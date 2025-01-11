And yet, are the reigning AL Central champions better now than they were before the trade? Are they even the same? For a team that is coming off a 92-win season, it’s hard to tell what to make of the Guardians going into the upcoming season.

The Guardians are in an odd place heading into 2025

The Guardians were as strong a division winner as any in 2024, finishing second in the AL with 92 wins and tying for fourth best run differential in their league at +87. But there were definitely areas for improvement in the quest for a repeat division title.

Even with a solid run differential, the Cleveland offense was average at best. Their 4.37 runs per game were 14th in MLB, their .702 OPS tied for 17th, and their .238 team batting average was good for 22nd.

Meanwhile, the starting rotation was much lower than average. Guardians starters combined for a 4.40 ERA in 805 innings, the 7th highest mark in MLB. They also gave up a .250 average to opposing batters, tied for 10th highest in the league.

Of course you can’t talk about the bad without pointing out the good. That starts with the bullpen, arguably the best in all of baseball. Their combined 2.57 ERA was tops in MLB by nearly half a run, as was their .203 batting average against.

Cleveland was also a great team on the base paths, tying for 5th in MLB with 148 stolen bases. You can’t forget about defense either, where as a team they finished in the top 10 in both outs above average (10) and defensive runs saved (89). And that’s where some of the weird feelings about the Guardians’ current situation begin.