Rays Swoop in and Sign Versatile Ha-Seong Kim to Two-Year Deal

The Tampa Bay Rays have signed infielder Ha-Seong Kim to a two-year, $29 million deal with an opt-out after the first year. Kim is expected to return in May after shoulder surgery in October, and should take over shortstop for the Rays, though the former Gold Glove winner may very well bounce all over the infield for Tampa Bay.

The Padres signed Kim out of the KBO in 2020 on a four-year, $28 million deal and he made his debut in 2021. Kim looked like a defense-first utility man in his debut year, playing shortstop and third and second base for the Friars, posting a 73 OPS+ but putting up 2.1 WAR in only 117 games.

In 2022 and 2023, Kim became a solid offensive option as well on top of moving around in a crowded San Diego infield, posting a 105 and 107 OPS+ in those seasons, respectively, while hitting 28 home runs in that span.

He also won his first Gold Glove in 2023, earning the award for the utility position.