard contact with his fastballs last season, allowing opponents to hit over .300 with an OPS above .850 against his four seamer and sinker. Part of the issue was fastball quality, the other part of the issue was fastball reliance. Last season, Liberatore only landed non-fastballs for a strike 59% of the time, as a result, he had to throw his fastball far too frequently and hitters could sit on it. Not only has Liberatore’s secondary command improved, but his fastball quality has as well. The 23-year-old’s fastball averaged 93 mph over his first 20 starts of last season, but has averaged 94.5 mph since. In the early going of 2023, Liberatore has touched 97 mph much more frequently. The shape of his fastball has improved as well, featuring more ride and late life. The improvement of Liberatore’s four seamer has helped him to get more swings and misses at the top of the zone and tunnel his plus plus curveball off of it. It has also allowed him to use his sinker a bit less frequently, weaponizing it when he wants to induce a key ground ball or escape a hitter’s count. Liberatore really struggled to land his curveball for a strike in the early going of 2022, but has continued to spot it more consistently. A majestic curveball with around 20 inches of vertical break, the pitch has also jumped a full mile per hour, looking a bit tighter and sharper. The downward bite of his bender creates a tunneling advantage off of his fastball with improved ride. The third pitch for Liberatore is a slider at 85-87 mph that flashes above average and is his go to out pitch against lefties. Rounding out the arsenal is a fringy changeup at 86-87 mph that he will only mix in around 8-10% of the time. Outlook Liberatore has had a unique development path since being drafted in 2019. After 2020’s COID layoff, he was aggressively assigned to Triple-A as a 21-year-old despite not having pitched above Low-A. Libby showed well in his first Triple-A stint, but followed that up with the aforementioned challenges last season. Like many tall left-handed pitchers, Liberatore’s progress was not entirely linear, however he seems to be putting it all together in his third Triple-A stint. The 23-year-old has the upside of a borderline No. 3 starter with a great chance of holding a spot as a back end starter. Back to table

80. Kevin Alcantara - CF - Chicago Cubs Height/Weight: 6’6, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $1M – 2018 (NYY) | ETA: 2024 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/50 55/70 40/60 55/55 40/50 55 Projectable would put it lightly with the 6-foot-6, athletic Alcantara. Acquired from the Yankees in the Anthony Rizzo deal, Alcantara has a chance to be a terrorizing middle-of-the order bat with sneaky complementary tools. Offense This year has been our first full-season look at Alcantara, and the million-dollar international free agent has not disappointed. As you may expect with a tall, lanky hitter, there’s some swing and miss concerns with Alcantara, but his athleticism helps him control his large frame through his swing. By nature, Alcantara can get long at times with his swing and can find himself struggling to get around on higher velocity. However, he has worked to be much quicker and direct to the baseball, seeing improvements with his contact rates and ability to handle hard stuff in. The long levers Alcantara possesses helps him generate a ridiculous amount of whip and bat speed, launching homers as far as 452 feet this season while flashing exit velocities as high as 113 mph. The tall slugger has no problem with plate coverage, crushing pitches middle-away with ease to the right side of the field. 15 of his 40 extra base hits in 2022 went to the opposite field. Alcantara is a fairly aggressive hitter, with a chase rate above 30% last season, but much like his contact rates, the approach progressed nicely as the season went on. The Cubs were in no rush with Alcantara, letting him feel things out for the entire season in Low-A which allowed him to keep working towards tapping into his power in games rather than sending the youngster into fight or flight mode in High-A. Built like an NBA small forward with impressive athleticism, there are few prospects in baseball with as much projection as Alcantara. It’s a big leap from the complex to Low-A and he handled it extremely well as a teenager. Assuming Alcantara adds more strength and continues his maturity as a hitter, the offensive outcomes for the young outfielder are really limitless. Defense/Speed Alcantara possesses above average speed thanks to his long strides which allow him to cover plenty of ground. Though there’s plenty of reason to believe he can stick in center, there is a chance that Alcantara could slow down a step as he physically matures. He would project as an above average outfielder in a corner with a pretty good arm. His speed translates more into closing speed in the outfield than quick burst base stealing, but Alcantara can still get to his top speed quick enough to steal 10-15 bags annually and provides overall value on the bases. Outlook Prospects with 70 grade raw power to dream on and potential to stick in center field don’t come around every day. Though still a very volatile prospect profile, Alcantara’s strong first full season in Low-A hedges at least some of the extreme risk around his hit-tool. The 20-year-old has a sneaky good feel to hit and improved in that department as the year went on. A decent ability to recognize spin and comfort driving the ball to all fields give Alcantara the potential to be an average hitter while is massive power potential gives him All Star offensive upside at a premium position. Back to table

81. Coby Mayo - 3B - Baltimore Orioles Height/Weight: 6’5″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (103), 2020 (BAL) | ETA: 2024 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 45/55 50/60 45/55 45/45 40/50 55 A popular breakout candidate, Mayo did not quite have the year many had hoped in 2022, but he still put up above average numbers despite aggressive assignments earned rave reviews during the Orioles spring. Offense Huge frame, long levers, yet a surprisingly controlled swing, Mayo impressed with his feel to hit the second he entered pro ball. Despite his 6-foot-5 frame, Mayo’s swing is compact and efficient helping him punish fastballs to a .952 OPS last season. As a 20-year-old adjusting to the upper levels, Mayo struggled to recognize more advanced spin, causing his strikeout rate to jump from 21.5% in High-A to 34.5% in Double-A. His advanced swing, above average contact rates and impressive athleticism for his size hedges any longterm whiff concern. Mayo already has flashed plus power and has plenty more room to fill out. His 90th percentile exit velocity of 104.5 mph is comfortably above average and posted exit velocities as high as 112 mph last year. It’s easy to understand why the O’s were willing to go well over slot for the teenager, his simple hitting mechanics follow suit with what the organization looks for, but he also has massive upside with his huge frame and athleticism. As Mayo continues to mature physically and at the plate, it’s easy to dream on 30 home run upside. Defense/Speed Mayo moves really well for his size and has a plus arm at third base. There are some who believe that Mayo could end up moving to a corner outfield spot where his plus arm will play well and he would be more than nimble enough to be an above average defender. For now, the O’s are continuing to get Mayo reps at third, where he showed improvement with his actions as the year went on as well as decent footwork. Outlook It is still relatively early in the development of Mayo, so there’s still a wide range of outcomes, especially with the profile that Mayo has physically. Offensively, Mayo has a similar upside to Ryan Mouncastle, but he has a better feel to hit at this stage and is a more athletic defender. Like many young high school draftees, Mayo’s breakout could come a year after expected. Back to table

82. Ceddanne Rafaela - OF - Boston Red Sox Height/Weight: 5’8, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $10K (2017) – BOS | ETA: 2023 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/50 45/50 40/50 70/70 60/70 55 A great defender at multiple spots, Rafaela enjoyed a power breakout in 2022, boosting his longterm outlook. Rafaela is an incredibly unique prospect for all of the right reasons. Offense After hitting 10 homers in 102 Low-A games last year, Rafaela exploded with 21 bombs in 116 High-A/Double-A games last season while seeing his batting average jump by nearly 50 points. Rafaela adjusted his set up and swing path a bit this season, aiming to hit the ball in the air more. He cut his ground ball rate by 8% while hitting the ball with more authority and carry to all fields. Though his power is a tick above average at best, Rafaela’s adjustments have helped him tap into it in games making his jump in HR/FB rate sustainable. An extremely aggressive hitter Rafaela will need to develop more patience at the plate as his 38% chase rate limited him to just 26 walks in 522 PAs. Rafaela controls his body well and has steady numbers against breaking balls and off speed pitches. If he can refine his approach, Rafaela could easily be an above average hitter with decent power that he taps into effectively. Defense/Speed A 70 grade runner and premium athlete, Rafaela is an impact defender no matter where you stick him on the diamond. Rafaela saw the majority of his action in centerfield where his speed is on full display. He covers a ridiculous amount of ground and gets great jumps. His routes got better and better as the year went on. He’s a plus defender in center Rafaela is not quite as elite at shortstop due to his average arm, but his quickness, great hands and range make him an above average infielder at the position. He made 20 starts at shortstop last season, only making two errors and his instincts/actions are impressive considering how infrequently he plays there. Rafaela swiped 28 bags in 35 tries last season. Outlook Rafaela’s offensive onslaught this season has totally shifted his outlook. Once viewed as a bench utility type, Rafaela looks more like an every day player with super-utility versatility in a similar manner to Chris Taylor of the Dodgers. That is the ceiling to dream on for Red Sox fans, but I don’t think they would be upset with a younger, faster Kikè Hernandez either. Back to table

83. Henry Davis - C - Pittsburgh Pirates Height/Weight: 6’2, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (1), 2021 (PIT) | ETA: 2023 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 45/55 60/60 50/60 45/45 35/45 55 The top selection in 2021’s MLB Draft has been banged up in his first full pro season, but has shown flashes of offensive brilliance and exciting tools. Offense Starts crouched and slightly open. Hovers with front leg to help keep weight back. Though a bit unorthodox, Davis generates a ton of torque and rotational power with his swing while staying extremely short to the ball. Davis put the questions around his swing to bed by slashing .370/.482/.663 with 17 homers and 31 walks against just 24 K’s versus ACC pitching in 2021. It was more of the same for Davis in his 22 High-A games last season, quickly earning a promotion to Double-A where injuries derailed his season. Even in just 53 games, Davis launched nine homers along with 21 extra base hits, flashing his plus raw power. While his swing is geared for doing damage to his pull side, Davis generates enough bat speed and backspin to where the ball carries well to all fields. Davis syncs his strong lower half and upper body well starting from the beginning of his swing where his unique hand load is almost always in the sequence with his slow leg kick. Frequently putting himself in a good position to hit along with a short, quick swing, Davis projects as an above average hitter. Pair the above average hit tool with plus raw power and you have a really exciting offensive profile for any position let alone a catcher. Defense/Speed Davis’ best tool on defense is his 70-grade arm. He’s a good athlete which provides some optimism that he can continue to improve behind the dish, but he has some work to do in regards to blocking and receiving. He was able to get away with some things in college thanks to his absurd arm, but he will need to shore up some defensive fundamentals to provide value on the defensive side of things. Outlook At the end of the day, the big asset here is Davis’ bat. That being said, the Pirates took him first overall to be the catcher of the future, and he has a chance to be just that. Davis has shown good bat-to-ball skills and immense pull-side power that should have Pirates fans excited. Though his reps have been limited at the professional level thus far, Davis is a polished hitter who should be able to make up for lost time. He was able to do that some with a strong showing in the Arizona Fall League, but it will be important for the 23-year-old to put together a full season in the upper levels this year. Davis has a chance to hit for average along with 25+ homer upside. Staying behind the dish would drastically help his outlook and his year will be a big one for him to prove that he can stick at catcher as well as stay healthy when he is back there. Back to table