Alex Bregman Changes Everything for the Boston Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox just got a shot in the arm right before Spring Training, having inked Alex Bregman to a three-year, $120 million deal.
The last top free agent has finally found a new home with Spring Training kicking off this week! We thought the day may never come, but Alex Bregman has signed.
After a long offseason, Bregman is heading to Boston as he agreed to a three-year deal with the Red Sox last night. This took a team that already had high expectations, and has now vaulted them to new heights.
The Red Sox have already had a big offseason as they acquired their ace in Garrett Crochet, a proven arm in Walker Buehler, and other solid pieces.
They just made their biggest splash yet right before Spring Training games start next week by bringing in the lone star left on the market. With an elite core of offensive prospects on the way, this team is ready to win. Alex Bregman will certainly help that goal.
How Much Did Bregman Sign For?
- 3-year, $120 million
- $40 million AAV (Tied for 4th-most in MLB currently)
- Opt-outs after each season
- Received 6-year, $171 million offer from Detroit and 6-year, $156 million offer from Houston
Heading into the offseason, Bregman was expected to sign a long-term deal that would take him near the end of his career.
As the market developed throughout this season, it became apparent that Bregman would have to consider shorter deals at a higher value. Despite the slow growth of his market, Bregman did reportedly get significant long-term offers from Detroit and Houston.
Ultimately, it’s hard to pass up $40 million a year WITH the ability to opt out and chase a long-term deal each of the next two winters.
Bregman and agent Scott Boras are betting on his ability to earn another big contract with a strong season or two in Boston. In the next couple of seasons, this is a ton of money. That’s a good scenario.
Coming to Fenway Park in 2025: Breggy Bombs pic.twitter.com/TCTH2Z8o4c— Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) February 13, 2025
Especially when you consider the fact that Bregman will get to play half his games at Fenway Park, which should give him plenty of opportunities to use the Green Monster for extra hits. Bregman may lead the league in doubles in 2025.
End of a Great Career in Houston
Initially drafted by the Red Sox actually out of high school in the 29th round, Alex Bregman became the second overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft after an incredible career at Louisiana State University.
He debuted in 2016 just a little over a year after being drafted and never looked back from there. He has been a staple of the Astros core for nearly a decade now and was especially incredible early on.
In just his third professional season, his second full one, Bregman posted 7.9 WAR with a .926 OPS as he made his first All-Star appearance and finished fifth in AL MVP voting. He followed that up in 2019 with his best season to date as he posted 8.9 WAR, 41 home runs, and a spectacular 1.015 OPS while just missing out on an MVP Award because of none other than Mike Trout.
Injuries derailed the following two seasons, but Bregman has now been at least been a 4 WAR player while playing great defense at third base the past three seasons. He even took home his first Gold Glove Award last season.
While he has not been even come close to his 2019 form since that season, Bregman is consistently one of the most reliable players at his position.
Another aspect of his career is postseason pedigree as he has won two World Series with the Astros while coming up clutch on numerous occasions. That will be an invaluable asset to his new team as they work to get back into contention.
What Bregman Brings to the Table in Boston
The Red Sox are ready to compete. The American League is much more open than the National League right now and Boston has firmly entered the tier of teams that plan to seriously contend in 2025.
Alex Bregman will be rocking new threads for the first time in his career! pic.twitter.com/lPPXoZni80— Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) February 13, 2025
Offense frankly was not the problem for Boston last season, but adding Bregman to the fold in addition to core prospects expected to debut this season, will only help.
Boston had the seventh-highest OPS last season and that was without Tristin Casas for much of the season as well. This offense could be real dangerous in 2025…
This fit was always a fascinating one to consider as Rafael Devers and the aforementioned Casas are set at the corner infield spots. While a trade of Casas or a shift of Devers to DH were both possible, it sounds like Bregman will be the one switching positions for the first time in his career.
This is fascinating to consider with Bregman being such a strong defender at third base, but the Red Sox clearly value his offensive talent that much. We will see how his defense plays at second base, where there is every chance he will continue to be a plus defender.
Sorting out the full roster and playing time, especially when prospects Roman Anthony and Kristian Campbell are deemed ready to contribute, will be complicated. But there is no doubt that Bregman makes the Red Sox better and more capable of truly competing this season.
Outside of Devers, who won a World Series at just 21 years old back in 2018, the Red Sox starting lineup if full of guys who don’t have much playoff experience. Bregman bring a winning mentality and great leadership qualities to a young core that is ready to win.
Similar to how Walker Buehler becomes the seasoned playoff veteran in the room for the pitching staff, Bregman’s value to the Red Sox may be felt most if the season can stretch into October.