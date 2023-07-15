Kansas City Royals Trade Deadline Guide

Taylor Clarke, #Royals searching for answers after bullpen blowup: https://t.co/xR7LLnhm0w — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) July 4, 2023

Position Player Depth

The only other resources that the Royals really have to trade are depth positions players. For instance, they signed Matt Duffy this offseason to a minor league deal and he ended up making the team. He’s been quietly productive for the Royals, but hasn’t done much to blow you away.

There is a chance a team might look to acquire Duffy for depth for the long stretch. The return would most likely only be cash considerations or a long shot prospect for the 32-year-old who would only be a rental.

What the Royals decide to do with infielder Nicky Lopez has me the most curious. The Royals have two more years of control left on the former Gold Glove finalist. Lopez hits arbitration next year so the time to move him might be now. He has always been an incredible glove up the middle and has provided them with much-needed infield depth.

But the emergence of Maikel Garcia leaves you to wonder where he might fit. Not only that, the Royals have other infielders like Nick Loftin and Samad Taylor fighting for a roster spot or playing time. The Braves, Astros, and Giants are all in need of some type of infielder to help them down the stretch.

When we talk about the issue of roster crunches the other name that comes to mind is outfielder Edward Olivares. There was always a ton of promise and upside with Olivares, but the issue with him is his inability to play the outfield. The bat hasn’t produced enough to justify putting him out there.

With MJ Melendez, Kyle Isbel, Drew Waters, and the bulk of outfielders waiting in the wings, it doesn’t leave much more room for Olivares. The question is if there is an actual home for him with another team. I imagine the Royals will try to move him at the deadline, but if they can’t find a buyer there is a good chance he is DFA’d after that.