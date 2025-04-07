Blue Jays Sign Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to 14-Year, $500 Million Deal
The Toronto Blue Jays have finally locked up the face of their franchise, signing Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to a 14-year, $500 million deal.
The Toronto Blue Jays have been in the market to land a superstar on a huge contract for years now. They made a valant pursuit to land Shohei Ohtani, were in the market for Juan Soto, and countless other superstars along the way. At the end of the day, the Blue Jays always came up short.
Well that is not the story this time.
After a supposed deadline passed to extend their homegrown superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at the start of Spring Training, the Blue Jays stayed persistent on trying to get a deal done.
Now, they have finally come to terms on that deal, signing Guerrero to the second-richest contract in MLB history by present-day value. The deal ensures that the Blue Jays have their face of their franchise locked up for the remainder of his career, extending their window to contend long past just the 2025 season. It also takes the biggest free agent for next off-season off the board early.
The Third Player in MLB History to Get Half a Billion Dollars
Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic was the first to report that a deal was in place between the Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., with the two sides agreeing on a pact that will pay the slugger $500 million over the next 14 seasons.
Here are some of the key details of the mega-deal:
- 14 year deal starts in 2026
- $35.71 million AAV
- No deferrals
- $500 million present day value second only to Juan Soto’s $765 million deal
While Guerrero would have hit the free agent market following his age-26 season, there is no guarantee this deal was going to be waiting for him in free agency. Because of their age, Guerrero has often been compared to Juan Soto as a free agent, but there is no telling if a $750+ million deal was waiting for him in the market.
Soto has been far more consistent throughout his career than Guerrero, often described as one of the greatest hitters in MLB history. Soto’s .952 career OPS is nearly 100 points better than Vladi’s career OPS of .862, and his on-base percentage of .420 is the highest mark among all active players.
While neither is heralded for their glove, Soto does play a corner outfield position, which is a bit more valuable than Vladi playing first base. The market was not kind to the top free agent first baseman this past off-season either, as Pete Alonso had to settle for a two-year, $54 million deal.
Now, Guerrero is a significantly better all-around hitter than Alonso, but it does go to show that the market does not value the first base position the way it once did.
Guerrero could have taken his chances in free agency, and he likely would have secured a mega deal, but it is hard to imagine he could have done much better than the $500 million deal he has agreed to now.
The contract is more than three times greater than the largest deal in Blue Jays history, teammate George Springer’s six-year, $150 million deal he signed in 2021. Guerrero becomes the highest-paid player in Blue Jays history, and by present-day value, the second-highest paid player in MLB history.
Blue Jays Finally Sign a Cornerstone
If the Toronto Blue Jays missed on keeping Vladimir Guerrero Jr. long-term, their franchise very well could have gone into a tailspin. The Blue Jays have long had money to spend but have often struggled to get deals done. This was a deal they could not afford to miss out on.
Vladi has time and again spoken about his desire to remain in Toronto, as he has been the face of the franchise pretty much since he debuted in 2019 and certainly since his breakout season in 2021. If they missed out on Guerrero, who’s to say when they would have developed another talent on his level, or when they could sign one in a free-agent market that hasn’t been kind to them.
By keeping Vladi in Toronto, the Blue Jays have ensured that they will have a face of the franchise for over a decade, and one that is already beloved in Canada.
Vladi was born in Canada when his father, Vladimir Guerrero Sr. was playing for the Montreal Expos at the beginning of his Hall of Fame career. Only time will tell if Jr. can reach the heights of his father, but when it comes to being beloved north of the border, he may have the leg up.
The Blue Jays stayed persistent in their negotiations with Vladi, and it has paid off in a big way. This is a deal that ensures the Blue Jays have one of the best bats in all of baseball locked up for the remainder of his career.