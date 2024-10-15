Arizona Fall League Notes: Phillies Top Prospect Andrew Painter Returns After Nearly Two Years Off

The first swing was on a 1-0 changeup, perhaps a bit up, but still located on the edge of the bottom away quadrant for Briceño. Yet the 6-foot-4 left-handed hitter was able to pull it 446 feet to right center field. The very next at-bat, Briceño ambushed a Trent Baker first pitch fastball and hit it out to straight away right field. In Briceño’s third at bat, Peyton Pallette hung a first pitch changeup that the Tigers prospect was simply too locked in to not punish him for. 444 feet later, Briceño had not only the first multi-homer game of his professional career, but now the first three-homer game as well.

An interesting wrinkle in the Briceño situation is the defensive side of things. In my preseason report on Briceño, I couldn’t help but speculate that a move to first base would be inevitable as he simply has seemed to physically outgrow the position. When returned from a knee issue that sidelined him more than three months, Briceño only played first base and DH for Low-A Lakeland, and it has been more of the same in the early going of the AFL season.

A move to first may allow for Briceño to really get his legs back under him as a hitter, especially considering how active his lower half is in his swing. The first base and DH reps may just be precautionary until next season, but with the presence of Thayron Liranzo and a relatively serious knee issue sidelining the towering 20-year-old, it’s worth wondering if the catcher experiment may just naturally have a shorter shelf life in the hopes that the bat can climb the ranks quickly.

After all, Briceño boasts plus power potential, an advanced feel for the strike zone, and above average contact rates. His solid 40 Low-A games and red-hot start to the AFL season could mean the breakout is just coming one year later than scheduled.

Zyhir Hope Flashes his Special Upside

Probably the bat I was most excited to see out in Arizona, Hope’s outrageous batted ball data, smooth mechanics, and advanced approach earned him a spot within Just Baseball’s top 50 prospects despite missing a large chunk of the Low-A season.

It’s hard to find a 19-year-old prospect with such explosive athleticism also possess such refined swing mechanics. He is able to generate ridiculous impact with so little effort, making it easier to consistently get his best swing off, exemplified by his average exit velocity of 92 MPH and strong numbers against lefties. Hope is an easy plus runner, and the Dodgers are getting him more reps in center field after playing nearly all of his games in the corners last season. It will be interesting to see if Hope’s additional looks in center field mean more time up the middle in 2025.