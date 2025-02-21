Where Does Jordan Lawlar Fit in the D-Backs Plans?

For the past few seasons, the Arizona Diamondbacks have slowly been rebuilding their farm system, and gathering the pieces to become a competitive team once again. The Diamondbacks have worked very hard to do this internally, using the MLB draft to garner a lot of their young talent.

Most notably, the team’s superstar outfielder, Corbin Carroll, was drafted by the D-Backs in the first round of the 2019 MLB draft.

During this rebuilding phase, the D-Backs also stumbled upon the number six pick in the 2021 MLB draft, a class filled with exciting talent. The club drafted prep shortstop Jordan Lawlar with this pick, and since then, Lawlar has become one of the better players in this entire draft.

But, after missing nearly all of the 2024 season due to injuries, Lawlar’s role in the future was put into question. This became even more true, when the D-Backs inked their current shortstop, Geraldo Perdomo, to a four-year deal worth $45 million.