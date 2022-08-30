Yankees Prospect Jasson Dominguez Has Hit His Stride in Year Two

Much quicker to the ball, Dominguez likely feels as though he has much more time to make swing decisions now and as a result, he is making the right decision much more frequently. From the right-side, Dominguez has slashed his chase rate from 37% all the way down to just 23%.

As for the consistency of contact, Dominguez has nearly cut his in zone whiff rate in half to just 17%. Perhaps most impressively, Dominguez has crushed non-fastballs to an OPS over .800 in both Low-A and High-A after being carved up by them last season.

Overall Approach

The numbers from the left-side were solid for Dominguez last season, thanks to his swing being further along, but his lack of approach was still a concern. The adjustments for the Yankees prospect from the left-side were much more subtle physically, looking more under control with his swing and body than anything, but he has also learned to lay off of pitches that he cannot do much with early in the count, even if it’s a strike.

In 2021, Dominguez swung at 55% of pitches from the left-side, which for reference, would have edged out Javier Baez for the sixth-highest mark in Major League Baseball this season. Now pulling the trigger 48% of the time from both sides, Dominguez would still be categorized as an “aggressive hitter” but he is one with a plan.

Last year’s over-aggression led to Dominguez seemingly taking a hack at most of the fastballs thrown to him, which in turn severely impeded his ability to identify and lay off of changeups. Now hunting zones and specific pitches in specific counts, Dominguez leveraging his hitter counts while not giving away free strikes early.

Dominguez has continued to build off of his maturity at the plate, cutting his strikeout rate down to just 20.5% since his High-A promotion while walking at a 13% clip.