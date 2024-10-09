Texas Rangers Top 15 Prospects for 2025

HIT Plate Disc GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/45 45/50 50/60 30/30 40/45 40+

Signed as an undrafted free agent out of a Florida JuCo, Ortiz struggled through his first two pro seasons before breaking out in 2023, launching 33 home runs in 109 games between Low-A and High-A. He was challenged to adjust to Double-A pitching through the first few months of the 2024 season but completely flipped the script in the second half, hitting .312/.410/.608 over his final 50 games with 15 home runs.

A first base profile means Ortiz really has to mash and he has done just that since reaching full season ball. His 90th percentile exit velocity of 106.5 MPH is comfortably plus and he hits the ball in the air with consistency, suppressing his ground ball rate to just 35% between the 2023 and 2024 seasons. While he won’t compete for batting titles, Ortiz makes ample contact and his approach drastically improved as he compiled Double-A at bats. There’s enough power from the left side to be a bulk platoon bat, assuming his positive offensive trend continues.

13. Echedry Vargas – SS/2B – (Low-A)

Height/Weight: 5’11″, 170 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $10K, 2022 (TEX) | ETA: 2027

HIT Plate Disc GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/50 30/35 35/45 55/55 40/50 40+

Signed for just $10,000 out of the Dominican Republic in the Rangers 2022 IFA class, Vargas immediately stood out as a heist with his standout performances both at the DSL and Complex League. He followed that up with a solid Low-A showing in his age 19 season. Vargas is an above average runner with the ability to play average defense all over the infield. He packs a decent punch for his size, but is very aggressive, running a chase rate north of 40% in 2024.

Lacking a standout tool, Vargas will need to shore up his approach and fringy contact rates to project as a regular. That said, he does enough things pretty well at such a young age that there is belief that he can blossom into a well-rounded player.

14. Mitch Bratt – LHP – (Double-A)

Height/Weight: 6’1″, 200 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 5th Round, (134) 2021 (TEX) | ETA: 2026

FASTBALL Curveball Slider Changeup COMMAND FV 50/50 50/55 40/50 40/45 50/60 40

A funky lefty, the Rangers shelled out well over the slot value of Bratt’s selection ($850,000) to sign him away from Florida State. Lacking a plus pitch, Bratt gets the most out of his low 90s fastball with the way he hides the ball from his unique three quarters release, while also generating above average carry.

Opponents hit just .225 against Bratt’s fastball with a 17% whiff rate between High-A and Double-A. His best secondary offering is his sweeping curve in the upper 70s that he would likely benefit from throwing more. His slider and changeup are fringy, but with Bratt’s feel to pitch a tweak in grip or a cue could help either play closer to average. Strong command and the ability to keep hitters off balance give him a chance of landing as a No. 5 starter.

15. Alejandro Osuna – OF – (Double-A)

Height/Weight: 6’0, 185 | Bat/Throw: L/L | IFA: $125K, 2021 (TEX) | ETA: 2026

HIT Plate Disc GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/40 55/55 45/50 50/50 40/50 40

Arguably the best performer in the Rangers system during the 2024 season, Ozuna mashed through High-A in his age 21 season before kicking things into another gear in his 57 Double-A games, posting a 151 wRC+.

Osuna made a leap offensively in 2024 by cutting his ground ball rate by more than 10% while seeing his 90th percentile exit velocity jump by nearly two ticks to 104 mph. His in zone contact rate still leaves a bit to be desired, but he hedges that with the ability to punish secondaries and above average plate discipline.

An average runner, the Rangers have played Osuna in all three outfield spots and he is capable of playing a passable centerfield in a pinch, but he projects best in left field. He swiped 17 bags on 23 tries in 2024.

Other Names to Watch

Dane Acker – RHP – (Double-A): Originally a fourth round pick of the A’s in 2020, Acker was part of the deal that sent Elvis Andrus to Oakland ahead of the 2021 season. Acker logged just 32.0 professional innings prior to the 2023 season after a myriad of arm issues, but has thrown to a 2.84 ERA in 164.2 IP across his two full seasons, including a 3.05 ERA in 97.1 IP this year with Frisco. Acker offers a low-90s fastball to pair with a good downer curveball and a borderline plus changeup, and the 25-year-old could be a swingman or depth starter with the Rangers in no time.

Yeremi Cabrera – OF – (Low-A): Signed for just $10,000 in the 2022 IFA cycle, Cabrera burst onto the scene by slashing .329/.445/.559 in 46 games in the Dominican in his age-17 season last year. 2024 marked Cabrera’s first season stateside, and he slashed .262/.395/.463 while swiping 24 bases in 28 attempts between the Complex and a month with Low-A Down East. He struggled mightily in his first 23 games at an affiliate, but the left-handed hitting outfielder (with an ability to play all three spots) won’t turn 20 years old until July 2nd and had already flashed considerable power.

Aidan Curry – RHP – (High-A): An undrafted free agent from the high school ranks in 2020, Curry forewent a college career at Bucknell when he signed with the Rangers out of Fordham Prep in the Bronx. 2023 seemed to prep Curry for a breakout, in which he logged a 2.75 ERA with a .178 BAA in 88.1 IP between both Single-A levels. However, Curry saw the ERA balloon to a 6.44 and a .255 BAA in 93.2 IP with High-A hickory this season. Curry is a long-limbed right-hander that keeps things short pre-extension to aid repeatability, and his fastball paired with a sweeping slider could make him a bullpen option down the line.

Kohl Drake – LHP – (Double-A): The 6-foot-5 left-lander Drake was the Rangers’ 11th round pick in 2022 out of JUCO powerhouse Walters State Community College in Tennessee. After an underwhelming first professional season in 2023 (6.36 ERA in 46.2 IP), Drake was one of the better pitchers in all of Minor League Baseball this season, logging a 2.29 ERA with 12.6 K/9 and just 2.6 BB/9 in 106.0 IP spanning from Low-A to Double-A. He is already 24 years old, but Drake’s rapid ascension through the system should have him knocking on the door of the big leagues in 2025, sporting a four pitch mix and mechanics similar to that of Cincinnati’s Nick Lodolo.

Dylan Dreiling – OF – (High-A): The most outstanding player at the 2024 College World Series, Dreiling paired with now-Angels prospect Christian Moore to pace the Tennessee offense to a title in Omaha before the Rangers selected him at the end of the second round In July’s draft as a Draft-eligible sophomore. While not intimidating in stature, Dreiling mashed to a 1.174 OPS with 23 home runs in 71 games with the Volunteers this past spring and has shown the ability to hold down both center and left field defensively.

Skylar Hales – RHP – (High-A): The Rangers took Hales in the fourth round of the 2023 Draft after a prolific college career as a reliever at Santa Clara. Hales has experienced continued success in the pro ranks thus far, throwing to a 3.34 ERA in 67.1 IP and climbing to Double-A Frisco for the second half of this season. Hales can flirt with triple digits on his fastball, and his big, athletic frame allows him to get down on the mound and helps the fastball play up. The 22-year-old right-hander could certainly blossom into a high leverage bullpen arm.

Dustin Harris – OF – (MLB): Harris got his first taste of big league ball at the tail end of this season, going 2-for-6 with a double and a home run in his first two games at the MLB level. The 25-year-old’s debut came after steady offensive production in the upper levels after mashing to a .943 OPS between Low-A and High-A in 2021. Harris fits a utility role in the big leagues, logging time in center and left and at third base and first base. However, his true calling card is on the base paths, swiping 35 bases with Triple-A Round Rock this year after going 41-for-46 between Frisco and Round Rock in 2023. With a career .375 OBP in the minors, Harris is a valuable bench bat with ample defensive versatility.

Walter Pennington – LHP – (MLB): A four-year pitcher at Colorado School of Mines, Pennington was signed a non-drafted free agent by Kansas City after the COVID-shortened 2020 Draft. Pennington’s minor league success didn’t come right away, but he logged a 2.13 ERA with 82 strikeouts across 63.1 IP between Omaha and Round Rock this year. His first 18.0 IP in the show have been so-so, but Pennington’s spellbinding slider was one of the better pitches in Triple-A this past season among both starters and relievers. He may not have the traditional gas that many high-leverage bullpen arms have, but his funk should have him in an MLB bullpen in 2025 and beyond.

Brock Porter – RHP – (High-A): Porter was the beneficiary of slot value manipulation by Chris Young and Co. in the 2022 Draft, putting pen to paper for $3.7 million in the fourth round (the value of the 18th overall pick) after Kumar Rocker signed for well under slot value at No. 3 overall. Despite walking 5.5 hitters per nine innings in his first professional season in 2023, he logged a 2.47 ERA and a .160 BAA across 21 abbreviated starts in Low-A. However, 2024 was disastrous for Porter, who walked 24 in 19.1 IP between High-A Hickory and the Complex. His high-90s heater out of the draft is now low 90s consistently, and Porter’s prospect status within the Rangers organization could be in the cellar with a rough 2025.

Paulino Santana – OF – (DSL): Santana signed with the Rangers this past January for a whopping $1.3 million, and the 17-year-old hit the ground running with an .829 OPS and 20 stolen bases in 53 games in the DSL. Most impressive about Paulino were his gaudy walk numbers, drawing 52 free passes to just 38 strikeouts in those 53 games (also take into account that command overall in the DSL is as poor as it is at any level of professional baseball). With the ability to play both center field and the corners, Santana’s an exciting project in the Rangers system.

Izack Tiger – RHP – (High-A): Tiger was the Rangers’ 7th round pick in the 2023 Draft out of Butler Community College in Kansas, and he has hit the ground running in his professional career. Across 46.0 IP spanning from the Complex to High-A Hickory in 2024, Tiger logged a sub-3.00 ERA with 59 strikeouts. The 23-year-old’s arsenal is “hard, harder, hardest,” with a fastball that can get up to 100 MPH with a 90 MPH slider and an upper-80s splitter. Tiger’s pitch profiles suggest relief probability, but he’s succeeding enough to give starting a go in the upper levels.