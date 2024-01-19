The Most Fun Trade That Won’t Happen: Pete Alonso for Manny Machado

Machado finds himself just outside of the top 10 in home runs since 2019 at 138, but is ranked eighth when it comes to his 431 RBIs. Alonso trails Machado in OBP by three points, while having over a 30 point lead when it comes to slugging percentage.

Put those numbers together and Alonso’s .870 OPS since 2019 is well above the .839 mark of Machado. His 133 wRC+ is better than Machado’s (127) as well. This past season, Alonso hit 46 home runs and drove in 118 runs. Machado hit 30 home runs and drove in 91.

After a down-season where the Padres really failed to meet expectations, swapping the Machado for Alonso could be the exact type of personality shift that their clubhouse needs.

Now the downside to Alonso is that he comes with just one year of control, but that would not prevent the Padres from re-signing him in free agency if the fit worked well.

While Alonso will get top dollar in free agency, he would be hard-pressed to top the remaining nine years and $279 million that would be owed to Machado after the 2024 season. Either they keep Alonso at a lesser dollar amount, or they let him walk in free agency and collect the comp picks after extending him the qualifying offer.

Despite how good Machado is, that contract would be considered a negative asset in a vacuum. To turn that into one year of Pete Alonso, and the comp picks that come with him, would be more than fair value in the long run and it would open up so much flexibility for the Padres to do other things.