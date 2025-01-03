What Can We Expect From Jackson Jobe in 2025?

September 25th, 2024. The Tigers, having won seven of their last eight, were up 7-1 on the Tampa Bay Rays with a playoff berth just days away. Tigers fans already had plenty to cheer about.

Ten years of a playoff drought were on the verge of coming to an end. Then, in the top of the ninth, the Detroit faithful erupted as top prospect Jackson Jobe jogged out of the bullpen and towards the mound.

What a way to make a debut. A packed Comerica smiling ear-to-ear, a big lead, and a clean inning. Although Jobe will not make many more bullpen jogs, the front office putting him on the team during their playoff push showed the level of talent he has and just how much this team believes in his arm.

As the calendar flips to 2025, I want to dive into this rotation and see what type of role Jobe could have this season. Sure, seeing Jobe in the Opening Day rotation and 30+ starts would be awesome, but not guaranteed. I do think he is ready for the majors, but it is a little more complicated.