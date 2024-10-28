Five Things the Cardinals Must Do To Become Contenders in 2025

For the St. Louis Cardinals, 2024 was another year without a postseason appearance and with plenty of frustrations, both on the field and in the stands. However, it’s clear that the franchise has put its collective foot on the ground and pivoted toward a new direction for 2025 and beyond.

With the decision to institute Chaim Bloom as the general manager in waiting this season, John Mozeliak has one more campaign remaining on his contract to put his fingerprints on the present and future of the organization. With that in mind, in some respects, 2025 can be viewed as a “bridge season” under the Gateway Arch with the torch being passed from Mozeliak to Bloom. There are, however, roster moves that could indicate just how much of a bridge season between the past and future of the Cardinals it could be on the field as well.

“This is a reset,” Mozeliak told reporters in his end of the season press conference. “Yes, this is going to be where we’re not focusing on necessarily building the best possible roster we can. We’re also excited about the roster. We do have a bunch of young players. We also have some emerging stars at the minor league level. How we could augment that over the next few months, time will tell.”

With Paul Goldschmidt not expected to return at first base for the Cardinals, the experiment that landed him and Nolan Arenado at the corners of the infield (and cornerstones of the lineup) is almost certainly over. Great things were expected with the duo anchoring the offense, but the results simply didn’t happen. A Wild Card round loss at the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021 and Wild Card round sweep at home at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022 are the only postseason games where Goldschmidt and Arenado were in the St. Louis lineup … and the Cardinals went 0-3.