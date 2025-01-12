5 Potential Trade Destinations for Nolan Arenado

The eight-year extension that Nolan Arenado signed back in 2019 with the Rockies is coming to a close in 2027 with upwards of $50M still owed to him over the next three seasons. Since his trade to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2021, he’s seen some of his best and worst performances of his career on both sides of the baseball.

The idea of a trade out of St. Louis is not meant to indicate that Arenado is in any way a bad player, he’s just not living up to the value that his contract’s size demands. St. Louis is coming off an 83-win season and is looking to shed his contract.

In 2024 he posted a 101 OPS+ with 16 home runs and 71 RBI while slashing .272/.325/.394, also putting up his worst OPS mark since his rookie season. He’s taken a step or two back in the offensive department, but the potential upside of having Arenado in your lineup is worth virtually any risk to acquire him.

Arenado won 10 consecutive Gold Glove Awards from 2013-2022 including six Platinum Gloves as the National League’s best fielder. Despite any shortcomings that his offense has shown over the last few seasons, his defense is still well above average even though it’s a little below his standards in his prime.