What Happened to the 2024 Minnesota Twins?

Thursday was the conclusion of the Wild Card round of the playoffs. In said round, we saw the Detroit Tigers continue a magical run by knocking off the Houston Astros on the road to advance. The Kansas City Royals also won their series on the road in Baltimore against the Orioles.

Three of the four remaining AL playoff teams are from the AL Central, but none of them are the Minnesota Twins.

Let’s go back in time for a second. If you were to go back to March and tell someone that there would be three teams from the AL Central in the divisional round of the playoffs, they wouldn’t believe you. Furthermore, if they were to tell you that one of the three teams would not be the Minnesota Twins they would probably laugh in your face.

Entering the season, FanGraphs gave the Twins a 66% chance of making the playoffs as well as a 55.2% chance of winning the division (both highest in the AL Central). We now sit here in October and the Twins find themselves at home after falling short of a Wild Card spot. What happened?