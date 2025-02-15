How Cubs Move Forward With Alex Bregman Going to Boston

For the last few weeks, any discussion about the Chicago Cubs third-base job couldn’t happen without mentioning Alex Bregman.

The fit made a ton of sense. Bregman is fresh off his first Gold Glove award at third base, so the positional fit was clear. He has connections with Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly, both of whom the Houston Astros (Bregman’s former team) traded to the Cubs this offseason.

He’s a two-time All-Star, and he’ll only turn 31 at the end of March. That means the North Siders could’ve added a still-not-completely-out-of-his-prime player with strong defense and bat that would’ve plugged right into the heart of the order.

Joining the bidding for Bregman wasn’t on the Cubs’ priority list heading into the winter.