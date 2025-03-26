Early Rookie of the Year Odds: Sasaki and Dominguez Lead the Way

With the 2025 MLB season set to kick off on Thursday, fans across the league are beginning to speculate who may take home the top awards. From MVP and Cy Young picks to World Series champion predictions, fans have been busy placing their bets.

Many of these races have one thing in common though: there appears to be a clear favorite for each. However, as far as the Rookie of the Year races are concerned, that is not the case.

Major League Baseball is fortunate once again to see a large influx of talent into the league, but it appears to be more spread out than in previous years. When looking at former top prospects like Paul Skenes, Corbin Carroll, Gunnar Henderson, and more, these awards seemed far easier to project.

Dylan Crews, Roki Sasaki, Jackson Jobe, and more will all play their first full big league seasons in 2025. Even beyond those names are quite a few under-the-radar players who could all make a run for the award themselves.