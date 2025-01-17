The Top 10 Utility Players in MLB for 2025
From the infield dirt to the outfield grass, these are the most versatile Swiss Army Knives in Major League Baseball.
The amount of utility players in today’s game has seemingly increased in recent years, as teams continue to value versatility more and more in the pursuit of fielding the best possible starting nine on a nightly basis.
Gone are the days where it seemed like Sean Rodriguez and Brock Holt were the game’s only true noteworthy utility names, as the league is blessed with an assorted range of versatile talent.
From more traditional utility infielders like Edmundo Sosa and Jose Iglesias, to corner specialists like Spencer Steer, to true super utility men like Willi Castro, this list is as diverse talent wise as any position in MLB.
Honorable Mentions: Heston Kjerstad (BAL), Matt Vierling (DET), Pavin Smith (ARI), Mauricio Dubón (HOU)
It’s telling just how good this list is when names like these these four on the outside looking in.
With a 116 wRC+ and .745 OPS in 2024, Heston Kjerstad certainly looked the part of big leaguer, but what holds him back from the names within the top 10 is the fact the it was done in such a small sample size, as Baltimore has looked a reluctant to really give him proper big league run.
Matt Vierling and his ability to play across the outfield and at both infield corners encompassed the overarching theme of chaotic versatility the Tigers were known for in 2024 and proved valuable for a team that relied on platoons in other areas.
While he posted respectable splits against both righties and lefties in 2024, his average-looking .735 OPS and 108 wRC+ weren’t anything spectacular.
Pavin Smith is coming off a career year in 2024 with a 142 wRC+ and .896 OPS, but he did so in just 158 plate appearances. Now that Josh Naylor is set to occupy first base and the outfield is just a crowded as it was in 2024, it’s hard to see where Smith will fit in defensively. DH is the only place he projects to see regular at-bats in 2025.
Mauricio Dubón might be the MLB’s ultimate super utility man, with the ability to play everywhere but pitcher and catcher. While he’s solid defensively across the diamond, it’s his lackluster offensive profile, with an 87 wRC+ and .657 OPS in 2024, that keeps behind the names within the top 10.
10. Edmundo Sosa (Philadelphia Phillies)
|Finkelstein
|Morgenstern
|Treuden
|Appel
|Leighton
|McMullen
|RANK: 10
|RANK: 12
|RANK: 7
|RANK: 12
|RANK: 8
|RANK: 7
2024 Stats: 90 G, .257/.313/.422, 7 HR, 31 RBI, 7-8 SB, 103 wRC+, 1.9 fWAR
Saw Time At: SS (48 G), 3B (23 G), 2B (20 G)
In 2024, Sosa was able to be a great bench bat for an impressive Phillies roster. He posted above average defensive numbers at nearly every infield position, with DRS and OAA totals at 0 or higher last season at 2B, 3B, and SS. He also managed to contribute offensively in an above average manner as well, with a career-high 103 wRC+ last season.
Unlike the other nine names ahead of him though, Sosa was limited to just a bench role in 2024, only making 274 plate appearances.
However, his positive contributions on both sides of the ball will prove increasingly important in 2025 now that Alec Bohm has fallen increasingly out of favor with the Phillies in recent months.
9. Jake Cronenworth (San Diego Padres)
|Finkelstein
|Morgenstern
|Treuden
|Appel
|Leighton
|McMullen
|RANK: 9
|RANK: 7
|RANK: 6
|RANK: 7
|RANK: 11
|RANK: 14
2024 Stats: 155 G, .241/.324/.390, 29 2B, 17 HR, 83 RBI, 5-7 SB, 105 wRC+, 2.1 fWAR
Saw Time At: 1B (85 G), 2B (70 G)
While he may not be the All-Star he once was in 2021 and 2022, Jake Cronenworth still managed to produce yet another productive season in 2024, bouncing back from a disappointing 91 wRC+ campaign in 2023.
He’s still a strong source of RBIs for this Padres squad, driving in 83 last year, while also being a very disciplined hitter at the plate ranking in 85th percentile in chase rate and the 89th percentile in whiff rate.
The fact he hasn’t posted a wRC+ above 110 in the past three seasons is a big reason why he’s lower on this list.
However, the possibility of San Diego losing two names that overlap Cronenworth positionally in Ha-Seong Kim (free agent) and Luis Arráez (trade block), as well as another key bat in the lineup in Jurickson Profar (free agent), means Cronenworth will be relied upon next season more than he’s ever been in the past.
8. Jeff McNeil (New York Mets)
|Finkelstein
|Morgenstern
|Treuden
|Appel
|Leighton
|McMullen
|RANK: 7
|RANK: 6
|RANK: 12
|RANK: 10
|RANK: 7
|RANK: 9
2024 Stats: 129 G, .238/.308/.384, 12 HR, 44 RBI, 5-6 SB, 97 wRC+, 1.3 fWAR
Saw Time At: 2B (110 G), RF (17 G), LF (15 G)
After a 97 wRC+ season, it may look a bit puzzling to see Jeff McNeil on this list. However, his stat line is a bit deceiving, as it’s hindered by his poor first half where he slashed just .216/.276/.314 with a 70 wRC+. His second-half performance was the complete polar opposite though, as he slashed .289/.376/.547 with a 156 wRC+.
While we can’t discount the struggles McNeil faced in 2024 as well as his overall decline the past two seasons, we do have to acknowledge the fact he looked as close as he has to the form he demonstrated in his 2022 NL batting title season and is now entering 2025 on a high note.
McNeil also played a solid second base and is good in both corner outfield spots as well.
7. Spencer Steer (Cincinnati Reds)
|Finkelstein
|Morgenstern
|Treuden
|Appel
|Leighton
|McMullen
|RANK: 6
|RANK: 8
|RANK: 9
|RANK: 6
|RANK: 9
|RANK: 11
2024 Stats: 158 G, .225/.319/.402, 34 2B, 20 HR, 92 RBI, 25-28 SB, 96 wRC+, 1.3 fWAR
Saw Time At: LF (102 G), 1B (63 G), 2B (7 G), RF (3 G)
After a breakout campaign with a 117 wRC+ in 2023, Spencer Steer took a considerable step back in 2024. He dropped by 21 points in wRC+, falling to a 96 last season, with his slash line also falling from .271/.356/.464 to just .225/.319/.402.
However it wasn’t all bad for Steer in 2024. He hit 20+ HR for the second consecutive season and surpassed 90 RBI for the first time in his career. Steer also saw a rise in walk rate placing him in the league’s 83rd percentile and he also swiped 25 bags, 10 more than he did in 2023.
He’s a below average defender but can cover four different positions, while also hitting for some pop, driving in runs, drawing walks and swiping bags. He could be one of the biggest risers on this list in a years time should he return to his 2023 offensive peak.
6. Jose Iglesias (Free Agent)
|Finkelstein
|Morgenstern
|Treuden
|Appel
|Leighton
|McMullen
|RANK: 8
|RANK: 10
|RANK: 8
|RANK: 9
|RANK: 6
|RANK: 6
2024 Stats: 85 G, .337/.381/.448, 16 2B, 4 HR, 26 RBI, 6-8 SB, 13.4% K%, 137 wRC+, 2.5 fWAR
Saw Time At: 2B (61 G), 3B (36 G), SS (6 G)
“OMG” was more than just the title of Jose Iglesias hit single last year, it perfectly encapsulates how awestruck the 35-year-old left us after the season he had.
Iglesias wasn’t even on the Mets’ 40-man roster until May 31, but he made the most of his call up when it happened. In 291 plate appearances across 85 games, Iglesias posted the highest batting average across the league of players with 200+ plate appearances.
Now will he be the same 137 wRC+ hitter he was in 2024 next season? Probably not.
However, considering he plays solid defense at 2B, 3B and SS, even if he’s only a more league average type bat in 2025, there’s still plenty of value there for whoever picks him up in free agency.
5. Josh Smith (Texas Rangers)
|Finkelstein
|Morgenstern
|Treuden
|Appel
|Leighton
|McMullen
|RANK: 4
|RANK: 5
|RANK: 5
|RANK: 5
|RANK: 5
|RANK: 3
2024 Stats: 149 G, .258/.337/.394, 30 2B, 13 HR, 62 RBI, 11-13 SB, 111 wRC+, 2.8 fWAR
Saw Time At: 3B (83 G), SS (49 G), LF (4 G)
Josh Smith made the most of his first season as an everyday option for the Texas Rangers last season. From 2023 to 2024, the 27-year-old saw a 31 point boost in wRC+ (80 to 111), a 73 point jump in AVG (.185 to .258) and a 98 point jump in OPS (.633 to .731).
He may not be the flashiest of the hitters, but above-average stats are above-average stats.
When you pair that with solid defense at every spot he plays and double-digit stolen base capabilities, it’s easy to see why Smith is one of the most coveted utility players in the league, as well as a unanimous top-five utility man in our rankings.
4. Willi Castro (Minnesota Twins)
|Finkelstein
|Morgenstern
|Treuden
|Appel
|Leighton
|McMullen
|RANK: 5
|RANK: 4
|RANK: 4
|RANK: 4
|RANK: 4
|RANK: 5
2024 Stats: 158 G, .247/.331/.385, 31 2B, 12 HR, 60 RBI, 14-23 SB, 108 wRC+, 3.1 fWAR
Saw Time At: SS (56 G), 2B (40 G), LF (34 G), CF (30 G), 3B (27 G)
After a season with above-average offensive numbers, the ability to play five positions on a fairly regular basis, all encapsulated in an 2024 All-Star selection, it’s easy to see why Willi Castro is ranked so highly on this list.
Castro has been a back-to-back 108 wRC+ player for the Twins and took things to a new level after breaking the 600 plate appearance mark in 2024. He belted double-digit homers for the first time, drove in a career-best 60 RBI, and stole double-digit bags for the second-straight season.
With the Twins having such a woeful injury record of late, the fact that Castro can hop around the diamond, cover wherever needed, and still put up above-average offensive numbers, is invaluable for them as a team.
3. Ha-Seong Kim (Free Agent)
|Finkelstein
|Morgenstern
|Treuden
|Appel
|Leighton
|McMullen
|RANK: 3
|RANK: 3
|RANK: 3
|RANK: 3
|RANK: 3
|RANK: 4
2024 Stats: 121 G, .233/.330/.370, 11 HR, 47 RBI, 22-27 SB, 12.3% BB%, 16.4% K%, 101 wRC+, 2.6 fWAR
Saw Time At: SS (121 G)
Ha-Seong Kim may not have been a utility man in 2024, but now that he’s a free agent the likelihood of him jumping between 2B and SS again is likely wherever he ends up signing.
Kim’s future landing spot will provide his new club with one of the best approaches in all of baseball. In 2024 he ranked above the 80th percentile in K-rate (81st), chase rate (98th) and whiff rate (92nd), while also boasting a 96th percentile walk rate of 12.3%.
If he can find a way to return to the .250+ hitter he was in 2022 and 2023, with his approach, plus defense and 30+ stolen base abilities, he’ll play a massive role for his respective ballclub.
2. Matt McLain (Cincinnati Reds)
|Finkelstein
|Morgenstern
|Treuden
|Appel
|Leighton
|McMullen
|RANK: 1
|RANK: 2
|RANK: 2
|RANK: 2
|RANK: 1
|RANK: 2
2023 Stats: 89 G, .290/.357/.507, 23 2B, 16 HR, 50 RBI, 14-19 SB, 127 wRC+, 3.1 fWAR
Saw Time At: SS (53 G), 2B (37 G)
Now we move into the cream of the crop with the unanimous top-two, starting with Matt McLain.
Now McLain missed all of 2024 due to shoulder surgery, but if he can return to the the type of player he was in his rookie campaign come 2025, Reds fans and baseball fans alike should be just as excited as we are for what could be in store in Cincinnati.
With an .864 OPS in 2023, McLain finished ahead of superstar caliber names like Rafael Devers (.851), Ketel Marte (.844), Marcus Semien (.826), Julio Rodríguez (.818) and Francisco Lindor (.806) among countless others.
With just 16 HR in 89 games as well, it easy to dream on the power that he can have in the friendly confines of Great American Ballpark when he’s unleashed for a full season.
Whatever position he finds himself playing on any given night next season, the Reds might just have their Robin to Elly De La Cruz’s Batman.
1. Brendan Donovan (St. Louis Cardinals)
|Finkelstein
|Morgenstern
|Treuden
|Appel
|Leighton
|McMullen
|RANK: 2
|RANK: 1
|RANK: 1
|RANK: 1
|RANK: 2
|RANK: 1
2024 Stats: 153 G, .278/.342/.417, 34 2B, 14 HR, 73 RBI, 12.4% K%, 115 wRC+, 3.2 fWAR
Saw Time At: LF (105 G), 2B (53 G), 3B (9 G)
And then there was one.
With countless things going wrong for the Cardinals the past two seasons, one of their consistent pieces has been the man without a consistent position in Brendan Donovan.
Of Cardinals hitters with at least 350 plate appearances in 2024, Donovan ranked second in fWAR, wRC+, OPS, OBP and RBI, while posting the team’s lowest strikeout rate and highest batting average.
He’s coming off his first season above 3.0 fWAR, his third-straight season of a 115 wRC+ or higher as well as his third-consecutive year hitting above .275.
Donovan also features one of the best approaches at the plate in all MLB, with a 97th percentile K-rate, an 80th percentile chase rate and a 94th percentile whiff rate in 2024.
He’s the ultimate definition of a Swiss Army Knife in today’s MLB, as he seems to do nearly everything well.