The Sub-1.00 ERA Club: Why Are They Dominating?

In the first few weeks of each MLB season, plenty of players showcase their offseason adjustments and try to prove their worth at the big-league level. Sometimes, it may be hard to pick out which of these players will find sustained success and which will return to normalcy.

On the starting pitching side of things, many players have showcased new adjustments this season that have skyrocketed their games to a new level.

Today, we will be discussing several pitchers who are currently sporting sub-1.00 ERAs through the first month of the season, including Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Kodai Senga, and Tyler Mahle.

Additionally, at the beginning of the week when this topic was discussed on the Just Baseball Show, Chris Bassitt was still pitching to a sub-1.00 ERA. But after his start on Tuesday night where he allowed four earned runs in 5.1 innings, his ERA has since rose to 1.88.