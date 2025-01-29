Rays Swoop in and Sign Versatile Ha-Seong Kim to Two-Year Deal
The Tampa Bay Rays have signed Ha-Seong Kim to provide depth and upside around the infield on a short-term deal.
The Tampa Bay Rays have signed infielder Ha-Seong Kim to a two-year, $29 million deal with an opt-out after the first year. Kim is expected to return in May after shoulder surgery in October, and should take over shortstop for the Rays, though the former Gold Glove winner may very well bounce all over the infield for Tampa Bay.
The Padres signed Kim out of the KBO in 2020 on a four-year, $28 million deal and he made his debut in 2021. Kim looked like a defense-first utility man in his debut year, playing shortstop and third and second base for the Friars, posting a 73 OPS+ but putting up 2.1 WAR in only 117 games.
In 2022 and 2023, Kim became a solid offensive option as well on top of moving around in a crowded San Diego infield, posting a 105 and 107 OPS+ in those seasons, respectively, while hitting 28 home runs in that span.
He also won his first Gold Glove in 2023, earning the award for the utility position.
In hindsight, Ha-Seong Kim is SUCH a Ray.
Kim ended up taking a bit of a “prove it” deal for a higher AAV, fewer years and an opportunity to bet on himself after the 2025 season, which isn’t shocking considering his relatively down year last season and his upcoming shortened season.
In 2024, Kim slashed .230/.330/.370 with a 96 OPS+, playing in 121 games.
Though it’s hard to predict just what offensive season Kim will put together in 2025, it’s a sure bet he’ll be able to put together a decent season by WAR standards because of his defense and his ability to play multiple valuable infield positions well. That’s something the Rays, with their penchant for mixing and matching, have valued highly in the past, and it was likely the team’s draw to Kim.
The Rays now have a little more upside going into the upcoming season and are looking like they always do nowadays: contenders who can sneak into a Wild Card spot.
Former top prospect Junior Caminero is still rounding the bases in LIDOM and looks poised to take steps forward this season. Christopher Morel is another bat with upside that the Rays development system could take a hold of. Shane McClanahan was a perennial Cy Young contender before he underwent Tommy John, and he’s back.
It’s a talented AL East, but the Rays have always been a sneaky good team. And the Ha-Seong Kim signing goes with that MO – it’s a sneaky good signing.