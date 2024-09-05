Giants Sign Matt Chapman to the Deal He Should Have Already Gotten

Matt Chapman grew up in California. He played college ball in California. He spent the first eight years of his professional career in the Oakland Athletics organization.

After a brief stint braving the cold in Canada, Chapman returned to the Golden State this past winter on a three-year, $54 million deal with the San Francisco Giants. Now, he may very well spend the rest of his career in California after inking a six-year, $151 million extension that will run from 2025 to 2030, his age-37 season.

Chapman was eligible to opt out of his initial contract with the Giants this winter. Given his excellent performance in 2024, it seemed all but certain he would choose to test the free agent market once again.

He would have been another year older than he was last year, but he also would have been coming off a significantly better walk year. Most importantly, he would no longer be saddled with a qualifying offer.