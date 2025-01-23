Breaking Down the Mets Internal Options at Third Base
The Mets could have an open competition this spring to replace Pete Alonso in their infield. Here are four candidates who are in the mix.
After reports last week of the Mets potentially removing themselves from the Pete Alonso sweepstakes, we analyzed what that would mean for the organization and how they would deal with the stars departure.
One of the options proposed was to fill the void left by the Polar Bear with internal pieces.
Filling the shoes left by Alonso will be no easy task. The first baseman has accrued nearly 20 wins above replacement according to Baseball Reference over his six seasons in the big leagues.
Since his debut in 2019, only two-time American League MVP Aaron Judge has slugged more home runs than the 30-year old.
The easiest solution to locking down one of the Mets corner infield spots would be to just re-sign their franchise star, however the possibility of that seems less likely by the day.
Since the initial reports indicating the Mets divorce with Alonso, not much has materialized in terms of free agency or trade options, further solidifying the idea that the Mets may stick with an in-house solution.
The first step to any internal plan would be moving third baseman Mark Vientos across the diamond, opening a spot at the hot corner.
Let’s take a look at four candidates who could take the reigns at third base.
Brett Baty
Baty was the Mets’ Opening Day third baseman in 2024, holding that role through nearly a third of the season before Vientos took over, seemingly for good. Now with Alonso’s potential exit, Baty may get another crack in the big leagues.
Baty was selected 12th overall in the 2019 draft by the Mets out of high school in Texas. He soared in the Mets farm system, entering the 2022 season as the No. 27 prospect in all of baseball and the top among third baseman.
Despite homering in his first league at bat, Baty has been unable to parlay spurts of success into sustained playing time, as he has posted a measly .633 OPS across parts of three seasons in MLB.
Last year was just the latest example of his inconsistencies at the major league level, as he hit .316 through the season’s first 16 games, before hitting .177 in his final 34 games, ultimately losing his spot to Vientos.
One area where Baty has shown tremendous growth is his defense. At the time of his drafting, Baty’s defense was seen as a work in progress and something that may eventually force a move to another position.
After posting an Outs Above Average (OAA) that ranked in the 16th percentile league-wide in 2023, Baty took a leap forward in his brief stint in 2024, seeing his OAA jump to the 78th percentile.
With third being his natural position and the defensive growth that he has shown, the only thing keeping the 25-year old from a starting role is his bat.
Following his demotion to the minors in 2024, Baty began to rake, mashing 16 home runs in 62 minor league contests.
Over the course of his minor league career, he has slashed .283/.382/.507 for an .889 OPS. This coupled with his improved defense show that the talent is certainly still there.
The only question for Baty at this point is if he can handle the big leagues, and particular, can he do so in a Mets uniform. Otherwise he’s a change of scenery candidate who other organizations would love to take a crack at unlocking, under less pressure than playing in New York.
Ronny Mauricio
Another former-top prospect that could be in manager Carlos Mendoza’s deck of cards is Ronny Mauricio, who is a shortstop by trade but has moved around the diamond in his career at both the minor and major league level.
Mauricio — similar to Baty — impressed many in his brief big league stint in 2023, hitting .313 through his first 13 MLB games before hitting a tough slump which saw his average drop to .248. Nonetheless, his average exit velocity held strong at 90.7 mph and he possesses above average sprint speed.
Before that call-up in 2023, Mauricio was enjoying his best season to date in the minors, slashing .292/.346/.506 with an OPS of .852 in Triple-A.
Additionally, he clubbed 23 home runs and swiped 20 bases. Standing 6 foot 3 inches, Mauricio’s frame is something that has excited scouts for years as it has provided him with the profile of a player who can flash both power and speed.
The 23-year old had his waters muddied in late 2023, as he blew out his ACL while playing in the Dominican winter league.
With the typical recovery window of around 12 months and Mauricio reportedly a bit behind schedule, he still should be ready to hit the diamond at some point during Grapefruit League play in Spring Training.
However, the lengthy layoff may require a bit more time before he is ready to return to every day play. More likely, expect Mauricio to open the season in Syracuse, where he can be eased back into game shape, while also getting more exposure to third base, a position the shortstop has not handled much professionally.
Either way, he could be a contender for the third base job or other infield vacancies by the summer. Before the injury, Mauricio was hitting .441 in 8 LIDOM games.
Luisangel Acuña
Acquired from Texas at the 2023 trading deadline in exchange for Max Scherzer , Acuña is the third once-top prospect that the Mets can try to plug at third base. While he profiles better up the middle — logging time at second, short and center in 2024 — Acuña positional flexibility would likely allow him to transition to third with ease.
While his calling card was always his speed, Acuña burst on the scene at the end of last season, filling in for shortstop Francisco Lindor after a late-season back injury.
He handled the opportunity with aplomb, hitting .308 with a trio of long balls and a .966 OPS in 14 games with the major league club.
As for his aforementioned speed, he did not display it much after his promotion — only attempting one stolen base and getting caught — but stole 198 bases in five minor league seasons.
One of the major drawbacks to Acuña grabbing the starting spot at third base, is that it would take him out of the running for the starting second base job, where he could push veteran Jeff McNeil.
Moreover, like McNeil, Acuña is probably best served in a super utility role and that is assuming he hits enough in spring to land a roster spot. We can’t forget that Acuña really struggled in Triple-A last year, where he posted a .654 OPS across 131 games.
Jared Young
The final guy that could realistically be on the big league roster come Opening Day is Jared Young, a 29-year old journeyman who was picked up by New York in December.
Young spent 2024 between the Cardinals organization and the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO), tearing the cover off the ball in both stops.
A longtime farmhand of the Chicago Cubs, Young was placed on waivers following the 2023 season and was claimed by the St. Louis Cardinals. After failing to make the Opening Day roster, Young was outrighted to Triple-A, where he posted a strong season.
In 74 games played, Young hit .285/.411/.506, with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs. Despite the strong numbers, when no call-up came from St. Louis, Young went overseas midseason, signing with the Doosan Bears to play in the KBO.
Across a 38-game sample with the Bears, Young slashed .326/.420/.660, with 10 home runs, 39 RBIs and an OPS of 1.080. Going back to 90-game sample in Triple-A in 2023, Young’s posted an on-base percentage over .400, and a slugging percentage over .500, at his last three stops.
The 29-year old has played all over the diamond, but is particular used to playing in the corners at first base, third base, or other spot in the outfield. He would bring versatility and a left-handed bat with some pop to the Mets roster if he could make the team.
Young was signed to a major league contract, finding himself on the 40-man roster so it is obvious that the Mets expect him to play a role at some point during the 2025 season. He has two options left, so the Mets can assign him to Triple-A if he doesn’t make the team.
Who Starts the Most Games for the Mets in 2025?
Barring a return of Pete Alonso, or acquiring another player that can start opposite of Mark Vientos on the diamond, the Mets will be rolling with some unknowns in their infield next season.
While this is not the best thing for a team looking to win-now, it could be the best thing for their future. The Mets would get a chance to see what they have with some of their young talent early in the season, with the ability to pivot to an external solution via the trade market if no one steps up.
Beyond the four guys we have explored through this exercise, a midseason option could be Mets top prospect Jett Williams.
The 21-year-old is coming off a lost year due to a wrist injury that required midseason surgery, but made healthy return at the end of the season and played in the Arizona Fall League. Williams has still only played 34 games above High-A, so there is seasoning to be done in the minors still.
With that said, Williams flew through the Mets system in 2023, climbing from Low-A to Double-A in one season at just 19 years old.
While his athleticism profiles him as an up-the-middle player, either at shortstop or center field, the Mets could always get creative if they are still looking for a solution months into the season.
When it comes to who will start come Opening Day, the betting favorite right now has to be Brett Baty. He has the most experience and the Mets need to find out once and for all what they have in him. Mauricio’s injury clears that path even further.
Acuña has a great chance to make the roster, challenging for playing time at multiple positions as a spark plug utility man off the bench. Young is the Wild Card in all of this, who may present Baty’s toughest competition, certainly when it comes to experience.
How this all shakes out will be fascinating. That is assuming of course, that Alonso is not re-signed and Vientos is right back to being the third baseman of the future. For now, we just have to wait and see.