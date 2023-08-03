Did the San Diego Padres Actually Win the Trade Deadline?

Me and you, the reader, are the same. Not just because we’re humans. Not just because we have the same degenerative addiction to the stupid sport known as baseball. We’re the same because we’re both used to the San Diego Padres being the team to make the blockbuster move. They’ve done it nearly every year, every offseason, and every trade deadline.

But not this time.

That honor likely goes to the Houston Astros for landing Justin Verlander, serving as a staunch reminder of the adorable job we all do, as fans and media, to pretend the Astros aren’t just going to win the World Series again. But in terms of who might claim the prestigious second-place spot for a “Winning” the 2023 Trade Deadline award, the Padres might have a decent case.

The Padres, if not for the Mets, have largely been one of the most disappointing teams the league has seen in quite a while. Much of the talk prior to the deadline was about how much the team could get in return for Blake Snell and Josh Hader, both of whom will be unrestricted free agents at the season’s end. Given the Padres record — and the general rule of thumb with highly valuable players on bad teams — many expected those two to be shipped off in an effort to retool for another run in 2024.