Blue Jays Sign Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to 14-Year, $500 Million Deal

The Third Player in MLB History to Get Half a Billion Dollars

Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic was the first to report that a deal was in place between the Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., with the two sides agreeing on a pact that will pay the slugger $500 million over the next 14 seasons.

Here are some of the key details of the mega-deal:

14 year deal starts in 2026

$35.71 million AAV

No deferrals

$500 million present day value second only to Juan Soto’s $765 million deal

While Guerrero would have hit the free agent market following his age-26 season, there is no guarantee this deal was going to be waiting for him in free agency. Because of their age, Guerrero has often been compared to Juan Soto as a free agent, but there is no telling if a $750+ million deal was waiting for him in the market.

Soto has been far more consistent throughout his career than Guerrero, often described as one of the greatest hitters in MLB history. Soto’s .952 career OPS is nearly 100 points better than Vladi’s career OPS of .862, and his on-base percentage of .420 is the highest mark among all active players.

While neither is heralded for their glove, Soto does play a corner outfield position, which is a bit more valuable than Vladi playing first base. The market was not kind to the top free agent first baseman this past off-season either, as Pete Alonso had to settle for a two-year, $54 million deal.

Now, Guerrero is a significantly better all-around hitter than Alonso, but it does go to show that the market does not value the first base position the way it once did.