New York Yankees Feature Two Prospects on Just Baseball’s Top 100
The New York Yankees have a pair of top 100 prospects that could make an impact in the Bronx as soon as next season.
There is no hiding the fact that the New York Yankees do not have the strongest farm system in baseball. Still, they definitely have some potential in their system, headlined by two of Just Baseball’s Top 100 Prospects.
George Lombard Jr. leads the system and is a guy who fell just short of making our previous top 100 list. He found himself on Aram Leighton’s just-missed list instead, making him a player to watch for a breakout. He has done just that so far on the Yankees’ farm in 2025.
Carlos Lagrange has also looked like a breakout prospect so far this season, becoming the Yankees’ top pitching prospect and earning himself a promotion to Double-A Somerset. Lagrange is currently ranked 17th on MLB Pipeline’s list of the top 30 Yankees prospects, which is a substantial difference from our ranking. Just Baseball is much higher on the young right-hander.
Both of these prospects have taken huge steps so far in 2025 and look to continue to make a big impact as they get closer to the big leagues.
Click on the links on each player’s name to view their full scouting report.
23. George Lombard Jr. – SS – New York Yankees (Preseason: Unranked)
Affiliate: Double-A Somerset
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round, (26) 2023 (NYY) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/55
|70/80
|30/50
|55/55
|45/55
|55
George Lombard Jr. (the son of former major league George Lombard) was the Yankees’ first-round pick in 2023. Primarily a shortstop right now, he could be a potential solution to the team’s long-standing hole at third base in the future.
Lombard possesses outstanding tools for a 20-year-old in Double-A, including some of the best plate discipline in the minors. That has led to an OBP of .406 so far in 2025. Across two levels, he is hitting .260/.406/.385 for a .791 OPS and a 139 wRC+.
After a bit of a struggle in his first full season, where he played at Single and High-A and hit .231/.338/.334, Lombard has found the calling card to his game: how disciplined he is at the plate. This is a skill that can help him fly up the minor league ladder on his way to the Bronx, as he has the ability to still get on base and make an impact even when slumping.
The longer that Lombard has stayed at a level, the more comfortable he has become hitting there, and eventually he begins to dominate. After his first year struggles at High-A, he began to dominate and make waves across the minors, warranting an early call-up to Double-A this year.
At High-A this season, before his promotion, he had an OPS of .983. That’s the same level at which just a few months ago, he couldn’t attain an OPS over .620 in about the same number of games.
This is something that has remained consistent in his recent promotion to Somerset, where every time you look at his stats, his game seems to improve in some facet.
For example, these past few weeks, Lombard has been tapping into more power, hitting three doubles, two triples, and two home runs in June. He has also continued to take his walks and get on base.
More components of Lombard’s game that can help him rise through the levels are that he is an above-average defender, a good baserunner, and an all-around smart ball player. This has begun to become very prevalent when watching him play.
Take a look at this 200 IQ play that he was able to make, where he turned an infield flyout into a double play, which shows how smart of a player he is at such a young age. (He only just turned 20!)
Here at Just Baseball, we are particularly high on Lombard. Our prospect expert extraordinaire Aram Leighton highlighted the young infielder’s upside, especially in the power department: “How much power Lombard can tap into will help elevate his ceiling, but with average or better tools across the board, he seems like a high probability regular at short with plenty more to dream on.”
Lombard’s debut in pinstripes could come sooner than most projected, with him having the potential to debut at some point in the back half of the 2026 season.
He can look to join a young and exciting infield of Anthony Volpe, Jazz Chisholm Jr., and Ben Rice. With Volpe entrenched at shortstop, Lombard could help fill out the left side of the infield. Considering he has the potential to be an above-average glove and arm at shortstop, he could eventually turn into an amazing option at the hot corner for years to come.
83. Carlos Lagrange – RHP – New York Yankees (Preseason: Unranked)
Affiliate: Double-A Somerset
Height/Weight: 6’7″, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $10,000, 2022 (NYY) | ETA: 2026
|Fastball
|Sweeper
|Slider
|Changeup
|Command
|FV
|65/65
|55/55
|55/55
|40/50
|40/50
|50
Lagrange is a huge right-hander who rocks a plus-grade fastball that has touched 101 mph. He complements it with a sweeper, a slider and a changeup that he mixes in. The success of this arsenal led to his recent call-up to Double-A.
So far this season, he has a 4.42 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 57 IP across two levels. His earned run numbers have been bloated so far this season from him working to throw more strikes and getting accustomed to the upper levels. His expected stats agree; he has a 2.78 expected FIP that is even lower than his actual FIP (3.16).
Lagrange has also struck out 13.26 batters per nine, which would be the highest rate among qualified MLB starters. Though that is across two minor league levels, it is still a sign of some nasty stuff that could someday play in any rotation.
This was on display in his most recent start, when he struck out 12 in only 5.1 IP. It was just as promising to see his walks come down after his previous start. On June 12, he walked five of 25 batters. He followed that up by walking just two of 21 on June 19.
Lagrange is another prospect who Just Baseball is very high on because of the potential he shows with his outlandish stuff. He is a guy who is not even among the Yankees’ Top 15 prospects according to MLB Pipeline.
When explaining his future outlook, Leighton writes: “If Lagrange continues on his trajectory, he could reach towards a middle-rotation outlook, but his improvements have him looking like at least a strong back-end option with pops of more or a high-leverage relief arm.”
Lagrange is another guy who has the potential to debut in pinstripes in 2026; whether that is to be in the rotation or the bullpen is yet to be seen. With a rotation as stacked as the one in the Bronx could be, I believe a high-leverage relief role where Lagrange could thrive.
The bullpen is a place where his stuff can play up even more and he can make the most of his ability to generate whiffs. The bullpen also does not need to be a permanent home for the big righty, but it might be a spot where he can make an impact in New York as soon as next season.