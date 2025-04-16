Can the Blue Jays Continue to Impress in the AL East?

Second, this is a team whose power hitters are notorious for starting the year slowly. Santander himself just finished hitting 44 home runs a year ago, but he only hit four of them in the first month of the season before hitting five in May and then 13 in June. The year prior, he hit just two in the first month of the season, which is where he’s at now.

Guerrero, who has yet to hit a home run, has remained a positive contributor despite the fact that his power numbers are way down. In 2024, he hit just three home runs in April and then two in May before hitting eight in both June and July. It’s not uncommon for sluggers to take a bit to warm up. Helping Guerrero’s case is the fact that he’s still sporting a 107 wRC+ without any pop to show for it.

Bichette also has yet to leave the yard, but his bounce-back is well under way. He’s hitting .295 through 18 games and is a virtual lock to top his home run total from last year (four) before the calendar even hits June. In his walk-year, Bichette quite literally can’t afford to not tap back into that power.

Starting Pitching Has Been Hit-and-Miss

Scherzer was supposed join the Blue Jays’ rotation and help solidify things, but his injury one start into his tenure in Toronto is far less than ideal. With Alek Manoah already out for the vast majority of the season, the club needed all the help they could get.

Jose Berrios and Bowden Francis both sport ERAs north of 4.75 through their first four and three starts, respectively. In Berrios’ case, his full-season numbers have been bogged down a bit by a pair of less-than-ideal starts, but he is just one one start removed from going seven innings of one-run ball against the Orioles.

Francis is a bit of a regression candidate after turning into a borderline Cy Young candidate in the second-half of last season. He gave up five runs in 5.2 innings on Tuesday against those very same Orioles, so there’s a level of uncertainty in regards to what exactly you’re going to get from him each time he takes the mound. The Francis of last year is what the Blue Jays will need him to be over the course of the full season, otherwise his spot in the rotation could quickly turn into a black hole.