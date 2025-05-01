National League Players of the Month: April 2025

Ladies and gentlemen, the season is flying by, and we’re already a month into what appears to be an exciting year of baseball! During the first month of the season, the National League boasted some of baseball’s best performers, as these players have already made quite the names for themselves.

In the National League, we’ve seen a clear theme develop: The NL West is the most talented division in the sport. This month, two of our three hitters and two of our three pitchers are from the NL West.

The final hitter and pitcher who will be featured in this story both come from the NL East, which is arguably the other top division in the sport.

Here at Just Baseball, our editorial staff has selected the players we chose to name as our players of the month in April. Their performances have all been very impressive, and it’ll be incredibly interesting to see whether or not they find themselves back here after May’s edition of this story.