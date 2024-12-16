Will Roman Anthony Join the Red Sox’s Starting Lineup in 2025?

His smooth, left-handed swing was a huge reason why he succeeded. His swing is very calm and easy to replicate, which allows for many benefits you don’t usually see in prospects his age. He maintains the ability to drive the ball to all fields and tap into some serious power while also being an extremely patient hitter.

Anthony’s patience is something to be noted from his time in Double-A this season. With a swing percentage of just 39.2% and a chase rate of 18%, he rarely expanded the zone, allowing him to capitalize on mistakes made by opposing pitchers. His 12.7% walk rate ranked among the best in the Eastern League, as he demonstrated an advanced approach for a 20-year-old.

His eye for the strike zone is truly elite. In addition to his 18% chase rate at Double-A this past season, he also whiffed just 25.4% of the time. Also, his out-of-zone swing rate of just 24.6% was also elite. It’s no surprise his walk rate was one of the top marks in the Eastern League.

This combination of power and such an elite eye for the strike zone is something you don’t usually see in many prospects, especially at just 20-years-old. Given Anthony’s success, Boston would make the decision to promote him to Triple-A, putting him even closer to reaching the major leagues.

Anthony continued to perform incredibly well in the 35 games he’d play for Worchester. In this span, he’d hit three home runs while maintaining walk and strikeout rates of 18.9%. He also slashed .344/.463/.519 with a .439 wOBA and a 162 wRC+. If there was any doubt before this that he was baseball’s number one prospect, he put those doubts to bed once and for all.

In this stint, we also got a better look at Anthony’s batted ball data, which is incredibly helpful for projecting his future.