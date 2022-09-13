Who Should Win the First Utility Player Gold Gloves?

Versatility is a very powerful tool in the game of baseball today. If a player can field multiple positions, they become infinitely more valuable to their clubs, giving their manager plenty of options to play with when filling out a lineup card.

For years, we watched players like Ben Zobrist thrive in utility or “super-utility” roles, without getting nearly enough recognition for the defense they have provided at multiple positions. With players moving around the diamond more than ever in today’s game, Rawlings has decided it is time to acknowledge the stellar defense of the most versatile defenders in the league.

Introducing, the utilityman Gold Glove Award!

"Rawlings will begin awarding Gold Gloves to utility players from the American and National Leagues, effective this season."

The best part about Rawlings decision to add a Gold Glove for utility players is that they are making this addition beginning this season. With that in mind, let’s take a look around the league and see who could qualify to become the inaugural recipients of this new award.