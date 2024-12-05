Can the Cincinnati Reds Young Core Bounce Back in 2025?

In 2023, the Cincinnati Reds had an influx of young talent make its way to the Queen City that brought a reverberating energy to the club.

After promising seasons from Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, Spencer Steer, Andrew Abbott, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Will Benson, and a small taste of Noelvi Marte, 2024 was supposed to be the year that the Reds were back in the October picture.

That turned out not to be the case.

Matt McLain did not make a single appearance due to injury, Noelvi Marte was suspended for the first 80 games of the season due to a PED violation and looked horrendous in the second half of the season.