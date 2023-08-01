The Marlins Acquire Jake Burger for Top Prospect Jake Eder

With a slow deadline thus far and minimal traction for hitters around the league, the Marlins went out and acquired third baseman Jake Burger in exchange for pitching prospect Jake Eder. Burger has broken onto the scene as a powerful bat in the White Sox lineup this year and has been one of the only steady pieces for Chicago.

Burger is slashing .214/.279/.527 with 25 home runs this season for the White Sox. A power-above-everything bat, Bugrer has been one of the best pure power hitters in the American League but comes with poor on-base skills and a lack of a defined position. He’s been one of the most clutch members of the White Sox this year, coming up with many key home runs.

WALK OFF GRAND SLAM BURGER BOMB!!!



This guy has been serving burgers all year and doing it in style!!! pic.twitter.com/e5EDHKOdku — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) June 4, 2023

Burger is an incredible story as someone who has fought through two Achilles tears on his way to the Majors and has taken his game to the next level this season with the White Sox. He’s quickly become a fan favorite in Chicago with his heroic home runs and fun attitude. From the Marlins’ perspective, Burger becomes a key power bat in a lineup that clearly needed upgrading in order to compete with the other teams contending for the NL Wild Card.

A DOUBLE DOUBLE IS ON THE BURGER MENU TODAY!!!



His second dinger in as many at-bats!!! pic.twitter.com/i2bAck3heo — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 28, 2023

The concern with Burger is his contact skills as he’s currently in the bottom 10th percentile of baseball in strikeout rate, whiff rate, and chase rate this season. However, with a hard-hit rate over 50% and a ridiculous 19.6% barrel rate, the Marlins will be banking on his power output to offset the swing-and-miss concern.