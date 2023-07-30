Blue Jays Acquire Reliever Jordan Hicks from the Cardinals

The Toronto Blue Jays have officially entered the trade deadline market, as a report from MLB Network contributor Craig Mish has the Jays acquiring reliever Jordan Hicks from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for prospect pitchers Adam Kloffenstein and Sem Robberse (according to FanSided’s Robert Murray)

Hicks, who is a pending free agent this offseason, was one of the more intriguing arms on the free agent market this deadline, as the Cardinals are in fire sale mode and it wasn’t clear whether the club was going to be able to extend the fireballing right-hander.

Featuring a five-pitch mix that is dominated by a sinker that sits above 100 MPH with regularity, Hicks complements the heat with a sweeper that has held hitters to a .097 average this season with a 58.6 whiff percentage.

The right-hander got off to a rough start this season, posting a 5.30 ERA through his first 18 outings but has turned it around as of late, posting a 2.07 FIP through his last 23 innings of work dating back to May 19th.