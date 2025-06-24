New York Yankees Feature Two Prospects on Just Baseball’s Top 100

There is no hiding the fact that the New York Yankees do not have the strongest farm system in baseball. Still, they definitely have some potential in their system, headlined by two of Just Baseball’s Top 100 Prospects.

George Lombard Jr. leads the system and is a guy who fell just short of making our previous top 100 list. He found himself on Aram Leighton’s just-missed list instead, making him a player to watch for a breakout. He has done just that so far on the Yankees’ farm in 2025.

Carlos Lagrange has also looked like a breakout prospect so far this season, becoming the Yankees’ top pitching prospect and earning himself a promotion to Double-A Somerset. Lagrange is currently ranked 17th on MLB Pipeline’s list of the top 30 Yankees prospects, which is a substantial difference from our ranking. Just Baseball is much higher on the young right-hander.

Both of these prospects have taken huge steps so far in 2025 and look to continue to make a big impact as they get closer to the big leagues.