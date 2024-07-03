Jordan Westburg Could Be the Orioles’ Unexpected All-Star

Jordan Westburg’s All-Star Case

Following a very solid showing as a rookie in 2023, Westburg has stepped up significantly. He has improved from hitting .260/.311/.404 to .281/.331/.502. His offensive production has played a large role in the Orioles’ success this season.

He has also performed very well compared to his peers. Third base in the American League has been one of the strongest position groups in baseball. Among AL third basemen, Westburg ranks third in slugging percentage, third in OAA and third in fWAR.

He finds himself in the mix with the likes of Isaac Paredes, Rafael Devers, and Ramírez.

Another interesting note on Westburg and his case for being an All-Star is that he leads all AL third basemen in win probability added. For those unfamiliar with win probability added (WPA), here is a brief explanation from FanGraphs:

“… say the Rays have a 45% chance of winning before Ben Zobrist comes to the plate. During his at-bat, Zobrist hits a home run, pushing the Rays’ win expectancy to 75%. That difference in win expectancy (in decimal form, +.30) from the beginning of the play to the end is Ben Zobrist’s WPA for that play. The pitcher receives a -0.30. If Zobrist strikes out during his next at-bat and lowers his team’s win expectancy by 5%, his overall WPA for the game so far would be +.30 – .05 = +.25, as WPA is a cumulative statistic and is additive.”

At the end of the day, WPA is just one way to measure a player’s cumulative impact on the outcome of games. Not only does Westburg lead AL third basemen in the metric, but he is sixth in all of baseball. He only trails Juan Soto, Brandon Nimmo, Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, and Jurickson Profar. That is not bad company.