Breaking Down the Mets Internal Options at Third Base

After reports last week of the Mets potentially removing themselves from the Pete Alonso sweepstakes, we analyzed what that would mean for the organization and how they would deal with the stars departure.

One of the options proposed was to fill the void left by the Polar Bear with internal pieces.

Filling the shoes left by Alonso will be no easy task. The first baseman has accrued nearly 20 wins above replacement according to Baseball Reference over his six seasons in the big leagues.

Since his debut in 2019, only two-time American League MVP Aaron Judge has slugged more home runs than the 30-year old.