Fantasy Baseball 2025: Third Base Rankings

9. Alex Bregman

This option comes with the “Boring Tax” – a sure thing when it comes to fantasy baseball. Though boring can win championships if you know who to trust. While Bregman’s play style isn’t “sexy”, he often gets the job done.

His last three seasons have been almost identical in every way. We know his pitch recognition is elite and will take his walks. We know the power will be somewhere in the form of 25 long balls. We know all of this about the proven veteran. There isn’t necessarily a question remaining about him; it’s whether you want a safe play or to grab something riskier in an attempt for more upside.

8. Junior Caminero

Even though we haven’t seen the big-time numbers which we all crave from this young cat, his time is coming. The bat speed is encouraging while he was whacking the ball with significant impact in 2024. It remains to be seen exactly what this Rays team will look like come Opening Day. However, we know that Caminero is going to be their centerpiece.

He’s a former No. 1 overall prospect and I believe we will start to see some of that light shine through in 2025. In 117 minor league games back in 2023, Caminero hit 31 homers with a .976 OPS. It’s hard to say he will put up that type of production in his first full season but at the same time, there is potential for a breakout.

Boy, oh boy, was this man a league winner! Several fantasy owners are thanking their lucky stars for Vientos. After the initial decision to send him down for more development at the beginning of the season, Vientos appeared to have enough of the Syracuse Mets. Once he got called up, there was no looking back.

In just 111 games, Vientos brought 27 home runs and 71 RBI to the table. Anyone who was quick enough to grab him off waivers was extremely happy. Credit the Mets organization for their patience and development because it’s not often that a 24 year-old is handled so cautiously.