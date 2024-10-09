Texas Rangers Top 15 Prospects for 2025
The 2023 World Series champs' farm is headlined by a teenage wunderkind and one of the most dominant college arms in recent memory.
The 2023 World Series Champion Texas Rangers had a disappointing campaign this past season at the big league level, failing to make the postseason entirely. Playoff standout Evan Carter battled injury throughout the entirety of the year, while early Rookie of the Year favorite Wyatt Langford needed time to acclimate himself to the highest level on the planet. All of this was happening while Texas’ starting rotation was reeling from injuries for the majority of the year.
However, the Rangers enjoyed a landmark year from pitching prospect Kumar Rocker, who carved his way to the big leagues after completing his Tommy John recovery. That’s not even to mention the breakout of teenage phenom Sebastian Walcott, who could be positioning himself to at some point be the top prospect in all of baseball. Despite the Rangers’ down year, they have a big league roster ready to contend in 2025, with some excellent reinforcements climbing through the farm.
1. Sebastian Walcott – 3B – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $3.2M – 2023 (TEX) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/50
|40/50
|50/65
|55/55
|35/50
|55
A big-framed teenager who already produces some of the highest exit velocities in the Minor Leagues, it is just a matter of putting it all of the extremely exciting ingredients together for Walcott to reach his star ceiling. The Rangers have aggressively pushed the talented infielder, getting him Double-A experience in his age-18 season.
Hitting
Walcott starts upright with his hands rested on his shoulder with a big leg kick and a quiet hand load. He generates plus bat speed and exciting power with long levers that he already controls relatively well. Already flashing double-plus power to his pull side, Walcott has popped exit velocities as high as 116 MPH as an 18-year-old. He has the tendency to sell out to the pull side, something he cut down on as the 2024 season progressed.
As Walcott started to use the whole field more, he also began to elevate more consistently as well. With that, his production jumped from July onward, hitting .295/.351/.500 over his final 57 games between mostly High-A and a cup of coffee in Double-A.
It will likely always be power-over-hit for Walcott, which is just fine considering the fact that he has 30+ home run upside and has already posted solid overall numbers at levels where he was several years younger than the average player. Further refinement to his approach will surely help buoy his offensive floor and he showed plenty of progress in that regard in 2024.
Defense/Speed
An above average runner, Walcott is a candidate to slow down a bit as he thickens and his actions/footwork at shortstop are a bit shaky. He tends to field balls off to the glove side and relies on his natural athleticism to make plays. Despite the shaky mechanics, he does pick the ball pretty well and his easy plus arm would play well at third base where he could develop into an average defender.
Outlook
Even though Walcott punched out 32.5% of the time at the Complex in 2023, the Rangers still had the Bahamian slugger skip Low-A entirely, playing the entirety of the 2024 season between High-A (116 games) and Double-A (4 games). For Walcott to slash the strikeout rate to 26% while making such a substantial leap in his age 18 season as a power-over-hit archetype is remarkable and indicative of his natural ability in the box. There may even be more room for power in Walcott’s 6-foot-4 frame, which could push him closer to 35+ home run upside.
2. Kumar Rocker – RHP – (MLB)
Height/Weight: 6’5″, 235 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (3), 2022 (TEX) | ETA: 2024
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Changeup
|COMMAND
|FV
|65/65
|70/70
|35/45
|50/55
|55
One of the more dominant college pitchers of the last several decades, Rocker was initially drafted by the Mets in the first round of the 2022 draft, but did not sign after the Mets voiced concerns over medicals. After getting his shoulder repaired, Rocker pitched in the Independent Frontier League where he impressed enough for the Rangers to surprise the baseball world by snagging him with the third pick, signing him for $5.2 million ($2.6 million under slot).
Rocker was impressive in 28 innings for the Rangers High-A affiliate in 2023 before undergoing Tommy John surgery. He returned to action in July of 2024, with his stuff looking as sharp as ever.
Arsenal
Upon returning from Tommy John surgery, Rocker not only has boasted more impressive stuff, but also a smoother and more repeatable delivery. He wields two distinct fastballs, both sitting in the upper 90s with above average extension. His four seamer gets much more whiff within the zone and at the top than most fastballs that average only 13 inches of induced vertical break because of his unique release paired with the sheer velocity.
His high three-quarters release is far out horizontally, yet he is still able to mitigate horizontal movement with the four seamer better than most pitchers with similar releases, creating a difficult angle for hitters from both sides of the plate. His two-seamer is mixed in about half as much as his four seamer, featuring late arm-side run that can blow up the hands of right-handed hitters or start on the glove side part of the plate and run back over the corner to freeze both lefties and righties. It’s a useful weapon to get early contact on the ground.
Rocker’s double plus slider tunnels well off of his two fastballs. Already difficult to pick up from his release, Rocker’s ability to manipulate his slider to a harder cutterish pitch around 90 mph all of the way down to a bigger slurvy breaker in the mid 80s and a hybrid in between makes him difficult to execute an approach against as a hitter, aiding his ability to turn over lineups and vary his looks. It also hedges the need for his changeup to develop, a firm pitch in the low 90s that he seems to guide at this point, only mixing it in a couple times per start.
Outlook
The time off did Rocker well both from a health and mechanical perspective. More repeatable mechanics and a lower effort delivery paired with an uptick in stuff is easy to get excited about. As a result, he is finding the zone as consistently as ever while avoiding barrels like he did when he was at his best at Vanderbilt. Even if the changeup does not come along, his command of two distinct fastballs and ability to cater his slider to his preference should make platoon spits anything but an issue, especially from his unique release.
Rocker has the stuff to be a No. 2 starter, but beyond just proving that he can stay on the field, he will also need to show that he can hold his uptick in velocity as he compiles innings. The 24-year-old should eclipse 34 innings for the first time since 2021 as he builds himself back up down the stretch of 2024. The Rangers will likely want to avoid wasting many bullets in the Minor Leagues with how dominant he has been making an early 2025 call up easy to envision.
3. Alejandro Rosario – RHP – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 5th Round (144), 2023 (TEX) | ETA: 2026
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Changeup
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/60
|60/60
|60/60
|50/55
|55
No prospect in the Rangers system took a bigger leap in 2024 than Rosario, seeing his stuff tick up across the board while developing an impressive feel to pitch.
Arsenal
An electric three pitch mix, Rosario’s fastball sits 96-98 MPH with run and ride from a 5.5 foot release height. The pitch picked up plenty of whiff at the top of the zone, but he will also throw some fastballs with more horizontal action, helping him generate ground balls.
Rosario could benefit from making the fastballs more consistently distinct as sometimes it’s hard to tell if he is intentionally throwing a two seamer or if it was a four seamer that just happened to get more run. Regardless, the sheer velocity and vertical life from a low release height makes the pitch effective even if he is registering equal horizontal and vertical movement with some of his fastballs.
He adjusted his breaking ball once entering pro ball, throwing it nearly two ticks harder with the ability to manipulate it in the mid 80s. Some will feature more sweep, others slurvier with two-plane break. His feel to locate his slider despite the variance in shapes stands out, landing it for a strike at at a near 70% clip. The vertical bite on the pitch paired with his feel for it makes it an effective weapon against left-handed hitters in addition to the wipeout pitch it was to righties who sported a 23% whiff rate against it.
The preferred out pitch to lefties though is Rosario’s splitter, a pitch the Rangers encouraged him to throw more after drafting him. Averaging 15 inches of horizontal movement in the low 90s, the pitch features some similarities to Griffin Jax’s changeup, combining whiff and a gaudy ground ball rate to make it a consistently reliable option in just about any count. He threw it nearly 30% of the time against opposite-handed hitters, but was still comfortable deploying it more than 10% of the time to righties who combined for a .160 batting average against it.
Outlook
The most impressive pitcher in the Rangers system in the 2024 season, Rosario is without a doubt a scouting and development victory for the organization, who grabbed the right-hander in the fifth round of the 2023 draft despite his 7.11 ERA at the University of Miami as a junior.
Rosario’s drastically improved command paired with three pitches that look to be plus resulted in him leading all of Minor League Baseball in K-BB% in 2024 by a comfortable margin. In addition to the big whiff numbers and lack of free passes, Rosario’s ability to get ground balls at an above average clip helped him pitch deeper into games despite the Rangers preferring to keep him around 80 pitches each outing. Rosario has the upside to be an above average No. 3 starter while continuing to shed volatility as he develops.
4. Jose Corniell – RHP – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 165 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $330K, 2019 (SEA) | ETA: 2026
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Changeup
|Cutter
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/55
|60/60
|50/55
|50/50
|50/55
|50+
Initially signed by the Mariners out of the Dominican Republic in 2019, Corniell was traded to the Rangers as part of the Rafael Montero trade before he even made his pro debut. He struggled through his first two pro seasons before breaking out in a big way in 2023 which earned him a spot on the 40-man roster before elbow surgery wiped out his 2024 season during Spring Training.
Arsenal
A four pitch mix that ticked up ahead of his 2023 breakout, Corniell simplified his delivery, helping him pound the zone more frequently with a better overall feel for his arsenal. His fastball sits in the mid 90s with somewhat standard shape, but plays up a bit thanks to his above average extension.
Corniell’s best pitch is his sweeper in the low 80s. Averaging 13 inches of horizontal and zero inches of vertical break, the pitch is particularly devastating to righties, who hit just .095 against the pitch despite Corniell throwing it 42% of the time to same-handed hitters.
Given the splits that sweepers will have, the presence of an above average changeup and addition of a cutter really helped Corniell keep left-handed hitters in check as well. His 85-87 mph changeup does not jump off of the page shape wise, but his ability to maintain his fastball arm speed and release point along with the late fade of the pitch make it an above average offering to lefties who hit below the Mendoza line against it.
Corniell added an upper 80s cutter going into the 2023 season, giving him a reliable third pitch to both lefties and righties, mixing it in evenly to both at about 15% usage.
Outlook
It will remain to be seen if Corniell will have some rust to shake off after missing the 2024 season and likely a chunk of 2025, but his feel for three above average pitches while adding a quality fourth have him tracking as an arm with a great chance of sticking in a rotation. There’s middle rotation upside with a good probability of at least landing as a strong back end option.
5. Emiliano Teodo – RHP – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 175 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $10K, 2020 (TEX) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Changeup
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/60
|70/70
|50/50
|30/35
|50
Teodo is an electrifying right-hander who frequently touches triple digits despite his smaller frame and wiry build. His command woes may ultimately place him in the bullpen, but his velocity and elite slider give him All-Star reliever upside.
Arsenal
Stuff is not a question for Teodo who sits in the upper 90s with his fastball paired with one of the best-performing sliders in Minor Leagues. Teodo’s heater did not perform as well as his velocity would imply at the lower levels, leading the right-hander to lean into his two seamer rather than his four seam fastball that would hover around the dead zone. Being that the pitch has more run than ride, it does not generate a ton of whiff, but the pitch is far more effective in inducing weak contact than his flat four seamer that he previously threw more.
The wipeout pitch for Teodo is his slider that he will throw at varying speeds from the mid-to-upper 80s. Teodo hides the ball well before uncorking his elite arm speed which paired with the late and sharp bite the slider features both horizontally and vertically makes it nearly impossible for hitters to adjust to, especially when they have to be geared up for upper 90s velocity running in the opposite direction.
Easily one of the most dominant individual pitches in the Minor Leagues during the 2024 season, Teodo threw it 40% of the time and limited hitters to a .080 batting average and 28% whiff rate with righties and lefties struggling alike.
Teodo will mix in a power changeup that flashes above average in the low 90s, but he struggles to command it, mixing the pitch in about 10% of the time. While the dominance of Teodo’s slider against left-handed hitters hedges the necessity for the changeup to develop into something more, a better feel for the pitch would surely aid his chances of sticking as a starter given the lack of whiff on his fastball.
Outlook
A strong 2024 where Teodo threw a career-best 86.1 IP while pitching to a 1.98 ERA will likely help buy the right-hander more runway as a starter. That said, his below average command and high slider usage will probably play best in the back of a bullpen where the flame-thrower could sit triple digits and circumvent his 60% strike rate much more effectively. Teodo’s fastball, slider combination could make him one of baseball’s next electrifying high leverage relievers.
6. Winston Santos – RHP – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 175 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $10K, 2020 (TEX) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Changeup
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/60
|60/60
|40/50
|40/50
|50
Another breakout arm in the Rangers system, Santos saw his fastball velocity jump while tweaking his slider, leading to a huge 2024 season.
Arsenal
It’s a three pitch mix for Santos, headlined by a fastball that continued to climb in velocity as the 2024 season progressed, averaging nearly 97 MPH in the second half. Santos generates above average carry on the heater as well, getting more than 17 inches of induced vertical break from a 5.7 foot release height. As a result, Santos’ fastball plays well at the top of the zone, generating above average whiff and chase rates.
In addition to the uptick in velocity, Santos’ adjusted grip on his slider has it playing like a plus pitch as well. Previously sitting 81-83 MPH with slightly bigger shape, Santos’ slider is now 84-86 mph with tighter gyro spin. His feel for the pitch has improved mightily as well, seeing his strike rate jump by 10% from 2023 to 2024. The gyro shape of the pitch tunnels well off of the ride of the fastball from his short arm release, creating plenty of whiff within the zone while playing well against hitters of both handedness.
Rounding out the arsenal for Santos is a fringy changeup that can play up to average thanks to the aforementioned tunnel and delivery components. He has the tendency to leave it up, but when he is locating it at the lower third, it has the looks of what could be an average third offering.
Outlook
After struggling to a 6.29 ERA in High-A Hickory in 2023, Santos rode his improved fastball and slider to a 2.80 ERA in his second stint at the level in 2024 before earning a promotion to Double-A shortly after his 22nd birthday. Averaging 97 MPH with his fastball over his final several starts of his breakout season as he eclipsed his career-high in innings pitched only adds to the helium as Santos prepares for his second taste of Double-A in 2025. His fastball and slider give him a big league relievers floor, but his decent feel to pitch and presence of a usable changeup bode well for his chances to stick in the back of a rotation.
7. Justin Foscue – 2B – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (14), 2020 (TEX) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|Plate Disc
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/55
|50/55
|45/45
|40/40
|40/40
|45+
The best bat-to-ball prospect in the Rangers system, Foscue lacks much defensive utility, putting more pressure on his average power.
Hitting
Foscue starts with an open upright stance and uses a big, rhythmic leg kick to get into his back side. After combating slightly inflated strikeout rates in 2021, Foscue had things click in Double-A last during the 2022 season and carried his success into Triple-A through the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
Despite the bigger leg kick, Foscue handles velocity quite well and possesses an impressive feel for the barrel. Dating back to his Triple-A debut in 2023 (170 games), Foscue has run an in-zone contact rate right around 90% and a chase rate at 20%. He struggled in limited and sporadic playing time during his MLB debut, but the underlying Triple-A data over such a large sample points towards better days ahead, even in a hitter-friendly PCL.
Foscue hits lefties particularly well, posting an OPS just south of 1.000 against southpaws since the start of the 2023 season with twice as many walks as strikeouts. The exit velocities are right around average for Foscue and he has done a good job of getting the ball in the air to his pull side through the upper levels of the Minor Leagues.
Defense/Speed
After playing Foscue at third base a bunch in 2023, the Rangers shifted his focus to second base and first base. His range is quite limited, though his actions have improved enough at second base to provide passable defense there. A below average runner, Foscue avoids being a detriment on the base paths with good instincts.
Outlook
Being limited to the right side of the infield puts a lot of pressure on Foscue’s bat and limits his points of entry into the Rangers lineup. His knack for getting on base and 20 homer upside could make him a second division regular, which is why the former first round pick was viewed by many as a potential trade chip given the Rangers crowded infield. His ability to mash lefties and grind out at bats could be enough for him to carve out a short platoon role for the Rangers in 2025.
8. Yolfran Castillo – SS – (CPX)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 165 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $647,500, 2024 (TEX) | ETA: 2028
|HIT
|Plate Disc
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/50
|45/55
|20/40
|60/60
|45/55
|45+
A glove-first speedster at shortstop, Castillo put together one of the best seasons of any international free agent in the 2024 class, hitting his way into an Arizona Complex League debut at 17 years old after putting up impressive numbers at the DSL.
Hitting
Castillo is very raw in the box mechanically, but stands out above his peers thanks to a great feel for the barrel and an extremely advanced approach for his age/level. Standing at 6-foot-3 at just 17 years old, Castillo is still learning how to control his base, with the tendency to drift onto his front side prematurely and fly open. Because of his struggles to sync his lower half, Castillo leaves a lot of power on the table, but it is extremely common for young, taller hitters to struggle with this out of the gate.
His hand-eye and ability to maneuver the barrel are harder qualities to learn, standing out with a contact rate of 85% between the DSL and Complex League while running a chase rate below 20%. He does a great job of spoiling tough pitches and grinding out at bats, walking nearly twice as much as he struck out in his first pro season.
While the power is currently at the bottom of the scale for Castillo, he has plenty of room for strength within his frame and should tap into more power as he gets his lower half involved.
Defense/Speed
A quality athlete, Castillo is a plus runner who moves his feet well at shortstop. His actions and instincts are ahead of his years with an above average arm to complement. He not only has a great chance of sticking at shortstop, he projects as at least above average at the position. Castillo should provide plenty of value on the base paths as well.
Outlook
Defense, speed and contact leading the way, Castillo has the makings of a throwback type of shortstop. If he is able to grow into even fringy power, his ceiling will rise considerably, however even gap to gap impact could be enough to make Castillo a regular, assuming the bat-to-ball skills and advanced knowledge of the strike zone continue to translate at more challenging levels. His defensive ability and speed elevate his floor as a potential utility piece if the bat stalls.
9. Malcolm Moore – C – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (30), 2024 (TEX) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|50/55
|35/45
|40/40
|30/40
|45
A bat-first catcher who is more contact-oriented, Moore saw much less to hit after a big 2023 season at Stanford leading to some offensive inconsistencies in his draft year. He’s a bit more of a project, but comes with some intriguing tools as a left-handed hitting catcher.
Hitting
Starting upright and open with the bat rested just above his shoulder, Moore starts his load early, bringing his foot over to close his stance back off before striding from there. It’s an extensive move to manage, requiring high-level control of his lower half. With two strikes, he just brings himself back closed launches from there, with no subsequent stride. Moore may benefit from simplifying his operation in the box as he has struggled to keep his weight back on higher quality secondary stuff.
Though his exit velocities are below average at this stage, Moore hits the ball in the air with consistency, possibly even selling out for pull side lift a bit too frequently. He has a good feel for the strike zone, managing his chase well and battling with two strikes.
He’ll likely need to make some adjustments in the box to reach his offensive upside, but there’s a chance for above average hit and on base skills paired with fringy power from the left side.
Defense/Speed
Moore improved his blocking and receiving enough to earn a longer pro look behind the dish, though he still has a long way to go. His arm strength has improved, looking closer to average. Moore has the athleticism to progress at the position and will need to do just that to fight off a move to first base.
Outlook
It would be extremely beneficial to Moore’s outlook if he can stick at catcher; Even though he is an out-slug the exit velocities type of hitter, his power is light for first base at this stage. Moore was a highly touted high school prospect out of the 2022 class and is on the younger side of the college bats drafted in 2024 as draft-eligible sophomore. His track record of performing for Team USA and still being just 21 years old for his first full pro season will surely inspire patience with his development.
10. Braylin Morel – OF – (CPX)
Height/Weight: 6’2, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $97K, 2023 (TEX) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/45
|40/50
|45/55
|55/55
|40/50
|45
A powerful teenage bat with back to back strong seasons at the Complex levels, Morel brings intriguing tools to the table and could really see his stock soar with a good showing in full season ball in 2025.
Hitting
Starting upright, Morel loads by sinking into his back side in tandem with a barrel tip as he pulls his hands back towards his slot. He has the tendency to step in the bucket, which can pull his front side off, but when he is maintaining his direction, Morel has demonstrated the ability to drive the ball with authority to all fields.
Pair the feel to elevate to all fields with a 90th percentile exit velocity north of 103 MPH, and it’s easy to dream on above average power potential from Morel. He is still relatively raw mechanically, especially with controlling his weight, but he has a decent feel for the strike zone and recognizing spin for a lower level hitter. His swing can get long, resulting in below average contact rates and placing more importance on his plate discipline to continue to progress.
Defense/Speed
An above average runner with an above average arm, Morel has the ingredients to be a solid defender in either corner as he refines his reads and routes. He has room to improve in regards to tracking the baseball, with the tendency to float a bit and take inefficient routes. He was 12-for-14 on stolen base attempts in 41 Complex League games and should be a solid stolen base threat.
Outlook
Morel has the tools to be an athletic power hitting corner outfielder if it all comes together. The Rangers are generally aggressive in moving international prospects off of the complex when they perform well, but have been more station to station with Morel despite strong age 17 and 18 seasons at the Dominican Summer and Complex Leagues. Iffy contact rates may play a part in the Rangers being more conservative with Morel’s development, and if he can grow into even a fringy hit tool, there may be enough power upside and athleticism to project as a regular. At this point, he more likely projects as a platoon bat.
11. Cameron Cauley – SS – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 5’10″, 170 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 3rd Round (73), 2021 (TEX) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/40
|40/45
|40/45
|70/70
|50/60
|40+
A standout athlete, Cauley was an all-state wide receiver during his high school days in Texas and his father, Chris, played three years of professional baseball in the White Sox system. Cauley is a double plus runner with a great glove up the middle and sneaky power. He moves his feet at shortstop with the instincts and glove work to be a plus defender.
Cauley has struggled with swing and miss as a pro, striking out right around 30% of the time. He marginally improved his contact rate to 65% in his second taste of High-A, but will need to take another step forward in that regard to project as a regular or bulk-platoon option. He flashes average power to his pull side, but can drive the ball to all fields, providing optimism for 15 home run pop and plenty of doubles if he can hit enough. Cauley’s glove, speed and feel for the game give him value as a big league bench piece if the bat stalls.
12. Abimelec Ortiz – 1B – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’0, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/L | UDFA: $20K, 2021 (TEX) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/45
|45/50
|50/60
|30/30
|40/45
|40+
Signed as an undrafted free agent out of a Florida JuCo, Ortiz struggled through his first two pro seasons before breaking out in 2023, launching 33 home runs in 109 games between Low-A and High-A. He was challenged to adjust to Double-A pitching through the first few months of the 2024 season but completely flipped the script in the second half, hitting .312/.410/.608 over his final 50 games with 15 home runs.
A first base profile means Ortiz really has to mash and he has done just that since reaching full season ball. His 90th percentile exit velocity of 106.5 MPH is comfortably plus and he hits the ball in the air with consistency, suppressing his ground ball rate to just 35% between the 2023 and 2024 seasons. While he won’t compete for batting titles, Ortiz makes ample contact and his approach drastically improved as he compiled Double-A at bats. There’s enough power from the left side to be a bulk platoon bat, assuming his positive offensive trend continues.
13. Echedry Vargas – SS/2B – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 170 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $10K, 2022 (TEX) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|30/35
|35/45
|55/55
|40/50
|40+
Signed for just $10,000 out of the Dominican Republic in the Rangers 2022 IFA class, Vargas immediately stood out as a heist with his standout performances both at the DSL and Complex League. He followed that up with a solid Low-A showing in his age 19 season. Vargas is an above average runner with the ability to play average defense all over the infield. He packs a decent punch for his size, but is very aggressive, running a chase rate north of 40% in 2024.
Lacking a standout tool, Vargas will need to shore up his approach and fringy contact rates to project as a regular. That said, he does enough things pretty well at such a young age that there is belief that he can blossom into a well-rounded player.
14. Mitch Bratt – LHP – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 200 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 5th Round, (134) 2021 (TEX) | ETA: 2026
|FASTBALL
|Curveball
|Slider
|Changeup
|COMMAND
|FV
|50/50
|50/55
|40/50
|40/45
|50/60
|40
A funky lefty, the Rangers shelled out well over the slot value of Bratt’s selection ($850,000) to sign him away from Florida State. Lacking a plus pitch, Bratt gets the most out of his low 90s fastball with the way he hides the ball from his unique three quarters release, while also generating above average carry.
Opponents hit just .225 against Bratt’s fastball with a 17% whiff rate between High-A and Double-A. His best secondary offering is his sweeping curve in the upper 70s that he would likely benefit from throwing more. His slider and changeup are fringy, but with Bratt’s feel to pitch a tweak in grip or a cue could help either play closer to average. Strong command and the ability to keep hitters off balance give him a chance of landing as a No. 5 starter.
15. Alejandro Osuna – OF – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’0, 185 | Bat/Throw: L/L | IFA: $125K, 2021 (TEX) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/40
|55/55
|45/50
|50/50
|40/50
|40
Arguably the best performer in the Rangers system during the 2024 season, Ozuna mashed through High-A in his age 21 season before kicking things into another gear in his 57 Double-A games, posting a 151 wRC+.
Osuna made a leap offensively in 2024 by cutting his ground ball rate by more than 10% while seeing his 90th percentile exit velocity jump by nearly two ticks to 104 mph. His in zone contact rate still leaves a bit to be desired, but he hedges that with the ability to punish secondaries and above average plate discipline.
An average runner, the Rangers have played Osuna in all three outfield spots and he is capable of playing a passable centerfield in a pinch, but he projects best in left field. He swiped 17 bags on 23 tries in 2024.
Other Names to Watch
Dane Acker – RHP – (Double-A): Originally a fourth round pick of the A’s in 2020, Acker was part of the deal that sent Elvis Andrus to Oakland ahead of the 2021 season. Acker logged just 32.0 professional innings prior to the 2023 season after a myriad of arm issues, but has thrown to a 2.84 ERA in 164.2 IP across his two full seasons, including a 3.05 ERA in 97.1 IP this year with Frisco. Acker offers a low-90s fastball to pair with a good downer curveball and a borderline plus changeup, and the 25-year-old could be a swingman or depth starter with the Rangers in no time.
Yeremi Cabrera – OF – (Low-A): Signed for just $10,000 in the 2022 IFA cycle, Cabrera burst onto the scene by slashing .329/.445/.559 in 46 games in the Dominican in his age-17 season last year. 2024 marked Cabrera’s first season stateside, and he slashed .262/.395/.463 while swiping 24 bases in 28 attempts between the Complex and a month with Low-A Down East. He struggled mightily in his first 23 games at an affiliate, but the left-handed hitting outfielder (with an ability to play all three spots) won’t turn 20 years old until July 2nd and had already flashed considerable power.
Aidan Curry – RHP – (High-A): An undrafted free agent from the high school ranks in 2020, Curry forewent a college career at Bucknell when he signed with the Rangers out of Fordham Prep in the Bronx. 2023 seemed to prep Curry for a breakout, in which he logged a 2.75 ERA with a .178 BAA in 88.1 IP between both Single-A levels. However, Curry saw the ERA balloon to a 6.44 and a .255 BAA in 93.2 IP with High-A hickory this season. Curry is a long-limbed right-hander that keeps things short pre-extension to aid repeatability, and his fastball paired with a sweeping slider could make him a bullpen option down the line.
Kohl Drake – LHP – (Double-A): The 6-foot-5 left-lander Drake was the Rangers’ 11th round pick in 2022 out of JUCO powerhouse Walters State Community College in Tennessee. After an underwhelming first professional season in 2023 (6.36 ERA in 46.2 IP), Drake was one of the better pitchers in all of Minor League Baseball this season, logging a 2.29 ERA with 12.6 K/9 and just 2.6 BB/9 in 106.0 IP spanning from Low-A to Double-A. He is already 24 years old, but Drake’s rapid ascension through the system should have him knocking on the door of the big leagues in 2025, sporting a four pitch mix and mechanics similar to that of Cincinnati’s Nick Lodolo.
Dylan Dreiling – OF – (High-A): The most outstanding player at the 2024 College World Series, Dreiling paired with now-Angels prospect Christian Moore to pace the Tennessee offense to a title in Omaha before the Rangers selected him at the end of the second round In July’s draft as a Draft-eligible sophomore. While not intimidating in stature, Dreiling mashed to a 1.174 OPS with 23 home runs in 71 games with the Volunteers this past spring and has shown the ability to hold down both center and left field defensively.
Skylar Hales – RHP – (High-A): The Rangers took Hales in the fourth round of the 2023 Draft after a prolific college career as a reliever at Santa Clara. Hales has experienced continued success in the pro ranks thus far, throwing to a 3.34 ERA in 67.1 IP and climbing to Double-A Frisco for the second half of this season. Hales can flirt with triple digits on his fastball, and his big, athletic frame allows him to get down on the mound and helps the fastball play up. The 22-year-old right-hander could certainly blossom into a high leverage bullpen arm.
Dustin Harris – OF – (MLB): Harris got his first taste of big league ball at the tail end of this season, going 2-for-6 with a double and a home run in his first two games at the MLB level. The 25-year-old’s debut came after steady offensive production in the upper levels after mashing to a .943 OPS between Low-A and High-A in 2021. Harris fits a utility role in the big leagues, logging time in center and left and at third base and first base. However, his true calling card is on the base paths, swiping 35 bases with Triple-A Round Rock this year after going 41-for-46 between Frisco and Round Rock in 2023. With a career .375 OBP in the minors, Harris is a valuable bench bat with ample defensive versatility.
Walter Pennington – LHP – (MLB): A four-year pitcher at Colorado School of Mines, Pennington was signed a non-drafted free agent by Kansas City after the COVID-shortened 2020 Draft. Pennington’s minor league success didn’t come right away, but he logged a 2.13 ERA with 82 strikeouts across 63.1 IP between Omaha and Round Rock this year. His first 18.0 IP in the show have been so-so, but Pennington’s spellbinding slider was one of the better pitches in Triple-A this past season among both starters and relievers. He may not have the traditional gas that many high-leverage bullpen arms have, but his funk should have him in an MLB bullpen in 2025 and beyond.
Brock Porter – RHP – (High-A): Porter was the beneficiary of slot value manipulation by Chris Young and Co. in the 2022 Draft, putting pen to paper for $3.7 million in the fourth round (the value of the 18th overall pick) after Kumar Rocker signed for well under slot value at No. 3 overall. Despite walking 5.5 hitters per nine innings in his first professional season in 2023, he logged a 2.47 ERA and a .160 BAA across 21 abbreviated starts in Low-A. However, 2024 was disastrous for Porter, who walked 24 in 19.1 IP between High-A Hickory and the Complex. His high-90s heater out of the draft is now low 90s consistently, and Porter’s prospect status within the Rangers organization could be in the cellar with a rough 2025.
Paulino Santana – OF – (DSL): Santana signed with the Rangers this past January for a whopping $1.3 million, and the 17-year-old hit the ground running with an .829 OPS and 20 stolen bases in 53 games in the DSL. Most impressive about Paulino were his gaudy walk numbers, drawing 52 free passes to just 38 strikeouts in those 53 games (also take into account that command overall in the DSL is as poor as it is at any level of professional baseball). With the ability to play both center field and the corners, Santana’s an exciting project in the Rangers system.
Izack Tiger – RHP – (High-A): Tiger was the Rangers’ 7th round pick in the 2023 Draft out of Butler Community College in Kansas, and he has hit the ground running in his professional career. Across 46.0 IP spanning from the Complex to High-A Hickory in 2024, Tiger logged a sub-3.00 ERA with 59 strikeouts. The 23-year-old’s arsenal is “hard, harder, hardest,” with a fastball that can get up to 100 MPH with a 90 MPH slider and an upper-80s splitter. Tiger’s pitch profiles suggest relief probability, but he’s succeeding enough to give starting a go in the upper levels.