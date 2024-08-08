MLB Top 100 Prospects 2024
The first update of Just Baseball’s Top 100 MLB prospects for 2024 is here!
As always, this list features detailed write-ups on each of the 100 players ranked based off of live looks, sourced Minor League data and countless hours of video. Of course, conversations with scouts, team officials and other industry sources are baked into these rankings as well.
You may notice that the future value (FV) scale has been tempered a bit. Previously, the future value grades were based on projected high-end outcomes with implied volatility being a separator for the players in the same FV tier. We felt as though that was too ambiguous, so the FV grade is based on the most likely outcome.
In order to further separate the players in the same FV tier who may have more upside, there will be a plus sign next to the number (I.E: 50+). That means a player is potentially on the edge of the next tier.
A couple more notes. You may notice something new with this year’s scouting grades; rather than evaluating both Raw Power and Game Power, we have scratched the former in favor of Plate Discipline. Given the present and future grades we have for game power, raw power felt redundant. Players with raw power that far exceeds their game power will have that detailed in their writeup.
We’ve long felt that hit tool can be a bit misleading without the context of a player’s swing decisions, as a hitter could have a great feel for the barrel that is undermined by a hyper-aggressive approach, or vice-versa. A great breakdown on the 20-80 scale and future value can be read here.
One other nuance is our graduation thresholds. Players with 100 at-bats or 35 innings pitched at the MLB level graduate from our rankings, as the goal is to make these ranks as much of an apples-to-apples comparison as possible.
For detailed breakdowns and explanations behind the rankings as well as interviews with a large portion of the prospects on this list, be sure to tune into our prospect podcast, “The Call Up”.
You can also keep up with our top prospect lists by team here.
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Age
|
Level
|
Position
|
ETA
|
FV
|1
|Junior Caminero
|Tampa Bay Rays
|21
|AAA
|3B
|2024
|65
|2
|Jackson Holliday
|Baltimore Orioles
|20
|MLB
|SS
|2024
|65
|3
|Walker Jenkins
|Minnesota Twins
|19
|A+
|OF
|2026
|60
|4
|Jackson Jobe
|Detroit Tigers
|22
|AA
|RHP
|2025
|60
|5
|Roman Anthony
|Boston Red Sox
|20
|AA
|OF
|2025
|60
|6
|Jasson Dominguez
|New York Yankees
|21
|AAA
|OF
|2024
|60
|7
|Coby Mayo
|Baltimore Orioles
|22
|MLB
|3B
|2024
|60
|8
|Emmanuel Rodriguez
|Minnesota Twins
|21
|AA
|OF
|2025
|60
|9
|Samuel Basallo
|Baltimore Orioles
|19
|AA
|C
|2025
|60
|10
|Colt Emerson
|Seattle Mariners
|19
|A+
|SS
|2027
|60
|11
|Dylan Crews
|Washington Nationals
|22
|AAA
|OF
|2025
|60
|12
|Carson Williams
|Tampa Bay Rays
|21
|AA
|SS
|2025
|60
|13
|Noah Schultz
|Chicago White Sox
|21
|AA
|LHP
|2025
|60
|14
|Andrew Painter
|Philadelphia Phillies
|21
|AA
|RHP
|2025
|60
|15
|Leodalis De Vries
|San Diego Padres
|17
|A
|SS
|2028
|60
|16
|Josue De Paula
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|19
|A+
|OF
|2027
|60
|17
|Dalton Rushing
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|22
|AAA
|C
|2025
|55+
|18
|Brandon Sproat
|New York Mets
|23
|AAA
|RHP
|2025
|55+
|19
|Max Clark
|Detroit Tigers
|19
|A+
|OF
|2027
|55+
|20
|Marcelo Mayer
|Boston Red Sox
|21
|AA
|SS
|2025
|55+
|21
|Kevin McGonigle
|Detroit Tigers
|19
|A+
|SS
|2026
|55+
|22
|Travis Bazzana
|Cleveland Guardians
|21
|A+
|2B
|2025
|55+
|23
|Jordan Lawlar
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|22
|AAA
|SS
|2023
|55+
|24
|JJ Wetherholt
|St. Louis Cardinals
|21
|A
|SS
|2025
|55+
|25
|Sebastian Walcott
|Texas Rangers
|18
|A+
|3B
|2028
|55+
|26
|River Ryan
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|25
|MLB
|RHP
|2024
|55+
|27
|Jeferson Quero
|Milwaukee Brewers
|21
|AAA
|C
|2025
|55+
|28
|Owen Caissie
|Chicago Cubs
|22
|AAA
|OF
|2024
|55
|29
|Jac Caglianone
|Kansas City Royals
|21
|A+
|1B
|2026
|55
|30
|Matt Shaw
|Chicago Cubs
|22
|AAA
|2B
|2025
|55
|31
|Charlie Condon
|Colorado Rockies
|21
|A+
|OF
|2025
|55
|32
|Jacob Wilson
|Oakland Athletics
|22
|MLB
|SS
|2024
|55
|33
|Edgar Quero
|Chicago White Sox
|21
|AAA
|C
|2025
|55
|34
|Chase DeLauter
|Cleveland Guardians
|22
|AA
|OF
|2025
|55
|35
|Bubba Chandler
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|21
|AAA
|RHP
|2025
|55
|36
|Xavier Isaac
|Tampa Bay Rays
|20
|AA
|1B
|2026
|55
|37
|Hagen Smith
|Chicago White Sox
|20
|CPX
|LHP
|2025
|55
|38
|Cole Young
|Seattle Mariners
|21
|AA
|SS
|2025
|55
|39
|Jett Williams
|New York Mets
|20
|AA
|SS
|2025
|55
|40
|Chase Burns
|Cincinnati Reds
|21
|CPX
|RHP
|2025
|55
|41
|Lazaro Montes
|Seattle Mariners
|19
|A+
|OF
|2027
|55
|42
|Tink Hence
|St. Louis Cardinals
|22
|AA
|RHP
|2025
|55
|43
|Kyle Teel
|Boston Red Sox
|22
|AA
|C
|2025
|55
|44
|Chase Dollander
|Colorado Rockies
|22
|AA
|RHP
|2025
|55
|45
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Atlanta Braves
|21
|AAA
|RHP
|2023
|55
|46
|Colson Montgomery
|Chicago White Sox
|22
|AAA
|SS
|2024
|55
|47
|Cade Horton
|Chicago Cubs
|22
|AAA
|RHP
|2025
|55
|48
|Thomas White
|Miami Marlins
|19
|A+
|LHP
|2026
|55
|49
|Quinn Mathews
|St. Louis Cardinals
|23
|AA
|LHP
|2025
|55
|50
|Zyhir Hope
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|19
|A
|OF
|2027
|55
|51
|Aidan Miller
|Philadelphia Phillies
|20
|A+
|SS
|2026
|55
|52
|Jonny Farmelo
|Seattle Mariners
|19
|A
|OF
|2026
|55
|53
|Blake Mitchell
|Kansas City Royals
|20
|A
|C
|2027
|55
|54
|Jefferson Rojas
|Chicago Cubs
|19
|A+
|SS
|2026
|55
|55
|Felnin Celesten
|Seattle Mariners
|18
|CPX
|SS
|2027
|55
|56
|Drake Baldwin
|Atlanta Braves
|23
|AAA
|C
|2025
|55
|57
|Bryce Eldridge
|San Francisco Giants
|19
|A+
|1B
|2027
|55
|58
|Jesus Made
|Milwaukee Brewers
|17
|CPX
|SS
|2028
|55
|59
|Cam Smith
|Chicago Cubs
|21
|A
|3B
|2026
|55
|60
|Enrique Bradfield Jr.
|Baltimore Orioles
|22
|A+
|OF
|2026
|55
|61
|Kyle Manzardo
|Cleveland Guardians
|24
|AAA
|1B
|2024
|55
|62
|Jarlin Susana
|Washington Nationals
|20
|A+
|RHP
|2026
|55
|63
|Ethan Salas
|San Diego Padres
|18
|A+
|C
|2026
|55
|64
|Bryce Rainer
|Detroit Tigers
|19
|CPX
|SS
|2028
|55
|65
|Zebby Matthews
|Minnesota Twins
|24
|AAA
|RHP
|2025
|55
|66
|Jacob Misiorowski
|Milwaukee Brewers
|22
|AAA
|RHP
|2024
|55
|67
|Konnor Griffin
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|18
|CPX
|OF
|2028
|55
|68
|Eduardo Tait
|Philadelphia Phillies
|17
|A
|C
|2027
|55
|69
|Luke Keaschall
|Minnesota Twins
|21
|AA
|2B
|2025
|50+
|70
|Luis Morales
|Oakland Athletics
|21
|A+
|RHP
|2026
|50+
|71
|Ryan Clifford
|New York Mets
|21
|A+
|1B
|2026
|50+
|72
|Braden Montgomery
|Boston Red Sox
|21
|A+
|OF
|2026
|50
|73
|Termarr Johnson
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|20
|A+
|2B
|2025
|50+
|74
|Luke Adams
|Milwaukee Brewers
|20
|A+
|3B
|2026
|50+
|75
|Brady House
|Washington Nationals
|21
|AAA
|3B
|2025
|50+
|76
|Nick Kurtz
|Oakland Athletics
|21
|CPX
|1B
|2026
|50+
|77
|Rhett Lowder
|Cincinnati Reds
|22
|AA
|RHP
|2025
|50
|78
|Jacob Melton
|Houston Astros
|23
|AAA
|OF
|2025
|50
|79
|Starlyn Caba
|Philadelphia Phillies
|18
|A
|SS
|2027
|50
|80
|Tyler Black
|Milwaukee Brewers
|24
|AAA
|3B
|2024
|50
|81
|Jaison Chourio
|Cleveland Guardians
|19
|A
|OF
|2027
|50
|82
|Thayron Liranzo
|Detroit Tigers
|21
|A+
|C
|2026
|50
|83
|Harry Ford
|Seattle Mariners
|21
|AA
|C
|2025
|50
|84
|Zach Dezenzo
|Houston Astros
|24
|MLB
|3B
|2024
|50
|85
|Angel Genao
|Cleveland Guardians
|20
|A+
|SS
|2026
|50
|86
|Jace Jung
|Detroit Tigers
|23
|AAA
|2B
|2025
|50
|87
|Ralphy Velazquez
|Cleveland Guardians
|19
|A
|1B
|2027
|50
|88
|Jairo Iriarte
|Chicago White Sox
|22
|AA
|RHP
|2025
|55
|89
|Drew Gilbert
|New York Mets
|23
|AA
|OF
|2025
|50
|90
|Chase Hampton
|New York Yankees
|23
|AA
|RHP
|2024
|55
|91
|Agustin Ramirez
|Miami Marlins
|22
|AAA
|C
|2025
|50
|92
|Christian Moore
|Los Angeles Angels
|21
|AA
|2B
|2025
|50
|93
|David Festa
|Minnesota Twins
|24
|MLB
|RHP
|2024
|50
|94
|Brailer Guerrero
|Tampa Bay Rays
|18
|CPX
|OF
|2028
|50
|95
|Yoeilin Cespedes
|Boston Red Sox
|18
|CPX
|SS
|2027
|50
|96
|Yophery Rodriguez
|Milwaukee Brewers
|18
|A
|OF
|2027
|50
|97
|Ramon Ramirez
|Kansas City Royals
|19
|CPX
|C
|2027
|50
|98
|Adael Amador
|Colorado Rockies
|21
|AA
|2B
|2025
|50
|99
|Spencer Jones
|New York Yankees
|23
|AA
|OF
|2025
|50
|100
|Kristian Campbell
|Boston Red Sox
|22
|AA
|2B
|2025
|50
1. Junior Caminero – 3B – Tampa Bay Rays
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: 2019 (CLE) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/55
|40/45
|60/70
|50/50
|40/50
|65
Acquired from Cleveland for pitcher Tobias Myers as the Rays fought a roster crunch ahead of the 40-man deadline going into the 2022 season, the Rays identified Caminero before he had even recorded an at-bat outside of the complex. Caminero has matured quickly, looking like one of the better power hitting prospects in baseball.
Offense
Caminero uses a big leg kick and barrel tip in his load, but his athleticism in the box and elite bat speed help him be on time despite the louder moves. A physical build for a 20-year-old, Caminero is already putting up elite exit velocities with a 90th percentile exit velocity of 111 MPH and max exit velocity of 114 MPH. His 90th percentile exit velocity would rank in the top five among qualified MLB hitters.
His whippy bat speed and decent feel for the barrel help Caminero keep the whiff in check, and with better swing decisions he could be an average or better hitter. There’s a chance that Caminero’s pre-swing moves will be more difficult to time up against more advanced pitching, but he has already toned down his barrel tip and load as he has racked up more at-bats at the upper levels.
There’s no doubting the top-of-the-scale raw power he possesses in the exit velocity department, but he will need to drive the ball in the air more consistently to tap into more game power. One of five batted balls that qualify as a fly ball for Caminero leave the yard (20% HR/FB rate), which is a sustainably strong figure given how hard he hits the ball; if he cuts his 50% ground ball rate, he easily has 30+ homer upside.
Defense/Speed
Though Caminero is not the most rangy, he has a big arm and decent hands that help him get by at the hot corner. He struggles at times with his throwing accuracy, but he can also make throws deep in the hole or across his body that others can’t. With more reps and perhaps cleaning up his throwing motion a bit, Caminero has a chance to develop into an average defender at third. An average runner, he is not much of a base stealer, but far from a negative on the base paths.
Outlook
It’s easy to see the power hitting third base profile for Caminero, and his decent chance of avoiding a move to first helps. While free-swinging, power hitting teenagers are extremely risky by nature, Caminero’s surprisingly decent contact rates and ability to perform at a high level as a 19/20-year-old in Double-A quells much of that concern.
2023 is Caminero’s first full season above the rookie level and his chase rates have dropped as he has compiled more at-bats. There’s a chance for elite power and enough feel to hit to get into it consistently. Caminero has the upside of one of the more feared young power hitters in the game if it all comes together.
2. Jackson Holliday – SS – Baltimore Orioles
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 175 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (1) – 2022 (BAL) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|60/60
|60/60
|45/55
|60/60
|45/55
|65
The son of MLB All-Star Matt Holliday and the No. 1 selection in the 2022 Draft, Holliday has five-tool potential and has flown through the Minor Leagues, having reached Triple-A prior to his 20th birthday. Already looking ready to contribute at the big league level, Holliday still has plenty more upside to grow into.
Offense
Holliday is an advanced hitter for his age with a smooth swing from the left side and comfort driving the ball to all fields. Starting upright, Holliday utilizes a slow leg kick to get into his lower half, but repeats it well and has looked comfortable with his timing.
The athleticism of Holliday is more than evident in the batter’s box, as he shows off impressive lower-half adjustability, helping him still get good swings off even when he is a bit fooled or out in front. Much like his father, Holliday is a patient hitter who does not strike out much and will work plenty of free passes. Despite climbing three levels this year, Holliday is running just a 20% chase rate.
The impact is not totally there yet for Holliday, but he has a decent sized frame and room to add more muscle which could help him develop above average or even plus power. He has the tendency to pull off of the ball a bit with his front side, which can minimize his ability to use the ground and his lower half to generate more power. The move does not impede his ability to consistently make contact thanks to his adjustability and feel for the barrel. Holliday projects as a plus hitter with more juice to tap into.
Defense/Speed
A plus runner with plenty of lateral quickness and range, Holliday has a great chance to stick at shortstop. He is already demonstrating smooth actions, good instincts and soft hands. His arm is fringy at this stage, but he gets the ball out quickly enough.
Holliday has the goods to blossom into an above average shortstop as he continues to improve his footwork, but if he moves to second base he could be an elite defender there. His plus speed should make him a consistent threat to steal bases despite being a bit inefficient in the early stages of his pro career (28-for-38 entering 2024)
Outlook
While he wasn’t the slam dunk pick at the time, it is easy to see why Holliday was the top choice for the Orioles in the 2022 draft. He immediately demonstrated an innate feel to hit and advanced approach along with tools and physical projection to dream on.
He rarely gives away at-bats and has a knack for finding the gaps. The most advanced prep prospect in his class, Holliday has flown through the minor leagues quickly thanks to his polish and approach to the game, but struggled in a big league debut that maybe exposed some inefficiencies in his swing.
With the benefit of hindsight, Holliday had been putting up higher batting averages than his contact rates would imply, through the Minor Leagues. That’s not to say he is not a plus hitter, but the statistical performance may have implied more MLB readiness than the underlying data.
Regardless, he will likely be a contributor for the Orioles far before he is a finished product which is a testament to his rare high floor/ceiling combo. How much power he taps into will determine whether Holliday can reach his perennial All-Star ceiling, but he looks like he could be an above average everyday big leaguer at worst.
3. Walker Jenkins – OF – Minnesota Twins
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (5), 2023 (MIN) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|60/70
|45/55
|40/55
|55/55
|50/55
|60+
Rare bat to ball skills for a 6-foot-3 teenager and good athleticism give Jenkins the goods to be a true five-tool player.
Offense
A relaxed setup with simple pre-swing moves, Jenkins is consistently on time with his sweet left-handed swing and requires little effort to tap into impressive impact. His athleticism in the box is evident through his ability to control his body and repeat his moves consistently.
Jenkins is still filling out, but flashes plus power to his pull side already impressively balancing his knack for driving the ball in the air with authority with his advanced feel to hit. He already leverages his advantage counts well to look to do damage while showcasing the barely maneuverability to drive a pitcher’s pitch when he’s behind.
Possessing a good feel for the strike zone and the ability to drive the ball all over the field, Jenkins has the tools to be a special offensive force who climbs quickly for a prep bat.
Defense/Speed
A good runner who has looked comfortable in center field, Jenkins has a shot to stick up the middle. Should he move to a corner, his range and plus arm could give him plus potential with the glove. Jenkins should be a decent stolen base threat.
Outlook
An advanced swing for a prep bat with tools galore, Jenkins became a top-25 prospect in baseball the second the ink dried on his $7.1 million signing bonus with the Twins. There’s room for additional muscle in Jenkins frame, which would push his power to the plus territory, but his feel to hit and presently above average power will make him a strong offensive piece regardless. There’s a Kyle Tucker-type of profile here.
4. Jackson Jobe – RHP – Detroit Tigers
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (3), 2021 | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Cutter
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/70
|60/70
|50/55
|50/60
|55/60
|60+
The top prep arm in the 2021 Draft, Jobe boasts lively stuff and is a premium athlete on the mound. After dealing with a back issue that delayed the start of his 2023 season, Jobe returned looking better than ever.
Check out our conversation with Jackson Jobe!
Arsenal
Viewed as a candidate to climb relatively quickly, Jobe’s stay in Low-A was longer than planned due to somewhat inconsistent fastball command and lower than expected chase rates on his slider. Still, the potential was more than evident.
Jobe’s fastball sits 95-97 MPH, with solid life and carry. Averaging around 18 inches of induced vertical break, the fastball plays well at the top of the zone, but he has also improved his ability to spot strikes at the bottom.
Jobe’s mid-80s slider is his best pitch. Averaging around 15 inches of horizontal break at more than 3,000 RPM, the pitch featured so much break that he had trouble locating it consistently in the early going of his professional career. He has since found much more consistency with it, having the confidence to throw it for a strike on both sides of the plate while not having much fear of leaving it over the middle because of how sharp and late the break is.
The third pitch for Jobe is a changeup that has flashed above average in the 85-87 MPH range. He has adjusted his grip on the pitch to more of a split grip that keeps the spin under 2,000 RPMs with good arm side fade. Much like the rest of his arsenal, Jobe’s mechanical improvements have helped him throw it for a strike far more frequently.
Rounding out the arsenal for Jobe is a cutter in the low 90s that he added ahead of the 2023 season. He only mixes it in around 10% of the time, but it gives him another look against hitters from both sides of the plate. With shorter break, it is easier to spot for Jobe and his ability to supinate should make it an above average pitch as he throws it more.
Outlook
Jobe had the looks of one of the most polished high school arms we had seen in a while before a couple hiccups in his first pro season and an unfortunate injury ahead of 2023. Now healthy and looking far more comfortable than he did last year, Jobe mentioned the silver-lining of his injury layoff that allowed him to work on things.
He likely could have returned much sooner in the 2023 season, but the Tigers understandably wanted to be cautious with their prized pitching prospect, and as a result, he was able to throw plenty in a control environment before he took the field again in a game setting. Jobe even mentioned in an interview on Just Baseball’s prospect podcast “The Call Up” how valuable that time was for him as a silver-lining.
His improved ability to get his momentum working towards home plate has resulted in not only an uptick in stuff, but an uptick in strikes. In terms of sheer talent, Jobe is one of the best pitching prospects in the game and it looks like he his starting to put it all together on the field.
Read More: Now Healthy, Jackson Jobe is Making Up For Lost Time
5. Roman Anthony – OF – Boston Red Sox
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 200 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 2nd Round (79), 2022 (BOS) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/55
|55/60
|45/60
|55/55
|45/55
|60
A second round pick in the 2022 draft, Anthony has already made waves with his power to all fields and advanced approach.
Offense
Anthony starts upright with his hands high and sinking into his back side with an early, slow load. He gets himself into a good hitting position, helping him see the ball early and crush velocity as well as make good swing decisions.
He has an OPS well over 1.000 against fastballs, showing the ability get to heaters in difficult spots. His overall chase rate of 18% is one of the lower figures you’re going to find from a teenager in full season ball, helping him walk at a high clip. He toes the line of passiveness sometimes taking hittable pitches in the zone.
Where Anthony is still a work in progress is handling breaking balls, which stems from lower half inconsistencies. While he gets himself into a good spot pre-swing, Anthony has the tendency to leak forward on breaking stuff, losing his back hip prematurely.
Of course, this is an extremely common challenge for young hitters — especially teenagers in High-A. This should improve as Anthony gets more reps and learns how to control his body a bit better through his swing. He has already demonstrated an above average feel for the barrel, which paired with his bat speed and patience gives him an above average hit tool projection.
Anthony boasts exciting power potential, driving the ball over the replica monster in Greenville with consistent ease while flashing exit velocities to his pull side as high as 111 MPH already. With a 90th percentile exit velocity of 106 MPH as a 19-year-old, it’s more a matter of consistently lifting the ball for Anthony when it comes to his power, as he already flashes plus raw juice with room for more. Leverage and lift will come with lower half consistency as well.
Defense/Speed
An above average runner, Anthony covers plenty of ground and already commands center field with a fair amount of comfort. From the direct routes he takes to the way he plays the ball off of Greenville’s jagged center field wall, Anthony looks the part.
He may slow down a bit as he fills out, but already getting good jumps with direct routes, Anthony has a decent shot of sticking up the middle. If he moves to a corner, he’d project as a well-above average defender. Though not much of a base stealer, Anthony adds value on the bases with his decent wheels.
Outlook
Few prospects enjoyed more helium than Roman Anthony in 2023, and for good reason. A second round pick in 2022 out of the talent factory that is Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida, Anthony hit the ground running much like his high school teammate, Baltimore’s Coby Mayo.
Plus power potential with an above average feel to hit and advanced approach is an easy sell offensively, but if Anthony can stick in center as he has shown the ability to do in the early goings, he can quickly become one of the best outfield prospects in baseball.
6. Jasson Dominguez – OF – New York Yankees
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 210 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $5M – 2020 (NYY) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/55
|50/55
|50/60
|60/60
|45/50
|60
Dominguez made adjustments heading into the 2022 season and broke out in a big way, reaching Double-A before his 20th birthday. The switch-hitting center fielder continued to refine his approach in 2023 and the results were evident as he climbed levels. He exploded onto the scene for the Yankees with a near 1.000 OPS in his first eight big league games before a torn UCL wiped out the rest his season and the beginning of 2024.
Offense
When Dominguez first broke into pro ball in 2021, there were a lot of moving parts to the switch-hitter’s swing that he struggled to repeat, often looking out of sorts–especially from the right side of the plate. Ahead of the 2022 season, Dominguez cut down his leg kick while quieting/simplifying his hand load. The tweaks helped Dominguez see the ball earlier and repeat his moves more consistently.
The adjustments not only helped Dominguez up his OPS from the right side by more than 200 points, but he also trimmed his pull rate and chase rate, making better overall swing decisions. Dominguez’s swing was further along from the left side to begin with, though he made some smaller tweaks to achieve much of the same benefits as his right-handed improvements.
On top of the mechanical adjustments, Dominguez has since cut chase to a solid mark while steadily improving his contact rates as he has accumulated more professional at bats. While he is still working to tap into his plus power consistently in games, he has flashed exit velocities as high as 112 MPH with a 90th percentile exit velocity of 106 MPH.
Dominguez has a better feel to hit than some give him credit for, settling in at each level he has reached and seeing his strikeout rates drop as each season has progressed. His improved patience at the plate has helped him walk at high clip as well. If he can drive the ball in the air more consistently, he should be able to tap into plus game power.
Defense/Speed
Dominguez slimmed down a bit from his first pro season, helping him get to his top speed quicker both in the outfield and on the bases, easily recording plus run times.
As he has gained reps in the outfield, he has cleaned up his routes while getting better jumps on balls. Possessing a plus arm, Dominguez would project as a plus defender in a corner, but he has the goods to stick in center. He has turned into a a major factor on the base paths, swiping 35 bags in his first 100 Double-A games in 2023.
Outlook
With unfair expectations placed on Dominguez prior to his first professional at-bat, Dominguez was somewhat setup for failure in the eyes of the general public if there were any growing pains in “The Martian’s” development. Turns out, Dominguez is indeed human and had a learning curve. That said, he is a special athlete with a well-regarded work ethic that allowed him to learn and develop much more quickly than most players his age.
A switch-hitting centerfielder with plus power and speed is a rare profile that every organization would love to have. As Dominguez’s maturity in the box has been tangible as he has climbed levels, capped off with a great MLB cameo before going down with a torn UCL. He could develop into an All-Star centerfielder with impact tools across the board. If he moves to a corner, he could still be a dynamic speed and power combo with enough production to comfortably carry the corner profile.
7. Coby Mayo – 3B – Baltimore Orioles
Height/Weight: 6’5″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (103), 2020 (BAL) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/50
|55/55
|60/70
|45/45
|40/50
|60
A popular breakout candidate, Mayo did not quite have the year many had hoped he would in 2022, but he still put up above average numbers despite aggressive assignments and earned rave reviews during the Orioles’ spring.
Check out our interview with Coby Mayo!
Offense
Boasting a huge frame and long levers, yet with a surprisingly controlled swing, Mayo impressed with his feel to hit the second he entered pro ball. Despite his 6-foot-5 frame, Mayo manages his length well, posting solid contact rates.
As a 20-year-old adjusting to the upper levels in 2022, Mayo struggled to recognize more advanced spin, causing his strikeout rate to jump from 21.5% in High-A to 34.5% in Double-A. He also battled some nagging injuries. However, his advanced swing, above average contact rates and impressive athleticism for his size hedges any major whiff concern long-term.
Mayo worked with the Orioles on some minor swing tweaks heading into the 2023 season to help him tap into more power, and the results have been evident. His 90th percentile exit velocity jumped to 107 MPH with a max exit velocity of 113 MPH. Pair the phenomenal exit velocities with a consistent ability to drive the ball in the air and it’s easy to envision plus game power or more for Mayo.
He absolutely pulverizes fastballs, mashing to an OPS over 1.000 and has improved his OPS by more than 200 points against breaking balls in 2023. Mayo has also cut his chase rate to around 22%, helping him walk at a well above average clip.
It’s easy to understand why the O’s were willing to go well over slot for the teenager, his simple hitting mechanics follow suit with what the organization looks for, but he also has big power potential with his huge frame and athleticism.
Defense/Speed
Mayo moves well for his size and has a plus arm at third base. He has worked hard at his defense, improving his footwork and actions. Once viewed as a candidate to move off of the position, Mayo looks like he can be an average defender there. Though he is not much of a base stealer, Mayo is at least an average runner.
Outlook
A quick learner who is lauded for his makeup and work ethic, it is really impressive for Mayo to reach Triple-A within two seasons as a power hitting prep bat. While there will naturally be some whiff with a player of his profile, Mayo manages the swing and miss really well for a 6-foot-5 masher and walks plenty.
There’s big-time power to dream on with Mayo along with the approach and bat-to-ball skills that should allow him to get on base at a strong clip.
8. Emmanuel Rodriguez – OF – Minnesota Twins
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 205 | Bat/Throw: L/L | IFA: $2.5M, 2019 (MIN) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/40
|70/70
|55/65
|55/55
|50/55
|60
One of the most exciting power bats in the lower minors, Rodriguez has monster offensive upside. Injuries have slowed Rodriguez’s development a bit, but he put up great numbers in 99 High-A games during the 2023 season following a torrid second half.
Offense
Lightning quick bat speed and an explosive lower half helped Rodriguez put up elite exit velocities as a teenager and he has continued to grow into more juice as he has matured and gotten healthy. Rodriguez unfortunately tore his meniscus in June of his 2022 campaign, cutting his coming out party short with a 1.044 OPS in 47 games. The combination of plus power and patient approach allowed Rodriguez to feast on Low-A pitchers despite a 68% contact rate.
Rodriguez had to shake some rust off in the early going of his 2023 campaign, but really hit his stride once June rolled around. One of the most patient hitters in the Minor Leagues, Rodriguez found himself bordering on overly passive at points, taking pitches he could do damage on leading to far too many deep counts.
While still very selective, he started to pull the trigger a bit more, resulting in more production and less strikeouts. Still running a minuscule chase rate below 15%, Rodriguez takes free passes with the best of them and now is leveraging his advantage counts better.
Easy power and elite bat speed paired with his explosive lower half help Rodriguez produce big time exit velocities. His 90th percentile exit velocity of 108 MPH is the best mark in the Twins organization, with a max exit velocity of 117 MPH.
His elite bat speed has helped him pulverize fastballs to an OPS over 1.000 as a pro. Secondary stuff gave him plenty of trouble in 2022 and the early parts of 2023, but he has improved at both recognizing and staying back on secondaries as he has compiled more at-bats. His low chase rates on non-fastballs also hedges concern.
With borderline plus-plus raw power that he is starting to get into in games more consistently, an elite ability to draw walks and the potential for an average hit tool, Rodriguez has as much offensive upside to dream on as any prospect at the lower levels.
Defense/Speed
An above average runner, Rodriguez covers enough ground to play a viable center field. His reads have continued to improve and despite his big frame, Rodriguez has maintained more agility and quickness than many scouts imagined when he was at the lower levels. After stealing 20 bags on 25 tries in 2023, Rodriguez has continued to focus on swiping more bags in 2024.
Outlook
Rodriguez has enough power to clear 30 home runs easily with the athleticism to provide 20+ stolen bases and stick in centerfield. Pair all of that with one of the most selective approaches in the Minor Leagues and steady improvements bat-to-ball wise and the Twins may have a potential star in their outfield as soon as 2025.
9. Samuel Basallo – C – Baltimore Orioles
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 235 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $1.3M – 2021 (BAL) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/55
|30/40
|55/70
|30/30
|30/40
|60
Ridiculous power potential for a teenager and production at the lower levels have Basallo rising quickly despite evaluators not being sure where he long-term defensive home may be. He is well on his way to becoming an offensive monster.
Offense
Starting with his bat rested on his shoulder, Basallo features a smooth, rhythmic load to get his hands slotted and sink into his back hip. Already built like a freight train, Basallo produces plus exit velocities power to all fields. He reached exit velocities as high as 112 mph at just 18 years old and while there may not be a ton of projection in his frame, he will almost surely get stronger as he develops.
Basallo is an aggressive hitter with a fair amount of whiff, but he has kept his strikeout rate at a palatable rate. He shows some adjustability in the box with relatively simple moves, providing optimism that he can develop into an average hitter with better swing decisions. Basallo already does a good job of getting into his power in games, especially to his pull side.
Strong out of zone contact rates help hedge his moderate overall contact rates. As the 2023 season progressed, Basallo cut his chase rate some while maintaining his high in zone swing rate. The result was a ridiculous finish to his 2023 campaign, hitting .351/.450/.685 with just a 16% strikeout rate and 14% walk rate in 31 High-A/Double-A games.
Defense/Speed
A plus throwing arm is the leading defensive tool for Basallo who may be a candidate to move from behind the dish. He moves well enough to continue to get looks at catcher, but his blocking and receiving has a ways to go. His receiving is particularly weak. His catch and throw skills are strong, gunning down around 33% of attempted base stealers with impressive pop times. There’s a chance Basallo can stick at the position and he has shown some improvements already.
Outlook
If Basallo can stick at catcher, he could be a rare commodity as an elite left-handed power threat at a tough position. It’s still early in his development, but his offensive upside is already staggering enough to make him one of baseball’s best young prospects despite potential defensive limitations. Average hit and plus power will play anywhere, but there’s more pressure on his fringy hit tool if he has to move to first.
10. Colt Emerson – SS – Seattle Mariners
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (22) – 2023 (SEA) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/60
|60/70
|40/50
|55/55
|40/50
|60
One of the younger prep bats in the 2023 class, Emerson’s strong summer circuit and performance for Team USA helped him rise up draft boards. His polish both mechanically and approach wise have helped him stand out immediately as a pro, with the only hiccups being some minor injuries.
Offense
Emerson boasts a smooth swing from the left-side with a good feel for the barrel. He already uses his lower half well with a smooth, rhythmic leg kick that he starts early and controls effectively, consistently putting him in a good position to make quality contact. Already flashing above average power, Emerson has added 10-15 pounds of muscle with room for more in his frame. He has the potential to produce at least average game power as he matures.
He has an extremely quick bat with the feel for the barrel to get too tough spots. The head of the bat lives in the zone for a long time, giving him a wider margin for contact and the ability to drive the ball to all fields. He’s extremely advanced with his approach. The combination of Emerson’s early load and launch quickness allow him to see the ball longer and make good decisions.
Defense/Speed
Nothing jumps off the page when it comes to Emerson’s tools, but he also has little to no holes to poke. He is a slightly above average runner with an above average arm and soft hands. His actions are smooth for a young prep shortstop and he is comfortable making throws from different angles. He is really comfortable going to his backhand, already showing the ability to steal hits in the hole with the arm strength to make the throw.
Outlook
Emerson’s feel to hit, approach and likelihood of sticking on the left side of the infield make him a high probability big leaguer while there’s enough power potential to be an All Star. His baseball instincts only help elevate his solid tools across the board along with his chances of sticking at short. How much Emerson slugs will ultimately determine his ceiling, there’s potential for high average and OBP with around 20 homers.
11. Dylan Crews – OF – Washington Nationals
|HIT
|Plate Disc
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/60
|60/65
|50/60
|60/60
|50/55
|60
One of the best college draft prospects we have seen in some time, Crews offers five tool upside with an advanced feel for the game.
Offense
Crews is as athletic of a hitter as they come. He really gets into his lower half, sinking deep into his back hip as he loads. Elite hip mobility and body control allow Crews to use the ground effectively to generate power, boasting plus plus bat speed. He gets to difficult pitches and has no problem turning around premium velocity.
The exit velocities are top of the NCAA scale for Crews, with a 90th percentile exit velocity just under 110 MPH (with metal). The raw power is easily plus, but a slightly elevated ground ball rate held Crews back from hitting more homers (he still hit 58 HR in 196 collegiate games).
One of the most patient amateur hitters you’ll find, Crews ran a chase rate below 15%, helping him walk 71 times against just 46 strikeouts in his junior season. Those around Crews credit a more mature approach as he got acclimated to college ball, as well as unbelievably strong eyesight.
It was nearly impossible to get the LSU product out his entire 2023 season (he hit .426), but some pitchers were able to find success with sliders against Crews. He has the occasional tendency to pull off of hard breaking stuff, causing him to swing over or roll over sharp sliders at times. Even if there’s an adjustment period for Crews against high-end sliders, he still rarely chases them, which hedges some concern in that department.
Crews has a rare blend of a high ceiling and floor. There’s enough power to hit 30 home runs, good enough plate discipline to walk at a high clip, and a feel to hit that should allow him to hit for average.
Defense/Speed
A plus runner, Crews has a good feel for center field, getting excellent jumps off of the bat while looking comfortable with his routes. Despite some speculation that he could ultimately move to a corner, Crews looks the part in center and should not only stick there, but also provide plenty of defensive value up the middle. If he does make a move to a corner for some reason, his plus arm and great range would make him an easy plus defender.
Despite consistently producing above average to plus run times, Crews is not much of a base stealer. He will pick his spots, but almost because pitchers are not worried about him going. He was 6-for-6 on stolen base attempts in 71 games for LSU last season.
Outlook
It’s extremely difficult to poke a hole in the game of Dylan Crews. After being considered one of the best prep prospects in his class, Crews went on to somehow exceed expectations by hitting .380/.498/.689 in three seasons at LSU. The tools, track record, and performance on the big stage made Crews a slam dunk pick for the Nationals at No. 2 and he has a chance to climb the ladder very quickly. The Nationals could have their next face of the franchise.
12. Carson Williams – SS – Tampa Bay Rays
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (28), 2021 (TB) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|30/35
|50/55
|50/60
|55/55
|60/70
|60
Williams has put his big tools on display since being drafted first round in 2021, giving Rays fans plenty to look forward to. He will need to cut down in the whiffs to reach his All-Star ceiling, though.
Offense
Still with a wiry frame and room to fill out, Williams turned heads with his plus exit velocities as a 19-year-old in Low-A as well as his ability tap into game power.
Already reaching exit velocities as high as 112 MPH along with an impressive 90th percentile exit velocity of 107 MPH, it’s easy to see the plus power projection for Williams with even more pop in the tank.
Williams starts with an upright stance and relies on his natural bat speed and athleticism to produce thump, but his lack of lower half involvement leaves power on the table for him. You’ll see Williams often finish even his swing more upright than he started, which is a bit of a tell. His bat path is geared for lift, helping him produce plenty of home runs and extra base hits, but also leaving him susceptible to higher whiff figures. Williams hedges the whiff with a patient approach, but can toe the line of passiveness.
The fact that Williams was able to consistently produce the way he did even with the swing deficiencies is a testament his wiry strength and natural athleticism. His inconsistent base and steep swing likely contributed to more struggles against offspeed than he would like, but he has improved in that regard. Williams has handled velocity extremely well, mashing to an OPS right around 1.000 against fastballs.
With some tweaks, Williams could not only tap into plus or better power, but would likely find more success and consistency against breaking stuff as well. Even if the hit tool is fringy, his plus power and patient approach give him the ability to be a productive bat. He has 30 homers in the tank if he hits enough.
Defense/Speed
Williams is an above average runner with an easy plus arm. His actions are smooth and his feet are quick. He has the tendency to sit back on balls at times and rely on his arm strength, but he has plenty of range and a good internal clock. Williams has the goods to not only stick at short, but also be a plus defender there.
While he is not a burner, Williams is fast enough to be a factor on the base paths. He is relatively aggressive, but an inefficient base stealer. As he reaches the higher levels, Williams should be a threat for 10-15 bags.
Outlook
A plus defender a shortstop with big power potential is easy to get excited about. Williams will need to improve upon his ability to hit and recognize spin to reach his ceiling, but 30 home run upside with impact defense at short does not grow on trees. A high strikeout rate may just come with the territory, but Nolan Gorman-type production with plus defense on the left side of the infield is a profile any team in baseball would sign up for.
13. Noah Schultz – LHP – Chicago White Sox
Height/Weight: 6’9″, 220 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (26), 2022 (CWS) | ETA: 2027
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/65
|70/70
|45/55
|50/55
|60
Standing at a towering 6-foot-9, Schultz throws a surprising amount of strikes with budding stuff. A shoulder impingement cut his season short, with the southpaw likely to throw just 65-80 innings according to the White Sox.
Arsenal
A tall, lanky lefty, Schultz hides the ball well until his arm whips around at a three quarter release point. Shultz sits 93-95 MPH with his fastball, touching 98 MPH with a ton of late arm side run. The late movement on Schultz’s fastball helps him get hitters to whiff or roll over it frequently. With a long, slender frame and a somewhat low-effort delivery, there’s hope that Schultz can grow into even more velocity.
Schultz’s sweeper has the potential to be a devastating pitch, averaging 16 inches of horizontal break from his low release point. He is confident during the pitch away from lefties as well as down on the back leg of righties. It was the potential to be a wipeout pitch if Schultz can command it consistently.
Rounding out the arsenal is a changeup that has really come along in his second pro season. Schultz’s ability to use his fastball and sweeper to take care of right-handed hitters takes some pressure off of the immediate need for a changeup, but even an average change would improve Schultz’s starter outlook a good bit.
Outlook
The fact that a 6-foot-9 prep southpaw has been able to pound the strike zone through his first two pro seasons really solidifies his starter outlook. Already possessing good stuff from a tough angle to pick up with, it seems like Schultz is still just scraping the surface of what he can be. Using his fastball to generate more ground balls will be a key to go deeper into starts and keep the pitch count down as his 70 grade slider and developed changeup should help him consistently get whiffs as well as the sheer velocity on his fastball when he wants to dial it up at the top. There is frontline upside for Schultz if it all clicks, with a high probability of developing into a valuable big league arm in some capacity.
14. Andrew Painter – RHP – Philadelphia Phillies
Height/Weight: 6’7″, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (13), 2021 (PHI) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CURVEBALL
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|70/70
|60/70
|50/60
|45/55
|50/60
|60
The top prep pitching prospect in the 2021 draft, Painter is a wunderkind who is tall enough to play forward on the hardwood, young enough to be a college sophomore, and yet is polished enough to pound the strike zone with multiple plus pitches. Tommy John surgery rains on yet another parade, as the best pitching prospect in baseball (when healthy) won’t be debuting until 2025, at the earliest.
Arsenal
Possessing a five pitch mix that rivals any pitching prospect in baseball, Painter has dominated hitters mostly with his 70 grade fastball that sits 95-97 MPH and has been clocked as high as 101 MPH. The pitch really explodes out of Painter’s hand with tons of life, boasting more than 18 inches of induced vertical break which has helps him generate some of the best in zone whiff rates in the minors.
Painter’s second plus pitch is his 81-83 MPH sweeping slider. The pitch tunnels well off of his riding fastball boasting late, sharp bite away from right-handers. While he mostly uses the slider against same-handed hitters, he has also showed plenty of comfort burying the pitch on the back leg of lefties and has continued to use it more frequently in early counts to steal strikes.
He also features a curveball in the upper 70s which flashes above average as well as a changeup in the upper 80s. He has rarely needed to use the pitch in the lower levels, but continued to use it more frequently as faced stiffer competition.
The changeup was a focus for Painter heading into last season, improving his command of the pitch as well as the improved arm side fade that it now features. Not only does the changeup give Painter a rare fourth speed, but it also gives him a fourth movement direction which is a tunneling nightmare for hitters.
Painter’s focus heading into 2023 was his new cutter, which he unveiled during spring training. The pitch sat 89-90 MPH and appeared to have the makings of another solid offering.
Outlook
The fact that Painter showed such great command of his elite stuff as a 6-foot-7 teenager is remarkable. His strike rate has hovered around 67% all season long while he continued to rely on his fastball less and use his strong secondaries more. It is also impressive how he has continued to add to and refine his arsenal as he has matured.
Painter is a rare talent who is likely to make his big league debut before he can legally buy a beer. It will be interesting to see how Painter’s surgically-reconstructed UCL may impact his overall stuff and command in the long term, but the Phillies could very well have their next generational ace in Painter as he continues to exceed even the loftiest of expectations.
15. Leodalis De Vries – SS – San Diego Padres
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 190 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $4.2M – 2023 (SDP) | ETA: 2028
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|60/70
|45/60
|55/55
|40/50
|60
Another Padres teenage prospect who is ahead of his years, De Vries is a switch-hitting shortstop with plus power potential.
Offense
Utilizing slightly different setups from each side, De Vries starts from the left side with his feet about shoulder-width apart and his bat resting on his shoulder. He pulls his hands upwards in tandem with a hovering leg kick, getting to his prior to pitcher release. He’s extremely advanced for a teenage hitter, already using his lower half well, along with a swing path that generates consistent lift.
From the right side, De Vries starts slightly open and deeper into base with his hands higher. His pre-swing moves are more repeatable as a righty at this point, with less hand movement and the focus mostly being just a coil as he is already more stacked into his back side weight wise with his hands closer to his slot. The exit velocities are higher from the left side, but his noisier hand load can throw off his timing ever-so-slightly. As a result, De Vries has been more productive in the early going from the right side despite the lower exit velocities.
De Vries has handled Low-A well at just 17 years old in large part due to his advanced approach and pitch recognition. His chase rate has dwindled below 20% as the 2024 season has progressed, cutting into his already reasonable strikeout numbers and bolstering his strong walk rate. He already posts well above average exit velocities for his age, which paired with his advanced ability to elevate to both the pull side and all fields, gives him plus power potential.
Defense/Speed
Like many young, projectable shortstops, there’s a chance De Vries could fill out and lose a step, preceding a move to third base. That said, he looks the part at the position right now, moving his feet well with advanced actions and ahead-of-his years instincts. He is comfortable throwing on the run and from different angles, but lacks desired carry on his throws, which can run to his arm side or sink. An above average runner, De Vries should be a decent stolen base threat capable of grabbing at least 10-15 bags.
Outlook
One of the youngest players in full season ball for the 2024 season, De Vries needed a few months to get his feet wet before really hitting his stride. While he may be more power-over-hit, there’s easily potential for average bat to ball with double plus plate discipline to really bolster his offensive consistency. There’s enough impact to handle a slide over to third base if needed. At this point, he looks the part of a shortstop where he has the ingredients to be an average defender or better. A switch-hitting shortstop with a knack for getting on base and 30 home run upside
16. Josue De Paula – OF – Los Angeles Dodgers
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 175 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $1.5M, 2021 (LAD) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/60
|45/55
|45/60
|45/45
|35/45
|60
One of the most polished hitters at the rookie level in 2022, De Paula has an extremely advanced swing and approach that have helped him make a smooth transition into full season ball as a 17/18-year-old.
Offense
De Paula has a simple set up and a slow, controlled and smooth load that helps him see the ball early and repeat his moves. The teenager’s swing is silky smooth, already controlling his body extremely well with a great feel for the barrel. Posting plus contact rates and low chase rates along with strong numbers against left-handed pitching, De Paula projects as a plus hitter or better.
He has already demonstrated the ability to hit the ball hard to all fields with plenty of room to add muscle to his somewhat long and slender frame. Though he’s extremely far away, there’s potential for a combination of plus hit and above average power as he matures.
Defense/Speed
An average runner, DePaula as quick enough to cover decent ground in a corner outfield spot, but his reads and instincts are still extremely raw. His above average arm profiles best in right field where he can become a passable defender with more reps. As De Paula fills out, he is unlikely to be much of a factor on the bases, but shouldn’t be a clogger.
Outlook
The most advanced prospect the Dodgers had at the rookie levels in 2022, De Paula is easily one of the most polished teenage hitters in the minors.
While the power has not totally translated into games yet, there have been plenty of flashes–especially to the pull-side–and it seems like it is only a matter of time until his fantastic feel to hit and projectable frame result in above average pop. With his present offensive talent and even more to dream on, De Paula has monster upside at the plate.
17. Dalton Rushing – C – Los Angeles Dodgers
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 220 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 2nd Round (40), 2022 (LAD) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/50
|65/65
|50/55
|45/45
|40/45
|55+
Blocked by Henry Davis at Louisville his first two seasons, Rushing tore up the Cape Cod League before mashing to an OPS of 1.156 his junior season. It’s been more of the same for Rushing at the lower levels, putting up strong offensive numbers since being drafted.
Check out our interview with Dalton Rushing!
Offense
Rushing starts with a slightly open stance and a smooth leg kick to get into his back side. He controls his body extremely well, allowing him to consistently be on time with his compact swing. Rushing has shorter levers, but generates plenty of bat speed and has already flashed exit velocities as high as 110 MPH with a 90th percentile exit velocity of 105 MPH in 2023.
A patient hitter with a phenomenal feel for the strike zone, Rushing walked as much as he struck out both at the collegiate and professional levels last year. His smooth and repeatable swing helped him post strong numbers left-on-left as well. Running a chase rate around 15%, Rushing should be a consistent on-base threat.
It’s pretty hard to poke a hole in Rushing’s offensive game, and based on the bat alone, he could climb through the minors quickly.
Defense/Speed
Though he is a raw catcher, Rushing has already shown signs of being a decent receiver and blocker. This isn’t a total surprise, as he is a good athlete for a catcher with average wheels. His catch and throw skills are solid, but there’s times where things just seem a bit quick for him.
After all, it is worth noting that dating back to his freshman year of college, Rushing had only caught around 70 total games going into 2023. With his athleticism and skill set, Rushing has a chance to develop into an average catcher.
Outlook
The bat will lead the way for Rushing, as he is athletic enough to potentially move to first base or corner outfield if he does not develop behind the dish. That said, Rushing still has a chance of sticking at catcher. Offensively, Rushing is a high-floor hitter who can develop into a high OBP guy capable of launching around 20-25 homers.
18. Brandon Sproat – RHP – New York Mets
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (56) – NYM (2023) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|Slider
|CURVEBALL
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|70/70
|55/55
|50/50
|60/70
|40/50
|55+
Drafted by the Mets twice, (90th overall in 2022), it was dazzling stuff that made Sproat a first round candidate as the 2023 draft approached, however below average command dropped him to the second round. There’s risk and a wide range of outcomes, with the high-end being too tantalizing to overlook.
Arsenal
A four-pitch mix, Sproat boasts three above average offerings with his fastball and changeup being plus. Featuring a four-seamer and two-seamer at the University of Florida, Sproat has since cut down his usage of the latter in favor of his four-seam fastball with improved ride in the upper 90s. Sproat has continued to gain velocity as he compiles professional starts, frequently topping triple digits.
His power changeup at 88-92 mph is a devastating put-away pitch to both lefties and righties. Averaging 16 inches of horizontal break and a screwball type of action, the pitch is similar to the “splinker” of Paul Skenes. Sproat has continued to improve his feel for it and picks up disheveled swings from hitters.
Sproat has a pair of breaking balls, previously favoring his mid 80s gyro slider, but after tweaking his curveball to be shorter and sharper, he has upped the usage in 2024. Four average or better offerings flirting with double plus gives Sproat an arsenal that is as impressive as any arm in the Mets system.
Outlook
Stuff wasn’t an issue for Sproat, but he emerged in 2024 with a more complete arsenal. The concern for the right-hander is his command, often struggling to time up his long arm action. He has looked more comfortable repeating his delivery and filling up the zone as he gets more pro innings under his belt, providing optimism for average command.
If he can continue to cut down on the high number of non-competitive pitches, Sproat’s stuff is good enough to get away with a higher walk rate. Already fighting off the reliever risk, Sproat has flashed No. 2 upside with the fall back of a volatile late-rotation arm or elite high-leverage reliever.
19. Max Clark – OF – Detroit Tigers
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 1st Round (3), 2023 (DET) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/60
|50/55
|35/45
|70/70
|60/70
|55+
A superb athlete who gets the most out of his frame, Clark flies, has a rocket for an arm and makes plenty of contact.
Offense
Starting with a wide, crouched stance, Clark boasts impressive hip mobility and gets himself into a powerful hitting position with a weight shift into his back hip and minimal stride. His twitch, wiry strength and athleticism help him produce plus bat speed with ease. He made some tweaks to his set up and swing after his pro debut, incorporating a more pronounced leg kick with his hands in a higher position and his bat at a flatter angle.
Clark is compact and quick to the ball, helping him see the ball longer and make good swing decisions. His barrel enters the zone early and seems to stay for a long time, helping him make plenty of contact. Clark’s swing is more geared for line drives, helping him get to high-carry fastballs at the top of the zone, but like many good left-handed hitters, he can really drive balls at the bottom of the zone.
Between his quickness to the ball, simple moves and feel for the barrel, it’s easy to see a potential plus hit tool for Clark. He already flashed exit velocities of 105 MPH on a home run in his first week at the Tigers’ complex, but the jury is still out on how much power he will ultimately hit for. What is not debatable is the fact that there is gap to gap power for Clark at the very least.
Defense/Speed
A plus plus runner with a strong arm, Clark has the tools to be a superb defender in centerfield. He tracks balls well and has an excellent first step. Running up to 94 MPH on the mound in high school, Clark easily boasts a plus arm. With his football background and ability to get to his top speed quickly, Clark should be a menace on the bases as well.
Outlook
It’s rare to find a prep prospect as athletic as Clark is while still having the polish that he has shown in the box. It will be interesting to see if his adjustments help him create a bit more loft and impact. Already with a good feel for the barrel and an advanced approach, increased power output could really have Clark flirting with the five tool player label. Clark one of the most exciting young outfield prospects in the game, but his present abilities make him a high probability big leaguer relative to his peers.
20. Marcelo Mayer – SS – Boston Red Sox
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (4), 2021 (BOS) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/45
|40/45
|45/55
|50/50
|55/65
|55+
A well-rounded game with exciting potential in the batter’s box, Mayer has already shown a decent feel to hit and staying power at shortstop with still plenty of physical projection.
Offense
A sweet left-handed swing with a ton of whip, Mayer hit the ball hard and can spray it all over. Starting with his weight slightly stacked on his back leg, Mayer’s load features a pronounced barrel tip, which can disrupt his timing a bit.
With the bat starting flat to completely vertical when slotted, it adds another move to get it back flat to enter the zone. He was able to get away with this move more at the lower levels because of his feel for the stick and improved bat speed, but it has presented some challenges in Double-A.
While there is more room to fill out for Mayer, he is already tapping into above average raw power with a 90th percentile exit velocity of nearly 105 MPH and a max of 112 MPH. There’s some zone whiff for Mayer as his swing can get long on him at times, but that very well could go hand-in-hand with his pre-swing moves.
His long levers help him drive the ball with authority to all fields with carry. Already producing a bit more thump than expected, Mayer is a better hitter than his Double-A numbers would indicate. With some cleaning up of his pre-swing moves, he can develop into an average hitter with plus juice.
Defense/Speed
Though not a great runner, Mayer moves his feet well at shortstop and has all of the goods to be a plus defender there. A plus arm, soft hands, good footwork and clean actions help Mayer look silky smooth at short. Though he’s not the most incredible athlete, Mayer is able to make difficult plays look easy thanks to his instincts and impressive ability to throw from different slots.
Outlook
It was a great first full season for Mayer in just about every aspect last year. The 20-year-old produced impressive offensive numbers between Low-A and High-A while providing reason to believe that he can stick at shortstop long-term.
2023 started well for Mayer before stalling out in Double-A as one of the younger position players at the level. As he refines his aggressive approach and pre-swing moves a bit, he has a chance to develop into an exciting shortstop who can impact the game both offensively and defensively.
21. Kevin McGonigle – SS – Detroit Tigers
Height/Weight: 5’11”, 185 | Bat/Throw: L/R | CB-A (37) – 2023 (DET) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/65
|60/60
|35/45
|55/55
|40/50
|55
Ahead of his years at the plate with impressive overall baseball instincts, McGonigle adjusted to pro ball seamlessly and looks like he could climb quickly.
Offense
A wide, slightly open setup, McGonigle starts well into his legs and uses a toe tap load as his weight shifts into his backside. With two strikes, he will get even deeper into his lower half in his set up while choking up a bit on the bat.
A short, quick swing, McGonigle has an excellent feel for the barrel with the adjustability to get to tough pitches in various spots. An extremely patient hitter, McGonigle only chased around 13% of pitches in his pro debut and walked more than he struck out.
While the power just flashes average at this point, McGonigle can spray balls with some authority to all fields. He already looks comfortable in left-on-left matchups, staying on breaking balls while still turning around velocity in. Between his bat to ball skills and approach, McGonigle has a great chance to develop into a plus hitter and could add close to average power.
Defense/Speed
Despite both an average arm and range, McGonigle moves his feet well enough and puts himself in good spots to make plays at shortstop. He works low to the ground and reads contact off of the bat well, boasting impressive overall instincts and comfort throwing on the run and from different angles.
While his average athleticism may limit him from being an impact defender at shortstop, he may be capable of sticking there thanks to his strong actions and feel for the game. If he moves to second base, he’d be an above average defender there.
Outlook
Already looking like a steal in the compensation round of the 2023 MLB Draft, the Tigers shelled out $2.85 million ($500K over slot) to sign him away from Auburn. We only have a 24-game sample to work with at this point, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a bad at-bat in that span, and he stood out against fellow first-rounders Noble Meyer and Thomas White as well as some rehabbing big leaguers.
McGonigle similarly stuck out against elite competition when playing against top arms for Team USA and the summer circuit. With his track record and early performance, he is a candidate to climb quickly. He has the goods to be a top of the order threat who can play all over the infield.
22. Travis Bazzana – 2B – Cleveland Guardians
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (1), 2024 (CLE) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|60/65
|60/65
|50/55
|60/60
|45/45
|60
As sound of an offensive profile as you’ll find, Bazzana pushed his ceiling higher by adding power ahead of his junior season. The Aussie is a gamer of all gamers and should not spend much time in the Minor Leagues.
Offense
Starting crouched with his hands relatively high and close to his slot, Bazzana gets into his back side with a rhythmic leg kick and a slight pull backwards with his scap. An extremely athletic operation in the box, Bazzana repeats his moves well and is consistently on time. His feel for the barrel has always stood out, getting to pitches in all four quadrants with ease while still elevating with consistency.
His is particularly adept to getting to pitches on the inside part of the plate, turning fastballs around in spots that would blow up a lot of hitters. He creates a great angle for pulling the ball in the air while remaining as efficient as possible to pitches in that location, showcasing comfortably above average to his pull side. He handles left on left matchups with ease and comfort as well.
Bazzana’s has a fantastic feel for the strike zone and stays committed to his approach despite being pitched around as much as anyone in college baseball. Between his naturally smaller strike zone, control of the barrel and approach, he is extremely difficult to punch out. There’s plus hit and at least average power in the tank for Bazzana with a knack for getting on base that can push him over the top.
Defense/Speed
Bazzana exclusively played second base in his draft year, where he is sure-handed with a fringy arm. A plus runner, it could be worth auditioning him in centerfield or left field where his elite makeup and instincts could help him catch on quickly. He should be a threat on the base paths, stealing 66 bags in 77 tries during his collegiate career.
Outlook
Though he’s maxed out physically, Bazzana leaves nothing on the table. He answered the power questions by launching 28 home runs in his draft year (and 6 in just 33 games on the Cape), with a big leap in exit velocities and an improved ability to pull fastballs to bolster his case. The second base profile is not ideal, but Bazzana compensates for it in just about every other facet of his game with face-of-the-franchise makeup. Even if the raw power trends closer to average in pro ball, Bazzana’s plus hit tool and plate discipline should allow him to tap into 20+ homers while being an on base machine.
23. Jordan Lawlar – SS – Arizona Diamondbacks
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (6), 2021 (ARI) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/55
|55/60
|50/55
|70/70
|55/60
|60
A premium athlete who continues to impress with his feel in the batter’s box, Lawlar has quickly blossomed into one of the game’s most dynamic infield prospects.
Offense
Setting up in a medium base with equal weight distribution, Lawlar uses a gathering leg kick along with a barrel tip for timing before unleashing a lightning quick stroke.
The swing produces more quickness than raw bat speed, but there is more bat speed to come as he adds strength. Lawlar’s feel to hit and approach has helped him handle aggressive assignments, showcasing impressive bat-to-ball skills and an advanced knowledge of the strike zone as one of the youngest hitters at each level he has been at.
His swing has a tendency to get big in plus counts, similar to most young hitters, but it almost certainly won’t be a problem as he matures. Lawlar shows an advanced ability to use the whole field with authority while being able to just throw his hands at a pitch with two strikes and use his speed to leg one out when he is fooled.
The power is the bigger question mark, as he may never be physically imposing. With that being said, he already flashes average power to his pull side with room to add at least some strength. His exit velocities are a tick above average (103 MPH 90th percentile EV) and he does a good job of consistently hitting the ball in the air. He could ultimately provide 20 homer pop on an annual basis.
His desire to elevate to his pull side can result in him pulling off or swinging over quality breaking balls, which was something he struggled with in his MLB debut. This should get better as he continues to improve his ability to recognize spin and picks his spots to hunt for pull side damage more effectively.
Lawlar’s advanced feel to hit and developing power give him great upside in the batter’s box. He fits the profile of the modern leadoff hitter to a tee.
Defense
Lawlar is an elite athlete with quick-twitch actions on the defensive side of the ball. There are no questions about his ability to stick at shortstop, and his range, hands, and plus arm lead us to believe he could be an impactful defender.
He’s also a plus-plus runner who will flash elite home-to-first times. The defensive tools are loud and he should impact the game with his glove and legs on a nightly basis.
Outlook
There’s an exciting blend of polish and some projection in Lawlar’s game. His elite athleticism and high offensive floor give him a great chance of being an everyday shortstop at the highest level, but there’s still room for more.
Lawlar has the ceiling of an All-Star capable of impacting the game in a variety of ways. If he can tap into 20 home-run power in the big leagues, we could see some shades of Trea Turner.
24. JJ Wetherholt – SS – St. Louis Cardinals
Height/Weight: 5’10”, 190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (7), 2024 (STL) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|60/60
|60/60
|45/55
|55/55
|40/50
|60
Wetherholt entered the 2024 season as one of the favorites to go first overall in the draft before a hamstring injury sidelined him for a large chunk of the season. He impressed enough in his return to action to rekindle to 1-1 fire, but to the Cardinals chagrin, he slipped to them.
Offense
Starting open and upright, Wetherholt gets into his lower half with a big, rhythmic leg kick that he controls well as an impressive athlete. His path is conducive to elevating with consistency, entering the zone early and staying through it, but his elite bat speed and barrel accuracy also allows him to post plus contact rates while creating leverage to all fields.
He has handled lefties well, with an OPS well north of 1.000 against same-handed pitchers since the start of 2023. His plus plate discipline and ability to recognize spin resulted in as many walks as strikeouts in his collegiate career, solidifying his archetype of a modern leadoff hitter. While sample size was smaller due to the missed time, Wetherholt enjoyed one of the larger leaps in 90th percentile exit velocity among draft prospects in 2024.
Defense/Speed
He’s a twitchy athlete and above average runner who can create some havoc on the base paths when healthy. The plan heading into Wetherholt’s junior season was for him to play a full season at shortstop in an effort to prove to scouts that he could fend off a move to second base. The aforementioned hamstring injury limited him to just 27 games there, where his footwork and actions looked better, though his arm still appears short for the position.
He has a knack for getting the ball out quick, which could hedge the lack of arm strength. It’s probably more likely than not that he moves off of the six, but he has earned a longer look and still has a shot to be an average defender there. If he moves to second base, he’d project as a plus defender there.
Outlook
Plus hit, at least average power and plus plate discipline make Wetherholt a high floor hitter who can climb through the Minor Leagues quickly. The hope is that the recurrent hamstring issue is behind Wetherholt, especially as he takes on a full professional workload at shortstop. Offensively, provides a high floor with still plenty to dream on. If it all works out, Wetherholt should be a high OBP table-setter who can run into 20+ homers and plenty of doubles.
25. Sebastian Walcott – 3B – Texas Rangers
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $3.2M – 2023 (TEX) | ETA: 2028
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/50
|35/45
|45/65
|55/55
|35/45
|55
A big-framed teenager who produced exit velocities as high as 112 MPH prior to his 18th birthday, Walcott boasts big time power potential.
Offense
Walcott starts upright with his hands rested on his shoulder with a big leg kick and a quiet hand load. He generates plus bat speed and exciting power with long levers that he already controls relatively well. Already flashing plus power with even more to his pull side, Walcott has has the potential to produce special impact.
Like many young, powerful hitters Walcott has the tendency to yank off of the ball, selling out for pull side power. When he gets a hanger or a fastball middle-in, it’s majestic, but it causes more rollovers and struggles with breaking balls away.
Standing at 6-foot-4 as a 17-year-old, Walcott is still learning to control his body throughout his swing, but as he matures at the plate, he could develop into an average hitter.
Defense/Speed
An above average runner, Walcott is a candidate to slow down a bit as he thickens and his actions/footwork at shortstop are a bit shaky. His plus arm would play well at third base where he could develop into a decent defender.
Outlook
One of the highest variance prospects on the top 100 list, Walcott forced his way into the converastion with batted ball data that you just don’t see from 17-year-olds and even more projection in the tank. While his strikeout rate elevated at the Complex, Walcott’s contact rate within the zone and developing approach provide optimism that he can improve in that regard.
There is elite power potential from Walcott who creates impressive leverage with his swing despite it still being somewhat of a work in progress.
26. River Ryan – RHP – Los Angeles Dodgers
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 11th Round (340), 2021 (SD) | ETA: 2024
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CURVEBALL
|CUTTER
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|70/70
|60/60
|55/55
|50/50
|45/45
|50/50
|55+
A former two-way player at Division II UNC-Pembroke, Ryan stood out as an infielder, hitting .308 while serving as the team’s closer. It was Ryan’s electric stuff that really turned the heads of Padres officials (and Dodgers) on the backfields, shifting his focus to the mound and impressing with his feel for an impressive assortment of pitches. He missed the first half of 2024 with a shoulder issue.
Arsenal
You can tell Ryan was a collegiate infielder with the way he operates on the mound. His delivery is loose, athletic and repeatable with plus arm arm speed. The right-hander will mix in five offerings with his fastball leading the way at 45% usage.
The pitch averaged 96.5 MPH in 2023, touching triple digits with impressive ride. Generating around 16 inches of induced vertical break from a 5.7 foot release height helps the fastball dominate at the top of the zone, setting up his assortment of secondaries.
Ryan’s slider is his best pitch, sitting in the upper 80s with late gyro break. The pitch dives beneath barrels making it effective to both righties and lefties while picking up plenty of ground balls. He racked up a 19% swinging strike rate on the pitch along with a 55% ground ball rate. Even with 23% usage, Ryan did not surrender a home run with his slider in the 2023 season, an impressive feat in the Texas League and PCL.
The second breaking ball for Ryan is a curveball in the low 80s that he effectively separates from his slider with around 13 inches of vertical break and 11 inches of horizontal break. He will mix it in around 15% of the time, predominantly to lefties, with his lowest strike rate among any of his offerings.
Rounding out the arsenal for Ryan is an average cutter at 89-91 and a fringy upper 80s changeup. The cutter gives Ryan another look and was effective for him as a weak-contact inducer despite throwing it far less as the season progressed. Though he did not command his iffy changeup well in 2023, Ryan sprinkled a few in for a strike each start.
Outlook
2024 will be Ryan’s third year as a starting pitcher and he will likely make his MLB debut at some point in the season. Given the success he already has under his belt despite his lack of relative experience, there could be more to dream on with the 25-year-old righty. His lively fastball and impressive assortment of secondaries paired with his elite athleticism on the mound make Ryan a potential big whiff middle rotation arm. His fastball and slider alone give him the floor of a high leverage reliever.
27. Jeferson Quero – C – Milwaukee Brewers
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $200K, 2019 (MIL) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/55
|30/35
|45/55
|45/45
|60/65
|55
An impressive defensive catcher with intriguing offensive tools, Quero’s success in both facets of the game at Double-A as 20 years old solidified him as one of the best catching prospects in the game.
Offense
Using a rhythmic leg kick that precedes a short, flat swing, Quero repeats his moves well and produces a ton of line drives. Quero is an aggressive hitter, but drives the ball to all fields well and is able to get to pitches in difficult locations.
Like many young hitters with a solid feel to hit, Quero can give away at bats by taking “B-swings” at pitcher’s pitches early in counts. As the season has progressed, he has slowly cut down his chase rate but his lack of approach caught up to him, struggling over the final couple months of the season. Possessing a good feel for the barrel, Quero makes plenty of contact and projects as an above average hitter if can continue to rein in his high swing rate.
Quero produced strong exit velocities in 2023, flashing plus raw pop that he started to tap into more consistently. For such an aggressive hitter, Quero identifies spin well and puts good swings on secondary stuff for a younger player at his level.
If Quero can continue to refine his approach, he could develop into an exciting blend of well-above average hit and power at the plate.
Defense/Speed
Viewed as a glove-first catcher because of his athleticism and maturity/energy behind the dish, Quero earns high marks for the way he commands games and works with pitchers. Quero blocks and receives well while boasting a plus arm behind the dish. His defensive skillset, paired with the intangibles have Quero looking like a potential plus defender behind the dish.
Outlook
A 21-year-old catcher with plus defensive tools and plenty of offensive upside Quero has blossomed into one of the best catching prospects in the game. Despite the Southern League using experimental baseballs that inflated strikeout rates some, Quero only whiffed 18% of the time in 2023 with above average offensive numbers.
Assuming Quero can continue to improve his plate discipline and game power, he has the goods to develop into an All-Star catcher.
28. Owen Caissie – OF – Chicago Cubs
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 220 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 2nd Round (45), 2020 (SD) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/45
|50/55
|60/70
|50/50
|40/50
|55
A big left-handed hitter with some of the best raw power in the minors, Caissie has immense offensive upside while making some progress with his feel to hit.
Offense
Standing at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Caissie possesses some of the best raw power in the Minor Leagues with potentially more in the tank. Starting upright, Caissie sinks into his back side as he loads with a simple toe-tap for timing.
Caissie has found more consistency with his pre-swing moves as he has compiled at-bats, syncing his upper and lower half more effectively. This has not only helped him hit the ball harder, but also in the air more consistently, cutting his ground ball rate by nearly 10% while seeing his HR/FB rate jump from 12% to 25%. More fly balls and a larger percentage of those fly balls leaving the yard is of course what the Cubs want to see from Caissie.
When everything is in sync for Caissie, you can see flashes of a potentially special power bat. His long levers which help him create his massive power can also result in a bit too much whiff, but the 21-year-old consistently cut down the swing and miss as the Double-A season progressed (and the tacked baseballs were taken out of circulation of the Southern League).
His average exit velocity of 94 MPH would rank among the top 15 in Major League Baseball, and his 90th percentile exit velocity of 110 MPH is one of the best figures in the entire Minor Leagues. There is foul pole-to-foul pole power potential for Caissie, who may have even more pop in the tank.
Defense/Speed
Caissie moves well for his size, but his limited experience in the outfield heading into 2022 was evident in his reads and routes. A plus plus arm and more than enough athleticism to be passable in a corner outfield spot, there is plenty of reason to believe that Caissie can develop into at least an average defender or better.
Caissie mentioned in our interview with him on “The Call Up” that one of his offseason focuses heading into 2023 was to gain speed and explosiveness.
Outlook
Already putting on shows with his majestic batting practice homers, Caissie’s big-time power has started to make its way into games more as he gets at-bats under his belt. Despite the whiff concerns, Caissie has handled challenging assignments as one of the younger hitters at each stop. He really enjoyed a coming out party in Double-A, pacing the league in homers as a 20/21-year-old and inspiring more belief that he can tap into his 30+ homer upside.
Read More: Owen Caissie is Blossoming Into an Elite Power-Hitting Prospec
29. Jac Caglianone – 1B – Kansas City Royals
Height/Weight: 6’5″, 250 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 1st Round (6), 2024 (KC) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/50
|30/40
|70/80
|40/40
|50/50
|60
Caglianone not only possesses the best power in the class, but he will immediately boast some of the best raw power in the Minor Leagues. The Royals are going to let Cags try the two-way thing out of the gate and he does have some intrigue on the mound. That said, his offensive upside is so immense that the focus will likely be shifted to the batter’s box much like Bryce Eldridge.
Offense
The highest upside bat in the 2024 draft class, Caglianone possesses top-of-the-scale power with better contact skills than most hitters with his build (there’s not many). Starting with a wide stance and his hands high, Caglianone loads with a pronounced weight shift into his back side in tandem with a very small stride. With two strikes, Caglianone spreads out ever wider, barely picking his front foot off of the ground, focusing on just shifting his weight towards his back hip.
For a hitter with such long levers, his minimal stride helps him consistently be on time and see the ball early. That said, it can be difficult to control the weight shift of such a big frame, often swaying back forward prematurely on secondary stuff. His path stays in the zone for so long paired with ridiculous strength, allowing him to get away with a drift more than most hitters. His raw power is encroaching on 80 grade, already flashing exit velocities as high as 120 mph with metal while launching home runs with his “C” swings.
Caglianone’s path and bat speed make him difficult to beat within the zone, where he posted a 92% contact rate, though his hyper-aggressive approach can undermine his bat-to-ball skills, bringing his overall contact rate down to 79%. He chased as much as any pro prospect in college baseball, though he did cut his chase rate slightly from his sophomore season and demonstrated much more selectivity in the postseason.
Being in a launch position earlier than most hitters, allows him to see the ball earlier, but it can also push a hitter further into swing mode. His improvements against secondary pitches in 2024 instills confidence that his high swing rate is more of a result of trying to do too much rather than actual pitch recognition issues. He made a huge leap left on left as well, hitting over .400 against southpaws.
Defense/Speed
Capable of running it up to the upper 90s on the mound, Caglianone has a plus plus arm that could play well in right field if the Royals want to give him some looks at a position other than first base where he is a solid defender. He’s a below average runner, but far from a clogger on the base paths.
Outlook
The two-way intrigue of Caglianone catapulted him into the mainstream as Shohei Ohtani was showing baseball fans a whole new world at the MLB level. The University of Florida product has a mid 90s fastball from the left side with a nasty changeup that flashes plus, however his velocity really slipped at the end of the year and he has consistently battled command issues since returning to the mound from Tommy John surgery as a junior.
Ultimately, it may be best for him to focus on hitting and potentially playing a corner outfield spot as he possesses 40 home run upside from the left side with good enough contact ability to get into his power consistently. It is light-tower power to all fields, with the potential to be one of the best power hitters in baseball if his swing decisions do not undermine him.
30. Matt Shaw – 2B – Chicago Cubs
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (13), 2023 (CHC) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/60
|40/40
|45/55
|60/60
|40/45
|55
A sound offensive profile with a strong track record of hitting through college and on the Cape, Shaw was viewed as high-floor college bat with some thump, but his feel to hit and athleticism really stood out in his pro debut, catapulting him into the Cubs plans.
Offense
Starting slightly closed with a leg kick that varies in size, Shaw has no problem timing up the move with the athleticism to consistently repeat it. When he’s in advantage counts, Shaw will feature a sizable leg kick and let it eat, but when he is behind in the count or simply feels a bit rushed at the plate, he will minimize his stride to see the ball earlier and simplify.
Not every player can have that level of adjustability pitch to pitch, but Shaw has had no trouble with it against the best competition in college, as well as in his early days at the professional level. He makes plenty of contact, projecting as an above average hitter with flashes of plus power. In his 38 pro games in 2023, Shaw posted a 90th percentile exit velocity of 106.5 mph.
His path is more geared for line drives, aiding his high contact rates, but with how hard he hits the baseball, he should still be able to tap into above average game power. Around 20-25 home runs with plenty of doubles could be attainable.
An aggressive hitter, it will be interesting to see if Shaw’s somewhat high chase rates catch up to him at the upper levels, but he hedges that with great bat to ball skills and a strong track record.
Defense/Speed
Drafted as a shortstop, the Cubs have started to transition Shaw to third base. He has seen plenty of reps at second base as well, but with the way he is swinging the bat, the Cubs appear to view him as a big league option sooner rather than later with third base open.
His fringy arm leaves a bit to be desired, though he has worked hard to improve in that department and looked more comfortable firing the ball across the diamond with carry at Cubs camp. A plus runner, Shaw swiped 15 bags on 18 tries in his first 38 pro games. He should add at least some value in that department.
Outlook
Already with well above average hit and power, Shaw is a high-floor bat with sneaky athleticism. He will likely need to improve his approach some once he faces upper-level pitching to achieve his ceiling, though his ability to make contact on pitches outside of the zone hedges perceived issues with aggressiveness. Shaw could blossom into a hard-hitting, high contact bat similar to Yandy Diaz, but with more defensive upside and much more athleticism.
31. Charlie Condon – OF – Colorado Rockies
Height/Weight: 6’6″, 215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (3), 2024 (COL) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/50
|40/50
|60/70
|40/40
|40/50
|60
Condon put up one of the best collegiate seasons of all time as a redshirt sophomore, winning the Golden Spikes Award while breaking the Georgia program record in just two seasons. His blend of hit and power could match what the Rockies were hoping to get from Kris Bryant when they signed him to a $182 million deal.
Offense
Starting with his hands rested just in front of his shoulder and a slight bend in his knees, Condon sinks further into his base as he loads with an early toe tap that leads into a stride. The toe tap helps Condon get his weight back and breaks up what would be a big move for a hitter with levers as long as his, making it easier to control.
Condon likes to catch the ball out front, handling velocity well, even at the top of the zone, with a contact rate of 87% and an OPS near 1.300 against fastballs 93+ MPH in 2024. His desire to catch balls out front and go pull side can cause him to lose direction and while he is able to get on plane for fastballs, he has the tendency to leave the zone too quickly on secondary stuff. That said, he rarely misses hangers and put up video game numbers against fastballs.
Despite improvements overall against secondary stuff, Condon’s contact rate drops from 90% against fastballs to just 68% against everything else. His ability to pull velocity in the air elevates bodes well for his game power, but there’s some concern that his path is geared towards that and not much else.
6-foot-6 with a relatively slender frame, Condon should grow into the 70 grade power that he is already knocking on the door of. He has a good feel for the strike zone for a player who has to deal with such a large zone. Continued refinement of his swing decisions would help hedge the pull-dependency concern as there are plenty of examples of hitters with far less power (I.E. Isaac Paredes) whose unrelenting approach allows them to be pull-dependent sluggers.
Condon is too good against fastballs and hanging breaking balls not to succeed, but to attain his lofty ceiling, he might need to make a slight adjustment path wise or reach towards the plus territory in the plate discipline department.
Defense/Speed
After splitting time between first base and right field in 2023, Condon saw action at all three outfield spots and even third base. He was not a disaster at third and could get a longer look there, but he is also good enough in an outfield corner to fend off a move to first base, if the hot corner is not in the cards.
Outlook
It’s difficult to argue against a hitter who put up the best offensive season of the BBCOR era, even in a year where home runs sky-rocketed across the country. The fact that Condon looked decent enough at third base to potentially get a look there with a fall back of corner outfield helps his case, though it will ultimately be all about the bat for former Georgia Bulldog.
There could not have been a much better landing spot for him than the Rockies as his blend of big power and decent hit is easy to dream on in a cavernous Coors Field that is a mile above sea level and suppresses secondary movement. Even though he lacks some desired adjustability with his swing, Condon has a good enough feel to hit to flirt with 40 home runs if it all works out.
32. Jacob Wilson – SS – Oakland Athletics
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st round (6) , 2023 (OAK) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|Plate Disc
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|70/70
|40/40
|30/35
|50/50
|50/55
|55
Elite bat to ball skills and the ability to stick at shortstop make Wilson a high probability big leaguer who should not spend much time in the minors.
Offense
A jittery operation in the batter’s box, Wilson starts crouched with his bat bouncing on his shoulder and a toe tap as he sinks deep into his back leg. Between how early Wilson gets into his slot, his compact swing and overall feel for the barrel, he makes contact as consistently as any hitter in the Minor Leagues.
The question with Wilson remains how much power he can tap into. His exit velocities are well below average and he puts the ball on the ground at an above average clip. He has flashed slightly more impact to the pull side and still with some projection in his frame, the hope is that he can grow into consistent gap to gap power.
If Wilson is not able to tap into any more impact, there’s of course going to be a high degree of pressure on his hit tool to translate into a high batting average, especially considering his low walk rates. It’s common for contact savants to have higher swing rates, but improving his ability to draw free passes would also alleviate his need to hit for the highest of averages to be a regular.
Defense/Speed
While not the most explosive athlete, Wilson has all of the goods to stick at shortstop. His father Jack Wilson was a Gold Glove defender at short and Jacob looks like a natural at the position as well, even if he may not have as much flare or range. His actions are smooth, his arm is plus and the instincts are there. An average runner, Wilson will opportunistically swipe bags.
Outlook
There’s few pro prospects with a narrower gap between their floor and ceiling than Jacob Wilson, however that is not necessarily a bad thing. He’s a high probability big leaguer who may not even need a season’s worth of Minor League games before he is MLB ready. Just a step forward in the impact and/or on base department can make Wilson an above average regular.
33. Edgar Quero – C – Chicago White Sox
Height/Weight: 5’10″, 170 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $200K – 2021 (LAA) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/55
|60/60
|30/40
|40/40
|35/45
|55
A bat-first catching prospect with advanced approach and good feel to hit from both sides of the plate, Quero earned an aggressive assignment to Double-A and handled it well after tearing through High-A in 2022.
Offense
Quero broke out in a big way last year in his first full pro season (2022), proving to be much more polished at the plate than most of his competition. A short, quick swing geared for line drives from both sides of the plate, Quero’s compact levers help him make a ton of contact and turn around velocity.
His quiet and simple pre-swing moves from both sides of the plate help him consistently make contact. Quero boasts an overall contact rate of 81% and in zone zone contact rate of 87%. Paired with his great bat to ball skills is plus plate discipline, rarely expanding the zone and walking as much as he has struck out as a pro.
After leaving a hitter-friendly California League (Low-A), Quero saw his power output take a hit in the Southern League (Double-A). Quero’s flat swing results in far more line drives and ground balls than fly balls, limiting his game power. His average hard hit launch angle has sat below 10 degrees as a pro.
A tough hitter to punch out, Quero uses a toe tap when he is down to his last strike and battles. Between his patient approach and ability to spoil pitches when behind, Quero is able to get on base at a solid clip even when he isn’t swinging the hottest bat.
As he continues to get more at-bats under this belt, Quero has a chance to develop into a well above average hitter and an OBP machine. Though he may not tap into too much more power, he has 10-15 home run potential with plenty of gap to gap power.
Defense/Speed
A good athlete who moves well behind the dish, Quero is already a good blocker, but is a work in progress in the receiving department. He is relatively raw overall as a catcher, but has made improvements through his experience as the youngest catcher at the Double-A level in 2023.
Quero has at least an average arm and is accurate with his throws, but he can be a bit slow to get the ball out at times. He has cut down nearly 30% of base stealers as a pro.
Outlook
Even with minimal power output, it’s hard to argue against Quero’s feel to hit from both sides of the plate and knack for getting on base. As his defense improves, Quero has the looks of a safe catching prospect who should reach the big leagues relatively quickly.
Acquired by the White Sox at the 2023 trade deadline, Quero looks like the team’s longterm option behind the dish with a skillset that should give him a strong chance to be an above average regular. There are some similarities to Keibert Ruiz.
34. Chase DeLauter – OF – Cleveland Guardians
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 235 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (16), 2022 (CLE) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/60
|55/60
|50/60
|60/60
|45/55
|60
As athletic of a 6-foot-4, 230+ pound baseball player you’ll find in the Minor Leagues, DeLauter’s Junior season and professional debut was wiped out by a broken foot before another foot issue delayed his start to 2023. He has made up for lost time by putting up huge numbers in High-A, Double-A and the Arizona Fall League, flashing a potentially elite blend of hit and power.
Offense
Big and strong with a compact swing, DeLauter is direct to the baseball but still packs a punch. He struggled to control his lower half at times at James Madison University, drifting prematurely onto his front foot which could cause bat drag.
He has cleaned things up since joining the Guardians organization, engaging his lower half and holding his back hip more effectively. There’s still a noticeable slide forward as he swings, which results in the short finish that can look like he is cutting off his swing.
It is not necessarily a major detriment because of how efficient his path is, how much bat speed he generates and his barrel accuracy. The one area that could be a challenge for is hard stuff in, as it is even more difficult to avoid being crowded or tied up on velocity inside if there is any premature forward move.
He has already posted exit velocities as high as 112 mph on multiple occasions with a 90th percentile exit velocity above 104 mph in 2023. There’s likely more power in the tank as he continues to improve his base.
DeLauter’s barrel accuracy and efficiency to the ball is extremely impressive, running plus contact rates both in and out of the zone. The icing on the cake is his patient approach, drawing free passes at a decent clip, while running a chase rate below 20%. Good pitch recognition skills and impressive barrel control have helped him produce strong numbers against secondary offerings as well.
A potential blend of plus hit and power with a good approach, DeLauter boasts more offensive upside than any prospect in the Guardians system with multi-All Star upside.
Defense/Speed
A plus runner, DeLauter looks the part in centerfield with good reads and comfortable routes. If he slows down, his plus arm would play well in either corner where he could be a plus defender, but he has the ability to stick in center.
Outlook
Having only played a total of 100 collegiate games including his time on the Cape prior to his pro debut in 2023, DeLauter has had a lot of layoff time and not a lot of at bats. Factor in that DeLauter’s limited collegiate at bats was mostly against weaker competition at James Madison University and it is even more impressive how he was able to demolish his way through High-A, Double-A and the Arizona Fall League.
Potential for a rare blend of hit and power paired with good speed and a chance to stick in center give DeLauter an exciting profile that could quickly make him one of the more exciting outfield prospects in baseball. There’s shades of Kyle Tucker here.
35. Bubba Chandler – RHP – Pittsburgh Pirates
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 200 | Bat/Throw: S/R | 3rd Round (72), 2021 (PIT) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|CUTTER
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/60
|45/55
|60/60
|45/55
|55
Drafted as a two-way prospect who also boasted Power Five offers as a quarterback, Chandler has blossomed quickly as he has focused on pitching, with his athleticism more than evident.
Arsenal
Athletic with elite arm speed, Chandler’s fastball explodes out of his hand with good carry. An easy plus heater, it sits 95-97 MPH, flirting with triple digits while averaging more than 18 inches of induced vertical break. The strong pitch characteristics have helped Chandler pick up elite whiff and chase numbers, especially at the top of the zone.
Working off of Chandler’s lively heater is a plus changeup with late arm side fade. His ability to maintain his arm speed makes it difficult for hitters to differentiate from the fastball. Opponents hit below .150 against the pitch with a 54% ground ball rate. He will predominantly throw it to lefties, but it is a good enough pitch to bury in on right-handed hitters.
The third offering for Chandler is his cutter in the upper 80s. The pitch was somewhat between a cutter and slider shape but became more effective for him as he started to throw it harder with more of a true cutter shape as the season progressed. As he commands the pitch a bit better, it should be an above average third offering.
Outlook
As athletic as they come on the mound, Chandler made a huge leap in his first full season exclusively focusing on pitching. His combination of a plus fastball and changeup elevate his floor, but there’s more in the tank.
His stuff continued to trend in the right direction as the season progressed with the fastball looking like a double-plus pitch down the stretch. With some continued refinement of his cutter and overall feel to pitch, Chandler has a chance to blossom into a strong middle-rotation arm.
36. Xavier Isaac – 1B – Tampa Bay Rays
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 240 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (29), 2022 (TB) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/45
|50/55
|55/70
|30/30
|40/45
|55
A big, left handed power bat with a good feel for the barrel, Isaac has the potential to be an offensive force.
Offense
Starting slightly open with his weight slightly favoring his back side, Isaac uses an early and slow load to get himself into a powerful launch position. He already uses his lower half and controls his body exceptionally for a 6-foot-4 teenager.
Not only does his advanced feel for his body help him consistently get powerful swings off, but when he is a bit out front or fooled, his “B” swings pack a punch as well. Isaac has displayed the ability to uncork 113 MPH home runs to his pull side, as well as shoot a ball the other way for a base hit.
With a 90th percentile exit velocity of 108 MPH, Isaac already produces plus plus exit velocities with room for more. His patient approach (22% chase) has helped him walk at a 15% clip providing optimism that he can sustain his high on base percentages as he pushes towards more challenges levels.
The potential for an above average feed to hit with big time power to all fields, Isaac has the offensive potential to be a middle-of-the-order masher for a first division team.
Defense/Speed
Probably a better athlete than he gets credit for, Isaac is a shaky defender at first base, but does have the natural ability to develop into an average defender. He moves his feet pretty well for his size, swiping 12 bags on 12 tries in 2023.
Outlook
Isaac has the potential to develop into a middle-of-the-order masher at the highest level. Not only does he posses as much power potential as just about any prospect in baseball, but he boasts a natural feel to hit that most players his size lack. Isaac’s stock should continue to fly with plenty of similarities to Triston Casas.
37. Hagen Smith – LHP – Chicago White Sox
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 220 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 1st Round (5), 2024 (CHW) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|70/70
|70/70
|40/50
|50/50
|60
An elite fastball, slider combination paired with deception made Smith the most dominant pitcher in the country for Arkansas, setting the NCAA record for strikeouts-per-nine.
Arsenal
A unique release and a pair of 70 grade offerings make Smith a miserable at bat for hitters of either side of the plate. His fastball sits in the mid 90s with impressive ride and run. Righties struggled to a batting average below the Mendoza line against the heater, but the late action on the pitch often tied up left-handed hitters who struggled to a batting average barely over .100 in his junior season. In terms of release characteristics, there’s some overlap with Josh Hader. His improved command of the fastball paired with the big in zone whiff numbers make it easy for Smith to erase hitter’s counts.
Smith’s mid 80s slider is perhaps even more dominant, sharing similarities to that of Carlos Rodon’s with two-plane break. Of the nearly 500 sliders tracked in 2024, opponents hit just .100 against it with a swinging strike rate north of 25%. Because of his short-arm delivery and deception, the pitch is difficult for hitters to pick up, allowing him to still pick up plenty of whiffs even if he leaves it up. The late downward action in addition to the sweep resulted in a ground ball rate above 60% when hitters were able to make contact.
The distant third pitch for Smith is an upper 80s changeup that was far improved in 2024. He doubled his usage of the pitch to 10% and found some effectiveness with it as the season progressed. It is still an inconsistent offering for him, but flashed at least average and should play up off of his fastball and arm action.
Outlook
The second pitcher selected in the 2024 Draft could probably slot right into a big league bullpen with his fastball, slider duo, but the White Sox have a loftier vision for the Arkansas product who could be a frontline arm with further refinement of his command and changeup, both of which were far improved in his draft year.
While they’re different arms, the Garrett Crochet found success as a starter with the White Sox after finding a a feel for a cutter that bridged his fastball and slider while also developing a good enough feel for his changeup to effectively mix it in a handful of times per game. It will be interesting to see if the White Sox try to diversify Smith’s arsenal similarly, which could elevate him to that frontline upside. If his changeup continues to progress alone, he could be a strong No. 3 starter or fringe No. 2. With the quality of his fastball and slider, Smith has the fallback of an elite high leverage reliever.
38. Cole Young – SS – Seattle Mariners
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 180 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (21) – 2022 (SEA) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/60
|60/60
|35/45
|55/55
|50/55
|60
As polished of a prep prospect as you were going to find from the jump, Young has impressed with his feel to hit, advanced approach, and smooth actions in the field.
Offense
Young hit the ground running in pro ball thanks to his ability to consistently make contact and his patient approach. He has little pre-swing movement, a great feel for the barrel and engages his lower half well, allowing him to consistently be on time and spray line drives. He has demonstrated the ability to get to difficult pitches and is extremely adjustable with a path that enters the zone early and stays through it for a long time.
Since debuting in 2022, Young has walked more than he has struck out while getting on base at a .400 clip. While power will never be a big part of his game, he already uses the field so well for a young hitter and could grow into average pop.
Between his 15% chase rate and ability to hit with two strikes, Young should be a consistent threat to get on base with low strikeout totals. He already hits lefties pretty well while posting solid overall numbers against secondary stuff. Young is a high floor bat with on-base skills that should translate as he climbs and potentially enough power to hit 10-15 homers.
Defense/Speed
A smooth defender with great actions and footwork, Young is already an extremely reliable defender. While his arm is average, his instincts and quick feet help him extend his range. Just 19 years old at season’s start, Young could make some gains with his arm strength as he matures physically, which could make him a plus defender at short. Regardless, he has a great chance of sticking there.
An above average runner, Young has the speed to be a factor on the base paths and has been a willing base stealer at the lower levels thus far.
Outlook
Viewed as one of the “safer” prep prospects in the 2022 draft, Young has appeared to be just that in the early goings of his professional career. Between his feel to hit and approach, it is not hard to believe in Young’s bat. Add in his solid tools across the board, great baseball instincts and the potential for average power and there is an above average big league shortstop to dream on here.
39. Jett Williams – SS – New York Mets
Height/Weight: 5’8″, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (14) – 2022 (NYM) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/55
|70/70
|35/45
|60/60
|40/50
|55
Compact but explosive, Williams is a great athlete with more impact than his frame would suggest. His polish at the plate helped him make quick work of the lower levels.
Offense
A relaxed, narrow setup, Williams uses a decent-sized leg kick to gather into his back hip, but controls his lower half well. Despite his smaller frame, Williams is strong with a powerful lower-half, using the ground well to create power.
Between his lower half control and minimal movement with his hand load, Williams is consistently on time and makes elite swing decisions. He is one of the most patient hitters in the Minor Leagues, running a chase rate of just 12% in 2023.
Producing average exit velocities, Williams consistently drives the ball in the air with good carry (35% ground ball rate), giving him a chance to hit for average game power. Nothing jumps off of the page with Williams offensively, but he is solid across the board and gets the most out of his tools with his elite feel for the strike zone and overall knack for hitting.
Defense/Speed
An easy plus runner, Williams is a phenomenal athlete who the Mets have already played at shortstop, second base, and center field. He could become a passable defender at shortstop, having cleaned up his his footwork some since entering pro ball, but his actions still leave a bit to be desired.
Williams has the fall back of second base where he should be an above average defender, though he has also seen some action in centerfield where his great speed and good arm would profile well. Aggressive on the bases, Williams swiped 45 bags on 52 tries in the 2023 season.
Outlook
It’s easy to see why the Mets are so excited about their 2022 first round selection. He combines a high-floor offensive profile with dynamic athleticism and just enough impact to provide exciting upside.
A sure thing to be a consistent on-base threat, he and Termarr Johnson became the first teenagers since 2005 to walk 100 times in a Minor League season. Williams could provide value with the glove at second base or even in centerfield if he gets more reps out there. A well-rounded profile, he seems like a relatively safe bet to be a good big league regular.
40. Chase Burns – RHP – Cincinnati Reds
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (2), 2024 (CIN) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Curveball
|Changeup
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/65
|70/70
|50/55
|35/45
|50/50
|55
A physical freak on the mound, Burns throws plenty of strikes for a flame-throwing, max-effort righty.
Arsenal
Burns deploys a four pitch mix, but his usage was dominated by his fastball that frequently grabs triple digits and a pair of impressive breaking balls. The fastball sits 97-99 mph, frequently eclipsing triple digits. Despite strong underlying characteristics, his over-the-top release creates a plane that can make the pitch more hittable than expected, especially for left-handed hitters. Lefties posted a whiff rate less than half of that of righties.
The whiff numbers were strong, especially at the top of the zone, but opponents posted an OPS just over .960 against his heater. Those who are less concerned about the damage done on Burns’ fastball cite the bandbox that is Wake Forest’s home field, but the numbers against the pitch were nearly identical on the road.
That’s not to say it cannot become more effective with some tweaks. The velocity and characteristics are there and an organization that helped Hunter Greene overcome his long ball issue with his fastball likely feels confident about its ability to do the same with the talented Burns. He still generates plenty of swing and miss, setting the tone for his breaking balls, there’s just little in-between in terms of the quality of contact.
His upper 80s slider is a tunneling nightmare for hitters as the downward bite really plays up from his high slot. A double-plus pitch, Burns maintained a 70% strike rate on the pitch with a chase rate just below 50%. His low 80s curveball can blend with his slider, but has enough velocity separation to give him a slightly different look that he does not command quite as well. Burns flashed an iffy changeup, but abandoned it as the season progressed.
Outlook
Burns is an athletic and powerful right-hander who has been able to maintain his velocity deep into the season throughout each of his three collegiate campaigns. If Burns can establish his fastball at the top more consistently, it would likely help the pitch perform better, but the effort-driven nature of his delivery could challenge his ability to consistently locate it at the top and when he does tug it down, it clearly becomes much more hittable.
His slider easily projects as an elite big league pitch with the curveball looking like a strong third option, especially with some slight tweaks to differentiate it further. It is worth wondering if Burns should play around with a splitter, a pitch that has performed well for plenty of pitchers with a similar release and something the Reds have taught several pitchers over the last couple seasons. With a couple adjustments, Burns could reach his No. 2 upside, but assuming health, his stuff alone will ensure that he has a big league role for a long time.
41. Lazaro Montes – OF – Seattle Mariners
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 250 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $2.5M – 2022 (SEA) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|30/40
|50/55
|55/70
|30/30
|30/35
|55
An imposing figure with as much raw power as you’re going to see from a teenage hitter, Montes has 40 home run upside, but swing and miss concerns and a high DH likelihood make him a risky prospect.
Offense
A gargantuan human, Montes towers at 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, easily producing elite exit velocities as a teenager. Starting with a wide stance, Montes utilizes a big leg kick that he controls well. For such a big frame, Montes repeats his moves well and is under control.
Already boasting elite exit velocities, Montes posted the highest 90th percentile exit velocity of any player under 19 years old in 2023 with a max of 118.4 MPH. There’s naturally some length to his swing which can result in swing and miss and his ability to recognize spin is a work in progress, but an overall good feel for the strike zone and enough quickness to hit velocity hedge some of the hit tool concerns. He ran a chase rate around 23% in 2023 leading to a 17% walk rate, though he will need to make more consistent contact to tap into his offensive ceiling.
Defense/Speed
Montes does not move very well and with the likelihood of slowing down further, he is likely to move to first base or DH.
Outlook
With next to no value beyond his bat, it’s going to be important for Montes to hit enough to tap into his double plus power. Maintaining his ability to draw walks as he climbs levels will be key for the slugger as well. If it all comes together, Montes could become one of the most dangerous power hitters in baseball, but he still has a ways to go.
42. Tink Hence – RHP – St. Louis Cardinals
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 175 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (63), 2020 (STL) | ETA: 2026
|FASTBALL
|CURVEBALL
|SLIDER
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/60
|40/45
|55/60
|50/55
|40/50
|55
An electric athlete with elite arm speed, Hence overpowered Low-A hitters in 2022 before hitting a bit of a wall at Double-A in 2023. Some minor injuries likely contributed to him stalling out, but there were some challenges to repeat his delivery and far too many non-competitive pitches that raised some concern at points.
Arsenal
Hence’s stuff can be extremely tough for hitters when he is on, but he rarely had his multiple secondaries working for him in the same start during the 2023 season. He dominated Low-A hitters in shorter spurts during the 2022 season, throwing his fastball nearly 70% of the time and just blowing it by inexperienced hitters.
With a focus on minimizing his fastball reliance at more challenging levels, Hence cut his fastball usage to around 55% in 2023. The challenge for Hence was that he could not find a consistent feel for his secondaries, specifically his changeup, which he landed for a strike less than 50% of the time.
The step back with his secondaries could have been due to some of the nagging ailments he was reportedly dealing with, but seeing the secondary command back up when the usage increased was less than ideal.
The good news is, Hence was stretched out more in 2023 and maintained the same average fastball velocity. After not exceeding 60 pitches in 2022, Hence eclipsed that total in 17 of his outings while maintaining an average fastball velocity of 95.8 mph.
Hence can be a bit jerky with his mechanics, with his body getting ahead of his arm. The lag can create arm side misses and less jump out of his hand. When everything is in sync, Hence can buzz his fastball by hitters running his fastball up to the upper 90s from a 5.3 foot release height.
Though it was his most inconsistent pitch last season, Hence’s changeup has a chance to stand out among all of his secondaries, flashing plus in the low 80s. Hitters really struggle to pick it up from his over-the-top release with 17 inches of horizontal movement.
The third potentially above average pitch for Hence is a cutterish slider in the mid 80s. It is an effective weapon for him against right-handed hitters, but can also be used to bore in on lefties when he has a good feel for it.
Rounding out the arsenal is a slurvy breaking ball that Hence can mix in. It’s likely not much more than a taste-breaker.
Outlook
A premium athlete on the mound, it is really fun to watch Hence pitch when he is on. The inconsistency from a delivery and results standpoint in 2023 was somewhat concerning, though it was his age 20 season and his first year truly handling a starter’s workload.
Hence has the stuff and athleticism to be a big league No. 3 starter. In order to get there he will need to clean up his delivery and find more consistency with his secondaries. 2024 will be a pivotal year when identifying what kind of track Hence is on as he presumably gets his second taste of Double-A.
43. Kyle Teel – C – Boston Red Sox
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 180 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (14), 2023 (BOS) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/60
|60/60
|40/45
|50/50
|50/55
|55
An athletic left-handed hitting catcher with the potential for a plus hit tool, the Red Sox may have found their future behind the dish.
Offense
Starting with his hands high, Teel utilizes a leg kick that gets him well into his lower half as he loads his hands deep over his back foot. Pre-swing moves that require plenty of athleticism, he controls his body well with the barrel maneuverability to get to difficult pitches or still get a decent swing off when he is fooled.
Teel does not possess a ton of power, but he consistently gets his best swing off and has room to add more strength to his wiry frame. He has average power potential, but sprays plenty of line drives gap-to-gap, even if the home run output is somewhat subdued. There should still be around 15 home run potential in there for Teel with plenty of doubles.
Between his feel for the barrel and solid approach, Teel should be a steady on-base threat who is capable of slugging enough to complement his hit-first profile.
Defense/Speed
An extremely athletic catcher, Teel moves well behind the dish and has a rocket for an arm that helped him throw out a third of attempted base stealers in his collegiate career. His receiving has been viewed as one of the weaker aspects of his game, but clearly improved over his time at Virginia. Teel has above average defensive potential at catcher and has at least average wheels.
Outlook
The ceiling may not be as high for Teel as some other top 100 prospects, but with his feel to hit from the left side and staying power at a premium position, there’s a relatively short list of catching prospects who should be ranked ahead of him.
There’s a chance for plus hit, average power, and above average defense behind the dish for Teel with the ability to climb quickly.
44. Chase Dollander – RHP – Colorado Rockies
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (9), 2023 (COL) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CHANGEUP
|CURVEBALL
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/70
|50/60
|45/55
|40/50
|50/55
|55
One of the more electric arms college baseball has seen in several years, Dollander’s disappointing junior season was still not enough to push him outside of the top 10 picks in this past year’s draft.
Arsenal
An overpowering pitcher who is a data darling, Dollander runs out a four pitch mix with the potential for three plus offerings. His double-plus fastball sits 95-97 MPH, touching 99 MPH with exploding life at the top of the zone. Averaging around 16 inches of induced vertical break with late arm side run from a release height of 5.5 feet, Dollander’s fastball is extremely difficult for hitters to get on top of while also frequently freezing them at the knees.
Working off of his fastball is a cutter-ish slider in the 86-88 MPH range. It played more like a slider in 2022, featuring more horizontal break and less vertical break in the mid 80s. With more sweep and separation in velocity from his fastball, it picked up more whiff and chase, while his shorter and harder cutter was barreled more frequently with less margin for error if he missed his spot.
The step backwards with his slider could have been due to the delivery inconsistencies he struggled with during his relatively frustrating 2023 season, but if he can regain shape closer to what we saw in 2022, it’s an easy plus pitch. He landed his slider for a strike nearly 70% of the time in 2022 compared to a 60% strike rate in his final collegiate season.
Dollander told Just Baseball that he spent the offseason cleaning up some issues that crept into his delivery which have him feeling confident with both his command and the quality of his stuff.
Dollander’s third pitch is an upper 80s changeup with some decent arm side fade. He could probably benefit from killing more spin, as the pitch averaged around 2,000 RPM in his sophomore season compared to 2,200 RPM last season. He still landed it for a strike at a strong 67% mark, but it did not feature the same string pull that it had in the past.
Even with less movement, Dollander can rack up plenty of chase swings as hitters gear up for his lively fastball from the aforementioned low release point. If he can kill the spin back to the 2022 levels, it could be a plus offering.
Rounding out the arsenal is an upper 70s curveball that he will mix in a handful of times per start. Likely due to his inconsistent delivery, the shape of the pitch was inconsistent. At times, it would feature more downward break while other instances it would look more like a slurve. Dollander said that he worked on the pitch during the offseason to make sure it does not blend with the slider and feels good about where the pitch is at heading into 2024.
Outlook
With such a great pitcher’s build and a smooth, athletic delivery, Dollander could have put himself right alongside Paul Skenes as the top arm in the draft. He was still easily one of the best pitchers in his class, despite his ERA doubling to 4.75 in his draft year, because of the immense upside he has already displayed.
There’s some discrepancies in his mechanics from 2022 to 2023 and with a relatively small tweak, Dollander could quickly solidify himself as one of the best pitching prospects in the game thanks to his lively stuff and tough release point for hitters. Pitching prospects have not fared well for the Rockies in recent years for a myriad of reasons, but none of them were as talented as Dollander, who has frontline upside.
45. AJ Smith-Shawver – RHP – Atlanta Braves
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 7th Round (217), 2021 (ATL) | ETA: 2024
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CURVEBALL
|Changeup
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/60
|60/60
|50/55
|50/55
|40/50
|55
An athletic right-hander with electric stuff, the Braves signed Smith-Shawver for an over-slot $1 million to forgo his two-way commitment to Texas Tech. After just 77 Minor League innings between the Complex and Low-A prior to 2023, Smith-Shawver rocketed to an MLB debut on June 4th of this season. He struggled with his command at the highest level, but offers plenty of promise.
Arsenal
Smith-Shawver diced through lower level competition with his lively fastball and sharp slider. The fastball sits 95-97 mph, touching 99 mph with decent carry. Smith-Shawver did not quite overpower big league hitters with his fastball to the same degree as he had the tendency to miss over the middle, but the heater has a chance to be plus.
Smith-Shawver’s best secondary offering is his mid 80s slider with cutterish, late break. He has a lot of confidence in the offering, upping his usage in 2023. The shorter break of the pitch allows him to effectively use it against both-handed hitters.
The pitch cuts away from righties, but even when it bats up on him it is effective. When the pitch is located in on righties, it ties them up effectively, but the action on the pitch also makes it extremely effective at the bottom of the zone. The unique profile of Smith-Shawver’s slider should help him buck the trend of most fastball/slider arms being split-heavy.
The second breaking ball is an above average curveball that he will mix in around 10% of the time. The downer curve has plenty of depth, featuring around 15 inches of vertical break in the 79-81 mph range. With an improved feel to land it for a strike, the curve should be a viable third offering for him.
Rounding out the arsenal is a changeup that Smith-Shawver worked to develop during the offseason with strong results during camp and Spring Training. The upper 80s pitch could overtake his curveball as his third offering and lefty-neutralizer.
Outlook
It’s rare to see a high school drafted arm reach Triple-A in the first half of his second pro season, but it is a testament to the quality of stuff and athleticism Smith-Shawver boasts on the mound. The 21-year-old has battled some command issues which could be a combination of inexperience and trusting his stuff against advanced competition.
With a quality four pitch mix and exciting athleticism on the mound, Smith-Shawver offers plenty of upside. He will need to fill up the zone more, especially with his secondaries, to reach his middle rotation upside.
46. Colson Montgomery – SS – Chicago White Sox
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 205 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (22), 2021 (CWS) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/55
|55/55
|45/60
|45/45
|40/45
|60
Montgomery was dynamite in his first pro season (2022), mashing through Low-A and posting strong numbers in High-A before a rushed promotion to Double-A as part of “Project Birmingham.” He got a late start to the 2023 season after struggling with back and oblique issues, but returned to solid results between High-A, Double-A and the AFL.
Offense
A big guy with long levers, Montgomery stays short to the ball generating a lot of whip and leverage. He already flashes plus power to his pull side, boasting a 90th percentile exit velocity over 105 mph paired with the ability to elevate.
Montgomery already controls his body really well, keeping his weight back and using his long levers to backspin baseballs with impressive bat speed. His quiet load helps him consistently be on time, producing above average contact rates. While his plus power is more apparent to his pull side at this point, Montgomery comfortably barrels the ball to all fields and should develop into home run power to both foul poles.
Already possessing an advanced approach for this age, Montgomery has walked at a 13.5% clip as a pro with a strikeout rate just under 21% The 22-year-old is an exciting blend of plus power accentuated by an above average feel to hit and the ability to draw walks.
Defense/Speed
A fringy runner, Montgomery moves decently well for his 6-foot-4 frame though his steps can be heavy and a bit flat-footed. He has an above average arm, but with fringy range and sometimes stiff actions. He has worked hard on being more fluid in the infield and has good instincts, providing some optimism that he could get by at the position. Montgomery likely profiles best at third base longterm where he could be an above average defender.
Outlook
Montgomery offers immense upside thanks to his flashes of low-effort, plus pop and a great feel to hit for a player of his build/stature. There may be even more power in the tank for Montgomery as he saw an uptick in exit velocities despite back and oblique injuries restricting him some in 2023. Even if Montgomery slides over to third base, his bat is capable of providing more than ample offensive production for the position.
That said, with nobody in his way at the shorstop position, the White Sox will likely give their former first round pick every opportunity there. He has All Star upside with a good chance of being a regular on the left side of the infield.
47. Cade Horton – RHP – Chicago Cubs
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 211 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (7), 2022 (CHC) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Curveball
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/60
|65/65
|50/55
|45/55
|50/55
|60
One of the pitching breakouts of the 2023 MiLB season, the Cubs’ first round pick in 2022 has flashed an electric fastball with a devastating slider to complement it.
Arsenal
A power arsenal headlined by a plus fastball and slider, Horton sits 95-97 MPH with his heater, touching 99 MPH on occasion. He picks up plenty of whiffs at the top of the zone with it thanks to the unique carry and cut the pitch features.
Horton’s sweepy slider hovers in the mid 80s with around 11 inches of horizontal break. His ability to consistently land it for a strike (65% strike rate) paired with the sharp, late break of the pitch gives him a second plus offering. From the start of the season to Horton being placed on the development list to manage his innings (13 starts), he held opponents to a .110 batting average while going to the pitch around 30% of the time.
The third offering is a curveball also in the mid 80s which Horton has done a good job differentiating from his slider shape wise since going pro. While it still features some horizontal movement (5 inches), it has much more vertical drop (9 inches).
Though he is not as consistent in landing it for a strike as his slider, Horton’s curveball has flashed the ability to be a legitimate put away pitch as well.
Rounding out the arsenal is a changeup in the upper 80s that he recently adjusted to a split grip. It’s a work in progress, but has flashed above average with impressive arm side fade. He only made a few starts with the new changeup grip prior to being temporarily shut down, but he showed the ability to slow the spin, averaging around 1,900 RPMs. With a bit more feel for it and the ability to get the pitch to spin a bit less, it could be an above average or better offering.
Outlook
A late bloomer on the pitching side of things as a two-way player who had to undergo Tommy John surgery early in his collegiate career, Horton only tossed 53 2/3 innings at Oklahoma, but showed enough in their College World Series run to sell the Cubs on his upside.
Early returns have Horton proving the Cubs right as the athletic right-hander has pounded the zone with an electric arsenal. With two plus pitches and a legitimate chance for four big league offerings, Horton has become one of the better pitching prospects in baseball.
48. Thomas White – LHP – Miami Marlins
Height/Weight: 6’5, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 1st Round-A (35), 2023 (MIA) | ETA: 2026
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/60
|50/55
|60/60
|40/50
|55
The top southpaw in the 2023 class, White already has an impressive feel for a strong three pitch mix. He’s a candidate to climb quickly.
Arsenal
Towering at a lanky 6-foot-5, White already has a good feel for his body and mechanics, a rarity for pitchers of his profile. The one thing that can throw off his command a bit at times is his long arm action, but his arm path also plays into the deception he creates, hiding the ball behind him before working down on the mound. The result is a fastball that can spring onto hitters more quickly than others at the same velocity despite just average extension.
His fastball sits in the mid 90s, touching 98 mph and flashing decent carry. While that is already plenty of velocity, his projectable frame and relatively low-effort delivery make him a candidate to see an uptick as he matures. Regardless, it’s already a plus heater.
Both White’s curveball and changeup are already above average with the latter looking like a plus pitch in the early stages of his pro career. The sweeping curveball sits in the low 80s with two plane break and roughly 14 inches of horizontal break. It is a big whiff pitch left on left but he has the tendency to leave it up at times, especially to righties. That said, it is still a great third option to opposite-handed hitters, especially when he buries it towards their back leg.
White’s preferred weapon to righties is his mid 80s changeup, which mirrors his fastball well thanks to his ability to maintain his arm speed and unique arm action. Averaging around 15 inches of horizontal movement, the plus pitch fades under barrels.
Outlook
Though he was the 35th overall selection in the 2023 draft, his $4.1 million signing bonus was top 20 pick value and good for the fourth highest payday among arms in the class trailing only: Paul Skenes, Rhett Lowder, Chase Dollander and his teammate Noble Meyer.
Already flashing three above average or better offerings as a teenage southpaw, White pitched his way out of Low-A Jupiter after just eight impressive starts to begin the 2024 season. While there’s probably a little more to dream on stuff wise, it’s pretty easy to envision a potential middle-rotation arm, assuming White’s command continues to progress nicely.
49. Quinn Mathews – LHP – St. Louis Cardinals
Height/Weight: 6’5″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (122), 2023 (STL) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Curveball
|Changeup
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/55
|60/60
|45/45
|60/60
|55/60
|55
A completely different pitcher stuff wise than the guy who threw 156 pitches for Stanford in the Super Regionals, Mathews has seen his fastball jump by three ticks while the quality of his secondaries followed suit.
Arsenal
A four pitch mix, Matthews boasts three above average offerings or better rounded out by a curveball that he will mix in to steal strikes. The fastball now sits 94-95 mph, touching 97 mph with good carry from a below average release height, helping it play up in the zone and set up his pair of plus secondary offerings.
His changeup has been his best pitch since his collegiate days, and now with even more velocity separation, it has been a devastating pitch to right handers. Averaging 12 inches of horizontal movement and more than 13 mph of separation from his fastball, it’s no surprise that righties are barely hitting over .100 against the pitch in his professional career.
The slider has blossomed into a plus pitch, now being thrown in the mid 80s with sharp, cutterish action that he will sometimes manipulate to have more sweep as well. He has plus command of the pitch, landing it for a strike more than 70% of the time while picking up strong chase and whiff numbers.
His 76-78 mph curveball is a great taste-breaker that he will mix in more to left-handed hitters. It’s a solid fourth offering.
Outlook
Mathews he still has the pitchability that made him a successful pitcher at Stanford, but now with potentially two plus pitches and a quality fastball. He has posted one of the best strikeout-to-walk rates in Minor League Baseball since being drafted and has an arsenal that can keep both lefties and righties at bay. Mathews is a high floor arm with middle-rotation upside.
50. Zyhir Hope – OF – Los Angeles Dodgers
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 11th round (326) , 2023 (CHC) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/45
|40/50
|50/60
|60/60
|40/50
|55
Extremely toolsy with frame-defying power, Hope was a high upside, but far away get for the Dodgers in the Michael Busch trade.
Offense
Starting with his feet just wider than shoulder width with his hands relaxed just below his shoulder, Hope gets into his back side with a gathering leg kick as he pulls his hands up to his slot. His hands can get deep behind him, elongating the distance from launch to contact, but he compensates for it with plus bat speed and explosive rotational power.
Already launching home runs above 113 mph, Hope produces ridiculous torque and handles velocity well. Like many rotational hitters, Hope has the tendency to get somewhat spinny, particularly struggling to stay on stuff from same-handed pitchers.
Hit tool concerns as a raw northeast high school bat kept Hope out of the first few rounds of the 2023 draft, though the Cubs did shell out fifth round money to sign him. After his pro cameo with the Cubs, Hope cleaned up his operation in the box with an average hit tool now appearing attainable.
Already showcasing plus pull side pop in games and the ability to elevate consistently, Hope has big offensive upside.
Defense/Speed
An easy plus runner, Hope’s closing speed has helped him overcome slow reads and shaky routes in the early stages of his pro career. If he doesn’t find more comfort in centerfield, he would profile well in a corner where his plus arm and speed would place nicely. Despite his plus speed, Hope has been a somewhat tentative on the bases, but should develop into a stolen base threat.
Outlook
Hope is a project, but has already made a ton of progress between his age 18 and 19 seasons. There’s potential for a coveted combination of plus power and speed that could make Hope a dynamic outfielder with All Star upside. As he continues to look more hitterish, the massive perceived risk slowly dissipates, however there is still a fair amount of development ahead of Hope for him to reach his high ceiling.
51. Aidan Miller – SS – Philadelphia Phillies
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 1st Round (17), 2023 (PHI) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|50/60
|50/60
|50/50
|40/50
|55
Plus power and good on base skills make Miller an exciting offensive piece.
Offense
Previously featuring a significant barrel tip/hitch that he could overcome thanks to his plus bat speed, Miller made things easier on himself heading into his first full pro season, starting his hands up higher and quieting his pre-swing moves. He also found a better feel for his base, narrowing his stance with more of his weight stacked towards his back side.
Simpler moves and a stronger base have helped Miller make more consistent contact and produce impressive impact. As he has tapped into plus exit velocities, Miller’s more efficient bat path has made it easier for him to do damage to the pull side in particular, something he struggled with as an amateur and in his first stint as a pro.
Miller’s strike zone awareness is well above average, recognizing spin more consistently than his peers and leveraging his advantage counts effectively. While lower level walk rates should be taken with a grain of salt, Miller should sustain his strong walk rates as he climbs levels.
Defense/Speed
Miller has exclusively seen action at shortstop as a pro and while he may profile best at the hot corner, he has looked passable up the middle with average range and a plus arm. The glove actions are not always the smoothest, but he’s pretty sure-handed. If he loses any range as he matures, that should make the move to third almost a guarantee, where he’d project as above average defensively. An average runner, Miller is not afraid to pick his spots to run and should mix in double digit stolen bases annually.
Outlook
It’s easy to like Aidan Miller’s offensive profile. He is a young hitter with standout bat speed, an advanced approach and has already demonstrated the ability to make positive swing adjustments. Even if he moves off of shortstop, there’s enough impact and defensive ability for him to be an above average regular at the hot corner.
52. Jonny Farmelo – OF – Seattle Mariners
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 205 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (29), 2023 (SEA) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|50/55
|40/55
|70/70
|45/55
|55
Tools galore with a feel to hit that may be better than anticipated, Farmelo has a chance to be a dynamic centerfielder.
Offense
Starting slightly crouched with his barrel flat, Farmelo gathers into his back side with a sizable leg kick. He sometimes looks rushed with the big move, but cuts down the height of his stride with two strikes or when pitchers are quicker to the plate. It’s also a rather new move for him, using a toe tap in his load as an amateur.
Farmelo’s swing path is geared for lift, but he has showed an improved feel for the barrel and some adjustability that he appeared to lack at points as an amateur, providing optimism for an above average hit tool. There’s above average juice to dream on as Farmelo continues to grow into his frame and gains more comfort swinging for damage in the box.
Farmelo is a patient hitter, already showing a good feel for the strike zone. The improved feel to hit takes some pressure off of the need to slug, but there’s potential for average hit and above average power buoyed by strong plate discipline.
Defense/Speed
An absolute burner, Farmelo turns in double plus run times and has already translated that speed into impact on the base paths and in centerfield. With an average arm and his elite athleticism, he has the ingredients to be a well above average defender up the middle and a high-volume base stealer.
Outlook
Already an exciting prospect based on sheer tools, strides in the contact department in the early going of his professional career only adds to the intrigue. There’s potential for a dynamic everyday centerfielder who can pack a bit of a punch and get on base at a good clip.
53. Blake Mitchell – C – Kansas City Royals
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 175 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (1) – 2022 (BAL) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/45
|50/60
|50/60
|45/45
|40/55
|55
A big power bat with the tools to stick behind the dish, Mitchell offers as much upside as just about any catcher prospect.
Offense
Starting narrow and upright, Mitchell starts his load with a sink into his back side before a simple hand load and stride. He already utilizes his lower half exceptionally, controlling his body well with a swing that generates both loft and violence. His power to the pull side is already plus, blasting home runs upwards of 450 feet. Plus exit velocities prior to his 20th birthday and a ground ball rate around 30% make it easy to dream on at least 60 grade juice from Mitchell.
Hit tool was a concern for Mitchell as an amateur and while he may not compete for batting titles, the bat to ball has been better than many scouts expected, cutting his strikeout rate steadily as he has compiled more professional games. Mitchell is patient at the plate, running a chase rate below 20%, though his ability to recognize spin will have to improve some for his plate discipline to reach plus territory. He’s still projects to be at least above average in that regard. Palatable contact rates and a good approach could be all Mitchell needs to tap into his 30 home run upside.
Defense/Speed
A good athlete, Mitchell was an intriguing pitching prospect on the mound as an amateur as well, running his fastball up to 97 mph. He moves well behind the dish and is a strong receiver who works below the baseball very well with the hand strength to frame strikes at the top as well.
He has the arm to be an elite run stopper, but struggles with the transfer and has had some major accuracy issues in his first full pro season. Most of his throws would sail arm side while others would be spiked. If he can shore up the catch and throw side of things, Mitchell could be an above average defender. A fringy runner, Mitchell is savvy on the base paths and will steal bags when he is overlooked.
Outlook
Mitchell’s ability to tap into his plus raw power in games during his first full pro season paired with a better-than-expected contact rate and great feel for the strike zone make him an extremely exciting bat alone. The fact that he can not only stick behind the dish but potentially be solid there makes him an even more intriguing prospect. There’s shades of Cal Raleigh here with less chase.
54. Jefferson Rojas – SS – Chicago Cubs
Height/Weight: 5’10″, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $1M – 2021 (CHC) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|40/50
|45/55
|50/50
|50/55
|55
After a strong showing in extended Spring Training, Rojas earned an aggressive assignment to Low-A shortly after his 18th birthday and put up strong numbers.
Offense
Still a bit raw offensively, Rojas relies on natural ability in the box, making a fair amount of contact and flashing above average power potential. He handled an aggressive Low-A assignment well, posting a .750 OPS as an 18-year-old with steady contact rates (84% zone contact).
His path could use a bit of work, at times getting too horizontal with a little extra slack, causing hard fastballs to get in on him. But, he has also flashed the bat speed and hand quickness to still turn hard stuff around.
Already hitting multiple home runs 107 MPH, Rojas has more room for strength and probably has more power in his present fame as is if he can find some more consistency with his lower half. Like so many young hitters, Rojas can leak forward a bit prematurely and is not always connected with his upper half and lower half.
He almost surely will add at least some strength as he matures, and as you pair that with some better swing patterning as he gains experience, above average power seems attainable. His feel for the barrel is good, with the ability to drive the ball to all fields.
As Rojas cleans up his path and learns to control his body a bit better, he could offer above average hit with at least average power, though I’m betting on a bit more.
Defense/Speed
A slightly above average runner, Rojas is more quick than fast with a good first step and solid range at shortstop. His comfortably above average arm and advanced actions for his age should not only help him stick at the position, but potentially be above average there. He has a good internal clock and instincts, which should only help him continue to develop well at the position.
Outlook
It’s very early in the development of Rojas and the way that the Cubs have handled him should be a clue into how excited the team is both about his potential and his maturity. Launching a moon shot off of Zach Davies and putting together competitive at-bats against other more experienced arms at extended Spring Training helped his case prior to the assignment to Myrtle Beach.
If Rojas can clean up some of his moves in the box, there is exciting offensive potential while adding value with the glove at shortstop. Again, it’s early, so the projections can change, but a .270 hitter with around 20 home runs and above average shortstop defense doesn’t seem entirely far fetched.
55. Felnin Celesten – SS – Seattle Mariners
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 180 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $4.7M – 2023 (SEA) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/50
|45/55
|40/55
|60/60
|45/60
|55
Extremely toolsy and projectable, Celesten earned the second biggest pay day out of the 2023 IFA class. His pro debut was delayed until 2024 due to a hamstring injury last season.
Offense
A switch hitter with an athletic swing form both sides of the plate, Celesten features a big leg kick that he starts early and controls well. His right-handed swing is a bit ahead of his left-handed swing, controlling his lower half more effectively with a more efficient path. It’s not uncommon for right-side dominant switch-hitters to fight some swing path and drift issues from the left side and Celesten already boasts impressive bat speed from both sides. Cleaning up his path some should help him mitigate his higher ground ball rates.
Already whippy with impressive impact for his age, Celesten is wiry with room for more strength. There’s at least above average power projection as he fills out and utilizes the ground more effectively. Admittedly, plate discipline is difficult to put a grade on at this point considering how little Celesten has played at this point. Even limited looks at the prized free agent make it easy to understand why he commanded so much attention as his offensive tools are tantalizing.
Defense/Speed
Quick and twitchy, Celesten moves his feet well at shortstop with impressive range. His glove work is impressively advanced, comfortable picking to his backhand or crashing in to his forehand with smooth actions while getting the ball out quick. He possesses a well above average to potentially plus arm as well. It’s easy to envision plus defensive potential with Celesten. A plus runner, Celesten takes galloping strides that chew up plenty of ground quickly. He should be a factor on the base paths.
Outlook
Limited looks make Celesten as speculative of a write up as you’re going to find at this point, but his skill set and upside is uncommon. After the hamstring strain wiped out his chance to play in the Dominican Summer League last season, Celesten will leap straight to the Complex League to make his pro debut in what will still be his age 18 season. Acknowledging that plenty has to go right, Celesten could be a switch-hitting five tool shortstop with as much potential as just about any prospect at the complex.
56. Drake Baldwin – C – Atlanta Braves
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 3rd Round (96), 2022 (ATL) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/50
|55/60
|45/55
|40/40
|50/50
|55
After a shaky pro debut, Baldwin broke out in 2023, mashing between High-A and Double-A. He followed that up with a strong showing at the upper levels in 2024, looking the part of an everyday big league backstop.
Outlook
Starting open with his hands out in front of him, Baldwin features a big leg kick that he manages well from a timing and mechanics perspective. Pulling his hands back to his slot as his lead leg comes down helps keep his weight back while creating plenty of tension and helping him generate torque. The result is plus exit velocities that have continued to climb (107 mph 90th percentile exit velocity).
Baldwin has a solid feel for the barrel, driving the ball to all fields with authority. His flatter swing compromises his ability to tap into game power consistently, but also likely plays a part in his solid contact rates. He particularly struggles to elevate fastballs consistently, likely due to the deeper contact point against such offerings. His plate discipline is plus, recognizing spin well and laying off of changeups impressively for a left-handed hitter. Baldwin also performs well against southpaws.
If he is able to elevate more consistently, Baldwin could tap into 20-25 home runs consistently. His solid feel to hit and knack for getting on base paired with the plus exit velocities could still make him an average big league bat even if the home run total is closer to 15.
Defense/Speed
Viewed as a fringy defender when drafted, Baldwin has trended closer to average and has the tools to be even better than that. He has particularly improved in the receiving department, looking at least big league average. His arm is average and his accuracy has improved, throwing out roughly 25% of attempted base stealers in 2024. He is a strong blocker, only allowing a few passed balls through his first 100 pro games.
Outlook
One of the more polished catchers in the Minor Leagues, Baldwin is close to big league ready and still has room for more upside, especially in the game power department. If he can more consistently catch fastballs further out front, he has a chance to tap into above average game power. Potential for 20-25 homers paired with his on base skills and ability to hit lefties would make him a well above average offensive catcher who has the defensive ability to stick at the position. He has a good chance to at least settle in as a primary catcher.
57. Bryce Eldridge – 1B – San Francisco Giants
Height/Weight: 6’7″, 220 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (16) – 2023 (SF) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/45
|50/60
|45/65
|40/40
|35/45
|55
Drafted as a two-way prospect, Eldridge quickly turned heads with his bat with the Giants opting to shift his focus there. He has massive power upside while offering more polish than most prep hitters with his profile.
Offense
Standing at a wiry 6-foot-7 with long levers, Eldridge already generates impressive bat speed and above average exit velocities, but there’s even more in the tank. While there is hit-tool concern with any hitter with an NBA wing’s build, Eldridge has a quick bat and smooth stroke with pretty good body control already.
Eldridge had no issue catching up to fastballs in his pro debut, posting an OPS above 1.000 against the pitch in his 33 games between the Complex and Low-A. Secondaries understandably gave him trouble, which is generally the case for most prep hitters jumping into full season ball, but even more so for a long-limbed hitter.
Patient in the box, Eldridge ran a chase rate below 20%, walking 21 times through his 33 games. Already flashing exit velocities of 111 mph already, it’s easy to envision plus or better power from him as he fills out a bit more, as he already uses his lower half well.
Defense/Speed
A below-average runner, the Giants have started Eldridge in right field defensively, where he is still getting his feet under him but could become a passable defender with a plus arm. He saw a lot of action at first base as an amateur.
Outlook
Now just focusing on hitting, Eldridge could ride the momentum from his pro debut into a massive 2024. He appears to mitigate the swing and miss concerns as well as a 6-foot-7 teenager can with little wasted movement and an advanced approach.
As continues to fill out and starts to elevate more consistently, there’s 30+ home run upside to dream on. Still very raw defensively, Eldridge may be athletic enough to avoid a move to first base, though his bat can handle a move to first base.
58. Jesus Made – SS – Milwaukee Brewers
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 190 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $950K – 2024 (MIL) | ETA: 2028
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|60/70
|45/55
|60/60
|35/50
|55
To say Made has stood out in the DSL would be putting lightly. The switch-hitting shortstop could be one of baseball’s next big prospects thanks to his ridiculously quick hands and feel for the barrel paired with elite plate discipline and baseball instincts.
Offense
Starting slightly open and his feet a tad more than shoulder-width apart, Made sinks into his backside in tandem with a rhythmic barrel tip as he pulls his hands down towards his belt; the move is a little more pronounced from the left side. He will likely need to clean up such a loud move as it could be difficult to time and also puts him into a slot that is generally harder to launch from and limits his ability to elevate the ball as much as he should.
The fact that he is able to not only do plenty of damage from his launch position and consistently make contact is a testament to his freakish hands and athleticism in the box. He posts plus contact rates both inside of the zone and outside of the zone while running one of the lowest chase rates you’ll see at the complex level.
Routinely producing batted balls over 100 mph prior to his 17th birthday, Made’s superb bat speed has already been on display in the Dominican Summer League from both sides of the plate, with a max exit velocity of 108 mph already. There’s still some room for strength on Made’s frame, but he should naturally tap into more raw power as he matures.
As he cleans up his operation in the box to be less dependent on raw talent and more conducive to repeating his moves and creating leverage, there should be plus game power in the tank. With his quickness, barrel accuracy and plate discipline, the elusive plus hit and power combination could be attainable for Made.
Defense/Speed
Made’s tooled up on the defensive side of things as well, boasting a plus arm and solid range. Similar to how he operates in the box, it is natural athleticism over fundamentals at this point for Made, sometimes struggling with his first step and reading balls off of the bat. He has a knack for the acrobatic play and is comfortable charging in and throwing on the run. He has a shot to stick at shortstop but has the fallback of a quality third base. An aggressive and efficient base stealer, Made swiped 23 bags on 26 tries through his first 40 pro games.
Outlook
As far off as any prospect on the top 100, there’s still plenty of time for things to go any which way for Made. That said, you’d be hard-pressed to find a prospect below full season ball with a more tantalizing combination of tools and baseball instincts. The Brewers are unsurprisingly very high on Made, making him a candidate to be the latest international free agent who takes the aggressive assignments in stride. There’s five tool upside here.
59. Cam Smith – 3B – Chicago Cubs
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 225 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (14), 2024 (CHC) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/50
|50/55
|45/55
|50/50
|50/50
|55
Powerful, yet athletic for his size/build, Smith showed as much improvement from his freshman year as just about any hitter in the country as a draft eligible sophomore. He’s a well-rounded player with plus raw power.
Offense
A simple operation in the box, Smith starts crouched with his hands already in his slot and hardly strides prior to launch. Boiling down his moves in the box helped Smith dominate on the Cape and he carried the momentum into his draft-eligible sophomore year where he posted an 83% contact rate. While his lack of movement can make him appear stiff, Smith is able to get to pitches in tough locations, boasting strong out of zone contact rates as well.
Easily posting plus exit velocities, Smith drives the ball with authority to all fields, but his flatter swing path results in an elevated ground ball rate, minimizing his game power. Smith has already demonstrated the ability to make adjustments in the box and should be able to find more loft in his swing with some tweaks. Matt Shaw had a similar batted ball profile when the Cubs took him one pick earlier in the 2023 draft, something he and the Cubs rectified in his first pro season. A patient hitter, Smith recognizes spin well and has a good feel for the strike zone.
Defense/Speed
Smith moves well for a player of his size, turning in average run times with good footwork at the hot corner. His hands can be stiff but he does a good job of putting himself in position to make plays with a plus arm and the ability to make throws on the run. He should be at least an average defender at the position.
Outlook
Boasting a sound offensive profile with the tools to stick at third base, Smith has the ingredients to be an everyday big leaguer, but his plus raw power elevates his ceiling even higher. He’s a fiery competitor who swung it really well with wood on the Cape both from a contact and power perspective, which paired with his above average plate discipline bodes well for his transition to pro ball.
60. Enrique Bradfield Jr. – OF – Baltimore Orioles
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 170 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 1st Round (17), 2023 (BAL) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/60
|30/35
|20/30
|80/80
|70/70
|55
Elite wheels and defense with minimal slug, Bradfield is a throwback center fielder with the tools turned up.
Offense
Starting upright with his hands right by his ear and his bat pointed upwards like a lightening rod, Bradfield sinks into his lower half with a small leg kick and small pull backwards with his hands. The moves are simple with Bradfield choked up some on the bat and a flat swing geared for contact. Though simple, his load can look a bit rushed sometimes with the tendency to start it late.
A projected top 10 pick by many going into 2023, Bradfield’s great contact ability and elite speed made his .279 batting average in his draft year at Vanderbilt a disappointment, but that did not deter the Orioles from selecting him 17th overall. Extremely patient, Bradfield ran a chase rate of just 12% during his college season with that number dipping further in his 25 pro games.
With low-end exit velocities and a swing path that results in a higher ground ball rate, Bradfield is unlikely to slug his way out of the .300’s. His high contact rates and ability to draw plenty of walks should help him post a high on base percentage.
Even with speed that should help him steal plenty of infield hits, a key component to Bradfield’s ability to hit for a higher average will be if he can keep the ground ball rate within reason as well as his quality of contact.
He has a bit bigger of a frame than most hitters of his profile and could likely add some strength without impeding his quickness. Even a marginal gain in impact could bode well for his BABIP.
Defense/Speed
80 grade wheels and the instincts of a veteran center fielder, Bradfield is one of the best defensive center fielders in baseball at any level. He seems to always know where he is on the field, finding the wall consistently with comfort even at full speed. He will take his eyes off of the ball to sprint to a spot and pick the ball back up in stride when it’s hit straight over his head or if he has to make an adjustment. His arm is fringy, but accurate.
Stealing 130 bags in less than 200 collegiate games, it was more of the same for Bradfield in his pro debut, going 25 for 27 on attempts in just 25 games.
Outlook
The ceiling is relatively capped for Bradfield compared to most first round picks, but he would provide value for a big league team with his glove and legs right now. Though it will be an uphill battle for Bradfield to provide above average offensive production, his minuscule chase rate and ability to put bat on ball elevate his offensive floor some.
If Bradfield’s offensive numbers are within a reasonable distance of league-average, he will offer enough in other areas to be an everyday center fielder for a winning team.
61. Kyle Manzardo – 1B – Cleveland Guardians
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 205 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 2nd Round (62), 2021 (TB) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/55
|55/55
|55/55
|45/45
|50/55
|55
Fantastic contact skills paired with better exit velocities than his home run output may indicate, Manzardo is a high-probability big league bat who is trying to raise his ceiling.
Offense
Manzardo starts with his hands relaxed on his shoulder, using a toe tap for timing. A smooth swing with great plate coverage, his bat lives in the zone and he seems to barrel everything. The blend of whippy bat speed while living in the zone for so long helps Manzardo get to all types of pitches, posting a contact rate of 79% in 2023.
The left-handed hitter flashes plus power to his pull side and has worked to drive the ball with authority to all fields as he reached the upper levels. The effort to tap into more game power has made itself evident through a 2 mph jump in average exit velocity as well as similar gains in his 90th percentile exit velocity (104.5 mph).
Some tough batted ball luck and selling out for lift–he has the lowest ground ball rate of all qualified Triple-A hitters in 2023–may have negatively impacted his batting average, but he found more balance as the year progressed.
His fantastic feel to hit, great approach, and above average raw power already give Manzardo the floor of one of the safer bats in the Minor Leagues. Even with 20-25 home run power, he should be an above average regular, but there’s hope he can reach closer to 30 home runs at his peak with the progress he has made impact wise.
Defense/Speed
An average runner, Manzardo will not provide a ton of value with his legs or glove, but he should be an average defender or better at first base.
Outlook
The way Manzardo controls his at-bats, as well as the barrel, is impressive to watch. How much power he taps into will ultimately determine his ceiling, but even above average game power should be enough for him to be solid big league bat because of his well-rounded offensive game. Manzardo is a high probability regular who can carry the offensive weight of first base even if he is closer to 20 home runs than 30.
62. Jarlin Susana – RHP – Washington Nationals
Height/Weight: 6’6″, 235 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $1.7M 2022, (SDP) | ETA: 2026
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Curveball
|Changeup
|COMMAND
|FV
|70/70
|70/70
|50/55
|40/50
|40/45
|55
Acquired by the Nationals in the Juan Soto haul, Susana turned heads at the complex with electrifying stuff, headlined by a triple digits fastball that he struggle to reign in. Now filling up the strike zone in High-A, Susana’s stock is skyrocketing.
Arsenal
Easily some of the best raw stuff in the Minor Leagues, Susana offers two distinct fastballs: a four seamer that averages 100 mph and a two seamer at 99 mph. He can run the four seamer up to 103 mph, exploding through the zone and dominating at the top third. His two seamer averages 14 inches of horizontal run and is mostly utilized to blow up righties inside or catch them looking at the back door.
His cutterish slider at 89-91 mph has consistently left hitters baffled, with hard gyro break that dives beneath the barrels of hitters from both sides of the plate. Through his first 18 starts of 2024, opponents hit just .140 against the offering with even splits. His command of the pitch has really come along, landing it for a strike 67% of the time. The action of both his two seamer and slider result in plenty of ground balls, helping him keep his pitch count down.
Susana will also mix in a slurvy curveball in the mid 80s that flashes above average. Rounding out his arsenal is a power changeup that he will mix in a couple times per start in the low 90s. It has a chance to be a solid fourth offering if he finds more comfort and feel for it.
Outlook
Susana has exclusively worked out of the stretch for most of his pro career, however something clicked for him mid-way through his age 19 season, repeating his release point much more consistently with a delivery that does not appear high effort for the output that the 6-foot-6 power pitcher is generating. While two distinct fastballs at 100 mph and a wipeout slider gives Susana the floor of a high leverage arm, his shocking strides in the command department and ability to generate ground balls now have him tracking like a high-upside starter, albeit, still with plenty of volatility.
63. Ethan Salas – C – San Diego Padres
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $5.8M, 2021 (SD) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/65
|50/60
|35/50
|50/50
|45/60
|55
A wunderkind of a catching prospect, Salas signed for $5.8 million as the top prospect in the 2023 IFA class and was immediately thrusted into big league spring training action and by a Low-A assignment prior to his 17th birthday.
Offense
Salas starts upright with his weight slightly stacked on his back side before sinking a bit further into his back hip with minimal hand movement in his load. His pre-swing moves are slow and controlled, while his swing is quick and violent. Salas incorporates his lower half really well, producing plus bat speed and above average pop.
He already has a great feel for the zone and recognizes spin well, boasting a chase rate below 20% and numbers that have steadily improved against secondary stuff as he has compiled at bats. With an average exit velocity of 87 MPH and 90th percentile exit velocity of 101.5 MPH, Salas is already tapping into slightly above average power and has room for plenty more.
His feel to hit is extraordinary for his age and well above average in general. Both his 76% contact rate and 85% in-zone contact rate are strong figures that have improved as he has progressed through his first pro season.
Given where Salas is already at, it’s easy to imagine him developing into a plus hitter. Already flashing solid impact, Salas should grow into above average power as well. His offensive upside is immense.
Defense/Speed
It’s hard to remember a more advanced teenage catching prospect when it comes to receiving than Salas, reeling in the ball smoothly with elite hands. He moves well behind the dish making strides as a blocker in his first pro season.
The Padres brass has already raved about the maturity of Salas and the way he handles bullpens, which should translate into strong game calling. Already with a well above average arm, Salas should grow into a plus thrower who has the goods to be a plus defensive catcher as he hammers down the fundamentals.
Outlook
Potentially elite on both sides of the ball with the makeup to reinforce the ability, Salas not only has All-Star upside, but he should be able to climb through the minors quickly as a high-probability big leaguer. His upside is one of the best catchers in baseball at the highest level, but even for as advanced as he is for a 17-year-old, he of course has some ways to go. Given his age, present tools/production, projection and makeup, Salas has a strong case as the best catching prospect in the sport.
64. Bryce Rainer – SS – Detroit Tigers
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (11), 2024 (DET) | ETA: 2028
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/45
|45/55
|45/60
|50/50
|45/55
|55
A left-handed hitting shortstop with plus power potential and the tools to stick at the six, Rainer stood out as the top prep player in the 2024 class.
Offense
Rainer made some swing adjustments that helped elevate him in his senior spring. He now starts with his hands higher and uses the ground much more effectively. There’s natural loft in his left-handed swing, creating backspin to all fields and he flashed exit velocities as high as 111 mph with metal at the National High School Baseball Invitational. Between his present raw power, ability to elevate and room for more strength, it is easy to dream on plus power with Rainer.
Even with his improvements in the box, Rainer is still looking up at an average hit tool. He can be long to the ball, wrapping the bat far behind his head as he loads, which can cause the barrel to lag behind his body. Rainer has a good feel for the strike zone and has recognized spin well as an amateur. The solid plate discipline helps, but Rainer will need to make some strides in the bat to ball department to tap into his plus power potential.
Defense/Speed
A legitimate two-way prospect, Rainer could run it up to the mid 90s on the mound, but notified teams that he would prefer to hit. After playing all over the diamond for the USA National Team, Rainer focused his attention on the shortstop position where he impressed with his solid footwork and comfortable actions. His double plus arm plays great on the left side of the infield as well, giving him a good chance of sticking at shortstop with the fall back of a plus third base. An average runner, Rainer is a savvy baserunner who will pick his spots to go.
Outlook
Left-handed hitting shortstops with plus power potential and staying power at the position do not grow on trees, especially in a Tigers system that lacks bats that can stick on the left side of the infield. He will need to make some strides in the contact department to attain his ceiling, but the ingredients are there for Rainer to be an everyday shortstop and borderline All Star.
65. Zebby Matthews – RHP – Minnesota Twins
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 245 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 8th round (234), 2022 (MIN) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Cutter
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/60
|55/55
|55/55
|30/35
|60/70
|55
Drafted in the 8th round out of Western Carolina as durable, strike-throwing right-hander, Matthews has seen his stuff jump multiple ticks in 2024, giving him as much helium as any pitching prospect in baseball.
Arsenal
Now sitting 95-97 MPH with his fastball, Matthews can still put it wherever he wants, locating to all four quadrants with enough ride to pick up whiff within the zone. His arm action is short and a bit pushy, but he does a good job of using the momentum of his 6-foot-4, 240 pound frame to generate plenty of force towards home plate and his short stroke seems to help him consistently throw strikes.
Matthews features both a cutter and slider that have reaped the rewards of his uptick as well, now averaging 90 MPH with his cutter and 85 MPH with his slider. His cutter is his preferred secondary offering against lefties, boasting such a good feel for it that he can tie them up inside, sneak through the back door, or bury it at the bottom. His ability to locate it makes it a viable third pitch against righties too, mixing in about 20% of the time to same-handed hitters as well.
Previously throwing more of a sweeper in the low 80s, Matthews mid 80s slider features sharp gyro break, tunneling well off of the fastball and cutter. The action of the pitch has made it easier for Matthews to command, spotting it for called strikes when he is behind in addition to it being a great put-away pitch for righties. He will mix in a below average changeup that he does not have much of a feel for.
Outlook
While Matthews will need to show that he can hold the jump in velocity through the 2024 season, it appears as though the Twins unearthed another pitching gem in the later rounds. Through his first six starts of the 2024 season, Matthews struck out 43 batters while walking zero. It’s impossible to argue against the results and the data backs up the breakout. The floor is extremely high because of Matthews plus command, but with abov
66. Jacob Misiorowski – RHP – Milwaukee Brewers
Height/Weight: 6’7″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (149), 2021 (MIL) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|CUTTER
|CURVEBALL
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|70/80
|50/60
|60/70
|40/50
|30/35
|55
A tall, lanky, explosive right-hander, Misiorowski can already touch 102 MPH with his fastball with a pair of wipeout secondaries.
Arsenal
You will primarily see the fastball, cutter, and curveball from Misiorowski, but he will mix in a low 90s changeup on occasion. The fastball is Misiorowksi’s best pitch, averaging 98 MPH while routinely touching triple digits.
A pitch that has simply overpowered lower level hitters, the fastball features good carry at the top of the zone. Some of Misiorowski’s fastballs will flash more arm-side run than others, but that could be a result of his inconsistent delivery. Through his first 16 outings of 2023, opponents hit just .155 against the fastball with a 17% swinging strike rate.
The go-to out pitch for the big right-hander is his sweeping curve in the mid 80s. He has a decent feel for it, landing the pitch for a strike just shy of 60% of the time while holding opponents to an OPS below .400. The downward action of the pitch off of his lively fastball makes for a tunneling nightmare for hitters when Misiorowski is able to hit his spots.
The third big whiff offering for Misiorowksi is his hard cutter in the low 90s. It is less consistent than his other two offerings due to inconsistent release and action. Sometimes it will break like a true cutter, and others will back up on him at 93-94 MPH. Whether it backs up to his arm side or cuts glove side, hitters have a really tough time with it when it’s around the zone, posting a ridiculous 22% swinging strike rate and 45% in-zone whiff rate. With even fringy command of the pitch, it could be an elite third offering.
Rounding out the arsenal for Misiorowski is a hard changeup in the low 90s. The pitch is firm and inconsistent, but has flashed some potential. He has only thrown a handful this season.
Outlook
There’s clear reliever risk with a pitcher of Misiorwski’s profile and high effort delivery, but the stuff is good enough to give him frontline upside with the fall back option of one of baseball’s best relievers. The 21-year-old will need to clean up his mechanics and cut down the walk rate, but the upside is as tantalizing as any pitching prospect in the game.
Boasting an elite fastball/breaking ball combination with a cutter that is not far off from giving him a third plus offering, Misiorowski has a rare arsenal from a rare frame.
67. Konnor Griffin – OF – Pittsburgh Pirates
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (9), 2024 (PIT) | ETA: 2028
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|30/40
|40/50
|45/60
|70/70
|55/70
|55
Griffin offers as much upside as any prospect in the class. He’s 6-foot-4, 210 pounds with plus run times and excels defensively both in centerfield and at shortstop. If that wasn’t enough he was an early round pitching prospect on the mound as well.
Offense
Starting upright with a slight bend in his knees and his hands rested right by his slot, Griffin has worked to simplify his operation in the box in order to facilitate more repeatability and contact. Griffin managed his large frame and long levers much more effectively in his senior spring, improving his hit tool outlook.
Griffin can produce big power with minimal effort and has room for even more strength within his frame. His swing can lack fluidity and rhythm at times, looking rushed or crowded with his swing. As he continues to smooth things out in the box and gains more feel for his lower half, he should make more consistent contact and drive the ball in the air with more frequency.
It’s really difficult to project Griffin offensively at this point due to the wide range of outcomes, but his monstrous ceiling and steady improvements bode well for his outlook as he enters professional baseball.
Defense/Speed
A superb athlete who excelled in football and basketball as well before shifting his focus solely to baseball, Griffin turns in double plus run times and projects as a strong defender at both center field and shortstop, projecting as potentially a 70 defender at the former. His a plus arm could play well on the dirt as well, however the defensive potential in center may be just too tantalizing. He gets to his top speed quickly for such a physical player, getting great jumps and chewing up plenty of ground with his long strides.
High school stats are to be taken with a grain of salt, but he stole 85 bags in 43 games in his senior season. He should be a menace on the base paths.
Outlook
If there were more clarity on Griffin’s hit tool, he would have likely been a top five pick. His tools and upside alone made him an extremely exciting get for the Pirates with the 9th selection, especially in a class that lacked premium defenders. There’s still room on Griffin’s big frame for more strength, making plus power easy to dream on.
In addition to the defense, he does just about everything possible to take pressure off of his questionable hit tool, offering a tantalizing blend of power upside and speed that already translates both on the base paths and in the field. Young for the class, Griffin reclassified after last season and turned 18 just a few months before the draft. He’s likely a project that could be worth every bit of the wait. It could look like something similar to 2024 Brenton Doyle if comes together.
68. Eduardo Tait – C – Philadelphia Phillies
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 180 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $90K, 2024 (PHI) | ETA: 2028
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|35/45
|45/55
|30/30
|40/55
|55
An under-the-radar IFA signing in the 2024 class, Tait quickly looked like a gem of a find, mashing his way off of the complex prior to his 18th birthday.
Offense
Tait features an unorthodox set up, starting so upright he almost looks like he is leaning back against a wall with his hands just above his belt buckle. Right as the pitcher breaks from his glove, Tait pulls his hands up to his slot along with a gathering leg kick that he synchronizes well. He already flashes above average pop to his pull side, flashing exit velocities as high as 111 mph. His 90th percentile exit velocity of 104.5 mph is far ahead of his peers.
He can be a bit pull-happy at times, though he has showcased a feel for the barrel to drive the ball hard to all fields. Like many young, productive hitters, Tait can be aggressive in the box. Still, his ability to spoil tough pitches has helped him maintain a strikeout rate comfortably below 20% as a pro. Already pulling the ball in the air with frequency, Tait seems like a safe bet to develop into at least above average power.
Defense/Speed
Tait has the ingredients to be an above average defender behind the dish as he matures. He has strong hands, projecting as an above average receiver. He is advanced on the catch and throw side of things as well, with an above average arm and quick pop times. He has even flashed the ability to throw from his knees when needed. His blocking is a bit behind, sometimes tardy to his spot, but he is capable of moving well back there.
Outlook
Tait’s age 17 season could not have been much more impressive. On the surface, his numbers were among some of the best in the Florida Complex League. Beyond that, his batted ball data was as solid as anyone at the complex as a catcher. The Phillies were so impressed with his polish that both he and Starlyn Caba were aggressively promoted to Low-A where the game did not appear to speed up much at all for the teenage backstop. Tait has a chance to be a two way catcher capable of hitting upwards of 25 homers from the left side.
69. Luke Keaschall – 2B – Minnesota Twins
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (49) – 2023 (MIN) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/60
|50/55
|30/40
|55/55
|35/45
|50+
A high offensive floor with some added power make Keaschall an easy bat to buy into as the Twins try to figure out his defensive home.
Offense
Starting slightly open with his hands high, Keaschall gets into his back side with a decent-sized leg kick that he starts early and controls well. He adjusted his base and hand position after his first taste of professional baseball, also adding some additional strength resulting in higher exit velocities.
Keaschall’s feel to hit stands out, making plenty of contact along with good plate discipline that has really improved in pro ball. He grinds out at bats with the ability to spoil tough pitches and enough pop to do pull side damage on mistakes.
There’s probably closer to 10-15 home run pop, but Keaschall elevates consistently which paired with his feel for the barrel and uptick in exit velocities should result in plenty of doubles.
Defense/Speed
A standout wrestler in high school in addition to baseball, Keaschall is a great athlete and an above average runner. Despite his athleticism, Keaschall is still searching for a primary defensive home. His limited arm strength and unusual arm action likely limits him to the right side of the infield or the outfield. He has seen more action at both second base and centerfield.
While his outfield reads are still far off, he has showed off some good closing speed and the ability to make the acrobatic grab. He should be able to provide 10-15 stolen bases annually.
Outlook
Keaschall is a high probability big leaguer with some pressure on his hit tool as it pertains to becoming an everyday player. The good news is, the feel to hit is fringe-plus with an approach that helps bolster the solid floor of his offensive profile. He projects as a utility piece who hits enough to keep himself in the lineup every day.
70. Luis Morales – RHP – Oakland Athletics
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $3M, 2022 (OAK) | ETA: 2026
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Curveball
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/60
|50/60
|50/50
|60/60
|40/45
|50+
Morales set the record for strikeouts in Cuba’s 18u league before defecting to Mexico in 2021 where he continued to train and solidify himself as one of the more intriguing international free agent arms in 2023. His electrifying four pitch mix has quickly made him one of the higher upside arms in the Minor Leagues.
Arsenal
A four pitch mix headlined by a fastball that sits in the upper 90s, Morales boasts loud stuff that should result in a much higher strikeout rate as he refines his command. The fastball sits 96-98 mph with above average induced vertical break from a 5.7 foot release height. The velocity and characteristics combination could make Morales’ heater a double plus pitch, especially if he could consistently locate it at the top, but he misses over the heart of the plate too frequently.
Morales has two quality breaking balls however it is his changeup that has emerged as his most dominant pitch in 2024. He maintains his arm speed from his long arm action well, making it extremely difficult for hitters to pick up. The pitch features 11 mph of separation from his fastball with impressive fade.
When he is locating it, his slider flashes plus and is right there with his changeup. It averages more than 15 inches of sweep and will flirt with 3,000 RPM. The sweepy action of the pitch makes it more effective to righties, but it is sharp enough to back leg lefties. The pitch breaks so much that he struggles to locate it consistently; his long arm action may play a part in that too.
Morales prefers his curveball with two plane break at 81 mph against left-handed hitters who frequently swing over it. He commands the pitch slightly better than his slider though both have registered a strike rate in the mid 50% range.
Outlook
Still just 21 years old for the entirety of the 2024 season, Morales has plenty of time to reach his mid-rotation ceiling and took a step forward with his secondary command. With improvement to his fastball command, his secondaries should play up further along with his fastball likely performing far better. Like many young, electrifying arms, Morales has a realistic fallback of a nasty high-leverage arm, but his four pitch mix belongs in the middle of a rotation. It just comes down to whether he can sync his long arm action and delivery more consistently.
71. Ryan Clifford – 1B – New York Mets
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 11th Round (343), 2022 (HOU) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/45
|50/55
|55/65
|30/30
|35/45
|50+
Drafted in the 11th round by the Astros, Clifford signed for second round money ($1.25 million) to forego his Vanderbilt commitment. He tapped into his big raw power in his age 19 season, joining first rounder Drew Gilbert in the Mets return for Justin Verlander.
Offense
A simple operation in the box, Clifford starts wide with his hands high, coiling into his back side in tandem with a small stride. His simple moves help him maintain his timing though he has the tendency to drift onto his front side, resulting in more weak contact and pop ups.
When he keeps his weight back, Clifford can do considerable damage, posting a 90th percentile exit velocity of 107 MPH and launching 24 home runs. Despite the hit tool projecting as fringy, Clifford did damage against all pitch types in 2023. He has struggled mightily left on left which is something to monitor.
A pretty good feel for the strike zone, Clifford walked at a 12.5% clip in 2023 and saw his swing decisions improve as he became more acclimated to High-A. There’s 30 home run upside for Clifford as he starts to lift the ball more consistently, especially to his pull side.
Defense/Speed
A below average runner, Clifford has seen action both in right field and first base. His plus arm could be more of an asset in right field, though his limited range and iffy reads could result in him winding up at first base.
Outlook
Clifford’s power potential is his calling card and he has already put it on display at the lower levels. While there may be minimal defensive value, Clifford could at least offer some versatility if he can develop into a passable defender in right field. Ultimately, the Mets are focused on Clifford’s 30 home run upside which the lefty slugger is already well on his way to tapping into if he can sustain at least fringy contact rates at the upper levels.
72. Braden Montgomery – OF – Boston Red Sox
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 220 | Bat/Throw: S/R | 1st Round (12), 2024 (BOS) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/45
|45/50
|50/60
|50/50
|50/50
|50
A switch hitter with big power potential and an elite arm Montgomery has the potential to be a force in a corner outfield spot assuming the hit tool continues to come along.
Offense
Starting slightly bent at his knees before sinking further into his back side with a leg kick, Montgomery effectively gets his lower half involved, capable of producing eye-popping bat speed from both sides of the plate. While exit velocities were up across college baseball last season, Montgomery enjoyed one of the largest leaps in the country in that department, seeing his 90th percentile exit velocity jump by more than four mph at around 110 mph.
In addition to improved exit velocities, Montgomery looked much more natural with his right-handed swing in 2024, finding much more rhythm and consistency in his moves. It’s extremely difficult to sneak a fastball by him, hitting well over .400 with 7 home runs against 93+ MPH in 2024. It is a max-effort swing with violence that can work against adjustability, making him less likely to spoil tough pitches or pull out a B swing when he’s fooled. Changeups can be particularly difficult for Montgomery.
Getting his most powerful swing off consistently with quality hand-eye should allow him to continuously punish fastballs and hangers, but there’s even more importance placed on his swing decisions. While the hit tool is likely to be fringy, Montgomery’s strides with his right-handed swing and ability to tap into his game power give him 30 home run upside. He will need to improve his ability to recognize spin to reach that upside though.
Defense/Speed
Montgomery is at least an average runner who moves well enough cover enough ground in a corner, accentuated by an arm that could be 80 grade. He should be at least an average defender in either corner.
Outlook
A two-way talent through his first couple collegiate seasons, Montgomery tapped into more power as he shifted his focus predominantly to the batter’s box. Despite transferring from a hitter-friendly PAC-12 to the gauntlet that is the SEC, Montgomery increased his production, solidifying himself as a sure-fire top 15 pick. Swing and miss concerns may have caused the outfielder to slip to the Red Sox at pick No. 12 and there’s a real chance he’s fringy in that department.
Being a switch-hitter with easy plus raw power and the ability to play a solid corner helps hedge potential contact concerns, but improved swing decisions could really shore up his offensive profile. The profile could be similar to Anthony Santander offensively.
73. Termarr Johnson – 2B – Pittsburgh Pirates
Height/Weight: 5’8″, 175 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (4), 2021 (PIT) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/45
|55/65
|45/55
|50/50
|40/50
|50+
Viewed as one of the best pure prep hitters in years, Johnson has the looks of a power-over-hit prospect in the early going, but the power is plentiful.
Offense
Johnson starts with his bat resting on his shoulder and his weight favoring his backside before getting into a big leg kick that coincides with a barrel tip. Generally, these loud moves would be of concern in regards to disrupting timing and consistency, but Johnson is quick and compact with explosive bat speed.
Despite his smaller stature, Johnson generates a ridiculous amount of rotational power and bat speed, already posting plus exit velocities with a 90th percentile exit velocity of 105 MPH and max of 112 MPH.
Like many young hitters, Johnson tends to try to get into his pull side power a bit too much, causing him to be out and around the baseball. Good secondary stuff in pro ball has also caused Johnson to drift onto his front foot as well. That said, he is patient in the box, running a chase rate right around 17%
Johnson is a really fun hitter to watch when he’s on time. Pitchers will fear going inside on him because of the way he is able to turn around stuff on the inner half with authority. When Johnson is at his best, he is able to shoot balls the other way with authority as well, but he will need to find some more consistency with his lower half.
It will remain to be seen if Johnson can get away with his loud moves against more advanced pitching, however his decent feel for the barrel and ridiculous bat speed should help him either A. Get away with it, or B. Quiet things down without it coming at expense of much power.
Defense/Speed
Johnson’s hands work really well and his average arm should play fine at second base. Though not the rangiest, he should be an average defender or better at second.
Just an average runner who many evaluators think could slow down a step as he continues to mature, it’s unlikely that Johnson is a major factor on the bases.
Outlook
There’s a lot to like with Johnson’s bat. Plus raw power with a feel to hit that should improve along with a patient approach, there’s potential for major impact in the batter’s box. While he may not be the plus plus hitter that many evaluators tabbed him as coming out of the draft, he also boasts far more raw power than most gave him credit for.
How Johnson responds to more challenging pitching will likely determine whether he needs to make some swing tweaks, but his twitchy bat speed and explosiveness are impossible to teach and should give him an edge as he shores up his consistency.
74. Luke Adams – 3B – Milwaukee Brewers
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 12th Round (373), 2022 (MIL) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|60/70
|45/55
|55/55
|40/50
|50+
Everything Adams does on the baseball field is a little bit unorthodox, yet extremely impressive. A 12th round pick in 2022 who received 6th round money, Adams has raked at every stop so far.
Offense
A unique operation in the box, Adams waggles his bat right behind his helmet, before getting into a big leg kick that hangs up in the air for what feels like a very long time. Even with all of the moving parts, Adams consistently makes contact posting above average contact rates both inside of the zone and outside of it. His exit velocities are plus with a swing that is geared for pull side lift.
He is particularly adept to hitting fastballs, rarely missing one within the zone with an OPS north of 1.000 against heaters as a pro. One drawback of such a big move with his lead leg is that it can be easier to fall forward on softer secondary stuff. As a result, curveballs and changeups have given him some trouble at points. He hedges that issue with elite plate discipline running a chase rate below 15%. His superb pitch recognition and feel for the strike zone have helped him walk nearly as much as he has struck out as a pro.
Defense/Speed
Viewed as a candidate to slide over to first base because of his big frame and somewhat stiff nature, Adams looks far improved at the hot corner despite unorthodox actions. He moves his feet much better now, with average range and an above average arm. His throwing motion is short-armed, but he gets good carry on his throws and is comfortable throwing on the run or dropping down when he needs to feed it to second. While it may not look sexy, he has the goods to be an average defender at third. A sneaky quick runner, Adams stole 30 bags in 99 games in 2023 and is on pace to eclipse that total in 2024.
Outlook
The funky nature of Adams game has likely caused him to be overlooked, something his production is well on the way to taking care of. Both from a surface level stats and underlying batted ball data perspective, Adams has been as impressive as any bat in the Brewers org. His strides defensively only help his case as well. Handing upper level breaking balls will be an important checkpoint for Adams to see if he can maintain his strong contact rates and plus plate discipline. Strong on base skills along with above average power and sneaky speed, Adams potentially fending off a move to first base really adds to the intrigue.
75. Brady House – 3B – Washington Nationals
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (11), 2021 (WAS) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|30/40
|45/60
|50/50
|55/60
|50+
Injuries plagued House’s first full pro season, but he returned healthy in 2023 and mashed his way from Low-A to Double-A in his age-19 season.
Offense
A simple set up and pre-swing moves, House features a minimal hand load from his starting position along with a low, hovering leg kick that he starts early. He consistently is in position to see the ball early, perhaps resulting in a bit more aggressiveness at the plate (37% chase), but it has also helped him make more consistent contact across multiple levels.
For a hitter with plus raw power, House’s swing is a bit flat, resulting in more ground balls than desired and suppressed game power. He puts on shows in batting practice with the ability to demolish upper deck tanks, but in games, House appears to be more contact-oriented at this stage.
He still hits the ball hard consistently, running a 90th percentile exit velocity of 107 MPH while flashing exit velocities as high as 113 MPH. If House can create a bit more leverage in his swing and improve his selectiveness at the plate, he could develop into an offensive force.
Defense/Speed
Drafted as a shortstop, the big-bodied House as since moved over to the hot corner where he has solid range and a big arm to give him well above average defensive potential. As he gains reps, he could develop into a plus defender at the position.
Though not a clog on the base paths, House is an average runner who won’t try to steal very often.
Outlook
In what is his first full healthy season, House quickly reminded everybody why the Nationals selected him 11th overall in 2021. He has the raw power potential to hit 30 home runs with a feel to hit that continues to improve. Providing defensive value at the hot corner as well, House has All-Star potential if he can cut down on the chase and drive the ball in the air with more consistency. He likely settles as a volatile, power hitting third baseman who racks up above average WAR figures through slug and defense.
76. Nick Kurtz – 1B – Oakland Athletics
Height/Weight: 6’5″, 230 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (4), 2024 (OAK) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/45
|60/70
|50/60
|30/30
|60/60
|50+
An imposing figure who consistently hits the ball in the air, Kurtz launched 61 home runs in 164 collegiate games with more than half of his hits being for extra bases. He’s a first base masher who walked as much as anyone in college baseball.
Offense
Starting upright and slightly open, Kurtz gets into a big leg kick early, hovering with impressive back hip control for a hitter of his size. His swing is geared for slug and lift and not much else, with a high percentage of his hits going for extra bases. Despite having one of the loftiest hard-hit launch angles among draft prospects, Kurtz managed to produce solid contact rates, though the uphill nature of his swing could result in challenges against spin in pro ball.
Extremely patient at the plate, Kurtz edged out Travis Bazzana for the most walks at the Division I level last season, drawing 78 free passes. The power is foul pole to foul pole for Kurtz. Being quick and efficient with his long levers allows him to turn around hard stuff inside while having little issue catching the ball deep and going back side, maintaining his direction well. Despite often getting deep into counts, Kurtz walked far more than he punched out in his collegiate career. He can toe the line of passiveness at times, something he worked on rectifying in the second half of his junior year.
Because of how big and long levered he is with that swing path, the hit tool may be average at best. With potentially elite plate discipline and plus power that he consistently taps into in games, Kurtz has all of the ingredients to be a prototypical power bat.
Defense/Speed
Kurtz moves well for such a big first baseman, with soft hands and a great feel to pick it. He grades out as a plus defender at the position. Though he is a below average runner, he is not a total base clogger.
Outlook
It was a bit of a surprise to see Kurtz go fourth overall, but after the Jacob Wilson selection in 2023, it’s clear the A’s have been willing to go underslot early when they really believe in a bat. Some shoulder and rib issues plagued him at times during he tenure at Wake Forest, though he followed up any missed time with big production. Kurtz’s game power, propensity to draw walks and plus glove give him the upside of an above average everyday first baseman.
77. Rhett Lowder – RHP – Cincinnati Reds
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (7), 2022 (CIN) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|50/55
|60/60
|55/60
|60/60
|50
Lowder made his closing argument as the second best college arm in the 2023 draft by going toe-to-toe with Paul Skenes in a winner-take-all semifinal game in Omaha. He may not have frontline stuff, but Lowder has a good arsenal with a great feel to pitch.
Arsenal
While his fastball may lag behind his high-quality secondaries, the pre-draft concerns around Lowder’s fastball appear to be a bit overblown. He sits 93-95 MPH with his heater, occasionally touching 97 MPH with some arm side run. He may not overpower hitters with it, but still picks up some whiff and plenty of ground balls.
Lowder has an excellent feel for his secondaries, with both his slider and changeup flashing plus. He spots both consistently, landing them for strike around 70% of the time. His slider is his most consistent pitch, mixing it in 40% of the time his junior season with success against both lefties and righties. It features plenty of sweep from his three quarters release point.
The third pitch for Lowder is an above average changeup that flashes plus. He will throw it at around 85-88 MPH with late fade and landing it for a strike around two-thirds of the time. Though a primary weapon to left-handed hitters, Lowder uses it effectively right-on-right sporadically.
Outlook
Phenomenal command and at least above average secondaries make Lowder not only a high-probability MLB starter, but also an arm that can climb quickly. He has middle-rotation upside with as good of a shot at sticking as a No. 4/No. 5 type as almost any arm in the top 100.
78. Jacob Melton – OF – Houston Astros
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 2nd Round (64), 2022 (HOU) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/45
|40/45
|50/60
|60/60
|50/55
|50
A big, athletic outfielder who does not get cheated with his hacks, Melton showcased his dynamic blend of power and speed in his first full pro season.
Offense
Starting with an open stance, Melton loads into his back side with a big coil as his front leg hovers. This exaggerated move helps him store a ton of energy and tension in his backside with explosive rotational power when he launches.
Melton’s athleticism helps him get to his desired spot before launch, but sometimes he can get out of it a bit too early, causing contact out front and a few too many ground balls. He hedges this issue with a swing path that enters the zone early and stays through it for a long time.
Boasting plus power, Melton launched 23 homers in hitter-friendly environments, but his 107 MPH 90th percentile exit velocity is among some of the best in the organization along with a max exit velocity of 114 MPH. He has the ability to leave the yard to all parts of the field, but flashes better than plus pop to his pull side.
Melton posted average contact rates in 2023 and improved against secondary offerings as the season progressed, cutting his chase rate against changeups and breaking balls. Over his final 50 games of the season, he produced an OPS of .870 against secondary offerings.
A combination of rough splits against lefties and bad batted ball luck resulted in a lower batting average than expected from Melton, but he has the goods to develop into an average hitter with 25-30 homers in the tank.
Defense/Speed
An easy plus runner, Melton saw action in all three outfield spots, but looks the part in centerfield. He gets good jumps with routes that continued to get cleaner as the season progressed. Between his reads and closing speed, Melton is able to cover plenty of ground in the outfield and projects as at least an average centerfielder. He has an average arm that would play fine at all three spots.
Despite his bigger stature, Melton gets to his top speed quickly and is aggressive on the bases. He stole 29 bags in 31 tries in his 102 collegiate games, but has kicked things into a different gear as a pro. In 2023, Melton swiped 46 bags on 53 attempts.
Outlook
Like many toolsy prospects, Melton’s ceiling will likely be determined by how much he hits. His 2023 season encouraged the belief that he can develop into an average hitter, but even if the hit tool is fringy, he should still be a productive big leaguer.
The ability to stick in center and hit for power really elevates Melton’s profile. The stolen base aspect of his game as well as his slight favor to hit the ball to the pull side only bodes well with where the game is trending at the highest level. There’s plenty of similarities to Tampa Bay’s Josh Lowe.
79. Starlyn Caba – SS – Philadelphia Phillies
Height/Weight: 5’9″, 170 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $3M, 2023 (PHI) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/60
|50/60
|30/35
|60/60
|50/60
|50
A slick fielding shortstop, Caba is a switch-hitter who is far more advanced at the plate than his peers.
Offense
A switch hitter with a quiet operation from both sides, Caba is a contact-oriented hitter with a quick and compact stroke. Between his efficiency and feel for the barrel, Caba has posted some of the better contact rates at the complex. Like many shorter-levered contact hitters, Caba’s swing path is a bit flatter, resulting in more ground balls. He has already flashed more gap to gap impact in 2024, driving fastballs in the air more consistently than he did in the Dominican Summer League.
Caba’s knowledge of the strike zone is also advanced for his age, running one of the lowest chase rates in both the DSL and Complex Leagues and helping him walk twice as much as he has struck out as a pro.
While there’s room within Caba’s modest frame for some more strength, he’ll likely be a below average power source. There’s potential for plus hit and plate discipline that would make him an ideal top of the order bat.
Defense/Speed
A plus runner with great footwork at short, Caba is a rangy shortstop with an above average arm and mature instincts. He attacks the ball with confidence, demonstrating the ability to make difficult throws on the run from different angles. He should be an above average stolen base threat.
Outlook
One of the more advanced players you’ll find below full season ball, Caba has the ingredients to climb through the Minor Leagues quickly. He compensates for his lack of power projection by providing value in just about every other facet of the game. Between his likelihood of sticking at shortstop and contact/on base skills, Caba’s floor is higher than most other teenage prospects while still offering enough upside to dream on an above average everyday shortstop.
80. Tyler Black – 3B – Milwaukee Brewers
Height/Weight: 5’10″, 190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (33) – 2021 (MIL) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/55
|60/60
|40/50
|55/55
|30/35
|50
A bat-first prospect, the Brewers have tried to find a defensive home for the former first rounder to little avail, but his impressive ability at the plate continues to carry him.
Offense
Black utilizes a big leg kick to get into his lower half, but similar to Zach Neto, it is something that he has done for so long that it does not disrupt his timing. He walked nearly twice as much as he struck out in his collegiate career at Wright State, and struck out just 15.5% of the time in High-A during his first full pro season in 2022.
After missing time with an injury last season, Black returned looking stronger, and the results could be seen in the batted ball data. Black has seen his 90th percentile exit velocity jump by 4 MPH while upping his home run total of four in 2022 (64 games) to 18 in 2023 (123 games).
With the added power has come a bit more whiff for Black, but the feel for the barrel that scouts fell in love with ahead of the 2021 MLB Draft is still there. Running a chase rate of just 18%, he is also an extremely patient hitter who will draw plenty of walks.
While the Brewers Double-A affiliate in Biloxi is a hitter-friendly park, the big jump in exit velocity is encouraging for Black’s power outlook, and he has also slashed his ground ball rate by 11% in 2023. Black’s power flashes above average to his pull side and he leverages his hitter’s counts well to pick his spots to try to do damage.
Defense/Speed
A sneaky plus runner, Black has really blossomed as a base stealer, becoming a consistent threat to run. After stealing 13 bases in 64 High-A games in 2022, Black stole 47 bases in 84 Double-A games during the 2023 season.
That athleticism has not quite translated into the field, where Black is still trying to find his defensive home. He mostly played second base in his first pro season before getting some run in center field, where he unfortunately fractured his scapula laying out for a fly ball.
The Brewers now have Black playing third base. His actions have improved some since he was drafted, but his arm is fringy at best. Though it helps that he has some familiarity with multiple spots, Black will likely grade out as a below average defender wherever the Brewers stick him and could wind up spending some time at first base.
Outlook
Black’s jump in power paired with a good feel for the barrel and great approach give him a strong offensive profile. His ability on the base paths helps provides some value beyond the bat, but the lack of defensive home is somewhat limiting. With his plus speed, it is worth wondering if he could get by in left, even with a weaker arm.
The solid blend of above average hit and improved power should make Black a big league bat with enough offensive upside to be an above average regular despite his defensive shortcomings.
81. Jaison Chourio – OF – Cleveland Guardians
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 170 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $1.2M – 2022 (CLE) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/60
|50/55
|30/40
|60/60
|40/50
|50
The younger brother of Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio, Jaison is a switch-hitter with good contact skills and athleticism.
Offense
A switch hitter with a similar setup from both sides, Chourio starts slightly open with a hovering leg kick that gathers him into his backside. His athleticism is evident in the box, showcasing impressive adjustability and a good feel for the barrel. Already using his base well, Chourio is able to tap into a bit more impact than his slender frame may suggest. That said, he’s more likely to be a 10-15 home run threat with plenty of doubles.
Chourio is patient and sticks to his approach, helping him walk more than he has struck out at the lower levels. He is still working on recognizing breaking balls more consistently, but hedges that with the aforementioned adjustability, getting to tough pitches with B swings.
While his left-handed swing is a little more natural, the splits have been pretty consistent from both sides of the plate in Chourio’s professional career. It’s hit-over-power, but Chourio’s ability to draw walks and tap into at least gap-to-gap pop could make him a fun top of the order bat.
Defense/Speed
Despite being a plus runner, Chourio is a bit shaky in centerfield both from a reads and actions perspective. He likely projects best in a corner where his above average arm would play fine. Chourio has improved as a base stealer each season, looking like a potential 20-30 bag threat.
Outlook
Chourio’s feel to hit, approach and athleticism make him a higher floor prospect relative to his lower-level peers. The likelihood of moving off of centerfield puts more pressure on the bat, but there’s plenty of room to add strength on Chourio’s frame and he has already flashed some sneaky pop. He has the ingredients to be a top-of-the-order table setter who gets on base at a high clip.
82. Thayron Liranzo – C – Detroit Tigers
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 190 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $30K , 2021 (LAD) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|30/40
|50/55
|50/60
|30/30
|40/50
|50
A switch-hitter with plus raw power Liranzo already looks like one of the biggest steals in the 2021 IFA class for just $30k.
Offense
On the left side, Liranzo starts open with his hands high, featuring a big leg kick that he controls well. From the right side, his feet are even to start and he sinks into his backside before a much smaller stride. Inconsistencies from the right side have resulted in Liranzo tinkering with different pre-swing mechanisms, something he has not needed to do from the left side. The right-handed swing has come a long way and looks much more natural after his latest adjustments.
Liranzo has boasted plus exit velocities since he was a teenager, launching tape-measure shots upwards of 450 feet and 114 mph. His path can flatten out some, but he compensates for that with his high-end exit velocities and ability to drive the ball to all fields with authority.
Approach wise, Liranzo seems to get better each time you check in, especially from the left-side of the plate. Improved pitch recoginition and plate discipline has helped hedge his struggles with secondary stuff, but he will need to improve his ability to hit sliders in particular as he climbs levels.
The hit tool may ultimately be fringy, but there’s plus game power to dream on as he learns to elevate with a bit more consistency with an above average ability to draw free passes.
Defense/Speed
A solid receiver and blocker, Liranzo is athletic behind the dish and moves well. While his arm is above average, his catch and throw skills need some work, struggling to get the ball out of his glove smoothly at times and throwing flat footed. His mobility and receiving skills give him a good chance to stick at the position.
Outlook
Liranzo provides a tantalizing profile as a switch-hitting catcher with plus power and good shot at sticking behind the dish. Projecting as a fringy hitter at best, his swing decisions and ability to tap into his impact in games will be important. Considering the positive trend and helpful adjustments we have seen from the right-handed swing alone, there’s good reason to believe that he can continue to mitigate the whiff enough.
83. Harry Ford – C – Seattle Mariners
Height/Weight: 5’10″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (12), 2021 (SEA) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|70/70
|40/50
|60/60
|40/50
|50
First round prep catchers have a brutal track record, but Ford is not your typical prep catcher. Easy plus speed and projectable power give Ford plenty of upside, even if he does not stick behind the dish.
Offense
A physical 5-foot-10, 200 pounds, Ford generates impressive bat speed and a lofty swing geared for lift. Ford scrapped the leg kick in favor of a toe tap, which has helped mitigate some challenges against higher velocity without compromising the quality of his impact.
His path can result in a bit more whiff at the top of the zone, though he hedges that with elite plate discipline and an innate feel for the strike zone. Ford has walked at an 18% clip as a pro, while chasing just 14% of the time.
Though he is pretty filled out frame wise, Ford gotten his lower half more consistently involved in his swing and has tapping into more impact 2023. He saw nearly a two mph jump in his 90th percentile exit velocity and launched a career-best 15 homers.
While his exit velocities likely settle around average at best, his ability to consistently elevate and advanced approach give him the potential to hit 20 home runs with great on base skills.
Defense/Speed
Though he is an extremely athletic catcher, Ford’s blocking has improved but he has lapses, allowing 20 passed balls in 78 games during the 2023 season. His above average arm and twitchiness have helped him limit the run game and he earns high marks for the way he works with pitchers. His receiving has progressed well.
Ford is such a good athlete that he could probably play center field, but his improvements behind the dish make it decreasingly likely that he plays elsewhere. An easy plus runner, Ford swiped 24 bags on 32 tries in 118 games during the 2023 season.
Outlook
A smart player and grinder, Ford earns high marks for his makeup and work ethic and his steady improvements as a catcher only help validate that assertion. Even if the hit and power are closer to average, his superb on base skills and speed should help maximize his offensive value. Assuming his defense continues to progress, Ford has the upside of an above average everyday catcher who is capable of putting up 20/20 seasons.
84. Zach Dezenzo – 3B – Houston Astros
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 12th Round (373), 2022 (HOU) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/45
|55/55
|55/60
|50/50
|40/40
|50
A corner masher, Dezenzo looked like a steal of a 12th round pick when he posted an OPS of .914 between High-A and Double-A in his first full pro season. He got a late start to 2024 due to injury before mashing his way from Double-A to an MLB call up within 37 games.
Offense
Starting crouched with his hands high above his head, Dezenzo pulls his hands back over his hind knee with an exaggerated coil that wraps the bat behind his head. The move can make him tardy for elevated heat, but it also creates a ridiculous amount of tension between his back shoulder and front hip, playing a large part in his big exit velocities. His 90th percentile exit velocity of 108 mph was among the best in the Astros organization in 2023.
Dezenzo has a swing grooved for punishing pitches on the lower third. He struggled to lay off of fastballs at the top third in 2023, which is a blue zone for him, before returning to action in 2024 with a refined approach. In addition to leaving fastballs up, he is recognizing spin much better cutting his chase rate nearly in half on sliders (the two probably work in tandem to a degree).
The hit tool is likely to be fringy-average at best, but his impressive game power to all fields and vastly improved plate discipline should allow him to hit enough to be a big league regular. There’s enough power for 30 home runs if he can make enough contact.
Defense/Speed
Dezenzo has improved defensively at third base to the point that he could potentially get by there, but still projects as below average at the position. The Astros have already mixed in more reps for him at first base where he should be a fine defender as he gets acclimated. An average runner, Dezenzo picks his spots to steal well, swiping 22 on 24 tries in 2023.
Outlook
The vast majority of Dezenzo’s value comes from his game power, of which he has plenty. Shoring up his approach and overall offensive abilities makes it much easier to envision him tapping into at least 25 homers while getting on base at a decent clip. Even if he moves to first base, there’s enough offensive upside to be a big league regular.
85. Angel Genao – SS – Cleveland Guardians
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 170 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $1.1M – 2021 (CLE) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|50/55
|40/45
|55/55
|45/55
|50
The prize of the Guradians’ 2021 IFA class, Genao immediately stood out with his polish at the plate and ability to pick it on the left side of the infield. He has tapped into a bit more impact in 2024.
Offense
A switch hitter, Genao starts slightly more crouched and open from the left side of the plate with his hands higher. He gets into a sizable leg kick from both sides with a big hand load, but has a good feel for his body and repeats his moves pretty well. As he faces more challenging pitching, he may benefit from toning down the operation, but the contact rates have been consistently strong through the lower levels. He has already flashed the ability to do so, sometimes simplifying to a toe tap with two strikes.
Power is unlikely to be a huge part of his game, but Genao offers a bit more impact than the other switch-hitting middle infield types in the Guardians org with an average exit velocity above 88 mph. He has more pop from the right side, with slightly higher exit velocities and lower ground ball rates while he makes more consistent contact from the left side.
Though he does not walk much, Genao makes good swing decisions overall and sticks to his approach, helping him perform better than most with two strikes. A well-rounded hitter, Genao has the ingredients to climb the Minor Leagues quickly.
Defense/Speed
Comfortable actions, a good arm and solid instincts give Genao a good chance at sticking on the left side of the infield. His range is fringy for shortstop, though the aforementioned instincts and arm strength help compensate. It took time for Genao to regain his quickness after a meniscus tear during 2023 Spring Training, but he is now moving like an above average runner, who could steal 20 bags annually.
Outlook
The most intriguing of the Guardians middle-infield prospects, Genao has made a big leap in 2024 thanks to health and simply settling into pro baseball. His feel for the game on both sides of the ball, likelihood of sticking on the left side of the infield and advanced ability to swing it from both sides make Genao a high-probability big leaguer who could grow into an above average regular.
86. Jace Jung – 2B – Detroit Tigers
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 205 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (12), 2022 (DET) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/45
|50/50
|55/60
|40/40
|40/45
|50
The younger brother of Josh Jung, Jace also provides a lot to be excited about offensively with good power from the left side and a knack for getting on base.
Offense
A unique setup, Jung starts with his bat angled diagonally and wrist cocked. His grip of the bat is reminiscent to a golf grip and his back knee starts angled towards the catcher. While setup is unorthodox, it puts him close to his desired launch position, featuring minimal pre-swing movement.
Jung hardly moves his hands from where he sets up, other than a small rhythmic move. The bat-angle he creates in his setup allows him to snap the barrel behind him with the barrel entering the zone early and staying through it for a long time.
The angle Jung creates helps him drive the ball in the air consistently, translating every bit of his above average raw power into above average game power. His 90th percentile exit velocity of 104.5 mph is comfortably above average, but his low ground ball rate of 36% was a large reason why he was able to run into 28 homers in 2023.
With a 78% zone contact rate, there is some whiff with Jung, but he hedges that with a good approach and ability to draw walks, picking up free passes at a 14% clip as a pro.
Defense/Speed
A below average runner, Jung lacks the range desired to be a strong defender in the infield, but does have an above average arm and good hands. His instincts and overall feel for the game compensate for his limitations, providing enough reason to believe that he can be a passable defender at second base or third base. He predominantly played second base during the regular season, but has seen more action at the hot corner in the Arizona Fall League.
Outlook
It’s an offensive-driven profile with Jung, but 28 homers and a .376 on base percentage in his first full professional season is more than enough to carry any bat-first prospect. With his ability to drive the ball in the air consistently and solid exit velocities, it’s easy to see Jung continue to produce above average game power at least.
The questions will be whether he can keep the whiff in check at the upper levels, and where his defensive home will ultimately be.
87. Ralphy Velazquez – 1B – Cleveland Guardians
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 235 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (23), 2023 (CLE) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|40/50
|55/65
|30/30
|35/50
|50
A big left-handed slugger, Velazquez has already made the move to first base from catcher where he has looked like one of the more impressive young hitters at the lower levels.
Offense
Starting crouched with a wide base and the bat rested on his shoulder, Velazquez features a simple load, coiling inwards as he pulls his hands backwards to his slot. The stretch and his powerful lower half help him create plenty of torque, already boasting plus power to the pull side.
Being so rotational can sometimes take Velazquez off of pitches on the outer third, but it appears to be more of a matter of an aggressive intention to pull something hard in the air rather than an inability to stay on such pitches. Considering he was just 18 years old at the start of the 2024 season and is already powerful enough to pull stuff on the outer half over the right field wall, it’s not going to be as important for Velazquez to have an “all fields” approach as others, especially when seeing a high number of fastballs at the lower levels.
He already uses the ground impressively to generate force, with a path that creates plenty of loft and a decent feel for the barrel. Velazquez can get a bit aggressive, especially with heaters, but he has demonstrated the ability to recognize spin and should grow into at least average plate discipline. There’s enough power for 30+ homers.
Defense/Speed
Initially drafted as a catcher, the Guardians opted to move Velazquez to first base and allow him to focus on his development with the bat. He moves his feet well for his size and should grow into an average defender at the position.
Outlook
Already flashing big time impact and a solid feel to hit, Velazquez has the potential to be a middle of the order masher. The move to first base puts more pressure on his bat, but early returns indicate that should not be much of an issue.
88. Jairo Iriarte – RHP – Chicago White Sox
Height/Weight: 6’5″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $75K, 2018 (SDP) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/70
|60/70
|50/55
|35/45
|50
Signed for just $75,000 out of Venezuela, Iriarte saw his stuff jump nearly three ticks in 2023, helping him post the highest strikeout rate of his professional career and reach Double-A shortly after his 21st birthday. Iriarte was shipped to the White Sox in the Cease deal.
Arsenal
Power stuff across the board, Iriarte’s double plus fastball leads the way, sitting 95-97 MPH with exploding life. Upper 90s heaters get on hitters quickly as is, but the combination of Iriarte’s flat vertical attack angle (-4.2) and seven feet of extension causes hitters to often miss under and late. He can run it up as high as 99 MPH.
Working off of his fastball is a sharp slider in the mid 80s and a hard changeup in the low 90s. Iriarte used his slider more frequently in 2023, going to it with 35% of his offerings and holding opponents to just a .150 batting average.
The sharp and late break the pitch features makes it effective against both lefties and righties, holding hitters to a .150 batting average in 2023. If Iriarte can fill up the zone a bit more than his 58% strike rate in 2023, it could very well enter plus-plus territory.
Rounding out his arsenal a low 90s power changeup similar to what you will see many of the Miami Marlins’ young pitchers throw. He has cut his usage of the pitch a bit, as his slider has become a weapon for both-handed hitters, but he will still mix it in around 15% of the time.
It’s an above average offering with decent fade, more often used as a weak contact inducer than a put-away pitch. He yielded a 58% ground ball rate with his changeup in 2023, but still picked up a fair amount of whiff early in counts. Where he can run into trouble at times is when the pitch firms up on him and/or he misses upstairs.
Outlook
The combination of Iriarte’s electric stuff, loose, quick arm speed and tough release point make it easy to understand how he struck out 33% of batters in 2023. His delivery can be a bit inconsistent at times, evident by his 12% walk rate, but he has flashed stretches of solid command, especially with his fastball.
Iriarte has grown several inches and put on a fair amount of strength since signing with the Padres in 2018, now standing at 6-foot-5, 200 pounds. He has become a power pitcher in every sense, and if his command can take a step forward in 2024, the White Sox could have a middle-rotation piece for the foreseeable future. If not, he has the stuff to be an elite high-leverage bullpen arm.
89. Drew Gilbert – OF – New York Mets
Height/Weight: 5’9″, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (28), 2022 (HOU) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/50
|55/55
|40/50
|60/60
|50/55
|50
Above average tools across the board and a fiery competitor, Gilbert has the makings of a really balanced, yet productive ballplayer.
Offense
Gilbert starts with a slightly wide stance and his weight shifted on his back side before using a toe tap for timing. He has above average bat speed paired with a knack for barreling baseballs. Despite his smaller frame, Gilbert uses his lower half well to produce average power with flashes of above average pop to his pull side and consistently elevates.
The athleticism is evident in the box for Gilbert showcasing plenty of adjustability both with the barrel and his body. The exit velocities are slightly above average, but there might be a bit more impact in the tank as Gilbert gets his best swings off more consistently.
He was challenged with a quick bump to Double-A where he started a tad slow before gaining his footing and mashing to an OPS right around 1.000 over his final 30 games of the season. Gilbert blends average contact rates with a patient approach.
Defense/Speed
A borderline-plus runner, Gilbert’s speed is better used in the outfield than on the base paths. He covers ground quickly in center with efficient routes and good reads. With a plus arm as well, Gilbert should not only stick in centerfield, but be an above average defender there.
His speed has not quite made its way to the base paths in the form of stolen bases yet, but Gilbert is still valuable when on base.
Outlook
Traded to the Mets at the 2023 Deadline for Justin Verlander, Gilbert instantly became the team’s best outfield prospect. It’s difficult to poke a hole in Gilbert’s game with above average tools everywhere you look and a motor that teams love. He is a high probability big leaguer with a great chance of sticking in centerfield.