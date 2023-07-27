Angels Acquire Lucas Giolito as They Start to Go All-In

Late last night, the Angels acquired starter Lucas Giolito and reliever Reynaldo López in exchange for two prospects: catcher Edgar Quero and left-hander Ky Bush. This is the first major trade of the deadline, as the Angels are officially going for it this season in an effort to keep Shohei Ohtani in town.

Giolito and López are both set to become free agents at the end of the season, while Quero and Bush are regarded as two of the top five prospects in the Angels’ farm system.

The Los Angeles have acquired Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López for our preseason 57th-ranked prospect Edgar Quero and and prospect Ky Bush.



The Angels are going for it and the White Sox add two legit prospects!

This deal came just hours after the Angels decided they were not going to trade Shohei Ohtani, which ultimately meant they were going to buy at all costs in an effort to bolster the roster around the best player in the game. This means they’re likely not done just yet, even after adding pieces to their rotation and their bullpen.

After plenty of speculation, the Angels have decided to pull their best trade chip off the table and keep trying to win around Shohei Ohtani.



Our report on the news that Ohtani will be sticking around:

In Giolit, the Angels got a starting pitcher who has been a dependable arm atop the White Sox rotation in four of the last five seasons. While he experienced a major down year in 2022 that resulted in a 4.90 ERA, he has bounced back nicely in 2023 and clearly elevated his trade value in the past few months.