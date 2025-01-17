The Top 10 Utility Players in MLB for 2025

The amount of utility players in today’s game has seemingly increased in recent years, as teams continue to value versatility more and more in the pursuit of fielding the best possible starting nine on a nightly basis.

Gone are the days where it seemed like Sean Rodriguez and Brock Holt were the game’s only true noteworthy utility names, as the league is blessed with an assorted range of versatile talent.

From more traditional utility infielders like Edmundo Sosa and Jose Iglesias, to corner specialists like Spencer Steer, to true super utility men like Willi Castro, this list is as diverse talent wise as any position in MLB.

Honorable Mentions: Heston Kjerstad (BAL), Matt Vierling (DET), Pavin Smith (ARI), Mauricio Dubón (HOU)

It’s telling just how good this list is when names like these these four on the outside looking in.