Blue Jays Are Reaping the Rewards of Isiah Kiner-Falefa Deal

The Toronto Blue Jays made a few signings this past offseason, one of which was bringing in utility player Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a two-year deal worth $15 million.

The deal was met with criticism from the fanbase at first, given the depth the Jays already had. The club had multiple utility-type players on the roster in Cavan Biggio, Santiago Espinal, Ernie Clement, and Davis Schneider, all of whom can play multiple infield positions and even the outfield.

As well, Kiner-Falefa is historically a defense-first player. His best season at the plate came back during the shortened 2020 campaign, when he posted a 93 OPS+ with the Texas Rangers. For a Blue Jays squad that struggled to put runs on the scoreboard amidst a disappointing offensive campaign last year, Kiner-Falefa didn’t check a lot of boxes.

With so many players of a similar type on the roster, playing time was tough to come by at first.