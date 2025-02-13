Alex Bregman Changes Everything for the Boston Red Sox

He debuted in 2016 just a little over a year after being drafted and never looked back from there. He has been a staple of the Astros core for nearly a decade now and was especially incredible early on.

In just his third professional season, his second full one, Bregman posted 7.9 WAR with a .926 OPS as he made his first All-Star appearance and finished fifth in AL MVP voting. He followed that up in 2019 with his best season to date as he posted 8.9 WAR, 41 home runs, and a spectacular 1.015 OPS while just missing out on an MVP Award because of none other than Mike Trout.

Injuries derailed the following two seasons, but Bregman has now been at least been a 4 WAR player while playing great defense at third base the past three seasons. He even took home his first Gold Glove Award last season.

While he has not been even come close to his 2019 form since that season, Bregman is consistently one of the most reliable players at his position.

Another aspect of his career is postseason pedigree as he has won two World Series with the Astros while coming up clutch on numerous occasions. That will be an invaluable asset to his new team as they work to get back into contention.

What Bregman Brings to the Table in Boston

The Red Sox are ready to compete. The American League is much more open than the National League right now and Boston has firmly entered the tier of teams that plan to seriously contend in 2025.