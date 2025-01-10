Top Landing Spots for Free Agent Jose Iglesias

When Jose Iglesias started the 2024 season in Triple-A, I’d hesitate to say anyone saw him playing a significant role with the Mets, especially considering he hadn’t registered an MLB at-bat since 2022.

However, Iglesias not only found himself back in the big leagues with the Mets last season, but he played an instrumental role in their magical run to the NLCS.

In 291 plate appearances across 85 games in New York last season, the 35-year-old infielder slashed .337/.381/.448 while posting a 137 wRC+ and a 2.5 fWAR.

The odds of Iglesias repeating this level of offensive production in 2025 are low, however, he brings more than just his bat to the table.