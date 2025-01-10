Luis Arraez is the Most Confusing Player in MLB

When the Twins traded Arráez to the Miami Marlins in January 2023, the infielder was a newly-minted All-Star and Silver Slugger, having finished the 2022 season with the best betting average in MLB. He repeated all three achievements — All-Star selection, Silver Slugger Award, and MLB batting champ — with the Marlins in 2023, and in May 2024, Arráez joined his third team in as many years when he was traded to the Padres. In a career-high 672 plate appearances split between Miami and San Diego in 2024, Arráez posted a .314/.346/.392 line with an incredible 4.3% batting average, earning the third All-Star selection of his career, and leading MLB in batting average for the third consecutive season.

Arráez has posted a batting average over .290 in each of his six seasons in the majors, and if it weren’t for his .294 average in 2021, he’d have all six seasons over .300. He’s ranked in the 100th percentile of all qualified hitters in whiff rate for the last four seasons, and the same in strikeout rate for the last three seasons (he was in the 99th percentile in 2021).

There’s no question that when Arráez walks up to the plate, he has an uncanny ability to land singles. In fact, the large majority of his hits are singles, and while it’s easy to say “any hit is a hit,” the unfortunate truth is that Arráez severely lacks power.

Despite winning the batting title in 2024, just 23.7% of his hits had an exit velocity of 95 mph or higher, ranking him in the bottom 1% — 247th out of 252 — of all qualified hitters in hard-hit rate, and his 10 home runs in 2023 are as the most he’s ever managed in a season. It’s not just that he can’t hit it out of the park, either — other than his career-high 6 in 2021, Arráez has never hit more than 3 triples in a season, and only 32 of his 200 hits in 2024 were doubles.

Arráez also doesn’t draw many walks, meaning that hitting singles is literally the only way he gets on base. His walk rate has actually declined year-on-year since his debut, from 9.8% in 2019, to 9.0% in 2021, 8.3% in 2022, and 5.7% in 2023. His career-low 3.6% walk rate last season ranked him in the bottom 3% of MLB.

Then there’s his defense.