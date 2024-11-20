Top Landing Spots for Free Agent Alex Bregman

Crane has acknowledged that, with Boras as Bregman’s agent, nothing will come easy in the negotiation process or cheap when it comes to the final sum it will take to sign him. However, if it comes down to equal numbers between a pair of teams and one of those is Houston, the Astros may be able to convince Bregman that familiarity and continuing to play for just one franchise are enough reasons to not look for greener pastures.

New York Mets

After making it to the National League Championship Series in 2024, make no mistake that Mets owner Steve Cohen will do whatever it takes to get to the World Series in 2025.

That includes, of course, the pursuit of Juan Soto. While Soto is at the top of so many teams’ wish lists, there are few that will actually be able to afford him. One of those is the Mets, and whether or not they are able to land Soto will determine just how much they could chase Bregman.

Sliding Bregman into the lineup at third base or designated hitter could certainly ease the potential free agency loss of Pete Alonso.

With Mark Vientos putting together a season with an OPS+ of 135, the Mets finished 2024 ranked fourth among MLB’s 30 teams in Baseball Reference Wins Above Average (bWAA) produced at the hot corner. While the Mets don’t have to bring in a third baseman, adding Bregman could deepen the lineup at third or DH. (New York has a need to address at the DH spot as well.)

Philadelphia Phillies

When it comes to Bregman and the City of Brotherly Love, the Alec Bohm situation is one to watch here, as is just how much Philadelphia is willing to spend this offseason.