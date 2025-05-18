Toronto Blue Jays Top 15 Prospects

With above average speed, Arias covers more than enough ground in a corner and could get by up the middle if his reads continue to improve. Arias is somewhat of a boom or bust prospect, but a player boasting some of the best exit velocities in the organization as a 21-year-old is worth monitoring, especially with decent athleticism to pair.

13. Orelvis Martinez – 2B/3B – (Triple-A)

Height/Weight: 6’0″, 175 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $3.5M – 2018 (TOR) | ETA: 2025

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/40 30/30 60/60 45/45 40/45 40+

Once considered the top position player prospect in the Blue Jays system, inability to recognize spin, limited defensive value and a PED suspension have caused his stock to free fall. His huge leg kick and hunched over load can make it difficult for him to repeat his moves and stay on spin. His impressive bat speed helps him generate eye-popping exit velocities when he times things up, but when a pitcher executes, he does not put up much of a fight.

Martinez hammers fastballs, OPSing north of 1.000 against them in 2024, but he produced a contact rate of just 52% against secondaries with a chase rate against sliders that can push close to 40%. No longer seeing action at shortstop, Martinez is a fringe-average defender at third base and second base. He projects as a mistake-hitting infielder who may only hit enough to handle the weak side of the platoon.

14. RJ Schreck – OF – (Double-A)

Height/Weight: 6’1″, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 9th Round (277), 2023 (SEA) | ETA: 2026

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 45/45 55/55 45/50 45/45 40/45 40+

A 9th round pick by the Mariners in 2023, Schreck broke out in 2024, mashing through High-A and playing his way into becoming a trade chip, being moved for Justin Turner in a one for one swap at the deadline.

Schreck kept mashing in Double-A following the trade, turning in a 139 wRC+ on the season between High-A and Double-A while launching 17 homers in 114 games. The power is some what pull-dependent for Schreck as 16 of his homers were to the right of centerfield, but his above average plate discipline and solid contact rates within the zone should allow him to manage enough consistency, even if he is more pull-happy. The pairing of low ground ball rates and solid zone-contact provides hope that he could hit enough to tap into 20 home run upside.

The defense is not an asset, but also not a liability. Ultimately, Schreck’s bat will determine whether he attains his potential as a second-division regular.

15. Adam Macko – LHP – (Triple-A)

Height/Weight: 6’0″, 180 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 7th Round (216), 2019 (SEA) | ETA: 2025

FASTBALL Curveball SLIDER CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 50/50 50/50 45/50 40/45 45/45 40

Acquired as part of the Teoscar Hernandez return from the Mariners in 2022, Macko has missed plenty of bats as a pro, with a strikeout rate north of 30% across all levels, Health has been a challenge, as Macko tossed a career-high 93.1 IP in 2024 despite missing time with injury towards the end of the season as well.

The fastball sits 92-94 MPH with above average carry, setting up his mid 70s downer curveball well. It features so much vertical action (-19 inches of IVB) that Macko can struggle to land it for a strike consistently. His cutterish slider emerged as his most reliable pitch in 2025 from a strike throwing perspective in 2024, landing it at a 70% clip though he could miss over the middle too frequently.

When healthy, Macko flashes fringe No. 5 stuff, though his inconsistency in command has him looking more like a depth arm.

Names to Watch

Brandon Barriera – LHP – (Low-A): A first round selection in 2022, Barriera has battled injuries since the start of his pro career seeing his debut even delayed a couple months due to a shoulder issue in 2023. After just a handful of starts, he returned found himself on the IL with an elbow sprain, just to return to the IL three starts later.

One outing into his 2024 campaign, Barriera tore his UCL and underwent Tommy John surgery. It’s been a while since we’ve seen a healthy Barriera, but he has flashed a fastball that sits 92-95 MPH with a potentially plus slider and decent changeup. He is expected to return to the mound mid-way through the 2025 season.

Jace Bohrofen – OF – (Double-A): After a breakout Junior season at the University of Arkansas in 2023, the Blue Jays took him in the sixth round of that year’s draft. After spending all of 2024 with High-A Vancouver, Bohrofen has proven that his 16 home run season with the Razorbacks was no fluke, hitting 14 last year and launching five more in his first 33 Double-A games. The overall feel to hit is so-so, but Bohrofen could be a decent power threat as a fourth outfielder that handles a corner spot decently well.

Ryan Jennings – RHP – (Triple-A): While Jennings will turn 26 years old at the end of June, the right-hander is still fairly young in his pitching life. Toronto’s fourth round pick in 2022 out of Louisiana Tech, Jennings was limited to fewer than 120.0 IP in his first three professional seasons as a starter for the most part. Now working out of the bullpen in 2025, Jennings has climbed to Triple-A and has punched out 31 batters in 23 innings to open his campaign. Mid a mid-to-high 90s fastball and a plus slider, Jennings could be handling leverage moments out of the Blue Jay bullpen by the end of this year.

Charles McAdoo – 3B – (Double-A): A 13th round pick by the Pirates in 2023, McAdoo immediately stood out by mashing his was through Low-A and High-A, while turning in solid results in 27 Double-A games before being shipped to the Blue Jays in exchange for Isaih Kiner-Falefa. McAdoo has struggled to produce the same results after the trade, whiffing and chasing at higher clips than desired. That said, he offers easy plus raw power and hits the ball in the air at a high clip. Even if the hit tool develops to fringy, McAdoo could slug enough to carve out a big league role, but he is still a bit away from there.

Fernando Perez – RHP – (High-A): Perez is best enjoyed over a large sample which is why he was an under-scouted international free agent signing out of Nicaragua in 2022. He lacks a plus pitch, but fills up the zone at an exceptional clip, walking just 49 batters through his first 200 professional innings. Sitting just in the low 90s with his fastball, his changeup has the best chance to be an above average offering while he could benefit from utilizing his cutter more. He looks like a depth arm who has a chance to stick as a No. 5 starter if it all works out.

Yohendrick Piñango – OF – (Double-A): A data darling hitter Piñango has struggled to convert his standout exit velocities into consistent production. The bat speed is impressive and Piñango does not get cheated on his swings, though his average launch angle on hard hit baseballs in 2024 was nearly zero degrees. With a 90th percentile exit velocity north of 106 MPH and decent contact rates, Piñango offers power intrigue, but limited value beyond the bat places importance on his ability to convert the raw power into consistent game power which he has done more effectively than ever in the early going of 2025.

Cristopher Polanco – SS – (DSL): Signing for just under $2.3 million after the Blue Jays missed out on Roki Sasaki as part of their 2025 IFA class, Polance seems to be one of the buzziest names signed out of Latin America this past winter. Born on January 3, 2008, Polanco has all the time in the world to blossom into a well-rounded MLB shortstop, but that will begin in the DSL in the coming weeks.

Juaran Watts-Brown – RHP – (High-A): A third round pick in 2023, Watts-Brown has missed plenty of bats as a pro thanks to his pair of impressive breaking balls (31% strikeout rate), but he has also has struggled in the run-prevention department above Low-A due to a poor fastball (6.35 ERA in 45 1/3 High-A innings in 2024). Watts-Brown has developed his changeup to be a solid fourth offering, which has helped him turn in better results in the early going of 2025. Between the elevated walk rate and OPS allowed north of 1.000 against his fastball as a pro, Watts-Brown will likely be challenged to produce consistent results, however if the command can improve, he could mask the fastball enough to stick as a No. 5 starter.