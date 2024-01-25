Inside Look at the 2024 Baseball Hall of Fame Class in Cooperstown

“This is the first time I’ve been back in this room since my rookie year in 2004,” Mauer said as he beamed with the joy of a Little Leaguer. “It was a different feeling, but I can’t wait to take the time to really explore.”

You can read all about the statistics and numbers that helped make these men Hall of Famers here. But Thursday wasn’t about the analytics side of baseball or any of the arguments about who belonged here or why. It was about the human side, a chance for three new members to soak in the moment with their families and smile, knowing they had indeed crossed the threshold of greatness.

“It’s such a huge honor,” Helton said. “I think it’s really going to sink in when I get to meet and see some older guys that I really looked up to and tried to play like.”

Among the more special moments on Thursday were the trio signing their spot where their plaques will hang this summer and taking a few minutes to be fans themselves, stopping by to read up on the legends who came before them.

For the Hall’s four newest members, today was the next step toward an induction ceremony in July when the weather in Cooperstown will feel more like baseball than football. It was a day for the Class of 2024 to be together, share stories and enter the Hall as not just visitors, but members of an exclusive club that was once just a dream.

“I think when I saw the caller ID say “Cooperstown,” I knew it was real,” Beltre said. “This is a surreal moment (sitting in the Hall of Fame). It’s been so crazy for the last 40 hours. I’m grateful to be here. I’m happy to be here. It’s an honor for us right now, to really set a new standard.”