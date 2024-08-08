MLB Top 100 Prospects 2024

52. Jonny Farmelo – OF – Seattle Mariners Height/Weight: 6’2″, 205 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (29), 2023 (SEA) | ETA: 2026 HIT PLATE DISC. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 45/55 50/55 40/55 70/70 45/55 55 Tools galore with a feel to hit that may be better than anticipated, Farmelo has a chance to be a dynamic centerfielder. Offense Starting slightly crouched with his barrel flat, Farmelo gathers into his back side with a sizable leg kick. He sometimes looks rushed with the big move, but cuts down the height of his stride with two strikes or when pitchers are quicker to the plate. It’s also a rather new move for him, using a toe tap in his load as an amateur. Farmelo’s swing path is geared for lift, but he has showed an improved feel for the barrel and some adjustability that he appeared to lack at points as an amateur, providing optimism for an above average hit tool. There’s above average juice to dream on as Farmelo continues to grow into his frame and gains more comfort swinging for damage in the box. Farmelo is a patient hitter, already showing a good feel for the strike zone. The improved feel to hit takes some pressure off of the need to slug, but there’s potential for average hit and above average power buoyed by strong plate discipline. Defense/Speed An absolute burner, Farmelo turns in double plus run times and has already translated that speed into impact on the base paths and in centerfield. With an average arm and his elite athleticism, he has the ingredients to be a well above average defender up the middle and a high-volume base stealer. Outlook Already an exciting prospect based on sheer tools, strides in the contact department in the early going of his professional career only adds to the intrigue. There’s potential for a dynamic everyday centerfielder who can pack a bit of a punch and get on base at a good clip. Back to table

53. Blake Mitchell – C – Kansas City Royals Height/Weight: 6'1″, 175 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (1) – 2022 (BAL) | ETA: 2024 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/45 50/60 50/60 45/45 40/55 55 A big power bat with the tools to stick behind the dish, Mitchell offers as much upside as just about any catcher prospect. Offense Starting narrow and upright, Mitchell starts his load with a sink into his back side before a simple hand load and stride. He already utilizes his lower half exceptionally, controlling his body well with a swing that generates both loft and violence. His power to the pull side is already plus, blasting home runs upwards of 450 feet. Plus exit velocities prior to his 20th birthday and a ground ball rate around 30% make it easy to dream on at least 60 grade juice from Mitchell. Hit tool was a concern for Mitchell as an amateur and while he may not compete for batting titles, the bat to ball has been better than many scouts expected, cutting his strikeout rate steadily as he has compiled more professional games. Mitchell is patient at the plate, running a chase rate below 20%, though his ability to recognize spin will have to improve some for his plate discipline to reach plus territory. He's still projects to be at least above average in that regard. Palatable contact rates and a good approach could be all Mitchell needs to tap into his 30 home run upside. Defense/Speed A good athlete, Mitchell was an intriguing pitching prospect on the mound as an amateur as well, running his fastball up to 97 mph. He moves well behind the dish and is a strong receiver who works below the baseball very well with the hand strength to frame strikes at the top as well. He has the arm to be an elite run stopper, but struggles with the transfer and has had some major accuracy issues in his first full pro season. Most of his throws would sail arm side while others would be spiked. If he can shore up the catch and throw side of things, Mitchell could be an above average defender. A fringy runner, Mitchell is savvy on the base paths and will steal bags when he is overlooked. Outlook Mitchell's ability to tap into his plus raw power in games during his first full pro season paired with a better-than-expected contact rate and great feel for the strike zone make him an extremely exciting bat alone. The fact that he can not only stick behind the dish but potentially be solid there makes him an even more intriguing prospect. There's shades of Cal Raleigh here with less chase.

54. Jefferson Rojas – SS – Chicago Cubs Height/Weight: 5'10″, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $1M – 2021 (CHC) | ETA: 2026 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 45/55 40/50 45/55 50/50 50/55 55 After a strong showing in extended Spring Training, Rojas earned an aggressive assignment to Low-A shortly after his 18th birthday and put up strong numbers. Offense Still a bit raw offensively, Rojas relies on natural ability in the box, making a fair amount of contact and flashing above average power potential. He handled an aggressive Low-A assignment well, posting a .750 OPS as an 18-year-old with steady contact rates (84% zone contact). His path could use a bit of work, at times getting too horizontal with a little extra slack, causing hard fastballs to get in on him. But, he has also flashed the bat speed and hand quickness to still turn hard stuff around. Already hitting multiple home runs 107 MPH, Rojas has more room for strength and probably has more power in his present fame as is if he can find some more consistency with his lower half. Like so many young hitters, Rojas can leak forward a bit prematurely and is not always connected with his upper half and lower half. He almost surely will add at least some strength as he matures, and as you pair that with some better swing patterning as he gains experience, above average power seems attainable. His feel for the barrel is good, with the ability to drive the ball to all fields. As Rojas cleans up his path and learns to control his body a bit better, he could offer above average hit with at least average power, though I'm betting on a bit more. Defense/Speed A slightly above average runner, Rojas is more quick than fast with a good first step and solid range at shortstop. His comfortably above average arm and advanced actions for his age should not only help him stick at the position, but potentially be above average there. He has a good internal clock and instincts, which should only help him continue to develop well at the position. Outlook It's very early in the development of Rojas and the way that the Cubs have handled him should be a clue into how excited the team is both about his potential and his maturity. Launching a moon shot off of Zach Davies and putting together competitive at-bats against other more experienced arms at extended Spring Training helped his case prior to the assignment to Myrtle Beach. If Rojas can clean up some of his moves in the box, there is exciting offensive potential while adding value with the glove at shortstop. Again, it's early, so the projections can change, but a .270 hitter with around 20 home runs and above average shortstop defense doesn't seem entirely far fetched.

55. Felnin Celesten – SS – Seattle Mariners Height/Weight: 6'1″, 180 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $4.7M – 2023 (SEA) | ETA: 2027 HIT PLATE DISC. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/50 45/55 40/55 60/60 45/60 55 Extremely toolsy and projectable, Celesten earned the second biggest pay day out of the 2023 IFA class. His pro debut was delayed until 2024 due to a hamstring injury last season. Offense A switch hitter with an athletic swing form both sides of the plate, Celesten features a big leg kick that he starts early and controls well. His right-handed swing is a bit ahead of his left-handed swing, controlling his lower half more effectively with a more efficient path. It's not uncommon for right-side dominant switch-hitters to fight some swing path and drift issues from the left side and Celesten already boasts impressive bat speed from both sides. Cleaning up his path some should help him mitigate his higher ground ball rates. Already whippy with impressive impact for his age, Celesten is wiry with room for more strength. There's at least above average power projection as he fills out and utilizes the ground more effectively. Admittedly, plate discipline is difficult to put a grade on at this point considering how little Celesten has played at this point. Even limited looks at the prized free agent make it easy to understand why he commanded so much attention as his offensive tools are tantalizing. Defense/Speed Quick and twitchy, Celesten moves his feet well at shortstop with impressive range. His glove work is impressively advanced, comfortable picking to his backhand or crashing in to his forehand with smooth actions while getting the ball out quick. He possesses a well above average to potentially plus arm as well. It's easy to envision plus defensive potential with Celesten. A plus runner, Celesten takes galloping strides that chew up plenty of ground quickly. He should be a factor on the base paths. Outlook Limited looks make Celesten as speculative of a write up as you're going to find at this point, but his skill set and upside is uncommon. After the hamstring strain wiped out his chance to play in the Dominican Summer League last season, Celesten will leap straight to the Complex League to make his pro debut in what will still be his age 18 season. Acknowledging that plenty has to go right, Celesten could be a switch-hitting five tool shortstop with as much potential as just about any prospect at the complex.

56. Drake Baldwin – C – Atlanta Braves Height/Weight: 6'0″, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 3rd Round (96), 2022 (ATL) | ETA: 2025 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 50/50 55/60 45/55 40/40 50/50 55 After a shaky pro debut, Baldwin broke out in 2023, mashing between High-A and Double-A. He followed that up with a strong showing at the upper levels in 2024, looking the part of an everyday big league backstop. Outlook Starting open with his hands out in front of him, Baldwin features a big leg kick that he manages well from a timing and mechanics perspective. Pulling his hands back to his slot as his lead leg comes down helps keep his weight back while creating plenty of tension and helping him generate torque. The result is plus exit velocities that have continued to climb (107 mph 90th percentile exit velocity). Baldwin has a solid feel for the barrel, driving the ball to all fields with authority. His flatter swing compromises his ability to tap into game power consistently, but also likely plays a part in his solid contact rates. He particularly struggles to elevate fastballs consistently, likely due to the deeper contact point against such offerings. His plate discipline is plus, recognizing spin well and laying off of changeups impressively for a left-handed hitter. Baldwin also performs well against southpaws. If he is able to elevate more consistently, Baldwin could tap into 20-25 home runs consistently. His solid feel to hit and knack for getting on base paired with the plus exit velocities could still make him an average big league bat even if the home run total is closer to 15. Defense/Speed Viewed as a fringy defender when drafted, Baldwin has trended closer to average and has the tools to be even better than that. He has particularly improved in the receiving department, looking at least big league average. His arm is average and his accuracy has improved, throwing out roughly 25% of attempted base stealers in 2024. He is a strong blocker, only allowing a few passed balls through his first 100 pro games. Outlook One of the more polished catchers in the Minor Leagues, Baldwin is close to big league ready and still has room for more upside, especially in the game power department. If he can more consistently catch fastballs further out front, he has a chance to tap into above average game power. Potential for 20-25 homers paired with his on base skills and ability to hit lefties would make him a well above average offensive catcher who has the defensive ability to stick at the position. He has a good chance to at least settle in as a primary catcher.

57. Bryce Eldridge – 1B – San Francisco Giants Height/Weight: 6'7″, 220 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (16) – 2023 (SF) | ETA: 2027 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/45 50/60 45/65 40/40 35/45 55 Drafted as a two-way prospect, Eldridge quickly turned heads with his bat with the Giants opting to shift his focus there. He has massive power upside while offering more polish than most prep hitters with his profile. Offense Standing at a wiry 6-foot-7 with long levers, Eldridge already generates impressive bat speed and above average exit velocities, but there's even more in the tank. While there is hit-tool concern with any hitter with an NBA wing's build, Eldridge has a quick bat and smooth stroke with pretty good body control already. Eldridge had no issue catching up to fastballs in his pro debut, posting an OPS above 1.000 against the pitch in his 33 games between the Complex and Low-A. Secondaries understandably gave him trouble, which is generally the case for most prep hitters jumping into full season ball, but even more so for a long-limbed hitter. Patient in the box, Eldridge ran a chase rate below 20%, walking 21 times through his 33 games. Already flashing exit velocities of 111 mph already, it's easy to envision plus or better power from him as he fills out a bit more, as he already uses his lower half well. Defense/Speed A below-average runner, the Giants have started Eldridge in right field defensively, where he is still getting his feet under him but could become a passable defender with a plus arm. He saw a lot of action at first base as an amateur. Outlook Now just focusing on hitting, Eldridge could ride the momentum from his pro debut into a massive 2024. He appears to mitigate the swing and miss concerns as well as a 6-foot-7 teenager can with little wasted movement and an advanced approach. As continues to fill out and starts to elevate more consistently, there's 30+ home run upside to dream on. Still very raw defensively, Eldridge may be athletic enough to avoid a move to first base, though his bat can handle a move to first base.

58. Jesus Made – SS – Milwaukee Brewers Height/Weight: 6'1″, 190 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $950K – 2024 (MIL) | ETA: 2028 HIT PLATE DISC. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 45/55 60/70 45/55 60/60 35/50 55 To say Made has stood out in the DSL would be putting lightly. The switch-hitting shortstop could be one of baseball's next big prospects thanks to his ridiculously quick hands and feel for the barrel paired with elite plate discipline and baseball instincts. Offense Starting slightly open and his feet a tad more than shoulder-width apart, Made sinks into his backside in tandem with a rhythmic barrel tip as he pulls his hands down towards his belt; the move is a little more pronounced from the left side. He will likely need to clean up such a loud move as it could be difficult to time and also puts him into a slot that is generally harder to launch from and limits his ability to elevate the ball as much as he should. The fact that he is able to not only

59. Cam Smith – 3B – Chicago Cubs Height/Weight: 6’3″, 225 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (14), 2024 (CHC) | ETA: 2026 HIT PLATE DISC. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 50/50 50/55 45/55 50/50 50/50 55 Powerful, yet athletic for his size/build, Smith showed as much improvement from his freshman year as just about any hitter in the country as a draft eligible sophomore. He’s a well-rounded player with plus raw power. Offense A simple operation in the box, Smith starts crouched with his hands already in his slot and hardly strides prior to launch. Boiling down his moves in the box helped Smith dominate on the Cape and he carried the momentum into his draft-eligible sophomore year where he posted an 83% contact rate. While his lack of movement can make him appear stiff, Smith is able to get to pitches in tough locations, boasting strong out of zone contact rates as well. Easily posting plus exit velocities, Smith drives the ball with authority to all fields, but his flatter swing path results in an elevated ground ball rate, minimizing his game power. Smith has already demonstrated the ability to make adjustments in the box and should be able to find more loft in his swing with some tweaks. Matt Shaw had a similar batted ball profile when the Cubs took him one pick earlier in the 2023 draft, something he and the Cubs rectified in his first pro season. A patient hitter, Smith recognizes spin well and has a good feel for the strike zone. Defense/Speed Smith moves well for a player of his size, turning in average run times with good footwork at the hot corner. His hands can be stiff but he does a good job of putting himself in position to make plays with a plus arm and the ability to make throws on the run. He should be at least an average defender at the position. Outlook Boasting a sound offensive profile with the tools to stick at third base, Smith has the ingredients to be an everyday big leaguer, but his plus raw power elevates his ceiling even higher. He’s a fiery competitor who swung it really well with wood on the Cape both from a contact and power perspective, which paired with his above average plate discipline bodes well for his transition to pro ball. Back to table

60. Enrique Bradfield Jr. – OF – Baltimore Orioles Height/Weight: 6’1″, 170 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 1st Round (17), 2023 (BAL) | ETA: 2025 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 55/60 30/35 20/30 80/80 70/70 55 Elite wheels and defense with minimal slug, Bradfield is a throwback center fielder with the tools turned up. Offense Starting upright with his hands right by his ear and his bat pointed upwards like a lightening rod, Bradfield sinks into his lower half with a small leg kick and small pull backwards with his hands. The moves are simple with Bradfield choked up some on the bat and a flat swing geared for contact. Though simple, his load can look a bit rushed sometimes with the tendency to start it late. A projected top 10 pick by many going into 2023, Bradfield’s great contact ability and elite speed made his .279 batting average in his draft year at Vanderbilt a disappointment, but that did not deter the Orioles from selecting him 17th overall. Extremely patient, Bradfield ran a chase rate of just 12% during his college season with that number dipping further in his 25 pro games. With low-end exit velocities and a swing path that results in a higher ground ball rate, Bradfield is unlikely to slug his way out of the .300’s. His high contact rates and ability to draw plenty of walks should help him post a high on base percentage. Even with speed that should help him steal plenty of infield hits, a key component to Bradfield’s ability to hit for a higher average will be if he can keep the ground ball rate within reason as well as his quality of contact. He has a bit bigger of a frame than most hitters of his profile and could likely add some strength without impeding his quickness. Even a marginal gain in impact could bode well for his BABIP. Defense/Speed 80 grade wheels and the instincts of a veteran center fielder, Bradfield is one of the best defensive center fielders in baseball at any level. He seems to always know where he is on the field, finding the wall consistently with comfort even at full speed. He will take his eyes off of the ball to sprint to a spot and pick the ball back up in stride when it’s hit straight over his head or if he has to make an adjustment. His arm is fringy, but accurate. Stealing 130 bags in less than 200 collegiate games, it was more of the same for Bradfield in his pro debut, going 25 for 27 on attempts in just 25 games. Outlook The ceiling is relatively capped for Bradfield compared to most first round picks, but he would provide value for a big league team with his glove and legs right now. Though it will be an uphill battle for Bradfield to provide above average offensive production, his minuscule chase rate and ability to put bat on ball elevate his offensive floor some. If Bradfield’s offensive numbers are within a reasonable distance of league-average, he will offer enough in other areas to be an everyday center fielder for a winning team. Back to table

61. Kyle Manzardo – 1B – Cleveland Guardians Height/Weight: 6’1″, 205 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 2nd Round (62), 2021 (TB) | ETA: 2024 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 55/55 55/55 55/55 45/45 50/55 55 Fantastic contact skills paired with better exit velocities than his home run output may indicate, Manzardo is a high-probability big league bat who is trying to raise his ceiling. Offense Manzardo starts with his hands relaxed on his shoulder, using a toe tap for timing. A smooth swing with great plate coverage, his bat lives in the zone and he seems to barrel everything. The blend of whippy bat speed while living in the zone for so long helps Manzardo get to all types of pitches, posting a contact rate of 79% in 2023. The left-handed hitter flashes plus power to his pull side and has worked to drive the ball with authority to all fields as he reached the upper levels. The effort to tap into more game power has made itself evident through a 2 mph jump in average exit velocity as well as similar gains in his 90th percentile exit velocity (104.5 mph). Some tough batted ball luck and selling out for lift–he has the lowest ground ball rate of all qualified Triple-A hitters in 2023–may have negatively impacted his batting average, but he found more balance as the year progressed. His fantastic feel to hit, great approach, and above average raw power already give Manzardo the floor of one of the safer bats in the Minor Leagues. Even with 20-25 home run power, he should be an above average regular, but there’s hope he can reach closer to 30 home runs at his peak with the progress he has made impact wise. Defense/Speed An average runner, Manzardo will not provide a ton of value with his legs or glove, but he should be an average defender or better at first base. Outlook The way Manzardo controls his at-bats, as well as the barrel, is impressive to watch. How much power he taps into will ultimately determine his ceiling, but even above average game power should be enough for him to be solid big league bat because of his well-rounded offensive game. Manzardo is a high probability regular who can carry the offensive weight of first base even if he is closer to 20 home runs than 30. Back to table

62. Jarlin Susana – RHP – Washington Nationals Height/Weight: 6’6″, 235 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $1.7M 2022, (SDP) | ETA: 2026 FASTBALL SLIDER Curveball Changeup COMMAND FV 70/70 70/70 50/55 40/50 40/45 55 Acquired by the Nationals in the Juan Soto haul, Susana turned heads at the complex with electrifying stuff, headlined by a triple digits fastball that he struggle to reign in. Now filling up the strike zone in High-A, Susana’s stock is skyrocketing. Arsenal Easily some of the best raw stuff in the Minor Leagues, Susana offers two distinct fastballs: a four seamer that averages 100 mph and a two seamer at 99 mph. He can run the four seamer up to 103 mph, exploding through the zone and dominating at the top third. His two seamer averages 14 inches of horizontal run and is mostly utilized to blow up righties inside or catch them looking at the back door. His cutterish slider at 89-91 mph has consistently left hitters baffled, with hard gyro break that dives beneath the barrels of hitters from both sides of the plate. Through his first 18 starts of 2024, opponents hit just .140 against the offering with even splits. His command of the pitch has really come along, landing it for a strike 67% of the time. The action of both his two seamer and slider result in plenty of ground balls, helping him keep his pitch count down. Susana will also mix in a slurvy curveball in the mid 80s that flashes above average. Rounding out his arsenal is a power changeup that he will mix in a couple times per start in the low 90s. It has a chance to be a solid fourth offering if he finds more comfort and feel for it. Outlook Susana has exclusively worked out of the stretch for most of his pro career, however something clicked for him mid-way through his age 19 season, repeating his release point much more consistently with a delivery that does not appear high effort for the output that the 6-foot-6 power pitcher is generating. While two distinct fastballs at 100 mph and a wipeout slider gives Susana the floor of a high leverage arm, his shocking strides in the command department and ability to generate ground balls now have him tracking like a high-upside starter, albeit, still with plenty of volatility. Back to table

63. Ethan Salas – C – San Diego Padres Height/Weight: 6’2″, 190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $5.8M, 2021 (SD) | ETA: 2026 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 55/65 50/60 35/50 50/50 45/60 55 A wunderkind of a catching prospect, Salas signed for $5.8 million as the top prospect in the 2023 IFA class and was immediately thrusted into big league spring training action and by a Low-A assignment prior to his 17th birthday. Offense Salas starts upright with his weight slightly stacked on his back side before sinking a bit further into his back hip with minimal hand movement in his load. His pre-swing moves are slow and controlled, while his swing is quick and violent. Salas incorporates his lower half really well, producing plus bat speed and above average pop. He already has a great feel for the zone and recognizes spin well, boasting a chase rate below 20% and numbers that have steadily improved against secondary stuff as he has compiled at bats. With an average exit velocity of 87 MPH and 90th percentile exit velocity of 101.5 MPH, Salas is already tapping into slightly above average power and has room for plenty more. His feel to hit is extraordinary for his age and well above average in general. Both his 76% contact rate and 85% in-zone contact rate are strong figures that have improved as he has progressed through his first pro season. Given where Salas is already at, it’s easy to imagine him developing into a plus hitter. Already flashing solid impact, Salas should grow into above average power as well. His offensive upside is immense. Defense/Speed It’s hard to remember a more advanced teenage catching prospect when it comes to receiving than Salas, reeling in the ball smoothly with elite hands. He moves well behind the dish making strides as a blocker in his first pro season. The Padres brass has already raved about the maturity of Salas and the way he handles bullpens, which should translate into strong game calling. Already with a well above average arm, Salas should grow into a plus thrower who has the goods to be a plus defensive catcher as he hammers down the fundamentals. Outlook Potentially elite on both sides of the ball with the makeup to reinforce the ability, Salas not only has All-Star upside, but he should be able to climb through the minors quickly as a high-probability big leaguer. His upside is one of the best catchers in baseball at the highest level, but even for as advanced as he is for a 17-year-old, he of course has some ways to go. Given his age, present tools/production, projection and makeup, Salas has a strong case as the best catching prospect in the sport. Back to table

64. Bryce Rainer – SS – Detroit Tigers Height/Weight: 6’3″, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (11), 2024 (DET) | ETA: 2028 HIT PLATE DISC. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/45 45/55 45/60 50/50 45/55 55 A left-handed hitting shortstop with plus power potential and the tools to stick at the six, Rainer stood out as the top prep player in the 2024 class. Offense Rainer made some swing adjustments that helped elevate him in his senior spring. He now starts with his hands higher and uses the ground much more effectively. There’s natural loft in his left-handed swing, creating backspin to all fields and he flashed exit velocities as high as 111 mph with metal at the National High School Baseball Invitational. Between his present raw power, ability to elevate and room for more strength, it is easy to dream on plus power with Rainer. Even with his improvements in the box, Rainer is still looking up at an average hit tool. He can be long to the ball, wrapping the bat far behind his head as he loads, which can cause the barrel to lag behind his body. Rainer has a good feel for the strike zone and has recognized spin well as an amateur. The solid plate discipline helps, but Rainer will need to make some strides in the bat to ball department to tap into his plus power potential. Defense/Speed A legitimate two-way prospect, Rainer could run it up to the mid 90s on the mound, but notified teams that he would prefer to hit. After playing all over the diamond for the USA National Team, Rainer focused his attention on the shortstop position where he impressed with his solid footwork and comfortable actions. His double plus arm plays great on the left side of the infield as well, giving him a good chance of sticking at shortstop with the fall back of a plus third base. An average runner, Rainer is a savvy baserunner who will pick his spots to go. Outlook Left-handed hitting shortstops with plus power potential and staying power at the position do not grow on trees, especially in a Tigers system that lacks bats that can stick on the left side of the infield. He will need to make some strides in the contact department to attain his ceiling, but the ingredients are there for Rainer to be an everyday shortstop and borderline All Star. Back to table

65. Zebby Matthews – RHP – Minnesota Twins Height/Weight: 6’4″, 245 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 8th round (234), 2022 (MIN) | ETA: 2025 FASTBALL SLIDER Cutter CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 55/60 55/55 55/55 30/35 60/70 55 Drafted in the 8th round out of Western Carolina as durable, strike-throwing right-hander, Matthews has seen his stuff jump multiple ticks in 2024, giving him as much helium as any pitching prospect in baseball. Arsenal Now sitting 95-97 MPH with his fastball, Matthews can still put it wherever he wants, locating to all four quadrants with enough ride to pick up whiff within the zone. His arm action is short and a bit pushy, but he does a good job of using the momentum of his 6-foot-4, 240 pound frame to generate plenty of force towards home plate and his short stroke seems to help him consistently throw strikes. Matthews features both a cutter and slider that have reaped the rewards of his uptick as well, now averaging 90 MPH with his cutter and 85 MPH with his slider. His cutter is his preferred secondary offering against lefties, boasting such a good feel for it that he can tie them up inside, sneak through the back door, or bury it at the bottom. His ability to locate it makes it a viable third pitch against righties too, mixing in about 20% of the time to same-handed hitters as well. Previously throwing more of a sweeper in the low 80s, Matthews mid 80s slider features sharp gyro break, tunneling well off of the fastball and cutter. The action of the pitch has made it easier for Matthews to command, spotting it for called strikes when he is behind in addition to it being a great put-away pitch for righties. He will mix in a below average changeup that he does not have much of a feel for. Outlook While Matthews will need to show that he can hold the jump in velocity through the 2024 season, it appears as though the Twins unearthed another pitching gem in the later rounds. Through his first six starts of the 2024 season, Matthews struck out 43 batters while walking zero. It’s impossible to argue against the results and the data backs up the breakout. The floor is extremely high because of Matthews plus command, but with abov Back to table

66. Jacob Misiorowski – RHP – Milwaukee Brewers Height/Weight: 6’7″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (149), 2021 (MIL) | ETA: 2025 FASTBALL CUTTER CURVEBALL CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 70/80 50/60 60/70 40/50 30/35 55 A tall, lanky, explosive right-hander, Misiorowski can already touch 102 MPH with his fastball with a pair of wipeout secondaries. Arsenal You will primarily see the fastball, cutter, and curveball from Misiorowski, but he will mix in a low 90s changeup on occasion. The fastball is Misiorowksi’s best pitch, averaging 98 MPH while routinely touching triple digits. A pitch that has simply overpowered lower level hitters, the fastball features good carry at the top of the zone. Some of Misiorowski’s fastballs will flash more arm-side run than others, but that could be a result of his inconsistent delivery. Through his first 16 outings of 2023, opponents hit just .155 against the fastball with a 17% swinging strike rate. The go-to out pitch for the big right-hander is his sweeping curve in the mid 80s. He has a decent feel for it, landing the pitch for a strike just shy of 60% of the time while holding opponents to an OPS below .400. The downward action of the pitch off of his lively fastball makes for a tunneling nightmare for hitters when Misiorowski is able to hit his spots. The third big whiff offering for Misiorowksi is his hard cutter in the low 90s. It is less consistent than his other two offerings due to inconsistent release and action. Sometimes it will break like a true cutter, and others will back up on him at 93-94 MPH. Whether it backs up to his arm side or cuts glove side, hitters have a really tough time with it when it’s around the zone, posting a ridiculous 22% swinging strike rate and 45% in-zone whiff rate. With even fringy command of the pitch, it could be an elite third offering. Rounding out the arsenal for Misiorowski is a hard changeup in the low 90s. The pitch is firm and inconsistent, but has flashed some potential. He has only thrown a handful this season. Outlook There’s clear reliever risk with a pitcher of Misiorwski’s profile and high effort delivery, but the stuff is good enough to give him frontline upside with the fall back option of one of baseball’s best relievers. The 21-year-old will need to clean up his mechanics and cut down the walk rate, but the upside is as tantalizing as any pitching prospect in the game. Boasting an elite fastball/breaking ball combination with a cutter that is not far off from giving him a third plus offering, Misiorowski has a rare arsenal from a rare frame. Back to table

67. Konnor Griffin – OF – Pittsburgh Pirates Height/Weight: 6’4″, 215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (9), 2024 (PIT) | ETA: 2028 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 30/40 40/50 45/60 70/70 55/70 55 Griffin offers as much upside as any prospect in the class. He’s 6-foot-4, 210 pounds with plus run times and excels defensively both in centerfield and at shortstop. If that wasn’t enough he was an early round pitching prospect on the mound as well. Offense Starting upright with a slight bend in his knees and his hands rested right by his slot, Griffin has worked to simplify his operation in the box in order to facilitate more repeatability and contact. Griffin managed his large frame and long levers much more effectively in his senior spring, improving his hit tool outlook. Griffin can produce big power with minimal effort and has room for even more strength within his frame. His swing can lack fluidity and rhythm at times, looking rushed or crowded with his swing. As he continues to smooth things out in the box and gains more feel for his lower half, he should make more consistent contact and drive the ball in the air with more frequency. It’s really difficult to project Griffin offensively at this point due to the wide range of outcomes, but his monstrous ceiling and steady improvements bode well for his outlook as he enters professional baseball. Defense/Speed A superb athlete who excelled in football and basketball as well before shifting his focus solely to baseball, Griffin turns in double plus run times and projects as a strong defender at both center field and shortstop, projecting as potentially a 70 defender at the former. His a plus arm could play well on the dirt as well, however the defensive potential in center may be just too tantalizing. He gets to his top speed quickly for such a physical player, getting great jumps and chewing up plenty of ground with his long strides. High school stats are to be taken with a grain of salt, but he stole 85 bags in 43 games in his senior season. He should be a menace on the base paths. Outlook If there were more clarity on Griffin’s hit tool, he would have likely been a top five pick. His tools and upside alone made him an extremely exciting get for the Pirates with the 9th selection, especially in a class that lacked premium defenders. There’s still room on Griffin’s big frame for more strength, making plus power easy to dream on. In addition to the defense, he does just about everything possible to take pressure off of his questionable hit tool, offering a tantalizing blend of power upside and speed that already translates both on the base paths and in the field. Young for the class, Griffin reclassified after last season and turned 18 just a few months before the draft. He’s likely a project that could be worth every bit of the wait. It could look like something similar to 2024 Brenton Doyle if comes together. Back to table

68. Eduardo Tait – C – Philadelphia Phillies Height/Weight: 6’0″, 180 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $90K, 2024 (PHI) | ETA: 2028 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/50 35/45 45/55 30/30 40/55 55 An under-the-radar IFA signing in the 2024 class, Tait quickly looked like a gem of a find, mashing his way off of the complex prior to his 18th birthday. Offense Tait features an unorthodox set up, starting so upright he almost looks like he is leaning back against a wall with his hands just above his belt buckle. Right as the pitcher breaks from his glove, Tait pulls his hands up to his slot along with a gathering leg kick that he synchronizes well. He already flashes above average pop to his pull side, flashing exit velocities as high as 111 mph. His 90th percentile exit velocity of 104.5 mph is far ahead of his peers. He can be a bit pull-happy at times, though he has showcased a feel for the barrel to drive the ball hard to all fields. Like many young, productive hitters, Tait can be aggressive in the box. Still, his ability to spoil tough pitches has helped him maintain a strikeout rate comfortably below 20% as a pro. Already pulling the ball in the air with frequency, Tait seems like a safe bet to develop into at least above average power. Defense/Speed Tait has the ingredients to be an above average defender behind the dish as he matures. He has strong hands, projecting as an above average receiver. He is advanced on the catch and throw side of things as well, with an above average arm and quick pop times. He has even flashed the ability to throw from his knees when needed. His blocking is a bit behind, sometimes tardy to his spot, but he is capable of moving well back there. Outlook Tait’s age 17 season could not have been much more impressive. On the surface, his numbers were among some of the best in the Florida Complex League. Beyond that, his batted ball data was as solid as anyone at the complex as a catcher. The Phillies were so impressed with his polish that both he and Starlyn Caba were aggressively promoted to Low-A where the game did not appear to speed up much at all for the teenage backstop. Tait has a chance to be a two way catcher capable of hitting upwards of 25 homers from the left side. Back to table

69. Luke Keaschall – 2B – Minnesota Twins Height/Weight: 6’1″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (49) – 2023 (MIN) | ETA: 2025 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 55/60 50/55 30/40 55/55 35/45 50+ A high offensive floor with some added power make Keaschall an easy bat to buy into as the Twins try to figure out his defensive home. Offense Starting slightly open with his hands high, Keaschall gets into his back side with a decent-sized leg kick that he starts early and controls well. He adjusted his base and hand position after his first taste of professional baseball, also adding some additional strength resulting in higher exit velocities. Keaschall’s feel to hit stands out, making plenty of contact along with good plate discipline that has really improved in pro ball. He grinds out at bats with the ability to spoil tough pitches and enough pop to do pull side damage on mistakes. There’s probably closer to 10-15 home run pop, but Keaschall elevates consistently which paired with his feel for the barrel and uptick in exit velocities should result in plenty of doubles. Defense/Speed A standout wrestler in high school in addition to baseball, Keaschall is a great athlete and an above average runner. Despite his athleticism, Keaschall is still searching for a primary defensive home. His limited arm strength and unusual arm action likely limits him to the right side of the infield or the outfield. He has seen more action at both second base and centerfield. While his outfield reads are still far off, he has showed off some good closing speed and the ability to make the acrobatic grab. He should be able to provide 10-15 stolen bases annually. Outlook Keaschall is a high probability big leaguer with some pressure on his hit tool as it pertains to becoming an everyday player. The good news is, the feel to hit is fringe-plus with an approach that helps bolster the solid floor of his offensive profile. He projects as a utility piece who hits enough to keep himself in the lineup every day. Back to table

70. Luis Morales – RHP – Oakland Athletics Height/Weight: 6’3″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $3M, 2022 (OAK) | ETA: 2026 FASTBALL SLIDER Curveball CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 60/60 50/60 50/50 60/60 40/45 50+ Morales set the record for strikeouts in Cuba’s 18u league before defecting to Mexico in 2021 where he continued to train and solidify himself as one of the more intriguing international free agent arms in 2023. His electrifying four pitch mix has quickly made him one of the higher upside arms in the Minor Leagues. Arsenal A four pitch mix headlined by a fastball that sits in the upper 90s, Morales boasts loud stuff that should result in a much higher strikeout rate as he refines his command. The fastball sits 96-98 mph with above average induced vertical break from a 5.7 foot release height. The velocity and characteristics combination could make Morales’ heater a double plus pitch, especially if he could consistently locate it at the top, but he misses over the heart of the plate too frequently. Morales has two quality breaking balls however it is his changeup that has emerged as his most dominant pitch in 2024. He maintains his arm speed from his long arm action well, making it extremely difficult for hitters to pick up. The pitch features 11 mph of separation from his fastball with impressive fade. When he is locating it, his slider flashes plus and is right there with his changeup. It averages more than 15 inches of sweep and will flirt with 3,000 RPM. The sweepy action of the pitch makes it more effective to righties, but it is sharp enough to back leg lefties. The pitch breaks so much that he struggles to locate it consistently; his long arm action may play a part in that too. Morales prefers his curveball with two plane break at 81 mph against left-handed hitters who frequently swing over it. He commands the pitch slightly better than his slider though both have registered a strike rate in the mid 50% range. Outlook Still just 21 years old for the entirety of the 2024 season, Morales has plenty of time to reach his mid-rotation ceiling and took a step forward with his secondary command. With improvement to his fastball command, his secondaries should play up further along with his fastball likely performing far better. Like many young, electrifying arms, Morales has a realistic fallback of a nasty high-leverage arm, but his four pitch mix belongs in the middle of a rotation. It just comes down to whether he can sync his long arm action and delivery more consistently. Back to table

71. Ryan Clifford – 1B – New York Mets Height/Weight: 6’3″, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 11th Round (343), 2022 (HOU) | ETA: 2026 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/45 50/55 55/65 30/30 35/45 50+ Drafted in the 11th round by the Astros, Clifford signed for second round money ($1.25 million) to forego his Vanderbilt commitment. He tapped into his big raw power in his age 19 season, joining first rounder Drew Gilbert in the Mets return for Justin Verlander. Offense A simple operation in the box, Clifford starts wide with his hands high, coiling into his back side in tandem with a small stride. His simple moves help him maintain his timing though he has the tendency to drift onto his front side, resulting in more weak contact and pop ups. When he keeps his weight back, Clifford can do considerable damage, posting a 90th percentile exit velocity of 107 MPH and launching 24 home runs. Despite the hit tool projecting as fringy, Clifford did damage against all pitch types in 2023. He has struggled mightily left on left which is something to monitor. A pretty good feel for the strike zone, Clifford walked at a 12.5% clip in 2023 and saw his swing decisions improve as he became more acclimated to High-A. There’s 30 home run upside for Clifford as he starts to lift the ball more consistently, especially to his pull side. Defense/Speed A below average runner, Clifford has seen action both in right field and first base. His plus arm could be more of an asset in right field, though his limited range and iffy reads could result in him winding up at first base. Outlook Clifford’s power potential is his calling card and he has already put it on display at the lower levels. While there may be minimal defensive value, Clifford could at least offer some versatility if he can develop into a passable defender in right field. Ultimately, the Mets are focused on Clifford’s 30 home run upside which the lefty slugger is already well on his way to tapping into if he can sustain at least fringy contact rates at the upper levels. Back to table

72. Braden Montgomery – OF – Boston Red Sox Height/Weight: 6’2″, 220 | Bat/Throw: S/R | 1st Round (12), 2024 (BOS) | ETA: 2026 HIT PLATE DISC. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/45 45/50 50/60 50/50 50/50 50 A switch hitter with big power potential and an elite arm Montgomery has the potential to be a force in a corner outfield spot assuming the hit tool continues to come along. Offense Starting slightly bent at his knees before sinking further into his back side with a leg kick, Montgomery effectively gets his lower half involved, capable of producing eye-popping bat speed from both sides of the plate. While exit velocities were up across college baseball last season, Montgomery enjoyed one of the largest leaps in the country in that department, seeing his 90th percentile exit velocity jump by more than four mph at around 110 mph. In addition to improved exit velocities, Montgomery looked much more natural with his right-handed swing in 2024, finding much more rhythm and consistency in his moves. It’s extremely difficult to sneak a fastball by him, hitting well over .400 with 7 home runs against 93+ MPH in 2024. It is a max-effort swing with violence that can work against adjustability, making him less likely to spoil tough pitches or pull out a B swing when he’s fooled. Changeups can be particularly difficult for Montgomery. Getting his most powerful swing off consistently with quality hand-eye should allow him to continuously punish fastballs and hangers, but there’s even more importance placed on his swing decisions. While the hit tool is likely to be fringy, Montgomery’s strides with his right-handed swing and ability to tap into his game power give him 30 home run upside. He will need to improve his ability to recognize spin to reach that upside though. Defense/Speed Montgomery is at least an average runner who moves well enough cover enough ground in a corner, accentuated by an arm that could be 80 grade. He should be at least an average defender in either corner. Outlook A two-way talent through his first couple collegiate seasons, Montgomery tapped into more power as he shifted his focus predominantly to the batter’s box. Despite transferring from a hitter-friendly PAC-12 to the gauntlet that is the SEC, Montgomery increased his production, solidifying himself as a sure-fire top 15 pick. Swing and miss concerns may have caused the outfielder to slip to the Red Sox at pick No. 12 and there’s a real chance he’s fringy in that department. Being a switch-hitter with easy plus raw power and the ability to play a solid corner helps hedge potential contact concerns, but improved swing decisions could really shore up his offensive profile. The profile could be similar to Anthony Santander offensively. Back to table

73. Termarr Johnson – 2B – Pittsburgh Pirates Height/Weight: 5’8″, 175 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (4), 2021 (PIT) | ETA: 2025 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/45 55/65 45/55 50/50 40/50 50+ Viewed as one of the best pure prep hitters in years, Johnson has the looks of a power-over-hit prospect in the early going, but the power is plentiful. Offense Johnson starts with his bat resting on his shoulder and his weight favoring his backside before getting into a big leg kick that coincides with a barrel tip. Generally, these loud moves would be of concern in regards to disrupting timing and consistency, but Johnson is quick and compact with explosive bat speed. Despite his smaller stature, Johnson generates a ridiculous amount of rotational power and bat speed, already posting plus exit velocities with a 90th percentile exit velocity of 105 MPH and max of 112 MPH. Like many young hitters, Johnson tends to try to get into his pull side power a bit too much, causing him to be out and around the baseball. Good secondary stuff in pro ball has also caused Johnson to drift onto his front foot as well. That said, he is patient in the box, running a chase rate right around 17% Johnson is a really fun hitter to watch when he’s on time. Pitchers will fear going inside on him because of the way he is able to turn around stuff on the inner half with authority. When Johnson is at his best, he is able to shoot balls the other way with authority as well, but he will need to find some more consistency with his lower half. It will remain to be seen if Johnson can get away with his loud moves against more advanced pitching, however his decent feel for the barrel and ridiculous bat speed should help him either A. Get away with it, or B. Quiet things down without it coming at expense of much power. Defense/Speed Johnson’s hands work really well and his average arm should play fine at second base. Though not the rangiest, he should be an average defender or better at second. Just an average runner who many evaluators think could slow down a step as he continues to mature, it’s unlikely that Johnson is a major factor on the bases. Outlook There’s a lot to like with Johnson’s bat. Plus raw power with a feel to hit that should improve along with a patient approach, there’s potential for major impact in the batter’s box. While he may not be the plus plus hitter that many evaluators tabbed him as coming out of the draft, he also boasts far more raw power than most gave him credit for. How Johnson responds to more challenging pitching will likely determine whether he needs to make some swing tweaks, but his twitchy bat speed and explosiveness are impossible to teach and should give him an edge as he shores up his consistency. Back to table

74. Luke Adams – 3B – Milwaukee Brewers Height/Weight: 6’4″, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 12th Round (373), 2022 (MIL) | ETA: 2026 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/50 60/70 45/55 55/55 40/50 50+ Everything Adams does on the baseball field is a little bit unorthodox, yet extremely impressive. A 12th round pick in 2022 who received 6th round money, Adams has raked at every stop so far. Offense A unique operation in the box, Adams waggles his bat right behind his helmet, before getting into a big leg kick that hangs up in the air for what feels like a very long time. Even with all of the moving parts, Adams consistently makes contact posting above average contact rates both inside of the zone and outside of it. His exit velocities are plus with a swing that is geared for pull side lift. He is particularly adept to hitting fastballs, rarely missing one within the zone with an OPS north of 1.000 against heaters as a pro. One drawback of such a big move with his lead leg is that it can be easier to fall forward on softer secondary stuff. As a result, curveballs and changeups have given him some trouble at points. He hedges that issue with elite plate discipline running a chase rate below 15%. His superb pitch recognition and feel for the strike zone have helped him walk nearly as much as he has struck out as a pro. Defense/Speed Viewed as a candidate to slide over to first base because of his big frame and somewhat stiff nature, Adams looks far improved at the hot corner despite unorthodox actions. He moves his feet much better now, with average range and an above average arm. His throwing motion is short-armed, but he gets good carry on his throws and is comfortable throwing on the run or dropping down when he needs to feed it to second. While it may not look sexy, he has the goods to be an average defender at third. A sneaky quick runner, Adams stole 30 bags in 99 games in 2023 and is on pace to eclipse that total in 2024. Outlook The funky nature of Adams game has likely caused him to be overlooked, something his production is well on the way to taking care of. Both from a surface level stats and underlying batted ball data perspective, Adams has been as impressive as any bat in the Brewers org. His strides defensively only help his case as well. Handing upper level breaking balls will be an important checkpoint for Adams to see if he can maintain his strong contact rates and plus plate discipline. Strong on base skills along with above average power and sneaky speed, Adams potentially fending off a move to first base really adds to the intrigue. Back to table

75. Brady House – 3B – Washington Nationals Height/Weight: 6’3″, 215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (11), 2021 (WAS) | ETA: 2025 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/50 30/40 45/60 50/50 55/60 50+ Injuries plagued House’s first full pro season, but he returned healthy in 2023 and mashed his way from Low-A to Double-A in his age-19 season. Offense A simple set up and pre-swing moves, House features a minimal hand load from his starting position along with a low, hovering leg kick that he starts early. He consistently is in position to see the ball early, perhaps resulting in a bit more aggressiveness at the plate (37% chase), but it has also helped him make more consistent contact across multiple levels. For a hitter with plus raw power, House’s swing is a bit flat, resulting in more ground balls than desired and suppressed game power. He puts on shows in batting practice with the ability to demolish upper deck tanks, but in games, House appears to be more contact-oriented at this stage. He still hits the ball hard consistently, running a 90th percentile exit velocity of 107 MPH while flashing exit velocities as high as 113 MPH. If House can create a bit more leverage in his swing and improve his selectiveness at the plate, he could develop into an offensive force. Defense/Speed Drafted as a shortstop, the big-bodied House as since moved over to the hot corner where he has solid range and a big arm to give him well above average defensive potential. As he gains reps, he could develop into a plus defender at the position. Though not a clog on the base paths, House is an average runner who won’t try to steal very often. Outlook In what is his first full healthy season, House quickly reminded everybody why the Nationals selected him 11th overall in 2021. He has the raw power potential to hit 30 home runs with a feel to hit that continues to improve. Providing defensive value at the hot corner as well, House has All-Star potential if he can cut down on the chase and drive the ball in the air with more consistency. He likely settles as a volatile, power hitting third baseman who racks up above average WAR figures through slug and defense. Back to table

76. Nick Kurtz – 1B – Oakland Athletics Height/Weight: 6’5″, 230 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (4), 2024 (OAK) | ETA: 2026 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/45 60/70 50/60 30/30 60/60 50+ An imposing figure who consistently hits the ball in the air, Kurtz launched 61 home runs in 164 collegiate games with more than half of his hits being for extra bases. He’s a first base masher who walked as much as anyone in college baseball. Offense Starting upright and slightly open, Kurtz gets into a big leg kick early, hovering with impressive back hip control for a hitter of his size. His swing is geared for slug and lift and not much else, with a high percentage of his hits going for extra bases. Despite having one of the loftiest hard-hit launch angles among draft prospects, Kurtz managed to produce solid contact rates, though the uphill nature of his swing could result in challenges against spin in pro ball. Extremely patient at the plate, Kurtz edged out Travis Bazzana for the most walks at the Division I level last season, drawing 78 free passes. The power is foul pole to foul pole for Kurtz. Being quick and efficient with his long levers allows him to turn around hard stuff inside while having little issue catching the ball deep and going back side, maintaining his direction well. Despite often getting deep into counts, Kurtz walked far more than he punched out in his collegiate career. He can toe the line of passiveness at times, something he worked on rectifying in the second half of his junior year. Because of how big and long levered he is with that swing path, the hit tool may be average at best. With potentially elite plate discipline and plus power that he consistently taps into in games, Kurtz has all of the ingredients to be a prototypical power bat. Defense/Speed Kurtz moves well for such a big first baseman, with soft hands and a great feel to pick it. He grades out as a plus defender at the position. Though he is a below average runner, he is not a total base clogger. Outlook It was a bit of a surprise to see Kurtz go fourth overall, but after the Jacob Wilson selection in 2023, it’s clear the A’s have been willing to go underslot early when they really believe in a bat. Some shoulder and rib issues plagued him at times during he tenure at Wake Forest, though he followed up any missed time with big production. Kurtz’s game power, propensity to draw walks and plus glove give him the upside of an above average everyday first baseman. Back to table

77. Rhett Lowder – RHP – Cincinnati Reds Height/Weight: 6’2″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (7), 2022 (CIN) | ETA: 2025 FASTBALL SLIDER CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 50/55 60/60 55/60 60/60 50 Lowder made his closing argument as the second best college arm in the 2023 draft by going toe-to-toe with Paul Skenes in a winner-take-all semifinal game in Omaha. He may not have frontline stuff, but Lowder has a good arsenal with a great feel to pitch. Arsenal While his fastball may lag behind his high-quality secondaries, the pre-draft concerns around Lowder’s fastball appear to be a bit overblown. He sits 93-95 MPH with his heater, occasionally touching 97 MPH with some arm side run. He may not overpower hitters with it, but still picks up some whiff and plenty of ground balls. Lowder has an excellent feel for his secondaries, with both his slider and changeup flashing plus. He spots both consistently, landing them for strike around 70% of the time. His slider is his most consistent pitch, mixing it in 40% of the time his junior season with success against both lefties and righties. It features plenty of sweep from his three quarters release point. The third pitch for Lowder is an above average changeup that flashes plus. He will throw it at around 85-88 MPH with late fade and landing it for a strike around two-thirds of the time. Though a primary weapon to left-handed hitters, Lowder uses it effectively right-on-right sporadically. Outlook Phenomenal command and at least above average secondaries make Lowder not only a high-probability MLB starter, but also an arm that can climb quickly. He has middle-rotation upside with as good of a shot at sticking as a No. 4/No. 5 type as almost any arm in the top 100. Back to table

78. Jacob Melton – OF – Houston Astros Height/Weight: 6’3″, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 2nd Round (64), 2022 (HOU) | ETA: 2025 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/45 40/45 50/60 60/60 50/55 50 A big, athletic outfielder who does not get cheated with his hacks, Melton showcased his dynamic blend of power and speed in his first full pro season. Offense Starting with an open stance, Melton loads into his back side with a big coil as his front leg hovers. This exaggerated move helps him store a ton of energy and tension in his backside with explosive rotational power when he launches. Melton’s athleticism helps him get to his desired spot before launch, but sometimes he can get out of it a bit too early, causing contact out front and a few too many ground balls. He hedges this issue with a swing path that enters the zone early and stays through it for a long time. Boasting plus power, Melton launched 23 homers in hitter-friendly environments, but his 107 MPH 90th percentile exit velocity is among some of the best in the organization along with a max exit velocity of 114 MPH. He has the ability to leave the yard to all parts of the field, but flashes better than plus pop to his pull side. Melton posted average contact rates in 2023 and improved against secondary offerings as the season progressed, cutting his chase rate against changeups and breaking balls. Over his final 50 games of the season, he produced an OPS of .870 against secondary offerings. A combination of rough splits against lefties and bad batted ball luck resulted in a lower batting average than expected from Melton, but he has the goods to develop into an average hitter with 25-30 homers in the tank. Defense/Speed An easy plus runner, Melton saw action in all three outfield spots, but looks the part in centerfield. He gets good jumps with routes that continued to get cleaner as the season progressed. Between his reads and closing speed, Melton is able to cover plenty of ground in the outfield and projects as at least an average centerfielder. He has an average arm that would play fine at all three spots. Despite his bigger stature, Melton gets to his top speed quickly and is aggressive on the bases. He stole 29 bags in 31 tries in his 102 collegiate games, but has kicked things into a different gear as a pro. In 2023, Melton swiped 46 bags on 53 attempts. Outlook Like many toolsy prospects, Melton’s ceiling will likely be determined by how much he hits. His 2023 season encouraged the belief that he can develop into an average hitter, but even if the hit tool is fringy, he should still be a productive big leaguer. The ability to stick in center and hit for power really elevates Melton’s profile. The stolen base aspect of his game as well as his slight favor to hit the ball to the pull side only bodes well with where the game is trending at the highest level. There’s plenty of similarities to Tampa Bay’s Josh Lowe. Back to table

79. Starlyn Caba – SS – Philadelphia Phillies Height/Weight: 5’9″, 170 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $3M, 2023 (PHI) | ETA: 2027 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 50/60 50/60 30/35 60/60 50/60 50 A slick fielding shortstop, Caba is a switch-hitter who is far more advanced at the plate than his peers. Offense A switch hitter with a quiet operation from both sides, Caba is a contact-oriented hitter with a quick and compact stroke. Between his efficiency and feel for the barrel, Caba has posted some of the better contact rates at the complex. Like many shorter-levered contact hitters, Caba’s swing path is a bit flatter, resulting in more ground balls. He has already flashed more gap to gap impact in 2024, driving fastballs in the air more consistently than he did in the Dominican Summer League. Caba’s knowledge of the strike zone is also advanced for his age, running one of the lowest chase rates in both the DSL and Complex Leagues and helping him walk twice as much as he has struck out as a pro. While there’s room within Caba’s modest frame for some more strength, he’ll likely be a below average power source. There’s potential for plus hit and plate discipline that would make him an ideal top of the order bat. Defense/Speed A plus runner with great footwork at short, Caba is a rangy shortstop with an above average arm and mature instincts. He attacks the ball with confidence, demonstrating the ability to make difficult throws on the run from different angles. He should be an above average stolen base threat. Outlook One of the more advanced players you’ll find below full season ball, Caba has the ingredients to climb through the Minor Leagues quickly. He compensates for his lack of power projection by providing value in just about every other facet of the game. Between his likelihood of sticking at shortstop and contact/on base skills, Caba’s floor is higher than most other teenage prospects while still offering enough upside to dream on an above average everyday shortstop. Back to table

80. Tyler Black – 3B – Milwaukee Brewers Height/Weight: 5’10″, 190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (33) – 2021 (MIL) | ETA: 2024 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 55/55 60/60 40/50 55/55 30/35 50 A bat-first prospect, the Brewers have tried to find a defensive home for the former first rounder to little avail, but his impressive ability at the plate continues to carry him. Offense Black utilizes a big leg kick to get into his lower half, but similar to Zach Neto, it is something that he has done for so long that it does not disrupt his timing. He walked nearly twice as much as he struck out in his collegiate career at Wright State, and struck out just 15.5% of the time in High-A during his first full pro season in 2022. After missing time with an injury last season, Black returned looking stronger, and the results could be seen in the batted ball data. Black has seen his 90th percentile exit velocity jump by 4 MPH while upping his home run total of four in 2022 (64 games) to 18 in 2023 (123 games). With the added power has come a bit more whiff for Black, but the feel for the barrel that scouts fell in love with ahead of the 2021 MLB Draft is still there. Running a chase rate of just 18%, he is also an extremely patient hitter who will draw plenty of walks. While the Brewers Double-A affiliate in Biloxi is a hitter-friendly park, the big jump in exit velocity is encouraging for Black’s power outlook, and he has also slashed his ground ball rate by 11% in 2023. Black’s power flashes above average to his pull side and he leverages his hitter’s counts well to pick his spots to try to do damage. Defense/Speed A sneaky plus runner, Black has really blossomed as a base stealer, becoming a consistent threat to run. After stealing 13 bases in 64 High-A games in 2022, Black stole 47 bases in 84 Double-A games during the 2023 season. That athleticism has not quite translated into the field, where Black is still trying to find his defensive home. He mostly played second base in his first pro season before getting some run in center field, where he unfortunately fractured his scapula laying out for a fly ball. The Brewers now have Black playing third base. His actions have improved some since he was drafted, but his arm is fringy at best. Though it helps that he has some familiarity with multiple spots, Black will likely grade out as a below average defender wherever the Brewers stick him and could wind up spending some time at first base. Outlook Black’s jump in power paired with a good feel for the barrel and great approach give him a strong offensive profile. His ability on the base paths helps provides some value beyond the bat, but the lack of defensive home is somewhat limiting. With his plus speed, it is worth wondering if he could get by in left, even with a weaker arm. The solid blend of above average hit and improved power should make Black a big league bat with enough offensive upside to be an above average regular despite his defensive shortcomings. Back to table

81. Jaison Chourio – OF – Cleveland Guardians Height/Weight: 6’1″, 170 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $1.2M – 2022 (CLE) | ETA: 2027 HIT PLATE DISC. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 50/60 50/55 30/40 60/60 40/50 50 The younger brother of Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio, Jaison is a switch-hitter with good contact skills and athleticism. Offense A switch hitter with a similar setup from both sides, Chourio starts slightly open with a hovering leg kick that gathers him into his backside. His athleticism is evident in the box, showcasing impressive adjustability and a good feel for the barrel. Already using his base well, Chourio is able to tap into a bit more impact than his slender frame may suggest. That said, he’s more likely to be a 10-15 home run threat with plenty of doubles. Chourio is patient and sticks to his approach, helping him walk more than he has struck out at the lower levels. He is still working on recognizing breaking balls more consistently, but hedges that with the aforementioned adjustability, getting to tough pitches with B swings. While his left-handed swing is a little more natural, the splits have been pretty consistent from both sides of the plate in Chourio’s professional career. It’s hit-over-power, but Chourio’s ability to draw walks and tap into at least gap-to-gap pop could make him a fun top of the order bat. Defense/Speed Despite being a plus runner, Chourio is a bit shaky in centerfield both from a reads and actions perspective. He likely projects best in a corner where his above average arm would play fine. Chourio has improved as a base stealer each season, looking like a potential 20-30 bag threat. Outlook Chourio’s feel to hit, approach and athleticism make him a higher floor prospect relative to his lower-level peers. The likelihood of moving off of centerfield puts more pressure on the bat, but there’s plenty of room to add strength on Chourio’s frame and he has already flashed some sneaky pop. He has the ingredients to be a top-of-the-order table setter who gets on base at a high clip. Back to table

82. Thayron Liranzo – C – Detroit Tigers Height/Weight: 6’1″, 190 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $30K , 2021 (LAD) | ETA: 2026 HIT Plate Disc GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 30/40 50/55 50/60 30/30 40/50 50 A switch-hitter with plus raw power Liranzo already looks like one of the biggest steals in the 2021 IFA class for just $30k. Offense On the left side, Liranzo starts open with his hands high, featuring a big leg kick that he controls well. From the right side, his feet are even to start and he sinks into his backside before a much smaller stride. Inconsistencies from the right side have resulted in Liranzo tinkering with different pre-swing mechanisms, something he has not needed to do from the left side. The right-handed swing has come a long way and looks much more natural after his latest adjustments. Liranzo has boasted plus exit velocities since he was a teenager, launching tape-measure shots upwards of 450 feet and 114 mph. His path can flatten out some, but he compensates for that with his high-end exit velocities and ability to drive the ball to all fields with authority. Approach wise, Liranzo seems to get better each time you check in, especially from the left-side of the plate. Improved pitch recoginition and plate discipline has helped hedge his struggles with secondary stuff, but he will need to improve his ability to hit sliders in particular as he climbs levels. The hit tool may ultimately be fringy, but there’s plus game power to dream on as he learns to elevate with a bit more consistency with an above average ability to draw free passes. Defense/Speed A solid receiver and blocker, Liranzo is athletic behind the dish and moves well. While his arm is above average, his catch and throw skills need some work, struggling to get the ball out of his glove smoothly at times and throwing flat footed. His mobility and receiving skills give him a good chance to stick at the position. Outlook Liranzo provides a tantalizing profile as a switch-hitting catcher with plus power and good shot at sticking behind the dish. Projecting as a fringy hitter at best, his swing decisions and ability to tap into his impact in games will be important. Considering the positive trend and helpful adjustments we have seen from the right-handed swing alone, there’s good reason to believe that he can continue to mitigate the whiff enough. Back to table

83. Harry Ford – C – Seattle Mariners Height/Weight: 5’10″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (12), 2021 (SEA) | ETA: 2025 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/50 70/70 40/50 60/60 40/50 50 First round prep catchers have a brutal track record, but Ford is not your typical prep catcher. Easy plus speed and projectable power give Ford plenty of upside, even if he does not stick behind the dish. Offense A physical 5-foot-10, 200 pounds, Ford generates impressive bat speed and a lofty swing geared for lift. Ford scrapped the leg kick in favor of a toe tap, which has helped mitigate some challenges against higher velocity without compromising the quality of his impact. His path can result in a bit more whiff at the top of the zone, though he hedges that with elite plate discipline and an innate feel for the strike zone. Ford has walked at an 18% clip as a pro, while chasing just 14% of the time. Though he is pretty filled out frame wise, Ford gotten his lower half more consistently involved in his swing and has tapping into more impact 2023. He saw nearly a two mph jump in his 90th percentile exit velocity and launched a career-best 15 homers. While his exit velocities likely settle around average at best, his ability to consistently elevate and advanced approach give him the potential to hit 20 home runs with great on base skills. Defense/Speed Though he is an extremely athletic catcher, Ford’s blocking has improved but he has lapses, allowing 20 passed balls in 78 games during the 2023 season. His above average arm and twitchiness have helped him limit the run game and he earns high marks for the way he works with pitchers. His receiving has progressed well. Ford is such a good athlete that he could probably play center field, but his improvements behind the dish make it decreasingly likely that he plays elsewhere. An easy plus runner, Ford swiped 24 bags on 32 tries in 118 games during the 2023 season. Outlook A smart player and grinder, Ford earns high marks for his makeup and work ethic and his steady improvements as a catcher only help validate that assertion. Even if the hit and power are closer to average, his superb on base skills and speed should help maximize his offensive value. Assuming his defense continues to progress, Ford has the upside of an above average everyday catcher who is capable of putting up 20/20 seasons. Back to table

84. Zach Dezenzo – 3B – Houston Astros Height/Weight: 6’4″, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 12th Round (373), 2022 (HOU) | ETA: 2024 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 45/45 55/55 55/60 50/50 40/40 50 A corner masher, Dezenzo looked like a steal of a 12th round pick when he posted an OPS of .914 between High-A and Double-A in his first full pro season. He got a late start to 2024 due to injury before mashing his way from Double-A to an MLB call up within 37 games. Offense Starting crouched with his hands high above his head, Dezenzo pulls his hands back over his hind knee with an exaggerated coil that wraps the bat behind his head. The move can make him tardy for elevated heat, but it also creates a ridiculous amount of tension between his back shoulder and front hip, playing a large part in his big exit velocities. His 90th percentile exit velocity of 108 mph was among the best in the Astros organization in 2023. Dezenzo has a swing grooved for punishing pitches on the lower third. He struggled to lay off of fastballs at the top third in 2023, which is a blue zone for him, before returning to action in 2024 with a refined approach. In addition to leaving fastballs up, he is recognizing spin much better cutting his chase rate nearly in half on sliders (the two probably work in tandem to a degree). The hit tool is likely to be fringy-average at best, but his impressive game power to all fields and vastly improved plate discipline should allow him to hit enough to be a big league regular. There’s enough power for 30 home runs if he can make enough contact. Defense/Speed Dezenzo has improved defensively at third base to the point that he could potentially get by there, but still projects as below average at the position. The Astros have already mixed in more reps for him at first base where he should be a fine defender as he gets acclimated. An average runner, Dezenzo picks his spots to steal well, swiping 22 on 24 tries in 2023. Outlook The vast majority of Dezenzo’s value comes from his game power, of which he has plenty. Shoring up his approach and overall offensive abilities makes it much easier to envision him tapping into at least 25 homers while getting on base at a decent clip. Even if he moves to first base, there’s enough offensive upside to be a big league regular. Back to table

85. Angel Genao – SS – Cleveland Guardians Height/Weight: 6’0″, 170 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $1.1M – 2021 (CLE) | ETA: 2026 HIT PLATE DISC. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 45/55 50/55 40/45 55/55 45/55 50 The prize of the Guradians’ 2021 IFA class, Genao immediately stood out with his polish at the plate and ability to pick it on the left side of the infield. He has tapped into a bit more impact in 2024. Offense A switch hitter, Genao starts slightly more crouched and open from the left side of the plate with his hands higher. He gets into a sizable leg kick from both sides with a big hand load, but has a good feel for his body and repeats his moves pretty well. As he faces more challenging pitching, he may benefit from toning down the operation, but the contact rates have been consistently strong through the lower levels. He has already flashed the ability to do so, sometimes simplifying to a toe tap with two strikes. Power is unlikely to be a huge part of his game, but Genao offers a bit more impact than the other switch-hitting middle infield types in the Guardians org with an average exit velocity above 88 mph. He has more pop from the right side, with slightly higher exit velocities and lower ground ball rates while he makes more consistent contact from the left side. Though he does not walk much, Genao makes good swing decisions overall and sticks to his approach, helping him perform better than most with two strikes. A well-rounded hitter, Genao has the ingredients to climb the Minor Leagues quickly. Defense/Speed Comfortable actions, a good arm and solid instincts give Genao a good chance at sticking on the left side of the infield. His range is fringy for shortstop, though the aforementioned instincts and arm strength help compensate. It took time for Genao to regain his quickness after a meniscus tear during 2023 Spring Training, but he is now moving like an above average runner, who could steal 20 bags annually. Outlook The most intriguing of the Guardians middle-infield prospects, Genao has made a big leap in 2024 thanks to health and simply settling into pro baseball. His feel for the game on both sides of the ball, likelihood of sticking on the left side of the infield and advanced ability to swing it from both sides make Genao a high-probability big leaguer who could grow into an above average regular. Back to table

86. Jace Jung – 2B – Detroit Tigers Height/Weight: 6’0″, 205 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (12), 2022 (DET) | ETA: 2025 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/45 50/50 55/60 40/40 40/45 50 The younger brother of Josh Jung, Jace also provides a lot to be excited about offensively with good power from the left side and a knack for getting on base. Offense A unique setup, Jung starts with his bat angled diagonally and wrist cocked. His grip of the bat is reminiscent to a golf grip and his back knee starts angled towards the catcher. While setup is unorthodox, it puts him close to his desired launch position, featuring minimal pre-swing movement. Jung hardly moves his hands from where he sets up, other than a small rhythmic move. The bat-angle he creates in his setup allows him to snap the barrel behind him with the barrel entering the zone early and staying through it for a long time. The angle Jung creates helps him drive the ball in the air consistently, translating every bit of his above average raw power into above average game power. His 90th percentile exit velocity of 104.5 mph is comfortably above average, but his low ground ball rate of 36% was a large reason why he was able to run into 28 homers in 2023. With a 78% zone contact rate, there is some whiff with Jung, but he hedges that with a good approach and ability to draw walks, picking up free passes at a 14% clip as a pro. Defense/Speed A below average runner, Jung lacks the range desired to be a strong defender in the infield, but does have an above average arm and good hands. His instincts and overall feel for the game compensate for his limitations, providing enough reason to believe that he can be a passable defender at second base or third base. He predominantly played second base during the regular season, but has seen more action at the hot corner in the Arizona Fall League. Outlook It’s an offensive-driven profile with Jung, but 28 homers and a .376 on base percentage in his first full professional season is more than enough to carry any bat-first prospect. With his ability to drive the ball in the air consistently and solid exit velocities, it’s easy to see Jung continue to produce above average game power at least. The questions will be whether he can keep the whiff in check at the upper levels, and where his defensive home will ultimately be. Back to table

87. Ralphy Velazquez – 1B – Cleveland Guardians Height/Weight: 6’2″, 235 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (23), 2023 (CLE) | ETA: 2027 HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/50 40/50 55/65 30/30 35/50 50 A big left-handed slugger, Velazquez has already made the move to first base from catcher where he has looked like one of the more impressive young hitters at the lower levels. Offense Starting crouched with a wide base and the bat rested on his shoulder, Velazquez features a simple load, coiling inwards as he pulls his hands backwards to his slot. The stretch and his powerful lower half help him create plenty of torque, already boasting plus power to the pull side. Being so rotational can sometimes take Velazquez off of pitches on the outer third, but it appears to be more of a matter of an aggressive intention to pull something hard in the air rather than an inability to stay on such pitches. Considering he was just 18 years old at the start of the 2024 season and is already powerful enough to pull stuff on the outer half over the right field wall, it’s not going to be as important for Velazquez to have an “all fields” approach as others, especially when seeing a high number of fastballs at the lower levels. He already uses the ground impressively to generate force, with a path that creates plenty of loft and a decent feel for the barrel. Velazquez can get a bit aggressive, especially with heaters, but he has demonstrated the ability to recognize spin and should grow into at least average plate discipline. There’s enough power for 30+ homers. Defense/Speed Initially drafted as a catcher, the Guardians opted to move Velazquez to first base and allow him to focus on his development with the bat. He moves his feet well for his size and should grow into an average defender at the position. Outlook Already flashing big time impact and a solid feel to hit, Velazquez has the potential to be a middle of the order masher. The move to first base puts more pressure on his bat, but early returns indicate that should not be much of an issue. Back to table

88. Jairo Iriarte – RHP – Chicago White Sox Height/Weight: 6’5″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $75K, 2018 (SDP) | ETA: 2025 FASTBALL SLIDER CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 60/70 60/70 50/55 35/45 50 Signed for just $75,000 out of Venezuela, Iriarte saw his stuff jump nearly three ticks in 2023, helping him post the highest strikeout rate of his professional career and reach Double-A shortly after his 21st birthday. Iriarte was shipped to the White Sox in the Cease deal. Arsenal Power stuff across the board, Iriarte’s double plus fastball leads the way, sitting 95-97 MPH with exploding life. Upper 90s heaters get on hitters quickly as is, but the combination of Iriarte’s flat vertical attack angle (-4.2) and seven feet of extension causes hitters to often miss under and late. He can run it up as high as 99 MPH. Working off of his fastball is a sharp slider in the mid 80s and a hard changeup in the low 90s. Iriarte used his slider more frequently in 2023, going to it with 35% of his offerings and holding opponents to just a .150 batting average. The sharp and late break the pitch features makes it effective against both lefties and righties, holding hitters to a .150 batting average in 2023. If Iriarte can fill up the zone a bit more than his 58% strike rate in 2023, it could very well enter plus-plus territory. Rounding out his arsenal a low 90s power changeup similar to what you will see many of the Miami Marlins’ young pitchers throw. He has cut his usage of the pitch a bit, as his slider has become a weapon for both-handed hitters, but he will still mix it in around 15% of the time. It’s an above average offering with decent fade, more often used as a weak contact inducer than a put-away pitch. He yielded a 58% ground ball rate with his changeup in 2023, but still picked up a fair amount of whiff early in counts. Where he can run into trouble at times is when the pitch firms up on him and/or he misses upstairs. Outlook The combination of Iriarte’s electric stuff, loose, quick arm speed and tough release point make it easy to understand how he struck out 33% of batters in 2023. His delivery can be a bit inconsistent at times, evident by his 12% walk rate, but he has flashed stretches of solid command, especially with his fastball. Iriarte has grown several inches and put on a fair amount of strength since signing with the Padres in 2018, now standing at 6-foot-5, 200 pounds. He has become a power pitcher in every sense, and if his command can take a step forward in 2024, the White Sox could have a middle-rotation piece for the foreseeable future. If not, he has the stuff to be an elite high-leverage bullpen arm. Back to table