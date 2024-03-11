Owen Caissie Will Hit His Way Into the Cubs Lineup This season

Heading into the 2024 season, the Chicago Cubs boast one of the strongest farm systems across the league, with five players making Just Baseball’s Top 100 prospects most recent update. Slotted at No. 29 is Cubs outfielder Owen Caissie, who is entering his fourth professional season after being selected by the San Diego Padres in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

Caissie never played an inning under the Padres, as COVID shut down the minor league season the year he was drafted and the organization dealt the left-handed bat to the Cubs as part of the Yu Darvish–Victor Caratini deal just a few days after Christmas later that year. Looking back, the Padres may end up regretting letting Caissie go in the deal, as the Burlington, Ontario product has come into his own after a breakout 2023 campaign.

Last season, the former Fieldhouse Pirate and Junior National Team alum spent all year in Double-A with the Tennessee Smokies and also suited up for Canada at the World Baseball Classic back in March. He went 3 for 13 in the batter’s box with one home run and four RBIs in the tournament.

Owen Caissie Could Debut in the Big Leagues This Year

Through 120 games with the Smokies, the 6-foot-3 Canuck posted a .289/.399/.519 slash line with 31 doubles, three triples, and a team-leading 22 home runs and 84 RBIs. Caissie also led the team in terms of OPS (.918) and generated 76 walks with a .407 BAbip and a 144 wRC+ but did post an elevated strikeout rate at 31.1%, something the Cubs prospect will need to work on this season as he looks to make the big league squad.